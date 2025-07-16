TAGGED AS: , , , , , , ,

100 Best Teen Drama Shows Ranked (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

(Photo by Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY.)

The latest: The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its third and final season! All episodes drop on Amazon Prime.

Teen dramas, like the very audience they’re reaching, have always had an uphill climb to be taken seriously. They are beloved, but do critics actually think they’re any good? While Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars are often cited as series that impacted critics’ formative years and have high Tomatometer ratings, others are dismissed as nothing but guilty pleasures.

Rotten Tomatoes has gathered the scores of these and many others in the genre to determine which show wins the title of best-reviewed teen drama. For our latest major update, we’ve added influential shows like Wednesday, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reservation Dogs, Dickinson, and Heartstopper!

#1

Freaks and Geeks
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#1
Synopsis: Growing up circa 1980, a misfit high-school student and his pals are probably destined to become new media millionaires, but [More]
Starring: John Francis Daley, Linda Cardellini, Samm Levine, Martin Starr

#2

The Baby-Sitters Club
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#2
Synopsis: A group of friends launch a babysitting business. [More]
Starring: Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph

#3

Dash & Lily
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#3
Synopsis: A whirlwind Christmas romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they [More]
Starring: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata

#4

Bunheads
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#4
Synopsis: "Bunheads" tells the fish-out-of-water story of Michelle Simms, a once-promising classically trained professional dancer who was drawn to the lights [More]
Starring: Sutton Foster, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Julia Goldani Telles, Bailey Buntain

#5

David Makes Man
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#5
Synopsis: "David Makes Man" is a drama series created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"). Set in South Florida, [More]
Starring: Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles

#6

Sweet/Vicious
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#6
Synopsis: MTV describes "Sweet/Vicious" as an offbeat superhero story for the millennial generation. It's about unlikely friends Jules and Ophelia taking [More]
Starring: Eliza Bennett, Taylor Dearden, Brandon Smith, Katie Chang

#7

The Order
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#7
Synopsis: When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is [More]
Starring: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer

#8

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#8
Synopsis: Set a few years after the events of "Pretty Little Liars," three college friends struggle with the stress of being [More]
Starring: Sofia Carson, Sasha Pieterse, Kelly Rutherford, Janel Parrish

#9

Reservation Dogs
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#9
Synopsis: Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to [More]
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor

#10

Heartstopper
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#10
Synopsis: Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love. [More]
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney

#11

Friday Night Lights
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#11
Synopsis: "Friday Night Lights" centers on the rural town of Dillon, Texas, where winning the state football championship is prized above [More]
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Aimee Teegarden, Brad Leland

#12

The Fosters
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#12
Synopsis: Stef, a dedicated police officer, is in a relationship with Lena. The two have built a close-knit family with Stef's [More]
Starring: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly

#13

Party of Five
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#13
Synopsis: Five children suddenly find themselves without their parents in this remake of the '90s Fox drama. When their parents are [More]
Starring: Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Bruno Bichir

#14

Joan of Arcadia
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#14
Synopsis: A drama about a typical family facing atypical situations -- not the least of which is their teen daughter's sudden, [More]
Starring: Joe Mantegna, Mary Steenburgen, Amber Tamblyn, Michael Welch

#15

Never Have I Ever
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#15
Synopsis: The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager. [More]
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison

#16

The End of the F...ing World
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#16
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series by Charles Forsman, "The End of the F...ing World" sees two 17-year-old outsiders, James [More]
Starring: Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Wunmi Mosaku, Gemma Whelan

#17

My So-Called Life
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#17
Synopsis: "My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure [More]
Starring: Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Devon Gummersall

#18

DC's Stargirl
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#18
Synopsis: High school student Courtney Whitmore inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. [More]
Starring: Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart

#19

The 100
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#19
Synopsis: When nuclear Armageddon destroys civilization on Earth, the only survivors are those on the 12 international space stations in orbit [More]
Starring: Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos

#20

On My Block
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#20
Synopsis: "On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all [More]
Starring: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco

#21

Everwood
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon - -

#21
Synopsis: World-renowned brain surgeon Dr. Andrew Brown finds his life changed forever after his wife dies. He leaves glamorous Manhattan and [More]
Starring: Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Debra Mooney

#22

Julie and the Phantoms
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 98%

#22
Synopsis: Teenager Julie finds her passion for music and life while helping the Phantoms, a trio of ghostly guys, become the [More]
Starring: Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner

#23

The Nine Lives of Chloe King
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#23
Synopsis: Chloe King is a smart, slightly offbeat teenager who lives a normal life (or as close to normal as a [More]
Starring: Skyler Samuels, Amy Pietz, Grey Damon, Grace Phipps

#24

Stranger Things
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#24
Synopsis: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl. [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard

#25

Veronica Mars
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#25
Synopsis: Veronica Mars used to be the popular girl with the cool friends and the jock boyfriend. A series of personal [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III

#26

Dickinson
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#26
Synopsis: Emily Dickinson, poet, daughter, and total rebel; in this coming-of-age story, Emily is determined to become the world's greatest poet. [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski, Adrian Enscoe

#27

Love, Victor
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#27
Synopsis: "Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed [More]
Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood

#28

Looking for Alaska
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#28
Synopsis: Miles "Pudge" Halter wants to gain a deeper perspective on life, so he enrolls in boarding school. While he's there, [More]
Starring: Kristine Froseth, Charlie Plummer, Denny Love, Jay Lee

#29

Normal People
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#29
Synopsis: Marianne and Connell come from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland, weaving in and out of each [More]
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Eliot Salt, India Mullen

#30

School Spirits
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#30
Synopsis: Maddie is a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance; she goes on a crime-solving journey [More]
Starring: Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo

#31

Huge
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon - -

#31
Synopsis: There's more to a person than what can be seen on the outside, as a group of teens and staffers [More]
Starring: Nikki Blonsky, Zander Eckhouse, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Hasselhoff

#32

Atypical
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#32
Synopsis: This heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. In [More]
Starring: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine

#33

We Are Who We Are
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#33
Synopsis: Two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy explore friendship, first love, identity, and all the [More]
Starring: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón

#34

Pretty Little Liars
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#34
Synopsis: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart; now, in the present [More]
Starring: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Zaria

#35

The Wilds
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#35
Synopsis: Teenage girls from radically different backgrounds find themselves stranded on a remote island, unaware they've just become the subjects of [More]
Starring: Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause

#36

Jack & Bobby
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon - -

#36
Synopsis: One of the McCallister boys (Jack or Bobby) is elected president of the United States in 2040. But with the [More]
Starring: Matt Long, Logan Lerman, Christine Lahti, Edwin Hodge

#37

Euphoria
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#37
Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi

#38

Cloak and Dagger
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#38
Synopsis: The collapse of an oil rig in New Orleans owned by the company Roxxon causes two teenagers to become unlikely [More]
Starring: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben

#39

The Vampire Diaries
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#39
Synopsis: This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and [More]
Starring: Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham

#40

I Am Not Okay With This
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#40
Synopsis: A teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers; based on Charles [More]
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins

#41

Reign
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#41
Synopsis: Queen of Scotland Mary Stuart travels to France with four ladies-in-waiting to secure her politically strategic engagement to the king's [More]
Starring: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Rachel Skarsten, Toby Regbo

#42

The Innocents
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#42
Synopsis: Teenagers Harry and June are in love with each other and decide to run away from their repressive families so [More]
Starring: Sorcha Groundsell, Percelle Ascott, Guy Pearce, Sam Hazeldine

#43

The Society
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#43
Synopsis: Busloads of Connecticut high school students head off for an extended camping trip, but a storm forces them to return [More]
Starring: Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth

#44

Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#44
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters

#45

Marvel's Runaways
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#45
Synopsis: There are times when pretty much every teenager thinks his or her parents are evil -- but what if it [More]
Starring: Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer

#46

Gossip Girl
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#46
Synopsis: High school is over for the privileged former students at an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side, but [More]
Starring: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford

#47

The Carrie Diaries
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#47
Synopsis: It's 1984 and a pre-Manolos-and-Mr.-Big Carrie Bradshaw ("Sex and the City") is just a Connecticut teenager with a rebellious kid [More]
Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Stefania Owen, Ellen Wong, Katie Findlay

#48

Shadow and Bone
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#48
Synopsis: Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world. [More]
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter

#49

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#49
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo

#50

XO, Kitty
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#50
Synopsis: Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, embarks on a quest to find true love. [More]
Starring: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-yeong, Anthony Keyvan, Sang Heon Lee

#51

Dare Me
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#51
Synopsis: "Dare Me" is an unflinching exploration of volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small [More]
Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen F. Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps

#52

Riverdale
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#52
Synopsis: Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a [More]
Starring: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse

#53

The Get Down
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#53
Synopsis: The multi-talented Baz Luhrmann and a team of collaborators -- Oscar-winner Catherine Martin, legendary MC Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Pulitzer-winning playwright [More]
Starring: Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr.

#54

Teen Wolf
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#54
Synopsis: The high-school anonymity Scott McCall was trying to break free from couldn't have happened in a more mysterious, complicated way. [More]
Starring: Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig

#55

Pretty Little Liars
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#55
Synopsis: As time has passed since Alison, then the queen bee of the bunch, went missing. Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily [More]
Starring: Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale

#56

The Irregulars
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#56
Synopsis: Misfits investigate a series of supernatural crimes in Victorian London for Dr. Watson and his shadowy associate, Sherlock Holmes. [More]
Starring: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield

#57

Make It or Break It
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#57
Synopsis: Emily Kmetko's dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast inch closer to reality when she receives a scholarship to The Rock [More]
Starring: Chelsea Hobbs, Ayla Kell, Josie Loren, Zachary Abel

#58

The Gifted
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#58
Synopsis: Produced in association with Marvel Television, and set in the "X-Men" universe, family adventure series "The Gifted" is about an [More]
Starring: Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung

#59

Cruel Summer
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#59
Synopsis: In this anthology series, each season follows a new cast of characters who deal with traumatic events over several timelines, [More]
Starring: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, Lisa Yamada

#60

Outer Banks
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#60
Synopsis: A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance. [More]
Starring: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss

#61

The Shannara Chronicles
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#61
Synopsis: Based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Terry Brooks, "The Shannara Chronicles" follows heroes in the Four Lands as [More]
Starring: Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Marcus Vanco

#62

Smallville
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#62
Synopsis: An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th [More]
Starring: Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman

#63

Big Shot
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#63
Synopsis: A temperamental college basketball coach gets fired from his job and must take a job at an elite all-girls private [More]
Starring: John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss

#64

Roswell, New Mexico
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#64
Synopsis: After a decade away from home, Liz Ortecho returns to her native Roswell to care for her ailing father. When [More]
Starring: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles

#65

Shadowhunters
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#65
Synopsis: On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is [More]
Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia

#66

The Summer I Turned Pretty
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#66
Synopsis: A girl is caught in a love triangle between two brothers as she deals with her first love and first [More]
Starring: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney

#67

Genera+ion
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#67
Synopsis: High school students explore modern sexuality, testing deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their [More]
Starring: Martha Plimpton, Justice Smith, Chloe East, Nava Mau

#68

Ravenswood
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#68
Synopsis: When Caleb Rivers heads to Ravenswood, a town near his hometown, to help some friends who went there to crash [More]
Starring: Tyler Blackburn, Brett Dier, Merritt Patterson, Nicole Gale Anderson

#69

Wednesday
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#69
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci

#70

The Sex Lives of College Girls
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#70
Synopsis: Four roommates must learn how to navigate their new freedom on the well-known campus of Essex College. [More]
Starring: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott

#71

life as we know it
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon - -

#71
Synopsis: Meet Dino, Ben and Jonathan, longtime best friends navigating high-school waters in Seattle. Being teenagers, their minds are preoccupied with [More]
Starring: Sean Faris, Jon Foster, Christopher Lowell, Missy Peregrym

#72

Twisted
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#72
Synopsis: When charismatic Danny Desai returns to his hometown after spending five years in juvenile detention, he sees that things are [More]
Starring: Avan Jogia, Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Kimberly Quinn

#73

Elite
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#73
Synopsis: When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students [More]
Starring: André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Omar Ayuso, Carmen Arrufat

#74

Life Unexpected
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#74
Synopsis: After 15 years of being with different families in Oregon's foster-care system, Lux decides to try her luck as an [More]
Starring: Shiri Appleby, Kristoffer Polaha, Britt Robertson, Austin Basis

#75

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#75
Synopsis: Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at the public school Maxton Hall; as a result, the arrogant millionaire heir James [More]
Starring: Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Fedja van Huêt, Sonja Weißer

#76

Locke & Key
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#76
Synopsis: Following their father's murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill [More]
Starring: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott

#77

The O.C.
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#77
Synopsis: This modern soap opera mines the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families for drama, with a contemporary [More]
Starring: Peter Gallagher, Benjamin McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody

#78

Daybreak
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#78
Synopsis: Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love. [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett

#79

Ginny & Georgia
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#79
Synopsis: Teenage Ginny and her family yearn to put down roots in a picturesque New England town after years on the [More]
Starring: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson

#80

Panic
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#80
Synopsis: Every summer in a small Texas town, graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, which they believe is their [More]
Starring: Olivia Scott Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson

#81

Guilt
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#81
Synopsis: When American student Molly is murdered while studying in London, her roommate, Grace, becomes the prime suspect in the crime. [More]
Starring: Emily Tremaine Fernandez, Billy Zane, Daisy Head, Cristian Solimeno

#82

Deadly Class
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#82
Synopsis: Based on the graphic novel of the same name comes an unlikely coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of unsanitized [More]
Starring: Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Siobhan Williams, Luke Tennie

#83

Anne With an E
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#83
Synopsis: This reimagining of the classic book and film is a coming-of-age story about a young orphan who is seeking love, [More]
Starring: Amybeth McNulty, R.H. Thomson, Geraldine James, Lucas Jade Zumann

#84

Dead of Summer
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#84
Synopsis: Summertime in the Midwest means another season at summer camp for teens, which usually promises the campers and counselors such [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Lail, Zelda Williams, Mark Indelicato

#85

Scream
Tomatometer icon 61% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#85
Synopsis: MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated [More]
Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini

#86

We Were Liars
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#86
Synopsis: The Sinclairs are American royalty known for their good looks, old money and enviable bond; after a mysterious accident changes [More]
Starring: Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada

#87

Trinkets
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#87
Synopsis: A grieving teenager finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school when they all land in [More]
Starring: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Odiseas Georgiadis

#88

Popular
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 100%

#88
Synopsis: It's a culture clash of epic proportions when cheerleader Brooke and unpopular journalist Sam, girls on the opposite ends of [More]
Starring: Leslie Bibb, Carly Pope, Tamara Mello, Christopher Gorham

#89

Red Band Society
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#89
Synopsis: A group of teens in the pediatric ward of Los Angeles' Ocean Park Hospital find comfort in one another. Mexican-born [More]
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Griffin Gluck, Zoe Levin, Dave Annable

#90

Rise
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#90
Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, a working-class community is awakened when its high school theater program takes on an unconventional [More]
Starring: Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie

#91

Spinning Out
Tomatometer icon 59% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#91
Synopsis: A figure skating Olympic hopeful struggles to balance family, love and fragile mental health as her dream of winning takes [More]
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Willow Shields, Evan Roderick, Johnny Weir

#92

Star-Crossed
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#92
Synopsis: When an alien spacecraft lands in 6-year-old Emery's town resulting in an immediate battle, she befriends one of the young [More]
Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Matt Lanter, Grey Damon, Natalie Hall

#93

Kyle XY
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#93
Synopsis: A teenage boy is found wandering, naked and dazed, in traffic. At a nearby youth detention center, authorities discover that [More]
Starring: Matt Dallas, Marguerite MacIntyre, Bruce Thomas, April Matson

#94

Tiny Pretty Things
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 49%

#94
Synopsis: After an attack brings down the star student at a ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal [More]
Starring: Jess Salgueiro, Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette

#95

Still Star-Crossed
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#95
Synopsis: This period piece from the minds of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers builds on the ever-popular world first put to [More]
Starring: Grant Bowler, Wade Briggs, Torrance Coombs, Dan Hildebrand

#96

Light as a Feather
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#96
Synopsis: Four best friends invite the shy new girl out on Halloween, but they quickly regret their decision when she suggests [More]
Starring: Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm, Brianne Tju, Dylan Sprayberry

#97

The Secret Circle
Tomatometer icon 47% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#97
Synopsis: After her mother dies in a fire, Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson) goes to live with her grandmother in Chance Harbor, [More]
Starring: Britt Robertson, Thomas Dekker, Gale Harold, Phoebe Tonkin

#98

Fate: The Winx Saga
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#98
Synopsis: Fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating [More]
Starring: Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt

#99

Utopia Falls
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#99
Synopsis: Amidst the charred ruins of Earth, a group of teens are chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts [More]
Starring: Robyn Alomar, Akiel Julien, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Phillip Lewitski

#100

Jane by Design
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#100
Synopsis: Jane Quimby is a high-school fashionista who works as an assistant to high-powered fashion executive Gray Chandler Murray. Jane's problem [More]
Starring: Erica Dasher, David Clayton Rogers, Nick Roux, Rowly Dennis

