Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Best Movies & TV Winners 2025

And the Golden Tomato goes to…
It’s been our annual tradition to hand out trophies for the best-reviewed movies and TV series of the year.
For our 27th edition of the Rotten Tomatoes Awards, we celebrate 2025’s best in film and TV, acclaimed works that have taken us from the dark seduction of Sinners, across the rebellion-torn galaxy of Andor, through the chilling terror of Alien: Earth, and back into the animated world of Zootopia 2.
Rotten Tomatoes Awards winners are determined using an adjusted formula, a weighted ranking whose factors include a movie or show’s Tomatometer or Popcornmeter rating and its number of reviews. Learn more in the How It Works section at the end.
In total this year, there are 25 categories, plus six Fan Favorite categories, created through our audience-driven Popcornmeter and Verified Hot ratings from all throughout 2025.
We’re also bringing back Fan Choice categories, including a FIRST-time sponsored award presented by Avocados From Mexico called the Fresh Avocado Award, which highlights some Fresh takes on the ripest remakes or reboots of 2025 for you to vote on! Vote for all your Fan’s Choice favorites now, and check out the full list of Golden Tomato winners below.
SINNERS –GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
PLURIBUS: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ZOOTOPIA 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
THE NAKED GUN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
SENTIMENTAL VALUE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
BLACK BAG – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
PILLION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
COMPANION – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
LONG STORY SHORT: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
REACHER: SEASON 3 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
THE STUDIO: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ADOLESCENCE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
WOLF HALL: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ALIEN: EARTH: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
TASK: SEASON 1 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ANDOR: SEASON 2 – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
SINNERS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
SUPERMAN – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA – INFINITY CASTLE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – GOLDEN TOMATO WINNER
The Nominees
The movie and TV rankings represent the most up-to-date Tomatometer & Popcornmeter scores as of December 31, 2025.
The winners and nominees are determined by an adjusted score formula, which is a weighted ranking that compensates for the variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows within a specified time frame.
Limited releases are defined as opening in fewer than 600 theaters at initial release, or as virtual cinema. Platform releases, or movies initially released in fewer than 600 theaters that later expand before December 31, are categorized as Wide Release.
International releases are defined as non-English language films.
To qualify, a movie must be released in the United States between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and be Certified Fresh on the Tomatometer, and for the Fan Favorite Movie category, Verified Hot on the Popcornmeter.
All eligible seasons and TV movies must have premiered or ended in the 2025 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews from different critics for the season or its episodes. All contenders need to have at least 5 reviews by Top Critics.