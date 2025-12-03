One Battle After Another Takes Best Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

(Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures)

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2025 awards this morning on Twitter, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s opus One Battle After Another took the top prize, with star Benicio Del Toro winning Best Supporting Actor. Josh Safdie and co-writer Ronald Bronstein won the Best Screenplay award for Marty Supreme, and Neon’s The Secret Agent took home two prizes for Best Actor and Best International Feature.

The NYFCC Awards are chosen by a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general interest publications. Last year, The Brutalist won Best Film, and Ramell Ross won Best Director.

Read on for the complete list of winners below.

Film: One Battle After Another

Director: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Actor: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Screenplay: Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, Marty Supreme

Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners

Non-Fiction Film: My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

International Film: The Secret Agent

First Film: Carson Lund’s Eephus

Student Prizes: London Xhudo (Undergraduate, NYU) and Tan Zhiyuan (Graduate, The New School)

Special Prizes: Museum of Moving Image, Screen Slate

