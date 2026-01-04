2026 Critics Choice Awards: Full List of Winners

TAGGED AS: Awards, critics, Critics Choice
The critics have spoken. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards is going down tonight, and since we’re all about awards season, we’ve got all the live updates. Sinners leads with 17 nods, followed by One Battle After Another with 14 nods, and Hamnet and Frankenstein with 11 nominations each.
On the TV side, Adolescence tops the nominees with six, followed by Nobody Wants This with five nods, and All Her Fault, Death by Lightning, Ghosts, Hacks, Severance, The Diplomat and The Pitt receiving four nominations each.
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air live on both coasts from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 across E! and USA networks. You can also watch live on USANetwork.com as well as the apps for USA, E!, SYFY, and Oxygen.
Best Picture
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Young Actor / Actress
Everett Blunck, The Plague
Miles Caton, Sinners
Cary Christopher, Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Best Acting Ensemble
Nina Gold, Hamnet
Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Zach Cregger, Weapons
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Animated Feature
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Best Comedy
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song
“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, F1
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Rose McIver, Ghosts
Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Asher Grodman, Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Best Limited Series
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Best Movie Made for Television
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Michael Peña, All Her Fault
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
Julianne Moore, Sirens
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Foreign Language Series
Best Animated Series
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Best Talk Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, will air on E! on Jan. 4.