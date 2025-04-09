(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. MAD MAX: FURY ROAD.)
100 Best Movies of 2015, Ranked by Tomatometer
2015 was a year marked by excellent award-winning domestic and foreign movies, and punctuated by some notable blockbusters. And a high number of the films on our guide to the 100 best movies of 2015 contain the same throughline: justice and humanity for the disenfranchised. The award nominations spread covered a large swath of topics, from exposing evil through journalistic justice in Spotlight, to child soldier recruitment in Beast of No Nation, to unlikely interplanetary survival in The Martian.
In foreign film, Embrace of the Serpent covers the plight of the indigenous tribes against the threat of white colonialism, and Mustang follows the demanding lives of five young orphan women living in a conservative Turkish society. Even a blockbuster like Mad Max: Fury Road is about the fight for liberation in a dystopian desert hellscape.
The 100 best movies of 2015 are ranked by Tomatometer, all Certified Fresh with positive Popcornmeters from at least 1,000 user votes. Before we go any further, that means, yep, even Fresh and popular Rotten movies arent’ making the cut, including worldwide box office hits like Jurassic World, Minions, Spectre, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 , and Fifty Shades of Grey.
#1
Critics Consensus: Warm, funny, and brilliantly animated, Shaun the Sheep is yet another stop-motion jewel in Aardman's family-friendly crown.
Synopsis:
All is well at Mossy Bottom Farm, except for the fact that the animals will do anything to get out [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Well-written, well-acted, and patiently crafted, Truman takes an affecting look at a long friendship separated by distance but undimmed by time.
Synopsis:
Terminally ill actor Julián wants to spend his final days tying up loose ends. When childhood friend Tomás pays him [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis:
Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Smart and refreshingly free of sentimentality, Long Way North takes viewers on a beautifully animated adventure grounded in fully realized characters and genuine emotion.
Synopsis:
In the 19th century, a young Russian girl (Christa Théret) embarks on an adventure-filled quest to find her grandfather at [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Smart, visually arresting, and scathingly funny, Aferim! depicts a world that many American filmgoers have never seen -- but will still, in many respects, find utterly familiar.
Synopsis:
After a slave escapes from his master's estate, a local policeman is hired to find him, resulting in a journey [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.
Synopsis:
Years after the collapse of civilization, the tyrannical Immortan Joe enslaves apocalypse survivors inside the desert fortress the Citadel. When [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects.
Synopsis:
In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Brooklyn buttresses outstanding performances from Saoirse Ronan and Emory Cohen with a rich period drama that tugs at the heartstrings as deftly as it satisfies the mind.
Synopsis:
Young Irish immigrant Eilis Lace (Saoirse Ronan) navigates her way through 1950s Brooklyn. Lured by the promise of America, Eilis [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: 45 Years offers richly thought-provoking rewards for fans of adult cinema -- and a mesmerizing acting showcase for leads Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay.
Synopsis:
As their 45th wedding anniversary approaches, a woman (Charlotte Rampling) learns that her husband (Tom Courtenay) was once engaged to [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Mustang delivers a bracing -- and thoroughly timely -- message whose power is further bolstered by the efforts of a stellar ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
In a Turkish village, five orphaned sisters (Günes Sensoy, Doga Zeynep Doguslu, Elit Iscan) live under strict rule while members [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: The Second Mother's compelling characters serve an artfully drawn, thought-provoking story that's beautifully brought to life by a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Unspoken class barriers that exist within a home come crashing down when the live-in housekeeper's daughter suddenly appears. [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Cemetery of Splendor gracefully eludes efforts to pin down its meaning while offering patient viewers another gently hypnotic wonder from writer/director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Synopsis:
A lonely middle-aged housewife tends to a soldier with sleeping sickness. [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Bursting with a colorful imagination befitting its promise-packed title, April and the Extraordinary World offers spectacular delights for animation fans willing to venture off the beaten path.
Synopsis:
Accompanied by her talking cat (Tony Hale), a teen (Angela Galuppo) embarks on a quest to find her missing parents [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Grimly intense yet thoroughly rewarding, Son of Saul offers an unforgettable viewing experience -- and establishes director László Nemes as a talent to watch.
Synopsis:
During World War II, a Jewish worker (Géza Röhrig) at the Auschwitz concentration camp tries to find a rabbi to [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Tangerine shatters casting conventions and its filmmaking techniques are up-to-the-minute, but it's an old-fashioned comedy at heart -- and a pretty wonderful one at that.
Synopsis:
After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a transgender sex worker and her best [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: As rich visually as it is thematically, Embrace of the Serpent offers a feast of the senses for film fans seeking a dose of bracing originality.
Synopsis:
In the early 1900s, a young shaman in the Colombian Amazon helps a sick German explorer and his local guide [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Dark Horse offers a thoroughly crowd-pleasing look at an incredible -- and inspirational -- real-life story that will thrill equine enthusiasts and novices alike.
Synopsis:
A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: The Survivalist's deliberate pace pays gripping dividends with a tautly told post-apocalyptic drama that offers some uniquely thought-provoking twists.
Synopsis:
During a food shortage a survivalist lives off of a small plot of land in the forest. When two women [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis:
Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. [More]
#20
Spy
(2015)
95%
78%
Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way.
Synopsis:
Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey, [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: As taut as it is timely, Eye in the Sky offers a powerfully acted -- and unusually cerebral -- spin on the modern wartime political thriller.
Synopsis:
A lieutenant general (Alan Rickman) and a colonel (Helen Mirren) face political opposition after ordering a drone missile strike to [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: Boldly unconventional and refreshingly honest, Diary of a Teenage Girl is a frank coming-of-age story that addresses its themes -- and its protagonist -- without judgment.
Synopsis:
In 1970s San Francisco, a precocious 15-year-old (Bel Powley) embarks on an enthusiastic sexual odyssey, beginning with her mother's current [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Rams transcends its remote location -- and somewhat esoteric storyline -- by using the easily relatable dynamic between two stubborn brothers to speak universal truths.
Synopsis:
A hard-drinking Icelandic farmer (Theodór Júlíusson) and his estranged brother (Sigurður Sigurjónsson) band together to save their flocks of sheep [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Touching, funny, and thoughtful, Marguerite honors its real-life inspiration with a well-acted and ultimately inspirational look at the nature of art and the value of a dream.
Synopsis:
In 1921 France, a wealthy woman (Catherine Frot) follows her passion to sing in front of audiences, but no one [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Raw, bracingly honest, and refreshingly unconventional, Krisha wrings fresh -- and occasionally uncomfortable -- truths from a seemingly familiar premise.
Synopsis:
Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman (Krisha Fairchild) reunites with the extended family that she abandoned [More]
(Photo by Fox/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE REVENANT.)Spotlight
, the thrilling and scarring drama based on The Boston Globe’s investigative reporting into child abuse in the Catholic Church, won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for 2015. Best Adapted Screenplay went to The Big Short
, Adam McKay’s comedic yet prescient take on author Michael Lewis’s bestselling book about the United States housing bubble and financial crisis in the 2000s. The Revenant
, a western revenge film set in the wild American frontier, would win Alejandro G. Iñárritu Best Director and Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar for Best Lead Actor. Brie Larson’s simmering performance in the claustrophobic abduction thriller Room
would earn her Best Lead Actress. Mark Rylance impresses in Bridge of Spies
, the Cold War prisoner exchange drama directed by Steve Spielberg and co-written by the Coen Brothers. Alicia Vikander’s performance in The Danish Girl
, a heart wrenching story based on one of the first recorded instances of gender reassignment surgery, would earn her Best Supporting Actress. Mad Max: Fury Road
would take home a staggering six Academy Awards: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. The spectacular experiential film spawned a prequel in 2024, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
.
#26
Critics Consensus: Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation continues the franchise's thrilling resurgence -- and proves that Tom Cruise remains an action star without equal.
Synopsis:
With the IMF now disbanded and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) out in the cold, a new threat -- called the [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes' deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material.
Synopsis:
Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Our Little Sister uses the story of one fractured family to offer universal -- and deeply moving -- observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
After the death of their estranged father, three siblings (Haruka Ayase, Masami Nagasawa, Kaho) invite their half sister (Suzu Hirose) [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: I'll See You in My Dreams would be worth watching even if Blythe Danner's central performance was all it had going for it, but this thoughtful drama satisfies on multiple levels.
Synopsis:
After realizing how lonely and routine her life has become, a longtime widow begins relationships with two very different men. [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience.
Synopsis:
Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Smart, fascinating, and funny, Best of Enemies takes a penetrating -- and wildly entertaining -- look back at the dawn of pundit politics.
Synopsis:
In 1968, ideological opposites William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal hold a series of riveting, nationally televised debates that [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Miss Hokusai illuminates the life and creative legacy of its brilliant subject with a beautifully animated biopic whose absorbing visuals are matched by its narrative grace.
Synopsis:
The daughter of a famous artist is constantly overshadowed by him. [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: The Devil's Candy playfully subverts horror tropes while serving up more than enough stylish thrills to satisfy genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his family move into their dream home. [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces.
Synopsis:
After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Anomalisa marks another brilliant and utterly distinctive highlight in Charlie Kaufman's filmography, and a thought-provoking treat for fans of introspective cinema.
Synopsis:
An inspirational speaker (David Thewlis) becomes reinvigorated after meeting a lively woman (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who shakes up his mundane [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly performed and smartly unconventional, The End of the Tour pays fitting tribute to a singular talent while offering profoundly poignant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis:
Writer and journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) interviews author David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) for Rolling Stone magazine. [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Slow West serves as an impressive calling card for first-time writer-director John M. Maclean -- and offers an inventive treat for fans of the Western.
Synopsis:
A bounty hunter (Michael Fassbender) keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager (Kodi Smit-McPhee) he's offered [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Land of Mine uses an oft-forgotten chapter from the aftermath of World War II to tell a hard-hitting story whose period setting belies its timeless observations about bloodshed and forgiveness.
Synopsis:
A group of German POWs are forced to dig up millions of land mines with their bare hands. [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, The Little Prince is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story.
Synopsis:
The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Led by powerfully complementary performances from Christopher Abbott and Cynthia Nixon, James White offers an affecting calling card for debuting writer-director Josh Mond.
Synopsis:
A young New Yorker (Christopher Abbott) struggles to control his reckless behavior as his mother (Cynthia Nixon) battles cancer. [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott.
Synopsis:
When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is visually compelling, The Witch delivers a deeply unsettling exercise in slow-building horror that suggests great things for debuting writer-director Robert Eggers.
Synopsis:
In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Bridge of Spies finds new life in Hollywood's classic Cold War espionage thriller formula, thanks to reliably outstanding work from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
Synopsis:
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union captures U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers after shooting down his U-2 spy plane. [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: The Gift is wickedly smart and playfully subversive, challenging the audience's expectations while leaving them leaning on the edges of their seats.
Synopsis:
When married couple Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall) unexpectedly encounter Gordo (Joel Edgerton), an acquaintance from Simon's past, [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: Boasting a stellar performance from Lily Tomlin and some powerfully empathetic work from writer-director Paul Weitz, Grandma is a dramedy that shouldn't have to ask you to visit.
Synopsis:
A misanthropic poet (Lily Tomlin) takes her granddaughter (Julia Garner) across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Beasts of No Nation finds writer-director Cary Fukunaga working with a talented cast to offer a sobering, uncompromising, yet still somehow hopeful picture of war's human cost.
Synopsis:
As civil war rages in Africa, a fierce warlord (Idris Elba) trains a young orphan (Abraham Attah) to join his [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: A Man Called Ove's winsome sincerity -- and Rolf Lassgård's affectingly flinty performance in the title role -- keep it from succumbing to excess sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is the quintessential angry old man next door. An isolated retiree with strict principles and a short [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: Bone Tomahawk's peculiar genre blend won't be for everyone, but its gripping performances and a slow-burning story should satisfy those in search of something different.
Synopsis:
In the Old West, a sheriff (Kurt Russell), his deputy (Richard Jenkins), a gunslinger (Matthew Fox),and a cowboy (Patrick Wilson) [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: A nostalgic ode to kids' movies of yesteryear, Turbo Kid eyes the past through an entertaining -- albeit surprisingly gory -- postmodern lens.
Synopsis:
In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, an orphaned teen (Munro Chambers) must battle a ruthless warlord (Michael Ironside) to save the girl [More]
(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection. INSIDE OUT.)
Pixar’s Inside Out won Oscar gold for Best Animation. Like Fury Road, its popularity would earn it a follow-up film in 2024: Inside Out 2. British animation fans might consider Inside Out’s win an upset, as it was nominated alongside the hit Shaun the Sheep Movie. Created by Aardman, the studio behind the beloved Wallace & Gromit franchise, Shaun would receive positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and spawn a sequel in 2019: Farmageddon.
Outstanding foreign films include Son of Saul, A War, and Aferim!. Hungarian film Son of Saul follows a Hungarian-Jewish prisoner in Auschwitz who is part of a unit forced to, by threat of death, aid with the removal of gas chamber victims in concentration camps. The devastating drama won Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. Danish war drama, A War, follows a commander in the Danish military in Afghanistan who, while attempting to thwart a Taliban attack, calls in an airstrike and is charged for the war crime of killing eleven civilians. Aferim!, the Romanian entry from Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards (though not ultimately nominated), is a Western-style comedy-drama about a lawman hired by Wallachian nobility to track down a Roma slave accused of having an affair with the noble’s wife.
#51
Critics Consensus: Green Room delivers unapologetic genre thrills with uncommon intelligence and powerfully acted élan.
Synopsis:
Members (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat) of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman (Imogen Poots) battle murderous white supremacists [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: The Invitation makes brilliant use of its tension-rich premise to deliver a uniquely effective -- and surprisingly clever -- slow-building thriller.
Synopsis:
While attending a dinner party at his former house, a man starts to believe that his ex-wife and her new [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: Tense, intelligent, and refreshingly low-key, A War is part frontline thriller, part courtroom drama -- and eminently effective in both regards.
Synopsis:
A Danish commander (Pilou Asbæk) faces a courtroom trial after a judgment call leads to the deaths of 11 civilians [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: The Big Short approaches a serious, complicated subject with an impressive attention to detail -- and manages to deliver a well-acted, scathingly funny indictment of its real-life villains in the bargain.
Synopsis:
In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting. [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: Straight Outta Compton is a biopic that's built to last, thanks to F. Gary Gray's confident direction and engaging performances from a solid cast.
Synopsis:
In 1988, a groundbreaking new group revolutionizes music and pop culture, changing and influencing hip-hop forever. N.W.A's first studio album, [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: Led by a marvelous performance from Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van wrings poignant, often hilarious insight from its fact-based source material.
Synopsis:
In 1973 London, playwright Alan Bennett (Alex Jennings) develops an unlikely friendship with Miss Shepherd (Maggie Smith), a homeless woman [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: The Lure adds a sexually charged, genre-defying twist to well-established mermaid lore, more than overpowering its flaws through sheer variety and wild ambition.
Synopsis:
Two mermaid sisters become caught in a love triangle when they fall for the same man. [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat.
Synopsis:
In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Mr. Holmes focuses on the man behind the mysteries, and while it may lack Baker Street thrills, it more than compensates with tenderly wrought, well-acted drama.
Synopsis:
Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellen) grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: Featuring a starmaking performance from Shameik Moore and a refreshingly original point of view from writer-director Rick Famuyiwa, Dope is smart, insightful entertainment.
Synopsis:
High-school senior Malcolm (Shameik Moore) and his friends Jib (Tony Revolori) and Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) bond over '90s hip-hop culture, [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: Born to Be Blue benefits from a highlight-reel performance from Ethan Hawke and an impressionistic, non-hagiographic approach to Chet Baker's life and times.
Synopsis:
In the late 1960s, jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (Ethan Hawke) begins a romance with an actress (Carmen Ejogo) while trying [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: The Club finds director Pablo Larraín continuing to pose difficult questions while exploring weighty themes -- and getting the most out of a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Living in exile in La Boca, Chile, four disgraced priests and a nun (Antonia Zegers) receive a visit from a [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: The Peanuts Movie offers a colorful gateway into the world of its classic characters and a sweetly nostalgic -- if relatively unambitious -- treat for the adults who grew up with them.
Synopsis:
Life always seems complicated for good ol' Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp), the boy who always tries his best against seemingly [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: Dheepan offers a timely, powerful look at the modern immigrant experience in Europe.
Synopsis:
Three Sri Lankan refugees (Jesuthasan Antonythasan, Kalieaswari Srinivasan, Claudine Vinasithamby) pretend to be a family as they try to make [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: Hello, My Name Is Doris is immeasurably elevated by Sally Field's remarkable performance in the title role, which overpowers a surfeit of stereotypical indie quirk.
Synopsis:
With help from her best friend's (Tyne Daly) granddaughter (Isabella Acres), a smitten woman (Sally Field) concocts schemes to get [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: Like the tech giant co-founded by its subject, Steve Jobs gathers brilliant people to deliver a product whose elegance belies the intricate complexities at its core.
Synopsis:
With public anticipation running high, Apple Inc. co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve "Woz" Wozniak get ready to unveil the first [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: Far from the Madding Crowd invites tough comparisons to Thomas Hardy's classic novel -- and its previous adaptation -- but stands on its own thanks to strong direction and a talented cast.
Synopsis:
A headstrong Victorian beauty (Carey Mulligan) has her choice of three different suitors: a sheep farmer (Matthias Schoenaerts), a dashing [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: Led by a gripping performance from Peter Sarsgaard, Experimenter uses a fact-based story to pose thought-provoking questions about human nature.
Synopsis:
In 1961, social psychologist Stanley Milgram (Peter Sarsgaard) conducts controversial experiments designed to measure conformity, conscience and free will. [More]
#69
Critics Consensus: As shockingly compelling as it is dispiriting, The Clan delivers hard-hitting lessons even for viewers unfamiliar with the real-life history behind its story.
Synopsis:
The true story of the Puccio clan, a family with a dark secret lurking beneath their seemingly ordinary facade: they [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: Sweet Bean's deliberate pace demands patience, but the satisfying simplicity of its story -- and Kirin Kiki's absorbing performance -- yield an array of riches well worth the wait.
Synopsis:
A baker's (Masatoshi Nagase) business takes off when he hires an eccentric 76-year-old woman (Kirin Kiki) who specializes in making [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer.
Synopsis:
Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy has made promiscuity her credo. [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic.
Synopsis:
After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: As chillingly thought-provoking as it is absorbing and well-acted, The Stanford Prison Experiment offers historical drama that packs a timelessly relevant punch.
Synopsis:
In 1971, Stanford's Professor Philip Zimbardo (Billy Crudup) conducts a controversial psychology experiment in which college students pretend to be [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: Mia Madre explores thought-provoking themes with director/co-writer Nanni Moretti's reliably skillful blend of comedy and pathos.
Synopsis:
An Italian filmmaker (Margherita Buy) tries to cope with her mother's terminal illness (Giulia Lazzarini) while working on a new [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors.
Synopsis:
Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of [More]
(Photo by Universal/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FURIOUS 7.)
In comedy, Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer delivered a one-two punch in 2015. In director Paul Feig’s action laugh-fest Spy
, McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a shy CIA handler turned foul-mouthed international agent who must thwart a criminal plot by Rayna Boyonov (Rose Byrne), dodge setbacks from bozo fellow spy Rick Ford (Jason Statham), rescue her work partner/crush (Jude Law), and fend off the advances from a comically pervy undercover contact, Aldo (Peter Serafinowicz). Trainwreck
, directed by Judd Apatow, stars Amy Schumer, as a sex-obsessed lush of a magazine columnist who struggles to maintain a steady partnership with her boyfriend (Bill Hader), due to her party girl ways and a severe commitment allergy. Trainwreck’s been praised by critics for being a refreshingly subversive take on the traditional romantic comedy.
And 2015 was not without its fill of action! Tom Cruise returned to the big screen as Ethan Hunt for the fifth time in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
. Hunt and his ensemble of IMF agents (featuring Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames), and introducing a disavowed MI6 agent (Rebecca Ferguson), employ their skills to expose and dispose of the shadowy organization known as The Syndicate, in a globetrotting adventure lauded for its gripping pace and exceptional stunts. Marvel’s Ant-Man
took a bow, introducing Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, an out-of-work engineer turned petty thief turned microscopic superhero. Ant-Man
would eventually receive two sequels, Ant-Man and the Wasp
(2018) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
(2023), though the titular hero would make crossover appearances in Captain America: Civil War
(2016), Avengers: Endgame
(2019).
Now, it would be impossible to discuss epic 2015 action movies and leave out Furious 7
. Dom Toretto and his team of inexplicably superhuman gearheads are back for another white-knuckle adventure. This entry in the pulse-heightening franchise introduces a new villain, Deckard Shaw (Statham again!), who claims to have killed the team’s friend Han (Sung Kang). The film also says goodbye to Toretto’s best friend Brian O’Connor, as actor Paul Walker sadly perished in a real-life auto collision before the film wrapped production.
#76
Critics Consensus: The Walk attempts a tricky balancing act between thrilling visuals and fact-based drama -- and like its wire-walking protagonist, pulls it off with impressive élan.
Synopsis:
As a boy, Philippe Petit dreams of performing daring feats for dazzled crowds. As an adult (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), his life's [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and blessed with a refreshingly humanistic focus, The Wave is a disaster film that makes uncommonly smart use of disaster film clichés.
Synopsis:
A Norwegian geologist (Kristoffer Joner) and his family (Ane Dahl Torp, Jonas Hoff Oftebro) fight for survival when a massive [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: Serving up a fresh round of over-the-top thrills while adding unexpected dramatic heft, Furious 7 keeps the franchise moving in more ways than one.
Synopsis:
After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: Mistress America brings out the best in collaborators Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, distilling its star's charm and director's dark wit into a ferociously funny co-written story.
Synopsis:
A college freshman (Lola Kirke) cures her disappointment and loneliness by allowing herself to be pulled into the wacky schemes [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: Victoria's single-take production is undeniably impressive, but it's also an effective drama in its own right -- and one that juggles its tonal shifts as deftly as its technical complexities.
Synopsis:
Four local Berliners recruit a thrill-seeking Spanish woman to be their getaway driver for a bank robbery. [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: The Brand New Testament takes a surreal, subversive, and funny look at Biblical themes through a modern -- and refreshingly original -- lens.
Synopsis:
God is discovered living in Brussels with his daughter. [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: Beautifully scripted and perfectly cast, Me & Earl & the Dying Girl is a coming-of-age movie with uncommon charm and insight.
Synopsis:
An awkward high-school senior (Thomas Mann) and a gravely ill classmate (Olivia Cooke) surprise themselves by becoming inseparable friends. [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: Faithful to the source material without sacrificing its own cinematic flair, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth rises on the strength of a mesmerizing Michael Fassbender performance to join the upper echelon of big-screen Shakespeare adaptations.
Synopsis:
After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: Disney's inspirational sports drama formula might be old hat, but McFarland, USA proves it still works -- especially with a talented director and eminently likable star in the mix.
Synopsis:
Track coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) is a newcomer to a predominantly Latino high-school in California's Central Valley. Coach White [More]
#85
Critics Consensus: Thanks to fine performances from Lake Bell and Simon Pegg, Man Up largely strikes the deceptively difficult balance between romance and comedy.
Synopsis:
When a man (Simon Pegg) mistakes her for his blind date, a woman (Lake Bell) decides to play along to [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards.
Synopsis:
While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack. [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: Goosebumps boasts more than enough of its spooky source material's kid-friendly charm to make up for some slightly scattershot humor and a hurried pace.
Synopsis:
Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: Thanks to Al Pacino's stirring central performance - and excellent work from an esteemed supporting cast -- Danny Collins manages to overcome its more predictable and heavy-handed moments to deliver a heartfelt tale of redemption.
Synopsis:
An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: With The Daughter, debuting writer-director Simon Stone turns Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck into a thoughtful meditation on the bonds of family, friendship, and community.
Synopsis:
Christian returns to his hometown for his father's wedding. Reconnecting with childhood friends and family, he unearths a long-buried secret [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: People Places Things finds writer-director Jim Strouse in peak form -- and makes the most of talented stars who help breathe fresh life into familiar narrative territory.
Synopsis:
A graphic novelist /professor (Jemaine Clement) tries to navigate the unfamiliar waters of single fatherhood and dating. [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: Ip Man 3 isn't the most tightly plotted biopic a kung fu fan could ask for, but the fight scenes are fun to watch -- and at times, the drama is even genuinely poignant.
Synopsis:
Martial-arts master Ip Man (Donnie Yen) takes on a crooked developer (Mike Tyson) and his gang of brutal thugs. [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis:
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: The Good Dinosaur delivers thrillingly beautiful animation in service of a worthy story that, even if it doesn't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Pixar, still adds up to charming, family-friendly entertainment.
Synopsis:
Luckily for young Arlo, his parents (Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand) and his two siblings, the mighty dinosaurs were not wiped [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: The Final Girls offers an affectionate nod to slasher tropes while adding a surprising layer of genuine emotion to go with the meta amusement.
Synopsis:
Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: Trumbo serves as an honorable and well-acted tribute to a brilliant writer's principled stand, even if it doesn't quite achieve the greatness of its subject's own classic screenplays.
Synopsis:
In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: Stylish, subversive, and above all fun, Kingsman: The Secret Service finds director Matthew Vaughn sending up the spy genre with gleeful abandon.
Synopsis:
Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: 13 Minutes explores an oft-neglected corner of World War II history with just enough craft and narrative momentum to offset a disappointing lack of subtlety.
Synopsis:
On Nov. 8, 1939, Georg Elser (Christian Friedel) attempts to assassinate Adolf Hitler as the dictator gives a speech in [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: The Hateful Eight offers another well-aimed round from Quentin Tarantino's signature blend of action, humor, and over-the-top violence -- all while demonstrating an even stronger grip on his filmmaking craft.
Synopsis:
While racing toward the town of Red Rock in post-Civil War Wyoming, bounty hunter John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell) [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: Black Mass spins a gripping yarn out of its fact-based story -- and leaves audiences with one of Johnny Depp's most compelling performances in years.
Synopsis:
While his brother Bill (Benedict Cumberbatch) remains a powerful leader in the Massachusetts Senate, Irish hoodlum James "Whitey" Bulger (Johnny [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: Gorgeously filmed and beautifully acted, Youth offers an enticing -- albeit flawed -- opportunity to witness an impressive array of seasoned veterans combining their cinematic might.
Synopsis:
Fred (Michael Caine), a retired composer and conductor, vacations at a Swiss Spa with his longtime friend Mick (Harvey Keitel). [More]
(Photo by A24/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE WITCH.)
A few more worthy films! The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, is a bizarre tale set in a seemingly authoritarian world where single adults force themselves to find a partner in 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choosing. Such an odd concept could only come from the mind of writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos, who later directed the critically acclaimed films The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Favourite, and Poor Things. Straight Outta Compton, directed by F. Gary Gray, is a biographical account of the early lives of hip-hop artists Ice Cube, Easy-E, and Dr. Dre, who formed the legendary group N.W.A., and was shot on location in Compton, California. The role of Ice Cube was a breakout for actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., who portrayed his own real-life father in the movie. The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is an independent folk horror film set in pre-Revolutionary New England, where a Puritan family fears they are being stalked by evil. The film thrust Robert Eggers onto the scene as an outstanding director to keep an eye on. He would continue to make unconventional but well-received movies like The Northman, The Lighthouse, and 2024’s Nosferatu, which earned four Academy Award nominations. (Tyler Lorenz)