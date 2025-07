100 Best Teen Drama Shows Ranked (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

The latest: The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its third and final season! All episodes drop on Amazon Prime.

Teen dramas, like the very audience they’re reaching, have always had an uphill climb to be taken seriously. They are beloved, but do critics actually think they’re any good? While Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars are often cited as series that impacted critics’ formative years and have high Tomatometer ratings, others are dismissed as nothing but guilty pleasures.

Rotten Tomatoes has gathered the scores of these and many others in the genre to determine which show wins the title of best-reviewed teen drama. For our latest major update, we’ve added influential shows like Wednesday, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reservation Dogs, Dickinson, and Heartstopper!

#6 Sweet/Vicious

100% 83% #6 Synopsis: MTV describes "Sweet/Vicious" as an offbeat superhero story for the millennial generation. It's about unlikely friends Jules and Ophelia taking MTV describes "Sweet/Vicious" as an offbeat superhero story for the millennial generation. It's about unlikely friends Jules and Ophelia taking [More] Starring: Eliza Bennett, Taylor Dearden, Brandon Smith, Katie Chang

#10 Heartstopper

98% 95% #10 Synopsis: Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love. Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love. [More] Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney

#21 Everwood

93% - - #21 Synopsis: World-renowned brain surgeon Dr. Andrew Brown finds his life changed forever after his wife dies. He leaves glamorous Manhattan and World-renowned brain surgeon Dr. Andrew Brown finds his life changed forever after his wife dies. He leaves glamorous Manhattan and [More] Starring: Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Debra Mooney

#31 Huge

91% - - #31 Synopsis: There's more to a person than what can be seen on the outside, as a group of teens and staffers There's more to a person than what can be seen on the outside, as a group of teens and staffers [More] Starring: Nikki Blonsky, Zander Eckhouse, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Hasselhoff

#37 Euphoria

87% 84% #37 Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a [More] Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi

#41 Reign

86% 82% #41 Synopsis: Queen of Scotland Mary Stuart travels to France with four ladies-in-waiting to secure her politically strategic engagement to the king's Queen of Scotland Mary Stuart travels to France with four ladies-in-waiting to secure her politically strategic engagement to the king's [More] Starring: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Rachel Skarsten, Toby Regbo

#42 The Innocents

86% 76% #42 Synopsis: Teenagers Harry and June are in love with each other and decide to run away from their repressive families so Teenagers Harry and June are in love with each other and decide to run away from their repressive families so [More] Starring: Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott, Guy Pearce, Sam Hazeldine

#52 Riverdale

81% 49% #52 Synopsis: Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a [More] Starring: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse

#62 Smallville

78% 71% #62 Synopsis: An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th [More] Starring: Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman

#65 Shadowhunters

76% 80% #65 Synopsis: On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is [More] Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia

#67 Genera+ion

75% 84% #67 Synopsis: High school students explore modern sexuality, testing deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their High school students explore modern sexuality, testing deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their [More] Starring: Martha Plimpton, Justice Smith, Chloe East, Nava Mau

#69 Wednesday

73% 85% #69 Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the [More] Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci

#72 Twisted

73% 83% #72 Synopsis: When charismatic Danny Desai returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention, he sees that things are When charismatic Danny Desai returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention, he sees that things are [More] Starring: Avan Jogia, Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Kimberly Quinn

#73 Elite

71% 64% #73 Synopsis: When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students [More] Starring: André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Omar Ayuso, Carmen Arrufat

#85 Scream

61% 59% #85 Synopsis: MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated [More] Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini

#87 Trinkets

60% 77% #87 Synopsis: A grieving teenager finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school when they all land in A grieving teenager finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school when they all land in [More] Starring: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Odiseas Georgiadis

#88 Popular

60% 100% #88 Synopsis: It's a culture clash of epic proportions when cheerleader Brooke and unpopular journalist Sam, girls on the opposite ends of It's a culture clash of epic proportions when cheerleader Brooke and unpopular journalist Sam, girls on the opposite ends of [More] Starring: Leslie Bibb, Carly Pope, Tamara Mello, Christopher Gorham