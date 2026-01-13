Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Best Movies & TV Winners 2025



And the Golden Tomato goes to…

It’s been our annual tradition to hand out trophies for the best-reviewed movies and TV series of the year.

For our 27th edition of the Rotten Tomatoes Awards, we celebrate 2025’s best in film and TV, acclaimed works that have taken us from the dark seduction of Sinners, across the rebellion-torn galaxy of Andor, through the chilling terror of Alien: Earth, and back into the animated world of Zootopia 2.

Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer or Popcornmeter rating and its number of reviews. Learn more in the How It Works section at the end.

In total this year, there are 25 categories, plus six Fan Favorite categories, created through our audience-driven Popcornmeter and Verified Hot ratings from all throughout 2025.

We're also bringing back Fan Choice categories, including a FIRST-time sponsored award presented by Avocados From Mexico called the Fresh Avocado Award, which highlights some Fresh takes on the ripest remakes or reboots of 2025 for you to vote on!

BEST MOVIES & TV OF 2025

Best Movies of 2025

SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Limited Release Movies of 2025

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best TV Series of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best New Series OF 2025

PLURIBUS: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Returning Series Of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Anthology or Limited Series OF 2025

ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

BEST MOVIES & TV BY GENRE

Best Action & Adventure Movies OF 2025

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Animated Movies OF 2025

ZOOTOPIA 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Comedy Movies OF 2025

THE NAKED GUN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Documentary Movies OF 2025

THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Drama Movies OF 2025

SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Horror Movies OF 2025

SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best International Movies OF 2025

SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Musical Movies OF 2025

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Mystery & Thriller Movies OF 2025

BLACK BAG – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Romance Movies OF 2025

PILLION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies OF 2025

COMPANION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Animated Series of 2025

LONG STORY SHORT: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Action & Adventure Series of 2025

REACHER: SEASON 3 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Comedy Series of 2025

THE STUDIO: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best dRAMA Series of 2025

ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Historical Series of 2025

WOLF HALL: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Horror Series of 2025

ALIEN: EARTH: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Mystery & Thriller Series of 2025

TASK: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

FAN FAVORITE MOVIES OF 2025

Fan Favorite Movies of 2025

SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Fan Favorite Action Movies OF 2025

SUPERMAN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Fan Favorite Animated Movies OF 2025

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – INFINITY CASTLE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Fan Favorite Concert Movies OF 2025

ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Fan Favorite Drama Movies OF 2025

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Fan Favorite Family Movies OF 2025

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

How it works

The movie and TV rankings represent the most up-to-date Tomatometer & Popcornmeter scores as of December 31, 2025.

The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.

Limited releases are defined as opening in fewer than 600 theaters at initial release, or as virtual cinema. Platform releases, or movies initially released in fewer than 600 theaters that later expand before December 31, are categorized as Wide Release.

International releases are defined as non-English language films.

To qualify, a movie must be released in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and be Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, and for the Fan Favorite Movie category, Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter.

All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered or ended in the 2025 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or its episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.