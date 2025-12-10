Awards Leaderboard: Best Movies of 2025

Awards Season is officilaly upon us and the early contest of The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush for prizes, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite for Best Picture. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Film Critics Circle.

However it is Ryan Coogler’s vampire tale Sinners that top our Awards Leaderboard for this first update. With a rash of wins at Washinton Area Film Critics, and the African American Film Critics Association the film has catipulted above the Best Picture frontrunner cementing its claim for a possible upset. We will likely have a very different list when we update again, but the season has begun, and we are more than ready to dive in. Which one of these early wins will matter in the long run? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page, to stay in the know on which films take home the most prizes.

Read on to find out where your favorite landed, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Sinners (2025) 97% 36 Wins

NYFCC: Best Cinematograophy AFCC : Best Original Screenplay AFCC : Best Score AFCC : Best Screenplay LAFCA : Best Production Design TFCA: Best Original Screenplay GOTHAMS: Best Supporting Actress AAFCA: Best Director AAFCA: Best Supporting Actress AAFCA: Best Writing AAFCA: Best Ensemble AAFCA: Best Emerging Face (Actor) AAFCA: Best Picture AAFCA: Best Music AAFCA: Best Actor MMCG: Best Picture MMCG: Best Actor MMCG: Best Director MMCG: Best Supporting Actor MMCG: Best Ensemble MMCG: Best Supporting Actor MMCG: Best Supporting Actress MMCG: Best Cinematography WAFCA : Best Picture WAFCA : Best Director WAFCA : Best Actor WAFCA : Best Original Screenplay WAFCA : Best Ensemble WAFCA : Best Youth Performance WAFCA : Best Cinematography WAFCA : Best Editing (tie) WAFCA : Best Production Design WAFCA : Best Score NBR : Best Screenplay NBR : Best Cinematography AFI : Top Film

TFCA: Best Supporting Actress AAFCA: Best Actress AAFCA: Best Indie Feature

Sentimental Value (2025) 96% 3 Wins

: Best Supporting Actresss LAFCA : Best Supporting Performance WAFCA : Best International Film NBR : Best Supporting Actresss

Hamnet (2025) 87% 3 Wins

: Best Actress AFCC : Best Actress MMCG: Best Actress WAFCA : Best Actress

Sorry, Baby (2025) 97% 3 Wins

: Best Breakthrough Director AFCC: Best Breakthrough Director LAFCA : Best Next Generation Awards NBR : Best Breakthrough Director

Weapons (2025) 93% 2 Wins

NYFCC: Best Supporting Actress AFCC : Best Supporting Actress

Sirāt (2025) 94% 2 Wins

Best International Feature LAFCA : Best Music TFCA: Best International Feature

