The Bear, Oppenheimer, and Pedro Pascal win big at 2024 SAG Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out last night, marking the first time the annual actor’s guild fete would be broadcast live on Netflix. The first major awards show to have such a presentation was noteworthy, with some enjoyable and odd departures. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer came into the night with four nominations apiece to lead the film categories; in the end, however, last night was all Oppy, as Christopher Nolan’s biopic took home three prizes, including Best Ensemble and Best Actor, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie came home empty-handed.
On the TV side, the SAG voters agreed that ‘Yes, Chef!’ was the refrain for the night as The Bear took home three prizes, including Best TV Comedy Ensemble and both lead Comedy Acting prizes. And in perhaps the best speech and most surprising win of the night, a slightly tipsy Pedro Pascal took home Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his work on The Last of Us, breaking Succession’s streak of wins in the lead acting prizes. However, the cast of Succession was not shut out, as they did win Best Drama Ensemble.
Read on for the full list of winners, and let us know your favorite in the comments.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon-WINNER
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niero, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown-WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear-WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear-WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef-WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef-WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us-WINNER
The Mandalorian