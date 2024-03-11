Oscar Winners 2024: The Complete List

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The 2024 Oscars aired live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast and streamed live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

If you’ve been checking our Awards Leaderboard, you know that Oppenheimer had been running away with the lion’s share of wins and was on track to be the most awarded film that we’ve ever had since we began tracking. It led the Oscar nominations with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie., and ultimately went home with seven trophies, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and Best Picture.

Read on for the full list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards, and let us know your favorite win in the comments.

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

BEST DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom – WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – WINNER

BEST FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

BEST SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

