The Most Anticipated Book to Movie Adaptations of 2025-2026

Are you a book and movie lover? Stories by your favorite authors are coming to life on the big screen! From psychological thrillers to slow-burn romances, a whole slew of bestselling novels are being adapted into films. The 2025-2026 lineup promises some of the most highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptations yet. Read on to discover which stories you won’t want to miss.

OCTOBER

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Director: Bill Condon

Starring: Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez

Dreamgirls and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon returns to the movie musical with this dazzling, Technicolor-hued fantasy Kiss of the Spider Woman. Set against the backdrop of a political prison, the film follows Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina passionately recounts the plot of a glamorous Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). This film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which itself is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel of the same name by Manuel Puig.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (2025)

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Director: Simon Stone

Starring: Keira Knightley, Hannah Waddingham, Guy Pearce

Ruth Ware’s bestselling psychological thriller will be adapted for the big screen in The Woman in Cabin 10, a mystery set aboard a luxury cruise ship. Keira Knightley stars as Lo Blacklock, a travel journalist who witnesses a woman being thrown overboard. When she alerts everyone on board to the murder, she discovers that all the passengers are somehow accounted for. Lo must unravel the truth before she becomes the next victim. The film is directed by Simon Stone (The Dig) and cast members include Hannah Waddingham and Guy Pearce.

Regretting You (2025)

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Director: Josh Boone

Starring: Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames

Based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, Regretting You tells the story of Morgan (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace), who struggle to reconnect after the tragic death of Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, Chris. Fans of Colleen Hoover’s work (It Ends with Us) can hopefully expect Regretting You to deliver the same emotion they’ve come to expect from her novels. The film will be directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars).

NOVEMBER

The Running Man (2025)

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Director: Edgar Wright

Starring: Glen Powell, Katy O’Brian, Karl Glusman

Edgar Wright brings us a new adaptation of the Stephen King sci-fi novel, which first made it onto the big screen in the form of an Arnold Schwarzenegger action extravaganza in 1987. Wright has pledged to make his film more faithful to the original story, as the Schwarzenegger film only took loose inspiration from it, and he’s employed the talents of rising star Glen Powell and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian, Love Lies Bleeding), who appeared alongside Powell in Twisters.

Wicked: For Good (2025)

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Director: Jon M. Chu

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Keala Settle

Fans of the classic The Wizard of Oz and the hit Broadway musical Wicked won’t have to wait long for the conclusion of its film adaptation. Closely following the 2024 theatrical release of Wicked, For Good wraps up the story that follows the relationship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who later becomes the “Wicked Witch of the West,” and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North. The Broadway musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Frankenstein (2025)

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Starring: Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac

Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro finally gets to bring his long-gestating passion project to the big screen. His version of the classic Mary Shelley novel follows Victor Frankenstein as he pieces together and brings a monster to life. While other important details have not yet been revealed, del Toro originally stated he wanted to create a proper “Miltonian tragedy” out of the story, and with his horror pedigree, this feels like a perfect fit.

Hamnet (2025)

Release Date: November 27, 2025

Director: Chloé Zhao

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, Eternals) returns with Hamnet, a historical drama adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed 2020 novel. The film centers on Agnes, wife of William Shakespeare, as she grapples with the devastating loss of their son, Hamnet… a tragedy that would later inspire Hamlet. Featuring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in leading roles, the film is already generating buzz among fans and Shakespeare enthusiasts ahead of its release.

DECEMBER

The Housemaid (2025)

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Director: Paul Feig

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone

Paul Feig’s latest film is a psychological thriller based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden. Sydney Sweeney stars as a struggling woman who finds work as a housemaid for an affluent couple (Amanda Seyfried and It Ends with Us’ Brandon Sklenar), only to discover her new employers may harbor some dark secrets. In other words, perfect Christmas Day viewing.

2026

People We Meet on Vacation (2026)

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Director: Brett Haley

Starring: Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Sarah Catherine Hook

Based on Emily Henry’s bestseller, People We Meet on Vacation brings to the screen the slow-burn romance of opposites Poppy and Alex, best friends who’ve spent a decade taking one summer trip together each year. But after a falling out two years ago, they haven’t spoken, until Poppy convinces Alex to take one last vacation that just might change everything. The film is directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud) and stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

Project Hail Mary (2026)

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce

Another high-stakes sci-fi adaptation is headed to the big screen, this time from bestselling author Andy Weir (The Martian). Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, an astronaut who wakes up alone on a space station with no memory of who he is or why he’s there. As fragments of his memory return, he discovers he’s on a mission to the Tau Ceti solar system to stop a cosmic event that has already pushed Earth into the early stages of a new ice age. The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

(Photo by Universal)

The Odyssey (2026)

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson

Academy Award winner Christopher Nolan follows up Oppenheimer with an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which tells the story of Odysseus (Matt Damon) in the aftermath of the Trojan War. The film’s massive star-studded ensemble includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, and more.

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Verity (2026)

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Director: Michael Showalter

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett

Another Colleen Hoover film adaptation is on the way, this time for her bestseller Verity. The film will center around struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), who is hired under mysterious circumstances to serve as the ghostwriter for celebrated author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway). The film is directed by Michael Showalter and also features actor Josh Hartnett.

Sense and Sensibility (2026)

Release Date: TBD

Director: Georgia Oakley

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Details are still under wraps, but Focus Features has revealed that Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) will star in a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless classic Sense and Sensibility. The new film is following in the footsteps of versions like Ang Lee’s 1995 film and the acclaimed 2008 drama miniseries.

Kill Your Darlings (2026)

Release Date: TBD

Director: James Gray

Starring: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is set to lead the film adaptation of Kill Your Darlings, the highly anticipated new novel by author Peter Swanson. This murder mystery unfolds a marriage in reverse order, peeling back layers to reveal a dark and dangerous secret at the heart of the couple’s relationship. The source novel was published in June 2025.

Thumbnail image by Sony Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.



