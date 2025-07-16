100 Best Teen Drama Shows Ranked (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

The latest: The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its third and final season! All episodes drop on Amazon Prime.

Teen dramas, like the very audience they’re reaching, have always had an uphill climb to be taken seriously. They are beloved, but do critics actually think they’re any good? While Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars are often cited as series that impacted critics’ formative years and have high Tomatometer ratings, others are dismissed as nothing but guilty pleasures.

Rotten Tomatoes has gathered the scores of these and many others in the genre to determine which show wins the title of best-reviewed teen drama. For our latest major update, we’ve added influential shows like Wednesday, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reservation Dogs, Dickinson, and Heartstopper!

#37 Euphoria

87% 84% #37 Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a [More] Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi

#62 Smallville

78% 71% #62 Synopsis: An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th [More] Starring: Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman

#72 Twisted

73% 83% #72 Synopsis: When charismatic Danny Desai returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention, he sees that things are When charismatic Danny Desai returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention, he sees that things are [More] Starring: Avan Jogia, Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Kimberly Quinn