Golden Globe Winners 2026: Updating Live

We're officially in awards season, and the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards are broadcasting live tonight on CBS, check back as winners are announced.

One of the biggest nights for Film and TV is finally here, and you can look to us for live updates on who will come out on top. So far, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and The Pitt have been dominating, but as we’ve learned in the past with Awards Season, anything could happen.

For films, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Marty Supreme were all nominated in the top categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. And for television, Severance, The White Lotus, The Studio, and The Pitt were nominated in the Best Series categories.

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards are broadcasting live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and will also stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show returns to the Beverly Hilton and will once again be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

See the complete list of nominees below, and check back as winners are announced.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

FRANKENSTEIN 

HAMNET

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT 

THE SECRET AGENT

SENTIMENTAL VALUE 

SINNERS 

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

BLUE MOON 

BUGONIA 

MARTY SUPREME 

NO OTHER CHOICE 

NOUVELLE VAGUE 

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER 

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After The Hunt   

Tessa Thompson, Hedda 

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein 

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly 

Leonardo Dicaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia


Best Performance by a Male Actor in Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Performance by a Female Actor in Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good 

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another  

Ryan Coogler, Sinners  

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein  

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident  

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value  

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters  

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners 

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another 

Max Richter, Hamnet 

Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Best Film Screenplay – Motion Picture

One Battle After Another   

Marty Supreme   

Sinners   

It Was Just An Accident   

Sentimental Value   

Hamnet

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1 

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 

Sinners 

Weapons 

Wicked: For Good 

Zootopia 2 

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt 

Pluribus 

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock 

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat 

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus 

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise 

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses  

Mark Ruffalo, Task  

Adam Scott, Severance 

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary 

The Bear 

Hacks 

Nobody Wants This 

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio 

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This 

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building 

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face  

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This    

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in Supporting Role, Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus 

Erin Doherty, Adolescence 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio  

Parker Posey, The White Lotus 

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus 


Best Performance by a Male Actor in Supporting Role, Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend


Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me 

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror 

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River  

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault 

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex 

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend 


Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North  

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror  

Stephen Graham, Adolescence 

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story 

Jude Law, Black Rabbit 

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me 

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?  

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality  

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem


Best Podcast

Smartless

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard  

Good Hang With Amy Poehler 

The Mel Robbins Podcast   

Call Her Daddy 

Up First 

