The Zone of Interest Wins Big at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 2022 awards this morning on Twitter, and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest was the big winner, taking home four prizes including Best Picture and Best Director. Best Lead Performance winner Sandra Hüller’s other notable role of 2023 in Anatomy of a Fall took home three prizes, marking both features as heavy contenders not just in the Best Foreign Language category but all major categories. Last year, Everything Everywhere All at One and Tár tied for the top honor.

LAFCA comprises a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. After voting today, the awards will be handed out in a non-televised ceremony in January. During the same ceremony, students who were funded through a Rotten Tomatoes charitable grant will also accept their honors, and we will be present again to meet and report on the talented recipients.

Read through the complete winner's list below

Best Picture: The Zone of Interest

– Runner-Up: Oppenheimer

Best Film Not in the English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

– Runner-Up: Tótem

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

– Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Best Documentary/Nonfiction: Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

– Runner-Up: The Eternal Memory

Best Lead Performances: Emma Stone, Poor Things; Sandar Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest)

– Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Screenplay: All of Us Strangers

– Runner-Up: May December

Best Animation: The Boy and The Heron

– Runner-Up: Robot Dreams

Best Editing: Anatomy of a Fall

– Runner-Up: All Us Strangers

Best Production Design: Barbie

– Runner-Up: Poor Things

Best Music/Score: The Zone of Interest

– Runner-Up: Barbie

Best Supporting Performer: Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

– Runners-Up: Ryan Gosling, Barbie; Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography: Poor Things

– Runner-Up: Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie

New Generation Award: Celine Song, Past Lives

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: Youth Spring — Wang Bing

