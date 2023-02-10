Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Films of 2023: Streaming, on Video-on-Demand, and in Theaters

Need to catch up on the Oscar-nominated films before the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 12 on ABC?
There’s still time to watch the films now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, and elsewhere; available to rent on video-on-demand services; and some still in theaters. If you want to experience Everything Everywhere All at Once, it’s now streaming. Want to see what the buzz about Best Actress–nominee Andrea Riseborough’s performance was all about in To Leslie? It’s streaming to rent or buy. Some films are still in theaters, but this list will hook you up with showtimes and tickets too.
Here’s where to see all feature films and shorts nominated for Academy Awards with notes on those that are out of theaters but still not available on streaming or VOD.
92% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
Description: German soldiers experience the front lines of World War I.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, International Feature Film, Production Design, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound
Starring: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Brühl
Director: Edward Berger
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Netflix
76% Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
Description: Jake Sully and Neytiri take their Na’Vi family into hiding when Quarritch returns to Pandora in a Na’Vi avatar.
Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Sound
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Steven Lang, Kate Winslet
Director: James Cameron
Where to Watch: In Theaters
96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Description: Colm breaks up with lifelong friend Padraic, and Padraic does not take it well.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Score
Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan
Director: Martin McDonagh
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
77% Elvis (2022)
Description: Elvis Presley rises to fame and fortune under the stranglehold of Col. Tom Parker.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound
Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Luke Bracey, Shonka Dukureh
Director: Baz Luhrmann
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video
95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Description: The owner of a laundromat discovers her alternate lives in the multiverse during a tax audit and impending divorce.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Song, Costume Design, Original Score
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stéphanie Hsu
Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Paramount+, Showtime | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video
92% The Fabelmans (2022)
Description: A boy practices filmmaking as his family undergoes many moves and upheavals in a story inspired by Steven Spielberg’s childhood.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Production Design, Original Score
Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen, Mateo Zoryan
Director: Steven Spielberg
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu | Buy: Apple TV+, Prime Video
91% Tár (2022)
Description: A conductor undergoes a reckoning when her personal life and career fall apart.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Editing
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noemie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer
Director: Todd Field
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy: Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video
96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Description: Maverick gets grounded to train a new Top Gun class for a dangerous mission.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Original Song, Visual Effects, Sound
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Streaming: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video
72% Triangle of Sadness (2022)
Description: The privileged passengers on a cruise ship clash with the working staff, until a disaster puts the lowliest worker in power.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay
Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Dolly De Leon
Director: Ruben Ostlund
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video
90% Women Talking (2022)
Description: The women of a farming community debate how to proceed after men of the village were caught sexually assaulting them.
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand
Director: Sarah Polley
Where to Watch: In Theaters
95% Aftersun (2022)
Description: A woman revisits a vacation she took with her father via the home video they filmed.
Nominations: Best Actor
Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Coiro, Celia Rowlson-Hall
Director: Charlotte Wells
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
66% The Whale (2022)
Description: An obese professor tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter as his health decreases.
Nominations: Best ACtor, Best Supporting Actress, Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy (preorder): Vudu, Apple TV
96% Living (2022)
Description: A loyal company man spends time with a young employee after receiving a terminal diagnosis.
Nominations: Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp
Director: Oliver Hermanus
Where to Watch: In Theaters
42% Blonde (2022)
Description: Marilyn Monroe becomes a movie star but suffers abuse and tragedy until her untimely death.
Nominations: Best actress
Starring: Ana de Armas, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody
Director: Andrew Dominik
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix
97% To Leslie (2022)
Description: A woman struggles to rebuild her life after she lost all of her lottery winnings.
Nominations: Best Actress
Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney, Stephen Root, Marc Maron
Director: Michael Morris
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
85% Causeway (2022)
Description: Two veterans connect as they cross paths in treatment after they return home.
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
Director: Lila Neugebauer
Where to Watch: Subscription: Apple TV+
84% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Description: Wakanda copes with the death of T’Challa and resists pressure from Namor to turn against the rest of the vibranium-seeking world.
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Original Song, Visual Effects, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling
Starring: Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta
Director: Ryan Coogler
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Disney+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
92% Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
Description: Benoit Blanc sabotages a tech billionaire’s murder mystery weekend but ends up solving a real crime.
Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay
Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr.
Director: Rian Johnson
Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix
59% Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)
Description: A Mexican filmmaker goes on an abstract journey reflecting on his life in cinema.
Nominations: Best Cinematography
Starring: Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sanchez Solano, Andres Almeida, Francisco Rubio
Director: Alejandro Inarritu
Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix
44% Empire of Light (2022)
Description: A movie theater manager falls for her new employee in early ’80s England.
Nominations: Best Cinematography
Starring: Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones
Director: Sam Mendes
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/Buy: Vudu | Buy: Prime Video, Apple TV
99% All That Breathes (2022)
Description: Two brothers fight to save the Black Kite bird.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Director: Shaunak Sen
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max
95% All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)
Description: The life of Nan Goldin provides a glimpse into the Sackler family’s role in the opioid epidemic.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Director: Laura Poitras
Where to Watch: In Theaters
98% Fire of Love (2022)
Description: A scientist couple explore volcanoes together until they die together in one.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Director: Sara Dosa
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Hulu, Disney+
96% A House Made of Splinters (2022)
A House Made of Splinters – 2023 trailer – UK subs from Final Cut for Real on Vimeo.
Description: As the war in Eastern Ukraine takes a heavy toll, social workers at an orphanage create a safe space for kids.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont
Where to Watch: New York screening information available on production company’s official site
99% Navalny (2022)
Description: Alexei Navalny returns to Russia after the assassination attempt on his life.
Nominations: Best Documentary
Director: Daniel Roher
Where to Watch: Subscription: HBO Max
95% Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Description: Lawyers sue the military dictatorship of Argentina.
Nominations: Best International Picture
Starring: Ricardo Darin, Gina Mastronicola, Francisco Berlin
Director: Santiago Mitre
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Prime Video
91% Close (2022)
Description: Leo wonders why Remi won’t be his friend anymore, so he asks Remi’s mother.
Nominations: Best International Picture
Starring: Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Emilie Dequenne
Director: Lukas Dhont
Where to Watch: In Theaters
96% EO (2022)
Description: A donkey endures abuse and mistreatment as he wanders through Europe.
Nominations: Best International Picture
Starring: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Hubert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Director: Jerzy Skolimowski
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Buy: Apple TV
98% The Quiet Girl (2022)
Description: A girl grows up during a summer with her dysfunctional family in 1981 Ireland.
Nominations: Best International Picture
Starring: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch
Director: Colm Bairead
Where to Watch: In Theaters
- - Tell It Like a Woman (2022)
Description: Seven short films by female directors from around the world telling stories about women.
Nominations: Best Original Song
Starring: Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela, Jennifer Hudson
Director: Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke, Taraji P. Henson, Mipo Oh, Lucia Puenzo, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Leena Yadav
Where to Watch: Coming soon to VOD
95% RRR (2022)
Description: Two Indian revolutionaries team up against British colonial occupiers in this historical fiction.
Nominations: Best Original Song
Starring: N.T. Ramo Rao, Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix, ZEE5
56% Babylon (2022)
Description: A young starlet, an aging screen legend and a P.A. cope with changes in Hollywood with the advent of sound.
Nominations: Best Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score
Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, P.J. Byrne, Olivia Hamilton
Director: Damien Chazelle
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video
85% The Batman (2022)
Description: Bruce Wayne teams up with Selina Kyle to take on The Riddler in the second year of his Gotham City vigilante crusade.
Nominations: Best Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell
Director: Matt Reeves
Where to Watch: Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
97% Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)
Description: Pinocchio and all his human and creature friends come to live via stop-motion animation.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard
Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix
99% Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
Description: A walking, talking seashell introduces a filmmaker to her family and searches for lost loved ones.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Dean Fleischer Camp
Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video
95% Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Description: Puss in Boots searches for the wishing star to restore the eight of his nine lives he’s spent, but Big Jack Horner and the Three Bears try to get there first.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, John Mulaney, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman
Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video
94% The Sea Beast (2022)
Description: A girl stows away on a boat and joins the hunt for a sea monster.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Director: Chris Williams
Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix
95% Turning Red (2022)
Description: A teenage girl turns into a red panda and discovers it is her family’s generational curse.
Nominations: Animated Feature
Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho
Director: Domee Shi
Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
94% Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)
Description: A British woman travels to France to shop for a Christian Dior gown.
Nominations: Costume Design
Starring: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Rose Williams
Director: Anthony Fabian
Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM NOMINEES
- - The Elephant Whisperers (2022)
- - Haulout (2022)
- - How Do You Measure a Year? (2021)
100% The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)
- - Stranger at the Gate (2022)
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) NOMINEES
100% The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)
- - The Flying Sailor (2022)
- - Ice Merchants (2022)
- - My Year of D... (2022)
- - An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It (2022)
SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION) NOMINEES
- - An Irish Goodbye (2022)
- - Ivalu (2023)
86% The Pupils (2022)
Night Ride
Where to Watch: YouTube/@NewYorker
- - The Red Suitcase (2022)
And if you want to see this year’s Best Picture and short film nominees in theaters, Marcus Theaters and Movie Tavern offer a “passport” that provides access to the entire Best Picture lineup with just a single purchase. Learn more here.