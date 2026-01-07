2026 Actor Awards: Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards
Fresh into a new year with a new name for its annual awards show, SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominees for the 2026 Actor Awards. Will Rhea Seehorn win her first Actor Award after captivating audiences in Pluribus? Will Timothée Chalamet take home Best Actor for a second year in a row for his role in Marty Supreme? Or will Micheal B. Jordan nab it for his epic performance in Sinners?
We’ll find out on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET when the 32nd annual show streams live globally on Netflix. Until then, check out the list of nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movies or Limited Series
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, produced by Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.