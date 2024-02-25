The Bear, Oppenheimer, and Pedro Pascal win big at 2024 SAG Awards

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out last night, marking the first time the annual actor’s guild fete would be broadcast live on Netflix. The first major awards show to have such a presentation was noteworthy, with some enjoyable and odd departures. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer came into the night with four nominations apiece to lead the film categories; in the end, however, last night was all Oppy, as Christopher Nolan’s biopic took home three prizes, including Best Ensemble and Best Actor, while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie came home empty-handed.

On the TV side, the SAG voters agreed that ‘Yes, Chef!’ was the refrain for the night as The Bear took home three prizes, including Best TV Comedy Ensemble and both lead Comedy Acting prizes. And in perhaps the best speech and most surprising win of the night, a slightly tipsy Pedro Pascal took home Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his work on The Last of Us, breaking Succession’s streak of wins in the lead acting prizes. However, the cast of Succession was not shut out, as they did win Best Drama Ensemble.

Read on for the full list of winners, and let us know your favorite in the comments.

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon-WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things