Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Best Movies & TV Winners 2025

Check out the full list of Golden Tomato winners, and vote now for your fan choice favorites.

Movies & TV Winners
Movies & TV By Genre Winners
And the Golden Tomato goes to…

It’s been our annual tradition to hand out trophies for the best-reviewed movies and TV series of the year.

For our 27th edition of the Rotten Tomatoes Awards, we celebrate 2025’s best in film and TV, acclaimed works that have taken us from the dark seduction of Sinners, across the rebellion-torn galaxy of Andor, through the chilling terror of Alien: Earth, and back into the animated world of Zootopia 2.

Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer or Popcornmeter rating and its number of reviews. Learn more in the How It Works section at the end.

In total this year, there are 25 categories, plus six Fan Favorite categories, created through our audience-driven Popcornmeter and Verified Hot ratings from all throughout 2025.

We’re also bringing back Fan Choice categories, including a FIRST-time sponsored award presented by Avocados From Mexico called the Fresh Avocado Award, which highlights some Fresh takes on the ripest remakes or reboots of 2025 for you to vote on! Vote for all your Fan’s Choice favorites now, and check out the full list of Golden Tomato winners below.

BEST MOVIES & TV OF 2025

Best Movies of 2025

SINNERSGOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

One Battle After Another
94%

Weapons
93%

Black Bag
96%

Superman
83%

28 Years Later
89%

Thunderbolts*
88%

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
92%

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
86%

Sentimental Value
97%

Best Limited Release Movies of 2025

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Sentimental Value
97%

It Was Just an Accident
97%

Sorry, Baby
97%

Train Dreams
95%

The Secret Agent
99%

Frankenstein
85%

No Other Choice
98%

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
100%

Eephus
100%

Best TV Series of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Pluribus: Season 1
98%

Adolescence
97%

Severance: Season 2
94%

Alien: Earth: Season 1
94%

The Studio: Season 1
92%

Pee-wee as Himself
100%

The Chair Company: Season 1
100%

Dying for Sex
98%

Mr. Scorsese
98%

Best New Series OF 2025

PLURIBUS: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Alien: Earth: Season 1
94%

The Studio: Season 1
92%

The Chair Company: Season 1
100%

Murderbot: Season 1
95%

Task: Season 1
96%

The Lowdown: Season 1
98%

Long Story Short: Season 1
100%

Common Side Effects: Season 1
100%

Code of Silence: Season 1
100%

Best Returning Series Of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Severance: Season 2
94%

Fallout: Season 2
97%

King of the Hill: Season 14
98%

The Last of Us: Season 2
92%

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2
100%

Reacher: Season 3
98%

The Rehearsal: Season 2
98%

Platonic: Season 2
100%

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Season 2
100%

Best Anthology or Limited Series OF 2025

ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Dying for Sex
98%

The Narrow Road to the Deep North
100%

Asura
100%

Toxic Town
100%

Mussolini: Son Of The Century
96%

Death by Lightning
90%

Hal & Harper
94%

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
95%

The Girlfriend
88%

BEST MOVIES & TV BY GENRE

Best Action & Adventure Movies OF 2025

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Superman
83%

Thunderbolts*
88%

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
86%

Warfare
92%

Best Animated Movies OF 2025

ZOOTOPIA 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Predator: Killer of Killers
95%

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
98%

Lesbian Space Princess
98%

KPop Demon Hunters
93%

Best Comedy Movies OF 2025

THE NAKED GUN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Eephus
100%

Twinless
97%

The Ballad of Wallis Island
96%

Sister Midnight
98%

Best Documentary Movies OF 2025

THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Predators
97%

Cover-Up
100%

Deaf President Now!
100%

Come See Me in the Good Light
100%

Best Drama Movies OF 2025

SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Marty Supreme
93%

Sorry, Baby
97%

Train Dreams
95%

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
100%

Best Horror Movies OF 2025

SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Weapons
93%

28 Years Later
89%

Frankenstein
85%

Final Destination Bloodlines
92%

Best International Movies OF 2025

SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

It Was Just an Accident
97%

The Secret Agent
99%

No Other Choice
98%

Bring Her Back
89%

Best Musical Movies OF 2025

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Merrily We Roll Along
95%

The Testament of Ann Lee
89%

Song Sung Blue
77%

Kiss of the Spider Woman
77%

Best Mystery & Thriller Movies OF 2025

BLACK BAG – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
92%

It Was Just an Accident
97%

The Secret Agent
99%

No Other Choice
98%

Best Romance Movies OF 2025

PILLION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Viet and Nam
98%

A Nice Indian Boy
95%

The Wedding Banquet
86%

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
88%

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies OF 2025

COMPANION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Predator: Badlands
86%

Predator: Killer of Killers
95%

Lesbian Space Princess
98%

Mickey 17
78%

Best Animated Series of 2025

LONG STORY SHORT: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

King of the Hill: Season 14
98%

Common Side Effects: Season 1
100%

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1
97%

#1 Happy Family USA: Season 1
96%

Best Action & Adventure Series of 2025

REACHER: SEASON 3 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Peacemaker: Season 2
94%

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1
97%

Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1
87%

Duster: Season 1
93%

Best Comedy Series of 2025

THE STUDIO: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

The Chair Company: Season 1
100%

Long Story Short: Season 1
100%

King of the Hill: Season 14
98%

The Rehearsal: Season 2
98%

Best dRAMA Series of 2025

ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Dying for Sex
98%

The Narrow Road to the Deep North
100%

Asura
100%

Toxic Town
100%

Best Historical Series of 2025

WOLF HALL: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

The Gilded Age: Season 3
95%

Mussolini: Son Of The Century
96%

Death by Lightning
90%

Chief of War: Season 1
92%

Best Horror Series of 2025

ALIEN: EARTH: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

The Last of Us: Season 2
92%

Dexter: Resurrection: Season 1
95%

Stranger Things: Season 5
83%

Revival: Season 1
90%

Best Mystery & Thriller Series of 2025

TASK: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

The Lowdown: Season 1
98%

Common Side Effects: Season 1
100%

Code of Silence: Season 1
100%

Ballard: Season 1
100%

Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2025

ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Pluribus: Season 1
98%

Severance: Season 2
94%

Murderbot: Season 1
95%

Fallout: Season 2
97%

FAN FAVORITE MOVIES OF 2025

Fan Favorite Movies of 2025

SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Superman
83%

F1 The Movie
82%

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
86%

Thunderbolts*
88%

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
98%

Wicked: For Good
66%

How to Train Your Dragon
77%

Lilo & Stitch
72%

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
80%

Fan Favorite Action Movies OF 2025

SUPERMAN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

F1 The Movie
82%

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
86%

Thunderbolts*
88%

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
80%

Fan Favorite Animated Movies OF 2025

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – INFINITY CASTLE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Zootopia 2
91%

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
96%

David
76%

The King of Kings
61%

Fan Favorite Concert Movies OF 2025

ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING

Imagine Dragons: Live From the Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra)

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM: LIVE VIEWING

David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

Fan Favorite Drama Movies OF 2025

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Song Sung Blue
77%

Nuremberg
72%

Rental Family
88%

Sarah's Oil
83%

Fan Favorite Family Movies OF 2025

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER

The Nominees

Lilo & Stitch
72%

Freakier Friday
73%

Paddington in Peru
93%

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie
87%

How it works

The movie and TV rankings represent the most up-to-date Tomatometer & Popcornmeter scores as of December 31, 2025.

The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.

Limited releases are defined as opening in fewer than 600 theaters at initial release, or as virtual cinema. Platform releases, or movies initially released in fewer than 600 theaters that later expand before December 31, are categorized as Wide Release.

International releases are defined as non-English language films.

To qualify, a movie must be released in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and be Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, and for the Fan Favorite Movie category, Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter.

All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered or ended in the 2025 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or its episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.

