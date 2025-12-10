Awards Leaderboard: Best Movies of 2025

TAGGED AS: Academy Awards, Awards, Awards Tour, Best Movies 2024, golden globes, Oscars, Top Movies
Awards Season is officilaly upon us and the early contest of The New York Film Critics Circle, the British Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the National Board of Review winners, AFI, and the Critics Choice nominations have all been published, discussed, and debated. And after that first rush for prizes, we find Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is safely positioned as the favorite for Best Picture. This season, the Revolutionary father-daughter misadventure has already taken the top prize at the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Film Critics Circle.
However it is Ryan Coogler’s vampire tale Sinners that top our Awards Leaderboard for this first update. With a rash of wins at Washinton Area Film Critics, and the African American Film Critics Association the film has catipulted above the Best Picture frontrunner cementing its claim for a possible upset. We will likely have a very different list when we update again, but the season has begun, and we are more than ready to dive in. Which one of these early wins will matter in the long run? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page, to stay in the know on which films take home the most prizes.
Read on to find out where your favorite landed, and let us know what you think in the comments.
Sinners (2025)
97%
One Battle After Another (2025)
94%
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025)
92%
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)
80%
The Secret Agent (2025)
99%
Sentimental Value (2025)
96%
Sorry, Baby (2025)
97%
Marty Supreme (2025)
97%
Train Dreams (2025)
94%
Souleymane’s Story (2024)
100%
F1 The Movie (2025)
82%
My Father’s Shadow (2025)
97%
Come See Me in the Good Light (2025)
100%
Endless Cookie (2025)
88%
Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)
– –
Blue Heron (2025)
100%
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (2025)
98%
Wicked: For Good (2025)
68%
Frankenstein (2025)
86%