The Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

Based on what we know so far, 2026 is shaping up to be pretty great, with a healthy mix of the expected blockbuster franchise titles, enticing genre films, and new projects from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, and Jordan Peele. With that in mind, here’s a handy calendar of some of the most noteworthy titles coming in 2026 so you can budget and plan accordingly.

JANUARY

Soulm8te (2026)

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Director: Kate Dolan

Starring: Claudia Doumit, Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl

Blumhouse’s latest film about terrifying toys is Soulm8te, releasing early 2026. This spin-off of M3GAN sees a humanlike AI doll (Lily Sullivan) strike up a connection with David Rysdahl’s lonely character after his wife’s passing. The film is helmed by director Kate Dolan and co-produced by horror maestro James Wan, the creator of the famous Insidious and Conjuring franchises. The Boys’ Claudia Doumit also joins the film, although her role remains under wraps.

Weapons (2026)

Release Date: January 16, 2024

Directors: Zach Cregger

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Renata Reinsve

From the director and producers of the critically acclaimed horror film Barbarian comes its sequel, Weapons. Fans are keen to see how director Zach Cregger follows up his last film, which was a surprise cult favorite that made $45.5 million at the box office. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is joined by Welcome to Norway’s Renate Reinsve. Plot and details about this film are undisclosed, but if it’s anything like Barbarian, fans are in for a horrifyingly delightful adventure.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (2026)

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: TBA

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple follows the 2025 sequel 28 Years Later, set decades after Cillian Murphy’s original 2002 horror film. The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is helming this project, while Murphy plays a behind-the-scenes role as a producer for the film. It is speculated that he might make a surprise appearance in the film, but that remains unconfirmed.

Aang: The Last Airbender (2026)

Release Date: January 20, 2026

Director: Lauren Montgomery

Starring: Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Dante Basco

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise welcomes its newest animated film with Toph, Sokka, Katara, and Zuko all bringing us back to the world fans love so much. Marvel’s Dave Bautista joins Eric Name, who takes on the role of the adult Aang as the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe expands. The love for the franchise has not diminished over the almost 20 years that it has been off screens. This film is the first of a new trilogy.

FEBRUARY

GOAT (2026)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Director: Tyree Dillihay, Adam Rosette

Starring: Rachna Vasavada

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion, partners with Emmy-nominated director Tyree Dillihay and director Adam Rosette to produce an animated sports comedy titled GOAT, an underdog sports comedy. Sony Pictures has timed the release to celebrate the start of the 2026 All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Wuthering Heights (2026)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Director: Emerald Fennell

Starring: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi

This new adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic stars Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi and Barbie’s Margot Robbie, who is also a producer on the film, and, like the novel, centers around the tumultuous relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Healthcliff, the orphan her father brought home as young boy.

Reminders of Him (2026)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Directors: TBA

Starring: TBA

Another Colleen Hoover adaption is coming to screens and this time it is Reminders of Him. After the release of It Ends With Us, it was no surprise that another novel was going to be adapted. Hoover herself will be leading the project, having co-written the screenplay. She is also a producer on the film.

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie (2026)

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Directors: Kyla Balda

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau, Nicholas Braun, Conleth Hill

Hugh Jackman stars in this comedy as a shepherd who reads his sheep murder mystery stories every night before bed. Little does he know that once the lights are out, the sheep discuss the mysteries amongst themselves. Joining Hugh Jackman are Succession’s Nicholas Braun and Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill.

(Photo by Brownie Harris/©Paramount Pictures)

Scream 7 (2026)

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Director: Kevin Williamson

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to face off against Ghostface once again, although this time, she’ll have to do it without the Carpenter sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega), who are not a part of the film. Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4, replaces the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed both previous entries.

MARCH

Hoppers (2026)

Release Date: March 6, 2023

Director: Daniel Chong

Starring: Jonn Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Piper Curda

The latest from Pixar follows an animal enthusiast named Mabel (Piper Curda) who, in an effort to communicate with animals, transfers her consciousness to a robot. Jon Hamm and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan have also joined the voice cast.

The Exorcist/ Mike Flanagan (2026)

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Director: Mike Flanagan

Starring: TBA

In 2023, David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer disappointed audiences and critics alike, but Universal and Blumhouse are hoping that horror maestro Mike Flanagan can turn the franchise around with a reimagined new 2026 film that will not be connected to the previous one. Flanagan reunites with The Haunting of Hill House producer Trevor Macy for the upcoming film, but little else is known about the film as of yet.

Flowervale Street (2026)

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGreggor, Maisy Stella

From director David Robert Mitchell (It Follows) and producer J.J. Abrams comes a new sci-fi mystery starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Christian Convery, and Maisy Stella. The film was originally slated to release in 2025, but it was pushed back by almost a year after Final Destination: Bloodlines took over its original release date.

Project Hail Mary (2026)

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Directors: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Milana Vayntrub, Sandra Huller

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) take on this adaptation of the titular novel by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. Ryan Gosling stars as an astronaut who wakes up on his ship with no memory and begins to work out that he is the lone survivor of a crucial mission to save humanity. Joining Gosling on screen are Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Milana Vayntrub.

(Photo by Jim Townley/©Universal Pictures)

APRIL

Street Fighter (2026)

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Directors: Kitao Sakurai

Starring: TBA

Not much is known about the new Street Fighter movie, but we do know that the 2026 film has been delayed by two weeks to April 3rd from March 20th partially due to a director switch from Danny and Michael Philippou (Talk to Me) to Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip). The films are based on the iconic video games with plot details for 2026 still under wraps.

MAY

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Downey Jr

The MCU may be trying to recapture its past glory by bringing in the Russo brothers to direct Avengers: Doomsday, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against the titular villain, played by none other than Robert Downey Jr. A dramatic reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 confirmed Downey’s involvement in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though we still don’t quite know where the overarching saga will stand when the film releases.

Disclosure (2026)

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell

Steven Spielberg reunites with David Koepp (Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds) for a new film based on an original idea from Spielberg. While we still don’t know much about the plot, we do know that it will be a sci-fi film about a UFO starring an A-list ensemble.

(Photo by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026)

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Director: Jon Favreau

Starring: Pedro Pascal

In lieu of a fourth season of The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm have opted to give us The Mandalorian and Grogu, a standalone film that returns the Star Wars franchise back to theaters for the first time since J.J Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. Pedro Pascal reprises his iconic role as Din Djarin alongside everyone’s favorite little green force-wielder. Jeremy Allen White also stars in the film as Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, and Sigourney Weaver makes an appearance in an as-yet undisclosed role.

JUNE

Masters of the Universe (2026)

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Director: Travis Knight

Starring: Alison Brie, Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes

After nearly 40 years, He-Man returns to the big screen in a new adaptation of Masters of the Universe. Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) stars as Prince Adam, who is marooned on Earth at age 10 and separated from his magical sword. As a grown-up, he fulfills his destiny as He-Man and battles for the fate of his home planet Eternia. The all-star cast includes Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Idris Elba, and Jared Leto as He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor.

(Photo by ©Dimension Films)

Scary Movie (2026)

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Director: TBA

Starring: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Dave Sheridan

The Scary Movie franchise is back, with Shawn and Marlon Wayans teaming up with producer Neal H. Moritz to bring audiences more absurd pop culture and horror film references. Shawn, Marlon, and older brother Keenen Ivory co-wrote the film with Rick Alvarez, who worked with the Wayans brothers as far back as 2001’s Scary Movie 2.

(Photo by ©Buena Vista Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

Toy Story 5 (2026)

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Director: Andrew Stanton

Starring: Tim Allen, Blake Clark

Remember when we all thought Toy Story 3 was the perfect swan song for Buzz and Woody? That was cute, wasn’t it? Fifteen years later, the dynamic duo are back in Toy Story 5 to face a new challenge when they realize that children are replacing their toys with gadgets and must spring into action. Details are scarce so far, but we do know the film is directed by Pixar vet Andrew Stanton (Wall-E, Finding Nemo) and we can expect much of the core voice cast, including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, to return.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026)

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Director: Craig Gillespie

Starring: Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham

House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl) in an adaptation of the eponymous comic miniseries by Tom King that serves as the latest chapter of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The story follows Supergirl as she travels the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog and helps a young woman in a quest for revenge. The film co-stars, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

JULY

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

Minions 3: Mega Minions (2026)

Release Date: June 1, 2026

Director: Pierre Coffin

Starring: Brian Lynch

Mega Minions was originally slated for a 2027 release but was pushed up by a year, replacing Shrek 5’s release date. Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin reprise their roles as Gru and the minions, respectively, though little is known about the plot.

The Odyssey (2026)

Release Date: July 17 2026

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson

Academy Award winner Christopher Nolan follows up Oppenheimer with an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which tells the story of Odysseus (Matt Damon) in the aftermath of the Trojan War. The film’s massive star-studded ensemble includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, and more.

(Photo by ©Sony Pictures Releasing/©Marvel Entertainment)

Spider-Man 4 (2026)

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Tom Holland

Just two weeks after appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Tom Holland is set to reprise his role as another famous literary character in what we’re tentatively calling Spider-Man 4. Peter Parker’s next adventure will be penned by the No Way Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm. It’s unknown whether Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are involved, but it’s speculated that Tom Holland might make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday earlier in the year.

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Paw Patrol 3 (2026)

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Director: Cal Brunker

Starring: McKenna Grace, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hudson

The famous pups will be back for a third installment of Paw Patrol on the big screen. While the majority of the cast is not confirmed, McKenna Grace is reprising her role as Skye, and Joining her are Jennifer Hudson and Fortune Feimster, although their roles are currently undisclosed.

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Clayface (2026)

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Director: James Watkins

Starring: TBA

After making an appearance in the animated Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos series, the iconic Batman villain Clayface returns to screens in his own live-action film. The film has been classified as a horror-thriller tragedy by producers Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris. While plot and cast details have not been revealed yet, it will be directed by James Watkins, whose experience in dark thrillers like Eden Lake and Speak No Evil (2024) should serve him well here.

OCTOBER

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 (2026)

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Director: Jeff Rowe

Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon

The sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was greenlit even before the first film released, so they clearly knew they had something good. Longtime TMNT fan and producer Seth Rogen has stated that the animation work for the film is already complete, and CGI is underway. All of the turtles’ voice actors return for the film, as well as director Jeff Rowe.

Jordan Peele 2026 Untitled Movie (2026)

Release Date: October 23, 2026

Director: Jordan Peele

Starring: TBA

Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated new film was pushed back due to the 2023 writers’ strike, which really only increased the hype for it. As usual, the film remains shrouded in secrecy, so there isn’t much more to tell at this point, but stay tuned for more details.

NOVEMBER

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)

Release Date: November 20, 2026

Director: Francis Lawrence

Starring: TBA

24 years before Katniss volunteered herself as tribute, Haymitch Abernathy found himself the victor of the 50th Hunger Games, making him the second victor from district 12 (after Lucy Gray Baird). This film sandwiches itself between The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the first Hunger Games film, centering on a younger version of the fan favorite Haymitch and his journey to victory alongside the aftermath of the murder of his family by President Snow.

DECEMBER

(Photo by Frank Masi/©Columbia Pictures)

Jumanji 3 (2026)

Release Date: December 11, 2026

Director: Jake Kasdan

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan

Sony has confirmed that Jumanji 3 will continue the video game story with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan all expected to reprise their roles along with Jake Kasdan as director. We don’t know a whole lot else about it, but in 2023, Hart indicated that it would the final film in the rebooted franchise.

(Photo by © 20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Ice Age 6 (2026)

Release Date: December 18, 2026

Director: TBA

Starring: Denis Leary, Ray Romano, Simon Pegg

The Ice Age franchise is back with its seventh movie (remember that 2022 spin-off?) scheduled to hit theatres this holiday season. Fans can look forward to the original cast reprising their roles, with Ray Romano as Manny the mammoth, John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, and Denis Leary as Diego the saber-toothed tiger, among others.

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Shrek 5 (2026)

Release Date: December 23, 2026

Director: Walt Dohrn, Conrad Vernon

Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya

The decade-and-a-half wait has finally come to an end, as Shrek 5 is scheduled to be released in the winter of 2026, transporting fans once again to Far, Far, Away. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprise their roles as the iconic trio of Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, along with Zendaya as the voice of Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. It’s unknown which, if any, of the franchise mainstays will also make an appearance, but you can bank on lots of fun cameos.

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Dune: Messiah (2026)

Release Date: December 25, 2026

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: TBA

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Messiah will follow Paul Atreides as the Padishah Emperor and the effects of his rule on his people. The book by Frank Herbert is set 12 years after Dune, and it can be assumed that the film will also involve a fast forward from its predecessor. While the cast has not been confirmed yet, we can reasonably assume Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will reprise their roles, along with Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh.

