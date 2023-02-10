Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Films of 2023: Streaming, on Video-on-Demand, and in Theaters

Need to catch up on the Oscar-nominated films before the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday, March 12 on ABC?

There’s still time to watch the films now streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, and elsewhere; available to rent on video-on-demand services; and some still in theaters. If you want to experience Everything Everywhere All at Once, it’s now streaming. Want to see what the buzz about Best Actress–nominee Andrea Riseborough’s performance was all about in To Leslie? It’s streaming to rent or buy. Some films are still in theaters, but this list will hook you up with showtimes and tickets too.

Here’s where to see all feature films and shorts nominated for Academy Awards with notes on those that are out of theaters but still not available on streaming or VOD.

92% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Description: German soldiers experience the front lines of World War I.



Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, International Feature Film, Production Design, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound

Starring: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Brühl

Director: Edward Berger

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Netflix

76% Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Description: Jake Sully and Neytiri take their Na’Vi family into hiding when Quarritch returns to Pandora in a Na’Vi avatar.

Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Sound

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Steven Lang, Kate Winslet

Director: James Cameron

Where to Watch: In Theaters

96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Description: Colm breaks up with lifelong friend Padraic, and Padraic does not take it well.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Score

Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Director: Martin McDonagh

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

77% Elvis (2022)

Description: Elvis Presley rises to fame and fortune under the stranglehold of Col. Tom Parker.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Luke Bracey, Shonka Dukureh

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video

95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Description: The owner of a laundromat discovers her alternate lives in the multiverse during a tax audit and impending divorce.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Editing, Original Song, Costume Design, Original Score

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stéphanie Hsu

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Paramount+, Showtime | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video

92% The Fabelmans (2022)

Description: A boy practices filmmaking as his family undergoes many moves and upheavals in a story inspired by Steven Spielberg’s childhood.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Production Design, Original Score

Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen, Mateo Zoryan

Director: Steven Spielberg

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu | Buy: Apple TV+, Prime Video

91% Tár (2022)

Description: A conductor undergoes a reckoning when her personal life and career fall apart.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Editing

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noemie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer

Director: Todd Field

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy: Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video

96% Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Description: Maverick gets grounded to train a new Top Gun class for a dangerous mission.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Original Song, Visual Effects, Sound

Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Streaming: Paramount+ | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video

72% Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Description: The privileged passengers on a cruise ship clash with the working staff, until a disaster puts the lowliest worker in power.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Dolly De Leon

Director: Ruben Ostlund

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video



90% Women Talking (2022)

Description: The women of a farming community debate how to proceed after men of the village were caught sexually assaulting them.

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, Frances McDormand

Director: Sarah Polley

Where to Watch: In Theaters

95% Aftersun (2022)

Description: A woman revisits a vacation she took with her father via the home video they filmed.

Nominations: Best Actor

Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Coiro, Celia Rowlson-Hall

Director: Charlotte Wells

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

66% The Whale (2022)

Description: An obese professor tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter as his health decreases.

Nominations: Best ACtor, Best Supporting Actress, Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy (preorder): Vudu, Apple TV

96% Living (2022)

Description: A loyal company man spends time with a young employee after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

Nominations: Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Where to Watch: In Theaters

42% Blonde (2022)

Description: Marilyn Monroe becomes a movie star but suffers abuse and tragedy until her untimely death.

Nominations: Best actress

Starring: Ana de Armas, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody

Director: Andrew Dominik

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix

97% To Leslie (2022)

Description: A woman struggles to rebuild her life after she lost all of her lottery winnings.

Nominations: Best Actress

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney, Stephen Root, Marc Maron

Director: Michael Morris

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

85% Causeway (2022)

Description: Two veterans connect as they cross paths in treatment after they return home.

Nominations: Best Supporting Actor

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry

Director: Lila Neugebauer

Where to Watch: Subscription: Apple TV+

84% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Description: Wakanda copes with the death of T’Challa and resists pressure from Namor to turn against the rest of the vibranium-seeking world.

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress, Original Song, Visual Effects, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

Starring: Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta

Director: Ryan Coogler

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Disney+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

92% Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Description: Benoit Blanc sabotages a tech billionaire’s murder mystery weekend but ends up solving a real crime.

Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

Starring: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr.

Director: Rian Johnson

Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix

59% Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022)

Description: A Mexican filmmaker goes on an abstract journey reflecting on his life in cinema.

Nominations: Best Cinematography

Starring: Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sanchez Solano, Andres Almeida, Francisco Rubio

Director: Alejandro Inarritu

Where to Watch: Subscription: Netflix

44% Empire of Light (2022)

Description: A movie theater manager falls for her new employee in early ’80s England.

Nominations: Best Cinematography

Starring: Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones

Director: Sam Mendes

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/Buy: Vudu | Buy: Prime Video, Apple TV

99% All That Breathes (2022)

Description: Two brothers fight to save the Black Kite bird.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Director: Shaunak Sen

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: HBO Max

95% All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)

Description: The life of Nan Goldin provides a glimpse into the Sackler family’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Director: Laura Poitras

Where to Watch: In Theaters

98% Fire of Love (2022)

Description: A scientist couple explore volcanoes together until they die together in one.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Director: Sara Dosa

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Hulu, Disney+

96% A House Made of Splinters (2022)

A House Made of Splinters – 2023 trailer – UK subs from Final Cut for Real on Vimeo.

Description: As the war in Eastern Ukraine takes a heavy toll, social workers at an orphanage create a safe space for kids.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Where to Watch: New York screening information available on production company’s official site

99% Navalny (2022)

Description: Alexei Navalny returns to Russia after the assassination attempt on his life.

Nominations: Best Documentary

Director: Daniel Roher

Where to Watch: Subscription: HBO Max

95% Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Description: Lawyers sue the military dictatorship of Argentina.

Nominations: Best International Picture

Starring: Ricardo Darin, Gina Mastronicola, Francisco Berlin

Director: Santiago Mitre

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Prime Video

91% Close (2022)

Description: Leo wonders why Remi won’t be his friend anymore, so he asks Remi’s mother.

Nominations: Best International Picture

Starring: Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Emilie Dequenne

Director: Lukas Dhont

Where to Watch: In Theaters

96% EO (2022)

Description: A donkey endures abuse and mistreatment as he wanders through Europe.

Nominations: Best International Picture

Starring: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Hubert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Buy: Apple TV

98% The Quiet Girl (2022)

Description: A girl grows up during a summer with her dysfunctional family in 1981 Ireland.

Nominations: Best International Picture

Starring: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch

Director: Colm Bairead

Where to Watch: In Theaters

- - Tell It Like a Woman (2022)

Description: Seven short films by female directors from around the world telling stories about women.

Nominations: Best Original Song

Starring: Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden, Leonor Varela, Jennifer Hudson

Director: Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke, Taraji P. Henson, Mipo Oh, Lucia Puenzo, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Leena Yadav

Where to Watch: Coming soon to VOD

95% RRR (2022)

Description: Two Indian revolutionaries team up against British colonial occupiers in this historical fiction.

Nominations: Best Original Song

Starring: N.T. Ramo Rao, Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix, ZEE5

56% Babylon (2022)

Description: A young starlet, an aging screen legend and a P.A. cope with changes in Hollywood with the advent of sound.

Nominations: Best Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score

Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, P.J. Byrne, Olivia Hamilton

Director: Damien Chazelle

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video

85% The Batman (2022)

Description: Bruce Wayne teams up with Selina Kyle to take on The Riddler in the second year of his Gotham City vigilante crusade.

Nominations: Best Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell

Director: Matt Reeves

Where to Watch: Subscription: HBO Max | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

97% Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

Description: Pinocchio and all his human and creature friends come to live via stop-motion animation.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix

99% Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)

Description: A walking, talking seashell introduces a filmmaker to her family and searches for lost loved ones.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Dean Fleischer Camp

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video

95% Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Description: Puss in Boots searches for the wishing star to restore the eight of his nine lives he’s spent, but Big Jack Horner and the Three Bears try to get there first.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, John Mulaney, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman

Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video

94% The Sea Beast (2022)

Description: A girl stows away on a boat and joins the hunt for a sea monster.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Director: Chris Williams

Where to Watch: In Theaters | Subscription: Netflix

95% Turning Red (2022)

Description: A teenage girl turns into a red panda and discovers it is her family’s generational curse.

Nominations: Animated Feature

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho

Director: Domee Shi

Where to Watch: Subscription: Disney+ | Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

94% Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

Description: A British woman travels to France to shop for a Christian Dior gown.

Nominations: Costume Design

Starring: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Rose Williams

Director: Anthony Fabian

Where to Watch: Subscription: Peacock | Rent/Buy: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM NOMINEES



- - The Elephant Whisperers (2022)

- - Haulout (2022)

- - How Do You Measure a Year? (2021)

Find “Documentary” shorts program screenings at Shorts.TV

100% The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)

- - Stranger at the Gate (2022)

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) NOMINEES



100% The Martha Mitchell Effect (2022)

- - The Flying Sailor (2022)

- - Ice Merchants (2022)

- - My Year of D... (2022)

- - An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It (2022)

Find “Animated” shorts program screenings at Shorts.TV

SHORT FILM (LIVE-ACTION) NOMINEES



- - An Irish Goodbye (2022)

Find “Live-Action” shorts program screenings at Shorts.TV

- - Ivalu (2023)

Find “Live-Action” shorts program screenings at Shorts.TV

86% The Pupils (2022)

Night Ride

Where to Watch: YouTube/@NewYorker

- - The Red Suitcase (2022)

Find “Live-Action” shorts program screenings at Shorts.TV

And if you want to see this year’s Best Picture and short film nominees in theaters, Marcus Theaters and Movie Tavern offer a “passport” that provides access to the entire Best Picture lineup with just a single purchase. Learn more here.

