2025-2026 Awards Calendar

Time is a flat circle; once one award season is done, another is ready to start. Actually, if we’re being honest, next year’s award season has been in the works for months. But how will it all shake out? We have all the dates for your favorite season highlights, from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes to festivals like the annual bashes at the Cannes Film Festival and TIFF. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates as more dates are announced.

Updated 8/4/2025

August 2025

August 27-September 6 – Venice International Film Festival

August 29-September 1 – Telluride Film Festival

September 2025

September 6-7 – Creative Arts Emmy Awards

September 14 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

September 29-October 13 – New York Film Festival

October 2025

October 16-23 – Newport Beach Film Festival

October 17 – Daytime Emmy Awards

October 25-November 1 – SCAD Savannah Film Festival

November 2025

TBD – British Independent Film Awards Nominations (BIFA)

TBD – European Film Academy Nominations (EFA)

December 2025

December 15 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Nominations (Voting Begins)

December 16 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards Nominations

December 18 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (Voting Begins)

TBD – British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)

TBD – Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA)

TBD – National Board of Review (NBR)

TBD – New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)

January 2026

January 2 – Palm Springs International Film Awards

January 3-12 – Palm Springs International Film Festival

January 4 – Critics’ Choice Awards

January 4 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG)Nominations (Voting Ends)

January 7 – Art Directors Guild Award Nominations (ADG)

January 7 – Screen Actor Guild Nominations (SAG)

January 8 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (Voting Ends)

January 9 – Producers Guild of America Nominations

January 11 – Golden Globe Awards

January 12 – Oscar Nominations (Voting Begins)

January 12 – North Dakota Film Society Awards (NDFS)

January 14 – Screen Actors Guild winners voting begins

January 16 – Oscar Nominations (Voting Ends)

January 17 – European Film Awards (EFA)

January 20 – Cinema Audio Society Nominations (CAS)

January 22 – Oscar Nominations

January 22-February 1 – Sundance Film Festival

January 26 – North Carolina Film Critics Association Awards (NCFCA)

TBD – National Society of Film Critics (NSFC)

TBD – British Academy Film Awards Nominations (BAFTA)

TBD – Directors Guild of America Film Nominations (DGA)

TBD – National Society of Film Critics (NSFC)

February 2026



February 4-14 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 7 – Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)

February 11-18 – Berlin International Film Festival

February 15 – Film Independent Spirit Awards

February 18 – People’s Choice Awards (PCA)

February 21 – Annie Awards

February 22 – British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)

February 26 – Oscar winner voting begins

February 27 – Screen Actors Guild winner voting ends

February 27 – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

February 28 – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)

February 28 – Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA)

TBD – 68th Annual Grammy Awards

TBD – Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA)

March 2026



March 1 – Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

March 5 – Oscar winner voting ends

March 7 – Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

March 8 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards

March 8 – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

March 15 – 98th Academy Awards

