Oscar Winners 2024: The Complete List

TAGGED AS: Academy Awards, Awards, Awards Tour, Oscars
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
The 2024 Oscars aired live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast and streamed live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
If you’ve been checking our Awards Leaderboard, you know that Oppenheimer had been running away with the lion’s share of wins and was on track to be the most awarded film that we’ve ever had since we began tracking. It led the Oscar nominations with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie., and ultimately went home with seven trophies, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and Best Picture.
Watch these Oscar-nominated films on VUDU, theaters, and other streaming platforms.
Read on for the full list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards, and let us know your favorite win in the comments.
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST DIRECTOR
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom – WINNER
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – WINNER
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Watch the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10th at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, LIVE on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.