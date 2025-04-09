(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. MAD MAX: FURY ROAD.)

100 Best Movies of 2015, Ranked by Tomatometer

2015 was a year marked by excellent award-winning domestic and foreign movies, and punctuated by some notable blockbusters. And a high number of the films on our guide to the 100 best movies of 2015 contain the same throughline: justice and humanity for the disenfranchised. The award nominations spread covered a large swath of topics, from exposing evil through journalistic justice in Spotlight, to child soldier recruitment in Beast of No Nation, to unlikely interplanetary survival in The Martian.



In foreign film, Embrace of the Serpent covers the plight of the indigenous tribes against the threat of white colonialism, and Mustang follows the demanding lives of five young orphan women living in a conservative Turkish society. Even a blockbuster like Mad Max: Fury Road is about the fight for liberation in a dystopian desert hellscape.



The 100 best movies of 2015 are ranked by Tomatometer, all Certified Fresh with positive Popcornmeters from at least 1,000 user votes. Before we go any further, that means, yep, even Fresh and popular Rotten movies arent’ making the cut, including worldwide box office hits like Jurassic World, Minions, Spectre, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 , and Fifty Shades of Grey.

#2 Truman (2015)

99% 81% #2 Critics Consensus: Well-written, well-acted, and patiently crafted, Truman takes an affecting look at a long friendship separated by distance but undimmed by time. Synopsis: Terminally ill actor Julián wants to spend his final days tying up loose ends. When childhood friend Tomás pays him Terminally ill actor Julián wants to spend his final days tying up loose ends. When childhood friend Tomás pays him [More] Starring: Ricardo Darín , Javier Cámara , Dolores Fonzi , Eduard Fernández Directed By: Cesc Gay

#5 Aferim! (2015)

98% 76% #5 Critics Consensus: Smart, visually arresting, and scathingly funny, Aferim! depicts a world that many American filmgoers have never seen -- but will still, in many respects, find utterly familiar. Synopsis: After a slave escapes from his master's estate, a local policeman is hired to find him, resulting in a journey After a slave escapes from his master's estate, a local policeman is hired to find him, resulting in a journey [More] Starring: Teo Corban , Mihai Comanoiu , Toma Cuzin , Alexandru Dabija Directed By: Radu Jude

#7 Spotlight (2015)

97% 93% #7 Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo , Michael Keaton , Rachel McAdams , Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#8 Brooklyn (2015)

97% 87% #8 Critics Consensus: Brooklyn buttresses outstanding performances from Saoirse Ronan and Emory Cohen with a rich period drama that tugs at the heartstrings as deftly as it satisfies the mind. Synopsis: Young Irish immigrant Eilis Lace (Saoirse Ronan) navigates her way through 1950s Brooklyn. Lured by the promise of America, Eilis Young Irish immigrant Eilis Lace (Saoirse Ronan) navigates her way through 1950s Brooklyn. Lured by the promise of America, Eilis [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan , Domhnall Gleeson , Emory Cohen , Jim Broadbent Directed By: John Crowley

#17 Dark Horse (2015)

96% 76% #17 Critics Consensus: Dark Horse offers a thoroughly crowd-pleasing look at an incredible -- and inspirational -- real-life story that will thrill equine enthusiasts and novices alike. Synopsis: A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete [More] Starring: Tony Kerby , Maureen Jones , Eddie Thomas Directed By: Louise Osmond

#20 Spy (2015)

95% 78% #20 Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey, Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey, [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy , Jason Statham , Rose Byrne , Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#23 Rams (2015)

95% 83% #23 Critics Consensus: Rams transcends its remote location -- and somewhat esoteric storyline -- by using the easily relatable dynamic between two stubborn brothers to speak universal truths. Synopsis: A hard-drinking Icelandic farmer (Theodór Júlíusson) and his estranged brother (Sigurður Sigurjónsson) band together to save their flocks of sheep A hard-drinking Icelandic farmer (Theodór Júlíusson) and his estranged brother (Sigurður Sigurjónsson) band together to save their flocks of sheep [More] Starring: Sigurður Sigurjónsson , Theodór Júlíusson , Charlotte Bøving , Jon Benonysson Directed By: Grímur Hákonarson

#24 Marguerite (2015)

95% 73% #24 Critics Consensus: Touching, funny, and thoughtful, Marguerite honors its real-life inspiration with a well-acted and ultimately inspirational look at the nature of art and the value of a dream. Synopsis: In 1921 France, a wealthy woman (Catherine Frot) follows her passion to sing in front of audiences, but no one In 1921 France, a wealthy woman (Catherine Frot) follows her passion to sing in front of audiences, but no one [More] Starring: Catherine Frot , André Marcon , Michel Fau , Christa Théret Directed By: Xavier Giannoli

(Photo by Fox/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE REVENANT.)

#27 Carol (2015)

94% 75% #27 Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes' deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material. Synopsis: Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett , Rooney Mara , Sarah Paulson , Jake Lacy Directed By: Todd Haynes

#31 Room (2015)

93% 93% #31 Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience. Synopsis: Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain [More] Starring: Brie Larson , Jacob Tremblay , Joan Allen , Sean Bridgers Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson

#35 Sicario (2015)

92% 85% #35 Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces. Synopsis: After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by [More] Starring: Emily Blunt , Benicio del Toro , Josh Brolin , Victor Garber Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#42 The Martian (2015)

91% 91% #42 Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott. Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce [More] Starring: Matt Damon , Jessica Chastain , Kristen Wiig , Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ridley Scott

Spotlight, the thrilling and scarring drama based on The Boston Globe’s investigative reporting into child abuse in the Catholic Church, won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for 2015. Best Adapted Screenplay went to, Adam McKay’s comedic yet prescient take on author Michael Lewis’s bestselling book about the United States housing bubble and financial crisis in the 2000s., a western revenge film set in the wild American frontier, would win Alejandro G. Iñárritu Best Director and Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar for Best Lead Actor. Brie Larson’s simmering performance in the claustrophobic abduction thrillerwould earn her Best Lead Actress. Mark Rylance impresses in, the Cold War prisoner exchange drama directed by Steve Spielberg and co-written by the Coen Brothers. Alicia Vikander’s performance in, a heart wrenching story based on one of the first recorded instances of gender reassignment surgery, would earn her Best Supporting Actress.Mad Max: Fury Road would take home a staggering six Academy Awards: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. The spectacular experiential film spawned a prequel in 2024, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection. INSIDE OUT.)

Pixar’s Inside Out won Oscar gold for Best Animation. Like Fury Road, its popularity would earn it a follow-up film in 2024: Inside Out 2. British animation fans might consider Inside Out’s win an upset, as it was nominated alongside the hit Shaun the Sheep Movie. Created by Aardman, the studio behind the beloved Wallace & Gromit franchise, Shaun would receive positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and spawn a sequel in 2019: Farmageddon.



Outstanding foreign films include Son of Saul, A War, and Aferim!. Hungarian film Son of Saul follows a Hungarian-Jewish prisoner in Auschwitz who is part of a unit forced to, by threat of death, aid with the removal of gas chamber victims in concentration camps. The devastating drama won Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. Danish war drama, A War, follows a commander in the Danish military in Afghanistan who, while attempting to thwart a Taliban attack, calls in an airstrike and is charged for the war crime of killing eleven civilians. Aferim!, the Romanian entry from Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards (though not ultimately nominated), is a Western-style comedy-drama about a lawman hired by Wallachian nobility to track down a Roma slave accused of having an affair with the noble’s wife.

#58 The Lobster (2015)

88% 65% #58 Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of [More] Starring: Colin Farrell , Rachel Weisz , Jessica Barden , Olivia Colman Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#71 Trainwreck (2015)

84% 66% #71 Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer. Synopsis: Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy has made promiscuity her credo. Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy has made promiscuity her credo. [More] Starring: Amy Schumer , Bill Hader , Brie Larson , Colin Quinn Directed By: Judd Apatow

#75 Ant-Man (2015)

83% 85% #75 Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors. Synopsis: Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of [More] Starring: Paul Rudd , Michael Douglas , Evangeline Lilly , Corey Stoll Directed By: Peyton Reed

(Photo by Universal/ Courtesy Everett Collection. FURIOUS 7.)

#80 Victoria (2015)

82% 83% #80 Critics Consensus: Victoria's single-take production is undeniably impressive, but it's also an effective drama in its own right -- and one that juggles its tonal shifts as deftly as its technical complexities. Synopsis: Four local Berliners recruit a thrill-seeking Spanish woman to be their getaway driver for a bank robbery. Four local Berliners recruit a thrill-seeking Spanish woman to be their getaway driver for a bank robbery. [More] Starring: Laia Costa , Frederick Lau , Franz Rogowski , Burak Yigit Directed By: Sebastian Schipper

#83 Macbeth (2015)

80% 64% #83 Critics Consensus: Faithful to the source material without sacrificing its own cinematic flair, Justin Kurzel's Macbeth rises on the strength of a mesmerizing Michael Fassbender performance to join the upper echelon of big-screen Shakespeare adaptations. Synopsis: After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as After murdering King Duncan (David Thewlis) and seizing the throne, Macbeth (Michael Fassbender) becomes consumed with guilt and paranoia as [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender , Marion Cotillard , Paddy Considine , Sean Harris Directed By: Justin Kurzel

#87 Goosebumps (2015)

78% 62% #87 Critics Consensus: Goosebumps boasts more than enough of its spooky source material's kid-friendly charm to make up for some slightly scattershot humor and a hurried pace. Synopsis: Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining Upset about moving from the big city to a small town, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining [More] Starring: Jack Black , Dylan Minnette , Odeya Rush , Ryan Lee Directed By: Rob Letterman

#88 Danny Collins (2015)

77% 73% #88 Critics Consensus: Thanks to Al Pacino's stirring central performance - and excellent work from an esteemed supporting cast -- Danny Collins manages to overcome its more predictable and heavy-handed moments to deliver a heartfelt tale of redemption. Synopsis: An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the An aging rocker (Al Pacino) decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the [More] Starring: Al Pacino , Annette Bening , Jennifer Garner , Bobby Cannavale Directed By: Dan Fogelman

#95 Trumbo (2015)

75% 79% #95 Critics Consensus: Trumbo serves as an honorable and well-acted tribute to a brilliant writer's principled stand, even if it doesn't quite achieve the greatness of its subject's own classic screenplays. Synopsis: In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. [More] Starring: Bryan Cranston , Helen Mirren , Diane Lane , Elle Fanning Directed By: Jay Roach

#100 Youth (2015)

72% 69% #100 Critics Consensus: Gorgeously filmed and beautifully acted, Youth offers an enticing -- albeit flawed -- opportunity to witness an impressive array of seasoned veterans combining their cinematic might. Synopsis: Fred (Michael Caine), a retired composer and conductor, vacations at a Swiss Spa with his longtime friend Mick (Harvey Keitel). Fred (Michael Caine), a retired composer and conductor, vacations at a Swiss Spa with his longtime friend Mick (Harvey Keitel). [More] Starring: Michael Caine , Harvey Keitel , Rachel Weisz , Paul Dano Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino

In comedy, Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer delivered a one-two punch in 2015. In director Paul Feig’s action laugh-fest, McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a shy CIA handler turned foul-mouthed international agent who must thwart a criminal plot by Rayna Boyonov (Rose Byrne), dodge setbacks from bozo fellow spy Rick Ford (Jason Statham), rescue her work partner/crush (Jude Law), and fend off the advances from a comically pervy undercover contact, Aldo (Peter Serafinowicz)., directed by Judd Apatow, stars Amy Schumer, as a sex-obsessed lush of a magazine columnist who struggles to maintain a steady partnership with her boyfriend (Bill Hader), due to her party girl ways and a severe commitment allergy. Trainwreck’s been praised by critics for being a refreshingly subversive take on the traditional romantic comedy.And 2015 was not without its fill of action! Tom Cruise returned to the big screen as Ethan Hunt for the fifth time in. Hunt and his ensemble of IMF agents (featuring Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames), and introducing a disavowed MI6 agent (Rebecca Ferguson), employ their skills to expose and dispose of the shadowy organization known as The Syndicate, in a globetrotting adventure lauded for its gripping pace and exceptional stunts. Marvel’stook a bow, introducing Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, an out-of-work engineer turned petty thief turned microscopic superhero. Ant-Man would eventually receive two sequels, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), though the titular hero would make crossover appearances in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Endgame (2019).Now, it would be impossible to discuss epic 2015 action movies and leave out. Dom Toretto and his team of inexplicably superhuman gearheads are back for another white-knuckle adventure. This entry in the pulse-heightening franchise introduces a new villain, Deckard Shaw (Statham again!), who claims to have killed the team’s friend Han (Sung Kang). The film also says goodbye to Toretto’s best friend Brian O’Connor, as actor Paul Walker sadly perished in a real-life auto collision before the film wrapped production.

(Photo by A24/ Courtesy Everett Collection. THE WITCH.)

A few more worthy films! The Lobster, starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, is a bizarre tale set in a seemingly authoritarian world where single adults force themselves to find a partner in 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choosing. Such an odd concept could only come from the mind of writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos, who later directed the critically acclaimed films The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Favourite, and Poor Things. Straight Outta Compton, directed by F. Gary Gray, is a biographical account of the early lives of hip-hop artists Ice Cube, Easy-E, and Dr. Dre, who formed the legendary group N.W.A., and was shot on location in Compton, California. The role of Ice Cube was a breakout for actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., who portrayed his own real-life father in the movie. The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is an independent folk horror film set in pre-Revolutionary New England, where a Puritan family fears they are being stalked by evil. The film thrust Robert Eggers onto the scene as an outstanding director to keep an eye on. He would continue to make unconventional but well-received movies like The Northman, The Lighthouse, and 2024’s Nosferatu, which earned four Academy Award nominations. (Tyler Lorenz)