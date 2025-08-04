2025-2026 Awards Calendar

Time is a flat circle; once one award season is done, another is ready to start. Actually, if we’re being honest, next year’s award season has been in the works for months. But how will it all shake out? We have all the dates for your favorite season highlights, from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes to festivals like the annual bashes at the Cannes Film Festival and TIFF. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates as more dates are announced.
August 2025
- August 27-September 6 – Venice International Film Festival
- August 29-September 1 – Telluride Film Festival
September 2025
- September 6-7 – Creative Arts Emmy Awards
September 14 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
- September 29-October 13 – New York Film Festival
October 2025
- October 16-23 – Newport Beach Film Festival
- October 17 – Daytime Emmy Awards
- October 25-November 1 – SCAD Savannah Film Festival
November 2025
- TBD – British Independent Film Awards Nominations (BIFA)
- TBD – European Film Academy Nominations (EFA)
December 2025
- December 15 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Nominations (Voting Begins)
- December 16 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards Nominations
- December 18 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (Voting Begins)
- TBD – British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)
- TBD – Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA)
- TBD – National Board of Review (NBR)
- TBD – New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)
January 2026
- January 2 – Palm Springs International Film Awards
- January 3-12 – Palm Springs International Film Festival
- January 4 – Critics’ Choice Awards
- January 4 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG)Nominations (Voting Ends)
- January 7 – Art Directors Guild Award Nominations (ADG)
- January 7 – Screen Actor Guild Nominations (SAG)
- January 8 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (Voting Ends)
- January 9 – Producers Guild of America Nominations
- January 11 – Golden Globe Awards
- January 12 – Oscar Nominations (Voting Begins)
- January 12 – North Dakota Film Society Awards (NDFS)
- January 14 – Screen Actors Guild winners voting begins
- January 16 – Oscar Nominations (Voting Ends)
- January 17 – European Film Awards (EFA)
- January 20 – Cinema Audio Society Nominations (CAS)
- January 22 – Oscar Nominations
- January 22-February 1 – Sundance Film Festival
- January 26 – North Carolina Film Critics Association Awards (NCFCA)
- TBD – National Society of Film Critics (NSFC)
- TBD – British Academy Film Awards Nominations (BAFTA)
- TBD – Directors Guild of America Film Nominations (DGA)
- TBD – National Society of Film Critics (NSFC)
February 2026
- February 4-14 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival
- February 7 – Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)
- February 11-18 – Berlin International Film Festival
- February 15 – Film Independent Spirit Awards
- February 18 – People’s Choice Awards (PCA)
- February 21 – Annie Awards
- February 22 – British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA)
- February 26 – Oscar winner voting begins
- February 27 – Screen Actors Guild winner voting ends
- February 27 – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)
- February 28 – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)
- February 28 – Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA)
- TBD – 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- TBD – Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA)
March 2026
- March 1 – Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)
- March 5 – Oscar winner voting ends
- March 7 – Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)
- March 8 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards
- March 8 – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)
- March 15 – 98th Academy Awards
