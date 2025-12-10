Awards Leaderboard: Best Movies of 2025

Awards Season is officilaly upon us and the early contest of The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush for prizes, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite for Best Picture. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Film Critics Circle.

However it is Ryan Coogler’s vampire tale Sinners that top our Awards Leaderboard for this first update. With a rash of wins at Washinton Area Film Critics, and the African American Film Critics Association the film has catipulted above the Best Picture frontrunner cementing its claim for a possible upset. We will likely have a very different list when we update again, but the season has begun, and we are more than ready to dive in. Which one of these early wins will matter in the long run? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page,  to stay in the know on which films take home the most prizes.

Read on to find out where your favorite landed, and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Sinners (2025)

97%

36 Wins
NYFCC: Best Cinematograophy
AFCC: Best Original Screenplay
AFCC: Best Score
AFCC: Best Screenplay
LAFCA: Best Production Design
TFCA: Best Original Screenplay
GOTHAMS: Best Supporting Actress
AAFCA: Best Director
AAFCA: Best Supporting Actress
AAFCA: Best Writing
AAFCA: Best Ensemble
AAFCA: Best Emerging Face (Actor)
AAFCA: Best Picture
AAFCA: Best Music
AAFCA: Best Actor
MMCG: Best Picture
MMCG: Best Actor
MMCG: Best Director
MMCG: Best Supporting Actor
MMCG: Best Ensemble
MMCG: Best Supporting Actor
MMCG: Best Supporting Actress
MMCG: Best Cinematography
WAFCA: Best Picture
WAFCA: Best Director
WAFCA: Best Actor
WAFCA: Best Original Screenplay
WAFCA: Best Ensemble
WAFCA: Best Youth Performance
WAFCA: Best Cinematography
WAFCA: Best Editing (tie)
WAFCA: Best Production Design
WAFCA: Best Score
NBR: Best Screenplay
NBR: Best Cinematography
AFI: Top Film

One Battle After Another (2025)

94%

30 wins
NBR: Best Actor
FFCC: Best Adapted Screenplay
LAFCA: Best Director
NYFCC: Best Film
NYFCC: Best Supporting Actor
AFCC: Best Film
AFCC: Breakthrough Performance
AFCC: Best Actor
AFCC: Best Supporting Actor
AFCC: Best Cinematography
AFCC: Best Adapted Screenplay
AFCC: Best Ensemble
AFCC: Best Director
LAFCA: Best Film
LAFCA: Best Supporting Actor
TFCA: Best Picture
TFCA: Best Director
TFCA: Best Supporting Actress
TFCA: Best Adapted Screenplay
GOTHAMS: Best Feature
AAFCA: Best Emerging Face (Actress)
MMCG: Best Screenplay
WAFCA: Best Adapted Screenplay
WAFCA: Best Supporting Actress
WAFCA: Best Supporting Actor
NBR: Best Director
NBR: Best Breakthrough Performance
NBR: Best Picture
NBR: Best Supporting Actor
AFI: Top Film

The Perfect Neighbor (2025)

99%

9 Wins
AFCC: Best Documentary
AAFCA: Best Documentary
MMCG: Best Documentary
WAFCA: Best Documentary
CCDA: Best Documentary
CCDA: Best Director
CCDA: Best Editing
CCDA: Best Archival Documentary
CCDA: Best True Crime Documentary

KPop Demon Hunters (2025)

96%

8 Wins
NYFCC: Best Animated Movie
AFCC: Best Animated Film
AFCC: Best Voice Performance
LAFCA: Best Animated Movie
AAFCA: Best Animated Movie
MMCG: Best Animated Film
WAFCA: Best Voice Performance
WAFCA: Best Animated Film

It Was Just an Accident (2025)

98%

7 Wins
NYFCC: Best Director
AFCC: Best International Film
LAFCA: Best Screenplay
GOTHAMS: Best Director
GOTHAMS: Best Screenplay
GOTHAMS: Best International Feature
NBR: Best International Feature

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025)

92%

4 Wins
NYFCC: Best Actress
LAFCA: Best Lead Performance
TFCA: Best Actress
NBR: Best Actress

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

80%

4 Wins
AFCC: Best Stunts
MMCG: Best Stunts
WAFCA: Best Stunts
NBR: Best Stunts

The Secret Agent (2025)

99%

3 Wins
NYFCC: Best Actor
NYFCC: Best International Film
LAFCA: Best Non English Language Film

3 Wins
TFCA: Best Supporting Actress
AAFCA: Best Actress
AAFCA: Best Indie Feature

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow (2024)

100%

3 Wins
NYFCC: Best Documentary
LAFCA: Best Documentary
GOTHAMS: Best Documentary

Sentimental Value (2025)

96%

3 Wins
LAFCA: Best Supporting Performance
WAFCA: Best International Film
NBR: Best Supporting Actresss

Hamnet (2025)

87%

3 Wins
AFCC: Best Actress
MMCG: Best Actress
WAFCA: Best Actress

Sorry, Baby (2025)

97%

3 Wins
AFCC: Best Breakthrough Director
LAFCA: Best Next Generation Awards
NBR: Best Breakthrough Director

Blue Moon (2025)

90%

3 Wins
LAFCA: Best Lead Performance
TFCA: Best Actor

Marty Supreme (2025)

97%

3 Wins
NYFCC: Best Screenplay
LAFCA: Best Editing
AFI: Top Film

Train Dreams (2025)

94%

3 Wins
LAFCA: Best Cinematography
NBR: Best Adapted Screenplay
AFI: Top Film

Souleymane’s Story (2024)

100%

2 Wins
TFCA: Best Breakthrough Performance
GOTHAMS: Best Breakthrough Performance

Weapons (2025)

93%

2 Wins
NYFCC: Best Supporting Actress
AFCC: Best Supporting Actress

Sirāt (2025)

94%

2 Wins
LAFCA: Best Music
TFCA: Best International Feature

F1 The Movie (2025)

82%

2 Wins
AAFCA: Best Supporting Actor
WAFCA: Best Editing (tie)

My Father’s Shadow (2025)

97%

2 Wins
GOTHAMS: Best Lead Performance
GOTHAMS: Best Breakthrough Director

Pillion (2025)

100%

GOTHAMS: Best Breakthrough Performance

Come See Me in the Good Light (2025)

100%

TFCA: Best Documentary

Endless Cookie (2025)

88%

TFCA: Best Supporting Actress

Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)

– –

WAFCA: Best Motion Capture Perfromance
AFI: Top Film

Blue Heron (2025)

100%

WAFCA: Best Avatar Fire and Ash

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (2025)

98%

LAFCA: Best Animated Film

Arco (2025)

93%

NBR: Best Animated Film

Cover-Up (2025)

100%

NBR: Best Documentary

Wicked: For Good (2025)

68%

AFI: Top Film

Bugonia (2025)

87%

AFI: Top Film

Jay Kelly (2025)

76%

AFI: Top Film

Frankenstein (2025)

86%

AFI: Top Film

