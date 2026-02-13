(Photo by BBC, The CW, HBO, Netflix)

Galentine’s Day Viewing Guide

Female friendships are complicated and often fraught with drama – particularly when they’re fictional ones that appear on long-running TV shows and need roller-coaster moments to make good stories. But the greatest BFF relationships? They’re always worth a repeat viewing.

In honor of Galentine’s Day — the February 13 celebration of gal pals that began on a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation — we’ve compiled a list of current and old series that have some of the best and most interesting portrayals of women and their friends, as well as their accompanying Tomatometer scores where available (series are otherwise listed alphabetically).

Some programs, like the CW’s Gossip Girl, are included because they show relationships that persevere beyond the years of high-school backstabbing. Others, like BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous and Comedy Central’s Broad City, are here because they give us #squadgoals. And then there’s NBC’s The Golden Girls, which is included because everyone deserves to spend nights in the kitchen eating cheesecake and learning about St. Olaf, Minnesota.

#2 Broad City

Broad City

99% 87%

The critically acclaimed Web series "Broad City" moves to Comedy Central as a half-hour scripted series. It's created by and stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

#10 2 Dope Queens

2 Dope Queens

94% 56%

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson -- described as hilarious and socially aware at the same time -- bring their hit podcast to HBO.

#16 Girls

Girls

89% 76%

An aspiring writer and her three friends in New York try to make sense of what life has in store for them.

Starring: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet