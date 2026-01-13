Rotten Tomatoes Awards: Fan Vote Categories

The Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter are both fantastic tools to help you find exactly what you’re in the mood to watch, but let’s be honest: There are some categories that are just better served by letting the people decide for themselves. And by “people,” we mean you!

With that in mind, this year for the Rotten Tomatoes Awards, we’re excited to present five fun, new categories for you to vote on, including a first-time sponsored award presented by Avocados from Mexico called the Fresh Avocado Award, which highlights some Fresh takes on the ripest reboots of the year. So cast your votes now (you’re allowed one per day) in each of the five categories below until the polls close at 10pm PT on Sunday, January 25, and come back on Tuesday, January 27 to find out who won!



The Fresh Avocado Award: Best Remake/Reboot Bugonia The Fantastic Four: First Steps How to Train Your Dragon I Know What You Did Last Summer Jurassic World Rebirth Lilo & Stitch The Naked Gun The Running Man Snow White Superman The Wedding Banquet Wolf Man

