Oppenheimer and Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse win at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners for their 2024 film and television awards tonight in Los Angeles. After a weekend of wins, Oppenheimer added another piece of hardware to the shelf taking home the prize for Oustanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture. Sony’s Spider-man: Across The Spider-verse earned their most high-profile win of the season over current Oscar frontrunner The Boy and Heron with a win for Oustanding Animated Theatrical Motion Picture. On the TV side, it was The Bear, and Succession taking home the top prizes yet again, making it a clean sweep for both shows at the Emmys, Critics Choice, SAGs, and Golden Globes.

Read on for the full list of winners at the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards, and let us know your favorite win in the comments.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction (MGM)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)-WINNER

Past Lives (A24)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Pixar)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)-WINNER

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony – WINNER

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

The Mother of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (Max)-WINNER

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Max)

The Bear (FX)-WINNER

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)-WINNER

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures



Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (Netflix)-WINNER

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Paramount+)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (Max)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (CBS)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (Max)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)-WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Max)-WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)-WINNER

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave (Max)

Beckham (Netflix)-WINNER

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (Max)

Shaun White: The Last Run (Max)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps (Disney+)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max)

Sesame Street (PBS)-WINNER

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)

The Velveteen Rabbit (Apple TV+)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (Max)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (Max)-WINNER

Lead Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures