Golden Globe Winners 2024

That’s a wrap on the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. And though many would use the word to describe host Joy Koy’s opening monologue, tonight was all about the bomb, as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the big winner, taking home five prizes, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Drama. In the night’s shock, Poor Things won Best Comedy over Barbie, while Emma Stone took the prize for Best Comedy Actress. For all the talk of a ‘Barbienheimer’ awards showdown, the Golden Globes were heavy on ‘Heimer’ with Barbie taking home only two prizes, including the new Best Box Office Achievement prize.

Though coming in strong with five nominations, Celine Song’s Past Lives came up empty-handed tonight, but A24’s other offering, Anatomy of a Fall, took home two prizes, including a surprise win for Best Screenplay, beating out Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Poor Things.

On the TV side, Succession The Roy family came out on top, taking home three prizes, including Best Drama and a pair of Actor wins for Matthew McFayden and Kieran Culkin. Beef swept the Limited Series Prizes, including a historic win for Ali Wong as the first Asian woman to win the prize. The Bear also swept the top honors in the TV comedy categories with current “It Girl’ Ayo Edebiri winning alongside her co-star Jeremy Allen White.

Read on for the full list of Golden Globes winners as they are announced, and let us know which wins made you happy — and who you think got snubbed!

Best Motion Picture – Drama



“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) – WINNER

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” – WINNER

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”- WINNER

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) – WINNER

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France – WINNER

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” – WINNER

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas – WINNER

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Television Series – Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO) – WINNER

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession” – WINNER

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” – WINNER

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX) – WINNER

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” – WINNER

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” – WINNER

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

“Beef” – WINNER

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef” – WINNER

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef” – WINNER

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” – WINNER

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) – WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

