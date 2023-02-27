The 94 Best Boxing Movies of All Time

Pugilists have been popular camera subjects since the start — boxing, at the time, being arguably the most interesting thing you do to another person in public. In the odd century-plus that’s passed since, boxing cinema has evolved past mere punching for spectacle. It’s about personal toil. Training. Strength. Sacrifice. Undying commitment to the physical vision. And then it’s about hitting somebody for money. Or respect, sure.

Tonight’s title bout: The best-reviewed boxing movies ever! In one corner, we have heavyweight classics like Rocky and Raging Bull. In the other, hungry newcomers like Creed and Million Dollar Baby. And in another corner (we have a lot of corners): hard-hitting documentaries, repped by When We Were Kings and Unforgivable Blackness. And, yes, we’re going international in this corner: see Knuckle all the way from Ireland, and China Heavyweight, all the way from, er, China.

To rank the list, we listed Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and then the Rotten movies.

Think you got what it takes to take on the champs? Hit ’em where it counts! Right in the Best Boxing Movies of All Time! —Alex Vo

#6 Cutie and the Boxer (2013) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 97092% Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made documentary that explores the challenges and richness of both marriage and art through the lens of a fascinating and complex couple. Synopsis: Noriko seeks an identity of her own after 40 years of marriage to famous boxing artist Ushio Shinohara.... Noriko seeks an identity of her own after 40 years of marriage to famous boxing artist Ushio Shinohara.... [More] Starring: Noriko Shinohara Directed By: Zachary Heinzerling

#9 Knuckle (2011) 93% #9 Adjusted Score: 93879% Critics Consensus: A gritty documentary that captures the brutality and banality of bare-knuckle fights among Irish Travellers. Synopsis: Two feuding Irish families resolve their differences through bare-knuckle boxing.... Two feuding Irish families resolve their differences through bare-knuckle boxing.... [More] Starring: Ian Palmer Directed By: Ian Palmer

#17 Girlfight (2000) 87% #17 Adjusted Score: 91227% Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#18 Tyson (2008) 85% #18 Adjusted Score: 90138% Critics Consensus: A fascinating, emotional, and frank confessional from Iron Mike that sheds a sympathetic light on one of boxing's most controversial icons. Synopsis: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James... Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James... [More] Starring: Mike Tyson Directed By: James Toback

#27 Jungleland (2019) 74% #27 Adjusted Score: 76813% Critics Consensus: Thanks to muscular work from director/co-writer Max Winkler and his stars, Jungleland punches above its weight in a crowded genre. Synopsis: When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss,... When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss,... [More] Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors Directed By: Max Winkler

#36 Champion (1949) 94% #36 Adjusted Score: 95650% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Scrappy Michael "Midge" Kelly (Kirk Douglas), on the run from a shotgun marriage and needing to help support his handicapped... Scrappy Michael "Midge" Kelly (Kirk Douglas), on the run from a shotgun marriage and needing to help support his handicapped... [More] Starring: Kirk Douglas, Marilyn Maxwell, Arthur Kennedy Directed By: Mark Robson

#50 China Heavyweight (2012) 82% #50 Adjusted Score: 77031% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: With the help of a dedicated coach, two teenagers in rural China hope to become successful professional boxers and escape... With the help of a dedicated coach, two teenagers in rural China hope to become successful professional boxers and escape... [More] Starring: Directed By: Yung Chang

#55 Made (2001) 71% #55 Adjusted Score: 74533% Critics Consensus: Not as good as Swingers, but it's still witty and goofy enough for some laughs. Synopsis: A comedy about two hapless best friends who are plunged headlong into the world of organized crime. When Bobby (Jon... A comedy about two hapless best friends who are plunged headlong into the world of organized crime. When Bobby (Jon... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Sean Combs, Famke Janssen Directed By: Jon Favreau

#58 Ali (2001) 68% #58 Adjusted Score: 73629% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps no film could fully do justice to the fascinating life and personality of Muhammad Ali, Mann's direction and Smith's performance combine to pack a solid punch. Synopsis: With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles Directed By: Michael Mann

#83 Rocky IV (1985) 37% #83 Adjusted Score: 38026% Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise. Synopsis: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone