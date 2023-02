The 94 Best Boxing Movies of All Time

Pugilists have been popular camera subjects since the start — boxing, at the time, being arguably the most interesting thing you do to another person in public. In the odd century-plus that’s passed since, boxing cinema has evolved past mere punching for spectacle. It’s about personal toil. Training. Strength. Sacrifice. Undying commitment to the physical vision. And then it’s about hitting somebody for money. Or respect, sure.

Tonight’s title bout: The best-reviewed boxing movies ever! In one corner, we have heavyweight classics like Rocky and Raging Bull. In the other, hungry newcomers like Creed and Million Dollar Baby. And in another corner (we have a lot of corners): hard-hitting documentaries, repped by When We Were Kings and Unforgivable Blackness. And, yes, we’re going international in this corner: see Knuckle all the way from Ireland, and China Heavyweight, all the way from, er, China.

To rank the list, we listed Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and then the Rotten movies.

Think you got what it takes to take on the champs? Hit ’em where it counts! Right in the Best Boxing Movies of All Time! —Alex Vo

#2 First Love (2019) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 104103% Critics Consensus: First Love's blend of violence, comedy, and romance might seem disparate -- but for director Takashi Miike, it's just another wildly entertaining entry in a filmography full of them. Synopsis: One night in Tokyo, a self-confident young boxer and a prostitute get caught up in a drug-smuggling plot involving organized... One night in Tokyo, a self-confident young boxer and a prostitute get caught up in a drug-smuggling plot involving organized... [More] Starring: Masataka Kubota, Nao Ohmori, Shôta Sometani, Jun Murakami Directed By: Takashi Miike

#5 Creed (2015) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 106809% Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots. Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More] Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#6 Cutie and the Boxer (2013) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 97092% Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made documentary that explores the challenges and richness of both marriage and art through the lens of a fascinating and complex couple. Synopsis: Noriko seeks an identity of her own after 40 years of marriage to famous boxing artist Ushio Shinohara.... Noriko seeks an identity of her own after 40 years of marriage to famous boxing artist Ushio Shinohara.... [More] Starring: Noriko Shinohara Directed By: Zachary Heinzerling

#8 Raging Bull (1980) 93% #8 Adjusted Score: 100173% Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero. Synopsis: The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#9 Knuckle (2011) 93% #9 Adjusted Score: 93879% Critics Consensus: A gritty documentary that captures the brutality and banality of bare-knuckle fights among Irish Travellers. Synopsis: Two feuding Irish families resolve their differences through bare-knuckle boxing.... Two feuding Irish families resolve their differences through bare-knuckle boxing.... [More] Starring: Ian Palmer Directed By: Ian Palmer

#15 Million Dollar Baby (2004) 90% #15 Adjusted Score: 99584% Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's assured direction - combined with knockout performances from Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman - help Million Dollar Baby to transcend its clichés, and the result is deeply heartfelt and moving. Synopsis: Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#17 Girlfight (2000) 87% #17 Adjusted Score: 91227% Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut. Synopsis: Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More] Starring: Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon, Santiago Douglas Directed By: Karyn Kusama

#18 Tyson (2008) 85% #18 Adjusted Score: 90138% Critics Consensus: A fascinating, emotional, and frank confessional from Iron Mike that sheds a sympathetic light on one of boxing's most controversial icons. Synopsis: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James... Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James... [More] Starring: Mike Tyson Directed By: James Toback

#19 The Survivor (2021) 85% #19 Adjusted Score: 87132% Critics Consensus: Ben Foster's gripping work in the central role further elevates The Survivor's affectingly character-driven approach to its weighty themes. Synopsis: After being sent to Auschwitz, Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing spectacle along with his fellow prisoners.... After being sent to Auschwitz, Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing spectacle along with his fellow prisoners.... [More] Starring: Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard Directed By: Barry Levinson

#22 The Bleeder (2016) 81% #22 Adjusted Score: 86052% Critics Consensus: Chuck is hit with a handful of sports biopic clichés but ultimately punches above its weight, largely thanks to a muscular performance from Liev Schreiber. Synopsis: He was the pride of Bayonne, N.J., a man who went 15 rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali. But... He was the pride of Bayonne, N.J., a man who went 15 rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali. But... [More] Starring: Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Naomi Watts, Ron Perlman Directed By: Philippe Falardeau

#23 Cinderella Man (2005) 80% #23 Adjusted Score: 87818% Critics Consensus: With grittiness and an evocative sense of time and place, Cinderella Man is a powerful underdog story. And Ron Howard and Russell Crowe prove to be a solid combination. Synopsis: During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe... During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger, Paul Giamatti, Craig Bierko Directed By: Ron Howard

#24 The Boxer (1997) 80% #24 Adjusted Score: 83616% Critics Consensus: The Boxer is a standard drama that packs a true emotional wallop thanks to the highly tuned central performances. Synopsis: Rising teen boxer and Belfast native Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis) was imprisoned for 14 years after getting involved with the... Rising teen boxer and Belfast native Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis) was imprisoned for 14 years after getting involved with the... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Emily Watson, Brian Cox, Ken Stott Directed By: Jim Sheridan

#27 Jungleland (2019) 74% #27 Adjusted Score: 76813% Critics Consensus: Thanks to muscular work from director/co-writer Max Winkler and his stars, Jungleland punches above its weight in a crowded genre. Synopsis: When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss,... When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss,... [More] Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors Directed By: Max Winkler

#36 Champion (1949) 94% #36 Adjusted Score: 95650% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Scrappy Michael "Midge" Kelly (Kirk Douglas), on the run from a shotgun marriage and needing to help support his handicapped... Scrappy Michael "Midge" Kelly (Kirk Douglas), on the run from a shotgun marriage and needing to help support his handicapped... [More] Starring: Kirk Douglas, Marilyn Maxwell, Arthur Kennedy Directed By: Mark Robson

#50 China Heavyweight (2012) 82% #50 Adjusted Score: 77031% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: With the help of a dedicated coach, two teenagers in rural China hope to become successful professional boxers and escape... With the help of a dedicated coach, two teenagers in rural China hope to become successful professional boxers and escape... [More] Starring: Directed By: Yung Chang

#54 Rocky II (1979) 72% #54 Adjusted Score: 73988% Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax. Synopsis: Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burgess Meredith, Burt Young Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#55 Made (2001) 71% #55 Adjusted Score: 74533% Critics Consensus: Not as good as Swingers, but it's still witty and goofy enough for some laughs. Synopsis: A comedy about two hapless best friends who are plunged headlong into the world of organized crime. When Bobby (Jon... A comedy about two hapless best friends who are plunged headlong into the world of organized crime. When Bobby (Jon... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Sean Combs, Famke Janssen Directed By: Jon Favreau

#56 Bleed for This (2016) 70% #56 Adjusted Score: 77603% Critics Consensus: Bleed for This rises on the strength of Miles Teller's starring performance to deliver a solid fact-based boxing drama that takes a few genre clichés on the chin but keeps on coming. Synopsis: Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza (Miles Teller), a local Providence boxer, shoots to stardom after winning two world title fights.... Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza (Miles Teller), a local Providence boxer, shoots to stardom after winning two world title fights.... [More] Starring: Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Ben Younger

#58 Ali (2001) 68% #58 Adjusted Score: 73629% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps no film could fully do justice to the fascinating life and personality of Muhammad Ali, Mann's direction and Smith's performance combine to pack a solid punch. Synopsis: With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles Directed By: Michael Mann

#59 Rocky III (1982) 67% #59 Adjusted Score: 69756% Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries. Synopsis: Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T, Talia Shire, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#74 Bruised (2020) 49% #74 Adjusted Score: 52499% Critics Consensus: Bruised isn't as hard-hitting as its title might suggest, but Halle Berry impresses on either side of the camera in her directorial debut. Synopsis: Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck... Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck... [More] Starring: Halle Berry, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Adan Canto, Shamier Anderson Directed By: Halle Berry

#80 Fighting (2009) 39% #80 Adjusted Score: 43421% Critics Consensus: Though Fighting has a likable lead performer, and the fight scenes are impressive, the paper-thin plot ultimately unravels. Synopsis: Shawn MacArthur (Channing Tatum) barely makes a living selling counterfeit goods on the streets of New York. But he has... Shawn MacArthur (Channing Tatum) barely makes a living selling counterfeit goods on the streets of New York. But he has... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard, Zulay Henao, Luis Guzmán Directed By: Dito Montiel

#83 Rocky IV (1985) 37% #83 Adjusted Score: 38026% Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise. Synopsis: After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More] Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers Directed By: Sylvester Stallone