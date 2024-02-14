Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Films of 2024: Streaming, on Video On Demand, and in Theaters

TAGGED AS: Academy Awards, movies, Oscars
Has a whole year’s worth of movies really come out since the last Oscars? Apparently they have, judging by the box office and new slate of nominations. If you haven’t been keeping up with every release of 2023, there’s still time before the Oscars on March 10.
With 10 Best Picture nominees and even more titles in other categories, it’s entirely possible many of the nominees will be first-time watches for you. Even if you’ve been waiting to see the biggest movies of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, there are now several digital or streaming options to catch up.
Thankfully, Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here is a list of all the nominated films and where to find them, though a few are between theatrical release and VOD. Hopefully they’ll land somewhere before their categories are announced.
94% American Fiction (2023)
Description: A frustrated author writes a stereotypical Black novel as a joke but then has to keep up the ruse when it sells.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay,
Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross
Director: Cord Jefferson
Where to Watch: In Theaters
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
Description: A woman is on trial for the murder of her husband, which she claims was an accidental fall out the window of his office.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Editing, Original Screenplay
Starring: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis
Director: Justine Triet
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
88% Barbie (2023)
Description: Barbie has to save Barbie Land from Ken once they visit the real world and learn about the patriarchy.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Original Song, Production Design, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp
Director: Greta Gerwig
Where to Watch: Subscription: Max | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
97% The Holdovers (2023)
Description: Boarding school teacher Paul Hunham must watch students who stay on campus over Christmas break.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Editing, Original Screenplay
Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston
Director: Alexander Payne
Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
Description: An Osage woman marries a man working for the caretakers of the Nation’s oil rights only to witness the corrupt caretakers murder Osage people for their oil money.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Production Design,
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Brendan Fraser
Director: Martin Scorsese
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Apple TV+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
80% Maestro (2023)
Description: Leonard Bernstein falls in love with Felicia Montealegre but his private predilections complicate their growing family.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Original Screenplay
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Michael Urie, Sarah Silverman
Director: Bradley Cooper
Where to Watch: Netflix
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
Description: J. Robert Oppenheimer builds the atomic bomb and then faces hearings questioning his loyalty to the U.S.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Cinematography , Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Sound, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey, Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Alden Ehrenrich, David Krumholtz, Bennie Safdie
Director: Christopher Nolan
Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock Feb. 16 | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
96% Past Lives (2023)
Description: A Korean immigrant reconnects with her childhood friend but when they finally meet again, they have both changed a lot.
Nominations: Best Picture, Original Screenplay
Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
Director: Celine Song
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Paramount+, Fubo, Hoopla | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
92% Poor Things (2023)
Description: Bella Baxter is brought to life and experiences the world, and sexuality, in her new body.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef,
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Where to Watch: In Theaters
93% The Zone of Interest (2023)
Description: The family of Auschwitz’s commandant enjoy their life of luxury just outside the concentration camp.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, Sound, Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam, Ralph Herforth
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Where to Watch: In Theaters
86% Nyad (2023)
Description: Diana Nyad makes several attempts to complete a swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys.
Nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress
Starring: Annette Benning, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans
Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Where to Watch: Netflix
85% Rustin (2023)
Description: Bayard Rustin helps organize the March on Washington for Civil Rights.
Nominations: Best Actor
Starring: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright
Director: George C. Wolfe
Where to Watch: Netflix
82% The Color Purple (2023)
Description: Adaptation of the musical based on Alice Walker’s book following Celie from childhood through adulthood in her abusive marriage to Mister.
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress,
Starring: Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Peal Mpasi, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R
Director: Blitz Bazawule
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
97% The Boy and the Heron (2023)
Description: A magical bird takes Mahito to a fantasy realm.
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Starring: Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson
Director: Hayao Miyazaki
Where to Watch: In Theaters
74% Elemental (2023)
Description: A fire girl and water boy fall in love as they try to save her family business in a city comprised of the four elements.
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara
Director: Peter Sohn
Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
93% Nimona (2023)
Description: A shapeshifter befriends a knight wrongfully accused of murder in a futuristic medieval kingdom.
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Starring: Riz Amed, Chloe Grace Moretz
Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Eugene Lee Yangh, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint
Where to Watch: Netflix
100% Robot Dreams (2023)
Description: A dog befriends a robot but tragedy and life events tear them apart, all with no dialogue.
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Starring: Ivan Labanda, Albert Trifol Segarra, Rafa Calvo, José Garcia Tos, José Luis Mediavilla, Graciela Molina, Esther Solans
Director: Pablo Berger
Where to Watch: TBD
95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Description: Miles Morales meets more visitors from other universes and learns crossing the multiverse creates even bigger problems than he imagined.
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
82% El Conde (2023)
Description: A 250 year old vampire decides he’s ready to die.
Nominations: Best Cinematography
Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger
Director: Pablo Larraín
Where to Watch: Netflix
58% Napoleon (2023)
Description: Follows Napoleon Bonaparte’s military career, marriage to Josephine and death in exile.
Nominations: Costume Design, Production Design, Visual Effects
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Rupert Everett
Director: Ridley Scott
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
100% Bobi Wine: The People's President (2022)
Description: Follows the democratic election of Bobi Wine in the Ugandan dictatorship
Nominations: Best Documentary
Starring: Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi
Director: Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp
Where to Watch: Disney+
93% The Eternal Memory (2023)
Description: Augusto copes with Alzheimer’s while he and his wife, Paulina, worry he may one day stop recognizing her.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Starring: Augusto Góngora, Paulina Urrutia
Director: Maite Alberdi
Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
95% Four Daughters (2023)
Description: Kaouther Ben Hania hires two actors to play Olfa’s missing daughters and tell their family story.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Starring: Olfa Hamrouni, Eya Chikhaoui, Tayssir Chikhaoui, Nour Karoui, Ichrak Matar
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
100% To Kill a Tiger (2022)
Description: An Indian farmer brings charges against the men who raped his 13-year-old daughter.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Starring: Ranjit
Director: Nisha Pahuja
Where to Watch: TBD
100% 20 Days in Mariupol (2023)
Description: Residents of Mairupol, Romania try to survive the attack by Putin’s Russian army.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Starring: Evgeniy Maloletka, Liudmyla Amelkina, Zhana Homa, Oleksnadr Ivanov, Irina Kalinina
Director: Mstyslav Chernov
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube
100% Io Capitano (2023)
Description: Seydou and Moussa venture from Dakar to Europe.
Nominations: Best International Feature
Starring: Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall, Issaka Sawadogo, Hichem Yacoubi, Doodou Sagna, Khady Sy
Director: Matteo Garrone
Where to Watch: TBD
95% Perfect Days (2023)
Description: A janitor in Japan cleans park bathrooms and listens to music in his car between jobs.
Nominations: Best International Feature
Starring: Koji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano
Director: Wim Wenders
Where to Watch: TBD
91% Society of the Snow (2023)
Description: Survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash must eat those who died in the crash until they are rescued.
Nominations: Best International Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling,
Starring: Enzo Vogrincic, Augustín Pardella, Matiás Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi, Fernando Contingiani
Director: J.A. Bayona
Where to Watch: Netflix
97% The Teachers' Lounge (2023)
Description: A German teacher defends her student accused of stealing.
Nominations: Best International Feature
Starring: Leonie Benesch, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Rafael Stachowiak, Michael Klammer, Can Rodenbostel
Director: Ilker Çatak
Where to Watch: TBD
52% Golda (2023)
Description: Golda Meir commands the Israeli army during the Yom Kippur War.
Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber, Zed Josef, Rotem Keinan, Camille Cottin,
Director: Guy Nattiv
Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+, Fubo | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
70% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
Description: Indiana Jones has one last adventure.
Nominations: Original Score
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones
Director: James Mangold
Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
69% Flamin' Hot (2023)
Description: A Frito Lay janitor invents the hottest flavor of snack chip, literally.
Nominations: Original Song
Starring: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub
Director: Eva Longoria
94% American Symphony (2023)
Description: This documentary chronicles Jon Batiste’s Grammy wins and supporting his wife through her cancer treatment.
Nominations: Original Song
Starring: Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad
Director: Matthew Heineman
Where to Watch: Netflix
67% The Creator (2023)
Description: A retired agent agrees to one last mission when he believes an AI child can lead him to his wife.
Nominations: Sound, Visual Effects
Starring: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe
Director: Gareth Edwards
Where to Watch: Subscription: Hulu | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
96% Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)
Description: Ethan Hunt must stop The Entity from controlling all of human technology.
Nominations: Sound, Visual Effects
Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
98% Godzilla Minus One (2023)
Description: The people of Japan band together to defeat Godzilla without the help of their government.
Nominations: Visual Effects
Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Sakura Ando, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sosaku Tachibana
Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Where to Watch: TBD
82% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Description: The guardians meet Rocket’s creator in an attempt to save his life.
Nominations: Visual Effects
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementeiff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn
Director: James Gunn
Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
90% May December (2023)
Description: An actor meets a former teacher who married her student to research her for the movie based on their affair.
Nominations: Original Screenplay
Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton
Director: Todd Haynes
Where to Watch: Netflix
Documentary Short Film Nominees
- - The ABCs of Book Banning (2023)
- - The Barber of Little Rock (2023)
- - Island in Between (2023)
- - The Last Repair Shop (2023)
- - Nai Nai & Wài Pó (2023)
Animated Short Film Nominees
- - Letter to a Pig (2022)
- - Ninety-Five Senses (2023)
- - Our Uniform (2023)
- - Pachyderme (2022)
- - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (2023)
Live-action Short Film Nominees
- - The After (2023)
- - Invincible (2022)
- - Knight of Fortune (2022)
- - Red, White and Blue (2023)
96% The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)