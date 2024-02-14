Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Films of 2024: Streaming, on Video On Demand, and in Theaters

Has a whole year’s worth of movies really come out since the last Oscars? Apparently they have, judging by the box office and new slate of nominations. If you haven’t been keeping up with every release of 2023, there’s still time before the Oscars on March 10.

With 10 Best Picture nominees and even more titles in other categories, it’s entirely possible many of the nominees will be first-time watches for you. Even if you’ve been waiting to see the biggest movies of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer, there are now several digital or streaming options to catch up.

Thankfully, Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here is a list of all the nominated films and where to find them, though a few are between theatrical release and VOD. Hopefully they’ll land somewhere before their categories are announced.

94% American Fiction (2023)

Description: A frustrated author writes a stereotypical Black novel as a joke but then has to keep up the ruse when it sells.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay,

Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross

Director: Cord Jefferson

Where to Watch: In Theaters

96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Description: A woman is on trial for the murder of her husband, which she claims was an accidental fall out the window of his office.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Editing, Original Screenplay

Starring: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis

Director: Justine Triet

Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

88% Barbie (2023)

Description: Barbie has to save Barbie Land from Ken once they visit the real world and learn about the patriarchy.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Original Song, Production Design, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp

Director: Greta Gerwig

Where to Watch: Subscription: Max | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

97% The Holdovers (2023)

Description: Boarding school teacher Paul Hunham must watch students who stay on campus over Christmas break.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Editing, Original Screenplay

Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston

Director: Alexander Payne

Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Description: An Osage woman marries a man working for the caretakers of the Nation’s oil rights only to witness the corrupt caretakers murder Osage people for their oil money.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Production Design,

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Brendan Fraser

Director: Martin Scorsese

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Apple TV+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

80% Maestro (2023)

Description: Leonard Bernstein falls in love with Felicia Montealegre but his private predilections complicate their growing family.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Original Screenplay

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Michael Urie, Sarah Silverman

Director: Bradley Cooper

Where to Watch: Netflix

93% Oppenheimer (2023)

Description: J. Robert Oppenheimer builds the atomic bomb and then faces hearings questioning his loyalty to the U.S.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Cinematography , Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Sound, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey, Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Alden Ehrenrich, David Krumholtz, Bennie Safdie

Director: Christopher Nolan

Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock Feb. 16 | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

96% Past Lives (2023)

Description: A Korean immigrant reconnects with her childhood friend but when they finally meet again, they have both changed a lot.

Nominations: Best Picture, Original Screenplay

Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Director: Celine Song

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Paramount+, Fubo, Hoopla | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

92% Poor Things (2023)

Description: Bella Baxter is brought to life and experiences the world, and sexuality, in her new body.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef,

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Where to Watch: In Theaters

93% The Zone of Interest (2023)

Description: The family of Auschwitz’s commandant enjoy their life of luxury just outside the concentration camp.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, Sound, Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam, Ralph Herforth

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Where to Watch: In Theaters

86% Nyad (2023)

Description: Diana Nyad makes several attempts to complete a swim from Cuba to the Florida Keys.

Nominations: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress

Starring: Annette Benning, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans

Director: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Where to Watch: Netflix

85% Rustin (2023)

Description: Bayard Rustin helps organize the March on Washington for Civil Rights.

Nominations: Best Actor

Starring: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright

Director: George C. Wolfe

Where to Watch: Netflix

82% The Color Purple (2023)

Description: Adaptation of the musical based on Alice Walker’s book following Celie from childhood through adulthood in her abusive marriage to Mister.

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress,

Starring: Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, Phylicia Peal Mpasi, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

97% The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Description: A magical bird takes Mahito to a fantasy realm.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Starring: Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Where to Watch: In Theaters

74% Elemental (2023)

Description: A fire girl and water boy fall in love as they try to save her family business in a city comprised of the four elements.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Starring: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara

Director: Peter Sohn

Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

93% Nimona (2023)

Description: A shapeshifter befriends a knight wrongfully accused of murder in a futuristic medieval kingdom.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Starring: Riz Amed, Chloe Grace Moretz

Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Eugene Lee Yangh, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint

Where to Watch: Netflix

100% Robot Dreams (2023)

Description: A dog befriends a robot but tragedy and life events tear them apart, all with no dialogue.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Starring: Ivan Labanda, Albert Trifol Segarra, Rafa Calvo, José Garcia Tos, José Luis Mediavilla, Graciela Molina, Esther Solans

Director: Pablo Berger

Where to Watch: TBD

95% Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Description: Miles Morales meets more visitors from other universes and learns crossing the multiverse creates even bigger problems than he imagined.

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

82% El Conde (2023)

Description: A 250 year old vampire decides he’s ready to die.

Nominations: Best Cinematography

Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

Director: Pablo Larraín

Where to Watch: Netflix

58% Napoleon (2023)

Description: Follows Napoleon Bonaparte’s military career, marriage to Josephine and death in exile.

Nominations: Costume Design, Production Design, Visual Effects

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Rupert Everett

Director: Ridley Scott

Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

100% Bobi Wine: The People's President (2022)

Description: Follows the democratic election of Bobi Wine in the Ugandan dictatorship

Nominations: Best Documentary

Starring: Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi

Director: Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp

Where to Watch: Disney+

93% The Eternal Memory (2023)

Description: Augusto copes with Alzheimer’s while he and his wife, Paulina, worry he may one day stop recognizing her.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Starring: Augusto Góngora, Paulina Urrutia

Director: Maite Alberdi

Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

95% Four Daughters (2023)

Description: Kaouther Ben Hania hires two actors to play Olfa’s missing daughters and tell their family story.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Starring: Olfa Hamrouni, Eya Chikhaoui, Tayssir Chikhaoui, Nour Karoui, Ichrak Matar

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

100% To Kill a Tiger (2022)

Description: An Indian farmer brings charges against the men who raped his 13-year-old daughter.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Starring: Ranjit

Director: Nisha Pahuja

Where to Watch: TBD

100% 20 Days in Mariupol (2023)

Description: Residents of Mairupol, Romania try to survive the attack by Putin’s Russian army.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Starring: Evgeniy Maloletka, Liudmyla Amelkina, Zhana Homa, Oleksnadr Ivanov, Irina Kalinina

Director: Mstyslav Chernov

Where to Watch: Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube

100% Io Capitano (2023)

Description: Seydou and Moussa venture from Dakar to Europe.

Nominations: Best International Feature

Starring: Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall, Issaka Sawadogo, Hichem Yacoubi, Doodou Sagna, Khady Sy

Director: Matteo Garrone

Where to Watch: TBD

95% Perfect Days (2023)

Description: A janitor in Japan cleans park bathrooms and listens to music in his car between jobs.

Nominations: Best International Feature

Starring: Koji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano

Director: Wim Wenders

Where to Watch: TBD

91% Society of the Snow (2023)

Description: Survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash must eat those who died in the crash until they are rescued.

Nominations: Best International Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling,

Starring: Enzo Vogrincic, Augustín Pardella, Matiás Recalt, Esteban Bigliardi, Diego Vegezzi, Fernando Contingiani

Director: J.A. Bayona

Where to Watch: Netflix

97% The Teachers' Lounge (2023)

Description: A German teacher defends her student accused of stealing.

Nominations: Best International Feature

Starring: Leonie Benesch, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Rafael Stachowiak, Michael Klammer, Can Rodenbostel

Director: Ilker Çatak

Where to Watch: TBD

52% Golda (2023)

Description: Golda Meir commands the Israeli army during the Yom Kippur War.

Nominations: Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber, Zed Josef, Rotem Keinan, Camille Cottin,

Director: Guy Nattiv

Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+, Fubo | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

70% Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Description: Indiana Jones has one last adventure.

Nominations: Original Score

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones

Director: James Mangold

Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

69% Flamin' Hot (2023)

Description: A Frito Lay janitor invents the hottest flavor of snack chip, literally.

Nominations: Original Song

Starring: Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub

Director: Eva Longoria

Where to Watch: Hulu, Disney+

94% American Symphony (2023)

Description: This documentary chronicles Jon Batiste’s Grammy wins and supporting his wife through her cancer treatment.

Nominations: Original Song

Starring: Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad

Director: Matthew Heineman

Where to Watch: Netflix

67% The Creator (2023)

Description: A retired agent agrees to one last mission when he believes an AI child can lead him to his wife.

Nominations: Sound, Visual Effects

Starring: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe

Director: Gareth Edwards

Where to Watch: Subscription: Hulu | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

96% Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Description: Ethan Hunt must stop The Entity from controlling all of human technology.

Nominations: Sound, Visual Effects

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Where to Watch: Subscription: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

98% Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Description: The people of Japan band together to defeat Godzilla without the help of their government.

Nominations: Visual Effects

Starring: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Sakura Ando, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sosaku Tachibana

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Where to Watch: TBD

82% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Description: The guardians meet Rocket’s creator in an attempt to save his life.

Nominations: Visual Effects

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementeiff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn

Director: James Gunn

Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Rent/Buy Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

90% May December (2023)

Description: An actor meets a former teacher who married her student to research her for the movie based on their affair.

Nominations: Original Screenplay

Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

Director: Todd Haynes

Where to Watch: Netflix

Documentary Short Film Nominees

- - The ABCs of Book Banning (2023)

- - The Barber of Little Rock (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - Island in Between (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - The Last Repair Shop (2023)

Where to Watch: Hulu

- - Nai Nai & Wài Pó (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

Animated Short Film Nominees

- - Letter to a Pig (2022)

Where to Watch:TBD

- - Ninety-Five Senses (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - Our Uniform (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - Pachyderme (2022)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (2023)

Where to Watch: TBD

Live-action Short Film Nominees

- - The After (2023)

Where to Watch: Netflix

- - Invincible (2022)

Where to WAtch: TBD

- - Knight of Fortune (2022)

Where to Watch: TBD

- - Red, White and Blue (2023)

Where to WAtch: TBD

96% The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)