The 94 Best Boxing Movies of All Time
Pugilists have been popular camera subjects since the start — boxing, at the time, being arguably the most interesting thing you do to another person in public. In the odd century-plus that’s passed since, boxing cinema has evolved past mere punching for spectacle. It’s about personal toil. Training. Strength. Sacrifice. Undying commitment to the physical vision. And then it’s about hitting somebody for money. Or respect, sure.
Tonight’s title bout: The best-reviewed boxing movies ever! In one corner, we have heavyweight classics like Rocky and Raging Bull. In the other, hungry newcomers like Creed and Million Dollar Baby. And in another corner (we have a lot of corners): hard-hitting documentaries, repped by When We Were Kings and Unforgivable Blackness. And, yes, we’re going international in this corner: see Knuckle all the way from Ireland, and China Heavyweight, all the way from, er, China.
To rank the list, we listed Certified Fresh films first, followed by Fresh and then the Rotten movies.
Think you got what it takes to take on the champs? Hit ’em where it counts! Right in the Best Boxing Movies of All Time! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 100269%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing documentary that's as much about a time and a place as it is about a fight.
Synopsis:
On October 30, 1974, perhaps the most famous heavyweight championship boxing match of all time took place in Kinshasa, Zaire:... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 104103%
Critics Consensus: First Love's blend of violence, comedy, and romance might seem disparate -- but for director Takashi Miike, it's just another wildly entertaining entry in a filmography full of them.
Synopsis:
One night in Tokyo, a self-confident young boxer and a prostitute get caught up in a drug-smuggling plot involving organized... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 119980%
Critics Consensus: A hauntingly powerful reflection on larger-than-life figures, One Night in Miami finds Regina King in command of her craft in her feature directorial debut.
Synopsis:
On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 101111%
Critics Consensus: The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki sidesteps sports biopic clichés with a beautifully filmed, well-acted look at the balance between career fulfillment and personal happiness.
Synopsis:
Olli Mäki loses a fight for the world championship in the second round by knockout in front of a packed... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 106809%
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis:
Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 97092%
Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made documentary that explores the challenges and richness of both marriage and art through the lens of a fascinating and complex couple.
Synopsis:
Noriko seeks an identity of her own after 40 years of marriage to famous boxing artist Ushio Shinohara.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 101749%
Critics Consensus: One of the best underdog romance movies ever, with an ending that will light up any heart.
Synopsis:
A hapless but resilient tramp (Charlie Chaplin) falls in love with a blind flower girl (Virginia Cherrill) on the tough... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100173%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero.
Synopsis:
The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 93879%
Critics Consensus: A gritty documentary that captures the brutality and banality of bare-knuckle fights among Irish Travellers.
Synopsis:
Two feuding Irish families resolve their differences through bare-knuckle boxing.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 94070%
Critics Consensus: A serious-minded drama that's also a propulsive thriller, Catch the Fair One anchors its powerful performances in real-life horror.
Synopsis:
A Native American boxer embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister.... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 94367%
Critics Consensus: A Prayer Before Dawn is far from an easy watch, but this harrowing prison odyssey delivers rich rewards -- led by an outstanding central performance from Joe Cole.
Synopsis:
The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand's most notorious prison. Thrown into a world... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 100295%
Critics Consensus: Led by a trio of captivating performances from Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, and Amy Adams, The Fighter is a solidly entertaining, albeit predictable, entry in the boxing drama genre.
Synopsis:
For Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), boxing is a family affair. His tough-as-nails mother is his manager. His half-brother, Dicky (Christian... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 97458%
Critics Consensus: This story of a down-on-his-luck boxer is thoroughly predictable, but Sylvester Stallone's script and stunning performance in the title role brush aside complaints.
Synopsis:
Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 97085%
Critics Consensus: Director John Ford and star John Wayne depart the Western for the Irish countryside, and the result is a beautifully photographed, often comedic romance.
Synopsis:
After accidentally killing an opponent in the ring, boxer Sean Thornton leaves America and returns to his native Ireland, hoping... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 99584%
Critics Consensus: Clint Eastwood's assured direction - combined with knockout performances from Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman - help Million Dollar Baby to transcend its clichés, and the result is deeply heartfelt and moving.
Synopsis:
Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 92678%
Critics Consensus: Requiem for a Heavyweight is a stirring character study of a battered boxer that may at times pummel its message yet finely retains cinematic métier and human nobility.
Synopsis:
Fictional aging heavyweight Louis "Mountain" Rivera (Anthony Quinn) is felled by young Cassius Clay, the future Muhammad Ali, and finds... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 91227%
Critics Consensus: Michelle Rodriguez gives a compelling performance, despite lack of a boxing background; Karyn Kusama packs a punch with this directorial debut.
Synopsis:
Newcomer Michelle Rodriguez in an astounding performance alongside Jaime Tirelli, Paul Calderon and Santiago Douglas. Nothing comes easy for Diana... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 90138%
Critics Consensus: A fascinating, emotional, and frank confessional from Iron Mike that sheds a sympathetic light on one of boxing's most controversial icons.
Synopsis:
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson reflects on his tumultuous life both in and out of the ring. Filmmaker James... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 87132%
Critics Consensus: Ben Foster's gripping work in the central role further elevates The Survivor's affectingly character-driven approach to its weighty themes.
Synopsis:
After being sent to Auschwitz, Haft is forced to participate in a gladiatorial boxing spectacle along with his fellow prisoners.... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 98163%
Critics Consensus: Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.
Synopsis:
In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world.... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 87276%
Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to one of Denzel Washington's most powerful on-screen performances, The Hurricane is a moving, inspirational sports drama, even if it takes few risks in telling its story.
Synopsis:
Denzel Washington is Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, a man whose dreams of winning the middleweight boxing title were destroyed when he... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 86052%
Critics Consensus: Chuck is hit with a handful of sports biopic clichés but ultimately punches above its weight, largely thanks to a muscular performance from Liev Schreiber.
Synopsis:
He was the pride of Bayonne, N.J., a man who went 15 rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali. But... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 87818%
Critics Consensus: With grittiness and an evocative sense of time and place, Cinderella Man is a powerful underdog story. And Ron Howard and Russell Crowe prove to be a solid combination.
Synopsis:
During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 83616%
Critics Consensus: The Boxer is a standard drama that packs a true emotional wallop thanks to the highly tuned central performances.
Synopsis:
Rising teen boxer and Belfast native Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis) was imprisoned for 14 years after getting involved with the... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 80662%
Critics Consensus: The Hammer perseveres as both an above-average sports comedy and a perfect starring vehicle for Carolla.
Synopsis:
On his 40th birthday, chronic underachiever Jerry Ferro (Adam Carolla) loses his carpentry job and his girlfriend. However, all is... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 83366%
Critics Consensus: Implausible but entertaining and poignant, Rocky Balboa finds the champ in fighting form for the first time in years.
Synopsis:
Now long-retired, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) runs a Philadelphia eatery and mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Adrian. Yearning to... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 76813%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to muscular work from director/co-writer Max Winkler and his stars, Jungleland punches above its weight in a crowded genre.
Synopsis:
When a devastating loss in the ring leaves Lion and his manager/brother Stan in debt to a local crime boss,... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 101983%
Critics Consensus: Fat City is a bleak, mordant, slice of life boxing drama that doesn't pull its punches.
Synopsis:
Washed-up boxer Tully (Stacy Keach) is inspired to restart his career after seeing potential in a teenager, Ernie (Jeff Bridges),... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 102331%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jim Corbett (Errol Flynn) is a bare-knuckles boxer, who is determined to rise above his station. Jim and his friend,... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 101472%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boxer Joe Pendleton (Robert Montgomery) is killed in a plane crash on the way to a championship fight. Unfortunately, Joe... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 100635%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Broke and without work, newspaper reporter Eddie Willis (Humphrey Bogart) agrees to work for the corrupt boxing promoter Nick Benko... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 46637%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A fading boxer's quest for redemption endangers himself and his family.... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 100185%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ward Guisenberry (Wayne Morris) does not plan on being a boxer, but when he fights to defend the honor of... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 97925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Champ (Wallace Beery) is a down-on-his-luck boxer in Tijuana whose son, Dink (Jackie Cooper), adores him despite Champ's addictions to... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 82748%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not only change both men but... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 95650%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scrappy Michael "Midge" Kelly (Kirk Douglas), on the run from a shotgun marriage and needing to help support his handicapped... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 92942%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When amateur boxer Charley Davis (John Garfield) wins his first big match, he attracts the interest of small-time promoter Quinn... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 85500%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jack (Carl Brisson) is a carnival-employed boxer; patrons pay cash to take him on in the ring, and he earns... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 91018%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rosaria Parondi (Katina Paxinou), an impoverished Italian mother, moves to Milan with her close-knit family of five sons to find... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 41668%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Indian boxer Mary Kom (Priyanka Chopra) becomes an Olympic bronze-medalist and a five-time world champion.... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 34226%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In post-WWII Tokyo, Japan's undefeated boxing champion, Masahiro (Yusuke Ogasawara) trains in the winter wilderness for his upcoming battle against... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 87003%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Francis loves to box and is determined to make her ex-convict father proud, but she soon comes to realize he's... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 73674%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bud Gordon,a former boxer, is unsatisfied with his life as a coach and trainer to young up-and-comer Kid Sunshine. When... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 86641%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The abuse Rocky Barbella (Paul Newman) endures at the hand of his father and subsequent run-ins with the law lead... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 65091%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A boxer on the wane, Bill "Stoker" Thompson (Robert Ryan) is determined to stay in the game, in spite of... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 63571%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Though Ukrainian brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko sport different fighting styles in the ring, both are at the forefront of... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 85534%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Davey Gordon (Jamie Smith), a New York City boxer aging out of his profession, meets dancer Gloria Price (Irene Kane),... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 84507%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Meek millionaire Alfred Butler (Buster Keaton) goes on a camping excursion with his faithful servant (Snitz Edwards). Once in the... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 53456%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The father of Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini had a marked influence on the boxer's life and career.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 77031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With the help of a dedicated coach, two teenagers in rural China hope to become successful professional boxers and escape... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 59025%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#52
Adjusted Score: 46192%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Truck driver Danny Kenny (James Cagney) gets into boxing to help his talented younger brother, Eddie (Arthur Kennedy), pay for... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 78754%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps a case of style over substance, Guy Ritchie's second crime caper is full of snappy dialogue, dark comedy, and interesting characters.
Synopsis:
Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 73988%
Critics Consensus: Rocky II is a movie that dares you to root again for the ultimate underdog -- and succeeds due to an infectiously powerful climax.
Synopsis:
Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 74533%
Critics Consensus: Not as good as Swingers, but it's still witty and goofy enough for some laughs.
Synopsis:
A comedy about two hapless best friends who are plunged headlong into the world of organized crime. When Bobby (Jon... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 77603%
Critics Consensus: Bleed for This rises on the strength of Miles Teller's starring performance to deliver a solid fact-based boxing drama that takes a few genre clichés on the chin but keeps on coming.
Synopsis:
Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza (Miles Teller), a local Providence boxer, shoots to stardom after winning two world title fights.... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 36085%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Liam McGrath profiles the Olympic boxer, an Irish Traveller who fought against racism in Ireland.... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 73629%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps no film could fully do justice to the fascinating life and personality of Muhammad Ali, Mann's direction and Smith's performance combine to pack a solid punch.
Synopsis:
With wit and athletic genius, with defiant rage and inner grace, Muhammad Ali forever changed the American landscape. Fighting all... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 69756%
Critics Consensus: It's noticeably subject to the law of diminishing returns, but Rocky III still has enough brawny spectacle to stand in the ring with the franchise's better entries.
Synopsis:
Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 67570%
Critics Consensus: Despite a degree of predictability and cliches, the high production values and sincere performances by the leads elevate this coming-of-age story set in Nazi Germany.
Synopsis:
An idealistic boxer (Max Riemelt) bonds with an aspiring writer (Tom Schilling) while training at a Nazi academy.... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 67095%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boxing legends Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins discuss their common roots in poverty, the absence of meaningful regulation... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 18436%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A fierce undercover agent, Joshua (Ayushmann Khurrana), is on a mission to unite the country. The film follows Joshua's journey... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 65099%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Muhammad Ali's own audio journals, friends, family and fellow boxers provide insight into the extraordinary life and legendary career of... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 43505%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Greece during World War II, Salamo Arouch (Willem Dafoe), a young Jewish boxer, meets regularly with girlfriend Allegra (Wendy... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 19822%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Milkman Clyde Williams (Sidney Poitier) and his best friend, Billy Foster (Bill Cosby), are members of a fraternal lodge, The... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 68370%
Critics Consensus: Silly premise notwithstanding, this is a well-made Hollywood movie: Thrilling and exciting action with just enough characterization.
Synopsis:
Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) used to be a prizefighter but lost his chance to win a title when heavy, towering... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 64048%
Critics Consensus: While sluggish in spots, Resurrecting the Champ is a sports/newsroom drama elevated by high-caliber performances by Samuel Jackson, Josh Hartnet, and Alan Alda.
Synopsis:
Things are not going well for Erik Kernan (Josh Hartnett). Erik, a sports reporter, is stuck covering the bush leagues... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 68913%
Critics Consensus: Jake Gyllenhaal delivers an impressively committed performance, but Southpaw beats it down with a dispiriting drama that pummels viewers with genre clichés.
Synopsis:
Billy "The Great" Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal), the reigning junior middleweight boxing champion, has an impressive career, a loving wife and... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 38914%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Smitten by Polly Martin (Virginia Mayo), milkman Burleigh Sullivan (Danny Kaye) promises that his sister, Susie (Vera-Ellen), can get Polly... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 50496%
Critics Consensus: Handsome and simplistic, Far and Away has the beauty of an American epic without the breadth.
Synopsis:
Joseph (Tom Cruise) and his landlord's daughter, Shannon (Nicole Kidman), travel from Ireland to America in hopes of claiming free... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#72
Adjusted Score: 21620%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Jewish boy takes up boxing as a means of self-defense.... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 39086%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The story of a championship boxer.... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 52499%
Critics Consensus: Bruised isn't as hard-hitting as its title might suggest, but Halle Berry impresses on either side of the camera in her directorial debut.
Synopsis:
Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 49579%
Critics Consensus: Hands of Stone's strong cast and fascinating real-life story aren't enough to compensate for a crowded narrative and formulaic script.
Synopsis:
At age 72, legendary trainer Ray Arcel (Robert De Niro) comes out of retirement to coach world-class Panamanian boxer Roberto... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 42538%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boxing promoter the Rev. Fred Sultan (Samuel L. Jackson) decides the best way to revive public interest in his top... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 41333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Billy (Jon Voight) used to be a great boxer, but he's settled into a hardscrabble life that revolves around drinking,... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 31663%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A hooker (Sally Field) with a heart of gold hits the road with a boxer (Tommy Lee Jones) going nowhere.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 14977%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When her accountant absconds with all her money, Hillary Kramer (Barbra Streisand) goes from reigning queen of the perfume business... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 43421%
Critics Consensus: Though Fighting has a likable lead performer, and the fight scenes are impressive, the paper-thin plot ultimately unravels.
Synopsis:
Shawn MacArthur (Channing Tatum) barely makes a living selling counterfeit goods on the streets of New York. But he has... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 24135%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter (Nick Sasso) working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer (Nomi... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 18036%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Justices (Frank Langella, Danny Glover) of the Supreme Court discuss boxer Muhammad Ali's refusal to fight in the Vietnam War.... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 38026%
Critics Consensus: Rocky IV inflates the action to absurd heights, but it ultimately rings hollow thanks to a story that hits the same basic beats as the first three entries in the franchise.
Synopsis:
After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 9246%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Working-class Massachusetts native Rocky Marciano (Jon Favreau) enters the boxing ring following World War II. Helped by his childhood friend... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 32990%
Critics Consensus: Rocky V's attempts to recapture the original's working-class grit are as transparently phony as each of the thuddingly obvious plot developments in a misguided installment that sent the franchise flailing into longterm limbo.
Synopsis:
Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 16205%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After whipping a rival in a brawl, Chicago teen Tommy Riley (James Marshall) is asked to box in the illegal... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 34989%
Critics Consensus: Grudge Match is sporadically funny but meandering, and its strong cast largely mired in a plot that's overrun with clichés.
Synopsis:
Pittsburgh boxers Billy "The Kid" McDonnen (Robert De Niro) and Henry "Razor" Sharp (Sylvester Stallone) shared a fierce rivalry back... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 12297%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young boxer tries to distance himself from his father's past as a gangster and from his relationship with his... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 26634%
Critics Consensus: Kirk Douglas' flinty performance fails to overshadow an otherwise dull and cliche-ridden affair.
Synopsis:
Harry Agensky (Kirk Douglas), an elderly, retired boxing champion, is recovering from a recent stroke that has left him with... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 5086%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1982, as all of Staten Island anticipates the opening of a blockbuster boxing movie, an Italian-American family must confront... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 16299%
Critics Consensus: A bland, dumbed-down package of sports cliches.
Synopsis:
Boxing manager Jackie Kallen (Meg Ryan) believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man (Omar Epps) into... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 13689%
Critics Consensus: Flat characters and uninspired comedy yield forgettable results.
Synopsis:
Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas star as best friends and professional boxing rivals Vince Boudreau and Caesar Dominguez, both of... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 13587%
Critics Consensus: Stocked with leading men who look the part but lacking an iota of original plot, Annapolis is merely a watery shadow of superior seafaring military dramas.
Synopsis:
A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of attending the U.S. Naval Academy in... [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A follow-up to the classic original, this film finds con men Fargo Gondorff (Jackie Gleason) and Jake Hooker (Mac Davis)... [More]