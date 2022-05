(Photo by Paramount Insurge/courtesy Everett Collection)

The Worst Horror Movies of All Time

We’re scraping the bottom of the cauldron for this one, freaky folks. Here lies a group of wretched movies with the lowest Tomatometers of all time – with a minimum of 20 reviews – now rising and shambling into our guide to the worst horror movies ever made.

No movie listed here achieved higher than 9% on the Tomatometer. As you might expect, the list features an inordinate number are remakes, the biggest offenders including The Fog, Jacob’s Ladder, Flatliners, and Martyrs. Same goes for sequels, as Jason, Jaws, the living dead, and an American werewolf make their appearances. And then there’s movies that will never even get a sniff of a chance for a sequel, like Sandra Bullock’s Premonition, the Daniel Craig clunker Dream House, or the eerily and aptly-titled The Disappointments Room.

Nothing but trouble coming up on in the worst, lowest-rated horror movies of all time!

#46 See No Evil (2006) 9% #46 Adjusted Score: 9786% Critics Consensus: See No Evil is packed with cliches from countless other teen slasher films, making for a predictable, scare-free waste of time. Synopsis: A reclusive maniac (Kane) terrorizes a group of young petty criminals who have arrived to clean up a rotting hotel... Starring: Kane, Christina Vidal, Samantha Noble, Luke Pegler Directed By: Gregory Dark

#45 Shutter (2008) 9% #45 Adjusted Score: 11109% Critics Consensus: Being a remake of a Thai horror film instead of Japanese doesn't prevent Shutter from being another lame Asian horror remake. Synopsis: Photographer Ben (Joshua Jackson) and his new bride, Jane (Rachael Taylor), turn their honeymoon into a working vacation when he... Starring: Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor, Megumi Okina, David Denman Directed By: Masayuki Ochiai

#35 Rings (2017) 8% #35 Adjusted Score: 15234% Critics Consensus: Rings may offer ardent fans of the franchise a few threadbare thrills, but for everyone else, it may feel like an endless loop of muddled mythology and rehashed plot points. Synopsis: A young woman (Matilda Lutz) becomes worried about her boyfriend (Alex Roe) when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a... Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D'Onofrio Directed By: F. Javier Gutiérrez

#34 The Reaping (2007) 8% #34 Adjusted Score: 13664% Critics Consensus: It may feature such accomplished actors as Hilary Swank and Stephen Rea, but The Reaping also boasts the apropos tagline "What hath God wrought?" It's schlocky, spiritually shallow, and scare-free. Synopsis: Katherine Morrissey (Hilary Swank), a former Christian missionary, lost her faith after the tragic deaths of her family. Now she... Starring: Hilary Swank, David Morrissey, Idris Elba, AnnaSophia Robb Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#33 Premonition (2007) 8% #33 Adjusted Score: 14106% Critics Consensus: Overdosing on flashbacks, and more portentous than profound, the overly obtuse Premonition weakly echoes such twisty classics as Memento, The Sixth Sense, and Groundhog Day. Synopsis: Linda Hanson (Sandra Bullock) has an idyllic life, until one day she receives word that her husband (Julian McMahon) has... Starring: Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon, Nia Long, Kate Nelligan Directed By: Mennan Yapo

#26 Ouija (2014) 6% #26 Adjusted Score: 8266% Critics Consensus: Slowly, steadily, although no one seems to be moving it in that direction, the Ouija planchette points to NO. Synopsis: Following the sudden death of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and tries... Starring: Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff, Douglas Smith, Bianca Santos Directed By: Stiles White

#20 Mary (2019) 4% #20 Adjusted Score: 3786% Critics Consensus: Misguided from stem to stern, Mary wastes the talents of an outstanding cast -- and makes a soggy mess of its supernatural horror story. Synopsis: A family sailing in isolated waters discovers the ship they bought holds terrifying secrets.... Starring: Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Stefanie Scott Directed By: Michael Goi

#15 Flatliners (2017) 4% #15 Adjusted Score: 8344% Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival. Synopsis: Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev

#13 The Darkness (2016) 3% #13 Adjusted Score: 3390% Critics Consensus: The Darkness clumsily relies on an assortment of genre tropes, leaving only the decidedly non-frightening ghost of superior horror films in its wake. Synopsis: Peter Taylor (Kevin Bacon), his wife Bronny and their two children return to Los Angeles after a fun-filled vacation to... Starring: Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell, Lucy Fry, David Mazouz Directed By: Greg McLean

#11 The Apparition (2012) 3% #11 Adjusted Score: 5032% Critics Consensus: The Apparition fails to offer anything original, isn't particularly scary, and offers so little in the way of dramatic momentum that it's more likely to put you to sleep than thrill you. Synopsis: Plagued by frightening occurrences in their home, Kelly (Ashley Greene) and Ben (Sebastian Stan) learn that a university's parapsychology experiment... Starring: Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan, Tom Felton, Julianna Guill Directed By: Todd Lincoln

#10 FeardotCom (2002) 3% #10 Adjusted Score: 4987% Critics Consensus: As frustrating as a 404 error, Fear Dot Com is a stylish, incoherent, and often nasty mess with few scares. Synopsis: When four bodies are discovered among the industrial decay and urban grime of New York City, brash young detective Mike... Starring: Stephen Dorff, Natascha McElhone, Stephen Rea, Udo Kier Directed By: William Malone

#5 Homecoming (2009) 0% #5 Adjusted Score: 78% Critics Consensus: A lazy collection of obsession thriller clichés, Homecoming will leave viewers wishing they'd opted for a lopsided football game and some awkward dancing instead. Synopsis: A jealous woman (Mischa Barton) plots revenge after her former beau (Matt Long) returns to their hometown with a pretty... Starring: Mischa Barton, Matt Long, Jessica Stroup, Michael Landes Directed By: Morgan J. Freeman