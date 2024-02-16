Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate 2024 BAFTA winners: Full List

TAGGED AS: Awards, Awards Tour, BAFTA
The BAFTA Film Awards handed out this morning at London’s Royal Festival Hall hosted by actor David Tennant.
Oppenheimer led all wins with 7, including Best Film, Best Director, and a pair of acting prizes for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things closely followed, picking up 5 wins, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Barbie fans didn’t have much to cheer about, however, as the Greta Gerwig picture was shut out tonight, but first-time writer-director Cord Jefferson was a welcomed surprise winner of Best Adapted Screenplay for America Fiction, beating out Oppenheimer and Poor Things to take the top honor.
Read on for the full list of BAFTA winners. Who was your favorite win? Let us know in the comments.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or ProducerFilm
Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) — WINNER
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)
Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath – WINNER
American Symphony Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion Wham! Chris Smith
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki-WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Director
All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
The Holdovers Alexander Payne Maestro Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan-WINNER
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Arthur Harari-WINNER
Barbie Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers David Hemingson
Maestro Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
American Fiction Cord Jefferson-WINNER
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone-Poor Things-WINNER
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer-WINNER
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph-The Holdovers-WINNER
Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer-WINNER
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers-WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema-WINNER
Poor Things Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest Łukasz Żal
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer-WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER
Make-up & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER
Production Design
Barbie Sarah Greenwood,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things-WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Sound
Ferrari
Mission: Impossible
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest-WINNER
Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Across the Spider-Verse
Oppenheimer-WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things-WINNER
British Short Animation
Crab Day-WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster-WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce-WINNER
Sophie Wilde