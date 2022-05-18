(Photo by Paramount Insurge/courtesy Everett Collection)

The Worst Horror Movies of All Time

We’re scraping the bottom of the cauldron for this one, freaky folks. Here lies a group of wretched movies with the lowest Tomatometers of all time – with a minimum of 20 reviews – now rising and shambling into our guide to the worst horror movies ever made.

No movie listed here achieved higher than 9% on the Tomatometer. As you might expect, the list features an inordinate number are remakes, the biggest offenders including The Fog, Jacob’s Ladder, Flatliners, and Martyrs. Same goes for sequels, as Jason, Jaws, the living dead, and an American werewolf make their appearances. And then there’s movies that will never even get a sniff of a chance for a sequel, like Sandra Bullock’s Premonition, the Daniel Craig clunker Dream House, or the eerily and aptly-titled The Disappointments Room.

Nothing but trouble coming up on in the worst, lowest-rated horror movies of all time!

#45 Shutter (2008) 9% #45 Adjusted Score: 11109% Critics Consensus: Being a remake of a Thai horror film instead of Japanese doesn't prevent Shutter from being another lame Asian horror remake. Synopsis: Photographer Ben (Joshua Jackson) and his new bride, Jane (Rachael Taylor), turn their honeymoon into a working vacation when he... Photographer Ben (Joshua Jackson) and his new bride, Jane (Rachael Taylor), turn their honeymoon into a working vacation when he... [More] Starring: Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor, Megumi Okina, David Denman Directed By: Masayuki Ochiai

#33 Premonition (2007) 8% #33 Adjusted Score: 14106% Critics Consensus: Overdosing on flashbacks, and more portentous than profound, the overly obtuse Premonition weakly echoes such twisty classics as Memento, The Sixth Sense, and Groundhog Day. Synopsis: Linda Hanson (Sandra Bullock) has an idyllic life, until one day she receives word that her husband (Julian McMahon) has... Linda Hanson (Sandra Bullock) has an idyllic life, until one day she receives word that her husband (Julian McMahon) has... [More] Starring: Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon, Nia Long, Kate Nelligan Directed By: Mennan Yapo

#26 Ouija (2014) 6% #26 Adjusted Score: 8266% Critics Consensus: Slowly, steadily, although no one seems to be moving it in that direction, the Ouija planchette points to NO. Synopsis: Following the sudden death of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and tries... Following the sudden death of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and tries... [More] Starring: Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff, Douglas Smith, Bianca Santos Directed By: Stiles White

#15 Flatliners (2017) 4% #15 Adjusted Score: 8344% Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival. Synopsis: Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... [More] Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev