Galentine’s Day Viewing Guide

Female friendships are complicated and often fraught with drama – particularly when they’re fictional ones that appear on long-running TV shows and need roller-coaster moments to make good stories. But the greatest BFF relationships? They’re always worth a repeat viewing.

In honor of Galentine’s Day — the February 13 celebration of gal pals that began on a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation — we’ve compiled a list of current and old series that have some of the best and most interesting portrayals of women and their friends, as well as their accompanying Tomatometer scores where available (series are otherwise listed alphabetically).

Some programs, like the CW’s Gossip Girl, are included because they show relationships that persevere beyond the years of high-school backstabbing. Others, like BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous and Comedy Central’s Broad City, are here because they give us #squadgoals. And then there’s NBC’s The Golden Girls, which is included because everyone deserves to spend nights in the kitchen eating cheesecake and learning about St. Olaf, Minnesota.

Bunheads
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 91%

Synopsis: "Bunheads" tells the fish-out-of-water story of Michelle Simms, a once-promising classically trained professional dancer who was drawn to the lights [More]
Starring: Sutton Foster, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey Buntain

Broad City
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Synopsis: The critically acclaimed Web series "Broad City" moves to Comedy Central as a half-hour scripted series. It's created by and [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Derry Girls
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Troubles, this comedy series follows a group of friends as they navigate [More]
Starring: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Ian McElhinney, Kathy Kiera Clarke

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Synopsis: Successful and driven, Rebecca Bunch seemingly has it all -- an upscale apartment in Manhattan and a partnership at a [More]
Starring: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner

Insecure
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Synopsis: Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of Issa and Molly. [More]
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Synopsis: Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where [More]
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane

Ponies
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Synopsis: In 1977 Moscow, two "PONIES" ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work‬‭ anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. [More]
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Nicholas Podany, Andrew Richardson

Absolutely Fabulous
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Synopsis: A show brilliant in its uncensored bad behavior and satirical humor, this series features Edina and Patsy, two hard-drinking, drug-taking, [More]
Starring: Jennifer Saunders, Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha

New Girl
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 84%

Synopsis: After going through a rough breakup, awkward and upbeat Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three single guys. Intelligent and [More]
Starring: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris

2 Dope Queens
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 56%

Synopsis: Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson -- described as hilarious and socially aware at the same time -- bring their hit [More]
Starring: Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson

Parks and Recreation
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Synopsis: Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to beautify her town (and boost her [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza

Riot Women
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Synopsis: No apologies - just noise. Five fierce women crank up the volume to get their voices heard. [More]
Starring: Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal

Orange Is the New Black
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 82%

Synopsis: Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to [More]
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks

Grace and Frankie
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 87%

Synopsis: For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt, [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston

Big Little Lies
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 89%

Synopsis: Based on the same-titled bestseller by Liane Moriarty, "Big Little Lies" weaves a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern

Girls
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 76%

Synopsis: An aspiring writer and her three friends in New York try to make sense of what life has in store [More]
Starring: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet

Dead to Me
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Synopsis: Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit [More]
Starring: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins

Cougar Town
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Synopsis: A divorced mother must face the harsh realities of dating and aging in a youth- and beauty-obsessed culture. Having spent [More]
Starring: Courteney Cox, Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd

The Bold Type
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Synopsis: Putting together a magazine is not an easy task, requiring a lot of teamwork to finish the job and get [More]
Starring: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page

The Mindy Project
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 83%

Synopsis: Mindy Lahiri is a successful, skilled doctor, but when she leaves the office, all bets are off. She aspires to [More]
Starring: Mindy Kaling, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant

Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 93%

Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters

Grey's Anatomy
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 72%

Synopsis: This high-intensity medical drama follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who are faced with life-or death [More]
Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd

How I Met Your Mother
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 85%

Synopsis: Ted has fallen in love. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he plans to [More]
Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris

Gossip Girl
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 79%

Synopsis: High school is over for the privileged former students at an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side, but [More]
Starring: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford

Pretty Little Liars
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 81%

Synopsis: As time has passed since Alison, then the queen bee of the bunch, went missing. Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily [More]
Starring: Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale

Girlfriends
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon - -

Synopsis: Three friends struggle with the responsibilities and inevitable changes that come with being a modern woman of a certain age. [More]
Starring: Miranda Richardson, Zoë Wanamaker, Phyllis Logan, Matthew Lewis

Sex and the City
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 80%

Synopsis: A sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, and her three friends -- Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda -- explore Manhattan's dating scene, chronicling [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon

2 Broke Girls
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 64%

Synopsis: Street-wise Max (Kat Dennings) doesn't expect much from the new waitress at her night job, a rich girl who has [More]
Starring: Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs, Matthew Moy, Jonathan Kite

Charmed
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 91%

Synopsis: A group of sisters discover they are witches. Luckily for the world, they're of the good variety. Banding together in [More]
Starring: Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty

The Facts of Life
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

Synopsis: "You take the good, you take the bad ... ." Originally set at the prestigious Eastland School for Young Women, [More]
Starring: Charlotte Rae, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn

Fuller House
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 77%

Synopsis: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber are among the original "Full House" cast members who have returned to [More]
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Juan Pablo Di Pace

Gilmore Girls
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 87%

Synopsis: Set in a storybook Connecticut town populated by an eclectic mix of dreamers, artists and everyday folk, this multigenerational drama [More]
Starring: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 46%

Synopsis: After Abby McCarthy, author of self-help books and guru to people with family issues, states that she and her husband [More]
Starring: Lisa Edelstein, Alanna Ubach, Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan

The Golden Girls
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 95%

Synopsis: Four mature women live together in Miami and experience the joys and angst of their golden years; strong-willed Dorothy, spacey [More]
Starring: Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, Estelle Getty

Hot in Cleveland
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 87%

Synopsis: When their plane has trouble while on a flight to Paris, three glamorous LA women find themselves in a completely [More]
Starring: Valerie Bertinelli, Betty White, Wendie Malick, Jane Leeves

I Love Lucy
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 95%

Synopsis: Lucy Ricardo is the wacky wife of Cuban bandleader Ricky Ricardo. Living in New York, Ricky tries to succeed in [More]
Starring: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, William Frawley

The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon - -

Synopsis: Mary Richards is a thirty-something single woman who settles in Minneapolis after breaking up with a boyfriend. She lands a [More]
Starring: Mary Tyler Moore, Ed Asner, Gavin MacLeod, Ted Knight

Rizzoli and Isles
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 89%

Synopsis: Perhaps their strikingly different personalities make the relationship between detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles so effective. Jane, [More]
Starring: Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Lorraine Bracco, Bruce McGill

 

