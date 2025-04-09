100 Best Movies of 2005, Ranked by Tomatometer

Between political dramas like V for Vendetta and Syriana, or social commentaries like Brokeback Mountain and Transamerica, there’s no doubt that 2005 was a year loaded with films that meant to deliver a message. Movies like Coach Carter taught us the importance of academics, even to the most talented athletes. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants took us on a journey through the complicated interpersonal lives of young women. And Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith taught us that in a lightsaber fight, it’s over when your master has the high ground!

2005 did deliver a few great departures, with raunchy comedies like The 40 Year-Old Virgin and Wedding Crashers, plus topsy-turvy adventures in kids movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Nanny McPhee.

In this list, we dig into a banner year for movies that shaped the culture in the first decade of the 21st century, based on Certified Fresh movies, Fresh movies with at least 20 reviews and a 60%+ Popcornmeter, and Rotten movies with a 60%+ Popcornmeter and 20,000+ user reviews!

#1

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#1
Critics Consensus: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a subtly touching and wonderfully eccentric adventure featuring Wallace and Gromit.
Synopsis: The plucky characters from a series of animated shorts, Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his dog, Gromit, make their feature debut [More]
Starring: Peter Sallis , Ralph Fiennes , Helena Bonham Carter , Peter Kay
Directed By: Nick Park , Steve Box

#2

Fateless (2005)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#2
Critics Consensus: Beautifully photographed and majestically scored, Fateless is a haunting account of one boy's experiences during the Holocaust and his journey to pick up the pieces in the war's aftermath.
Synopsis: In 1944, 14-year-old Hungarian Jew Gyorgy Koves (Marcell Nagy) quits school to look after his family when his father (János [More]
Starring: Marcell Nagy , Áron Dimény , András M. Kecskés , József Gyabronka
Directed By: Lajos Koltai

#3

Duma (2005)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#3
Critics Consensus: This is an old-fashioned, richly textured family film that will appeal to children and adults alike.
Synopsis: Xan (Alexander Michaletos) lives on a ranch in Kenya with his mother (Hope Davis) and father (Campbell Scott). When the [More]
Starring: Alex Michaeletos , Eamonn Walker , Campbell Scott , Hope Davis
Directed By: Carroll Ballard

#4

Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#4
Critics Consensus: A passionate and concise cinematic civics lesson, Good Night, And Good Luck has plenty to say about today's political and cultural climate, and its ensemble cast is stellar.
Synopsis: When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow [More]
Starring: David Strathairn , Patricia Clarkson , George Clooney , Jeff Daniels
Directed By: George Clooney

#5

Lassie (2005)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#5
Critics Consensus: A beautifully-made retelling of the classic collie tale, one need not be a dog-lover to fall for Lassie.
Synopsis: Young Joe Carraclough (Jonathan Mason) and his family (Samantha Morton, John Lynch) love their faithful collie, Lassie. However, when Joe's [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole , Samantha Morton , John Lynch , Peter Dinklage
Directed By: Charles Sturridge

#6

The Squid and the Whale (2005)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#6
Critics Consensus: This is a piercingly honest, acidly witty look at divorce and its impact on a family.
Synopsis: A pair of brothers living in Brooklyn are caught in the middle of, and deeply affected by, the divorce of [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels , Laura Linney , Jesse Eisenberg , Owen Kline
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#7

Water (2005)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#7
Critics Consensus: This compassionate work of social criticism is also luminous, due to both its lyrical imagery and cast.
Synopsis: The year is 1938, and Mahatma Gandhi's groundbreaking philosophies are sweeping across India, but 8-year-old Chuyia (Sarala), newly widowed, must [More]
Starring: Seema Biswas , Lisa Ray , John Abraham , Sarala Kariyawasam
Directed By: Deepa Mehta

#8

Capote (2005)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#8
Critics Consensus: Philip Seymour Hoffman's riveting central performance guides a well-constructed retelling of the most sensational and significant period in author Truman Capote's life.
Synopsis: Reading of the murder of a Kansas family, New York City novelist Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman) decides to cover [More]
Starring: Philip Seymour Hoffman , Catherine Keener , Clifton Collins Jr. , Chris Cooper
Directed By: Bennett Miller

#9

Cache (2005)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#9
Critics Consensus: A creepy French psychological thriller that commands the audience's attention throughout.
Synopsis: Without warning, happy, successful Parisian couple Georges (Daniel Auteuil) and Anne Laurent (Juliette Binoche) receive anonymous videos suggesting that they [More]
Starring: Juliette Binoche , Daniel Auteuil , Maurice Bénichou , Annie Girardot
Directed By: Michael Haneke

#10

Paradise Now (2005)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#10
Critics Consensus: This film delves deeply into the minds of suicide bombers, and the result is unsettling.
Synopsis: Khaled (Ali Suliman) and Said (Kais Nashif) are Palestinian friends recruited by a terrorist group to become suicide bombers in [More]
Starring: Kais Nashif , Ali Suliman , Lubna Azabal , Amer Hlehel
Directed By: Hany Abu-Assad

#11

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#11
Critics Consensus: The main characters are maturing, and the filmmakers are likewise improving on their craft; vibrant special effects and assured performances add up to what is the most complex yet of the Harry Potter films.
Synopsis: During Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe , Rupert Grint , Emma Watson , Robbie Coltrane
Directed By: Mike Newell

#12

Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#12
Critics Consensus: A beautiful, epic Western, Brokeback Mountain's love story is imbued with heartbreaking universality thanks to moving performances by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Synopsis: In 1963, rodeo cowboy Jack Twist and ranch hand Ennis Del Mar are hired by rancher Joe Aguirre as sheep [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger , Jake Gyllenhaal , Linda Cardellini , Anna Faris
Directed By: Ang Lee

#13

A History of Violence (2005)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#13
Critics Consensus: A History of Violence raises compelling and thoughtful questions about the nature of violence, while representing a return to form for director David Cronenberg in one of his more uncharacteristic pieces.
Synopsis: When a pair of petty criminals attempt to rob his small-town diner, Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) quickly and easily kills [More]
Starring: Viggo Mortensen , Maria Bello , William Hurt , Ashton Holmes
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#14

Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story (2005)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#14
Critics Consensus: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon add madcap, knowing performances to the mix, and the result is a fun, postmodern romp.
Synopsis: A director tries to shoot an adaptation of a novel that is considered to be impossible to film. [More]
Starring: Steve Coogan , Rob Brydon , Keeley Hawes , Shirley Henderson
Directed By: Michael Winterbottom

#15

Broken Flowers (2005)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#15
Critics Consensus: Bill Murray's subtle and understated style complements director Jim Jarmusch's minimalist storytelling in this quirky, but deadpan comedy.
Synopsis: When his latest girlfriend (Julie Delpy) leaves him, retired computer magnate Don Johnston (Bill Murray) has no greater ambition than [More]
Starring: Bill Murray , Jeffrey Wright , Sharon Stone , Frances Conroy
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#16

The Descent (2005)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#16
Critics Consensus: Deft direction and strong performances from its all-female cast guide The Descent, a riveting, claustrophobic horror film.
Synopsis: A year after a severe emotional trauma, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) goes to North Carolina to spend some time exploring caves [More]
Starring: Shauna Macdonald , Natalie Mendoza , Alex Reid , Saskia Mulder
Directed By: Neil Marshall

#17

Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#17
Critics Consensus: Sure, it's another adaptation of cinema's fave Jane Austen novel, but key performances and a modern filmmaking sensibility make this familiar period piece fresh and enjoyable.
Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) lives with her mother, father and sisters in [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley , Matthew Macfadyen , Brenda Blethyn , Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Joe Wright

#18

The Aura (2005)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#18
Critics Consensus: The Aura is a highly original and cerebral thriller that maintains its suspense from start to finish.
Synopsis: Shy taxidermist Espinosa (Ricardo Darín), who has epilepsy, dreams of committing the perfect crime. He unexpectedly gets the chance when [More]
Starring: Ricardo Darín , Dolores Fonzi , Pablo Cedrón , Jorge D'Elía
Directed By: Fabián Bielinsky

#19

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#19
Critics Consensus: Tongue-in-cheek satire blends well with entertaining action and spot-on performances in this dark, eclectic neo-noir homage.
Synopsis: Two-bit crook Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) stumbles into an audition for a mystery film while on the run from [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr. , Val Kilmer , Michelle Monaghan , Corbin Bernsen
Directed By: Shane Black

#20

The Proposition (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#20
Critics Consensus: Brutal, unflinching, and violent, but thought-provoking and with excellent performances, this Australian western is the one of the best examples of the genre to come along in recent times.
Synopsis: In 1880s Australia, a lawman (Ray Winstone) offers renegade Charlie Burns (Guy Pearce) a difficult choice. In order to save [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce , Ray Winstone , Emily Watson , Danny Huston
Directed By: John Hillcoat

#21

The Beat That My Heart Skipped (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#21
Critics Consensus: Stylish and visceral, this able remake is infused with realism, grit, and a taut performance by star Romain Duris.
Synopsis: Tom Seyr (Romain Duris), a violent thug with a heart, grows weary of cracking heads for his smarmy, mediocre gangster [More]
Starring: Romain Duris , Niels Arestrup , Linh Dan Pham , Aure Atika
Directed By: Jacques Audiard

#22

Three Times (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#22
Critics Consensus: Slowly paced, understated, and exquisitely shot, these are three lovely odes to love and longing.
Synopsis: Three romantic tales take place in different eras. In "A Time for Love," set in 1966, a soldier (Chen Chang) [More]
Starring: Shu Qi , Chang Chen , Mei Fang , Liao Su-jen
Directed By: Hsiao-hsien Hou

#23

The Moustache (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#23
Critics Consensus: Though the premise may be modest on the surface, Carrere uses a man and his mustache that may or may not exist as a springboard into psychological suspense and unsettling questions.
Synopsis: Marc Thiriez (Vincent Lindon) is an architect who's worn a mustache for many years. Now approaching middle age, he decides [More]
Starring: Vincent Lindon , Emmanuelle Devos , Mathieu Amalric , Hippolyte Girardot
Directed By: Emmanuel Carrère

#24

Batman Begins (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#24
Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes.
Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri [More]
Starring: Christian Bale , Michael Caine , Liam Neeson , Katie Holmes
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#25

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#25
Critics Consensus: Steve Carell's first star turn scores big with a tender treatment of its titular underdog, using raunchy but realistically funny comedy to connect with adult audiences.
Synopsis: Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. [More]
Starring: Steve Carell , Catherine Keener , Paul Rudd , Romany Malco
Directed By: Judd Apatow

(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. BATMAN BEGINS.)

2005 brought some ground-breaking action to the big screen (literally and figuratively). In War of the Worlds, alien machines burst through the Earth’s crust in a coordinated attack on humanity. It’s up to Tom Cruise to track down and save his estranged family. This was Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise’s second film together after the success of Minority Report in 2002.

A giant gorilla terrorizes New York City in Peter Jackson’s remake of the classic King Kong. The action sequences on Skull Island make it an important text for visual effect geeks! Bruce Wayne is back and this time a whole lot grittier, in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. The shift in tone in this film shaped a new era in superhero movies. Sin City, a uniquely artistic neo-noir film based on the Frank Miller comics, ushers in an era of highly stylized action and hero movies. Constantine, another DC Comic cult favorite, makes his screen debut, in a moody, spooky “occult classic”.

And, perhaps the landmark action movie of 2005 is Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The conclusion to George Lucas’s prequel trilogy, it continues to be a polarizing picture in the franchise fandom. Though you probably already know that from your movie fan friend who can’t stop having the conversation!

Kids had a pretty good roster of fun flicks to watch in 2005! The young ones got frenetic favorites like Madagascar, Nanny McPhee, and Pooh’s Heffalump Movie. And adolescents got a taste of adventure and oddity in pictures like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

#26

Sweet Land (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#26
Critics Consensus: Finding the right balance between subtle and sentimental, Sweet Land moves beyond other similarly-themed dramas with evocative cinematography that plays an equal role to the talented cast.
Synopsis: When Inge Altenberg (Elizabeth Reaser), a young German woman, arrives in rural Minnesota, she meets Norwegian farmer Olaf Torvik (Tim [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Reaser , Tim Guinee , Alan Cumming , Lois Smith
Directed By: Ali Selim

#27

Shooting Dogs (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#27
Critics Consensus: Complex, human characters and on-location shooting give Beyond the Gates palpable tension and urgency.
Synopsis: In 1994 Rwanda, simmering tensions between Hutus and Tutsis boil over into full-scale genocide. Two men, a priest named Father [More]
Starring: John Hurt , Hugh Dancy , Dominique Horwitz , Louis Mahoney
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#28

Three... Extremes (2005)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#28
Critics Consensus: This anthology contains brutal, powerful horror stories by three of Asia's top directors.
Synopsis: Stories revolve around a witch doctor, a filmmaker (Lee Byung-hun) and a resentful extra, and a novelist and her twin [More]
Starring: Lee Byung-hun , Kang Hye-jung , Yum Jung-ah , Mitsuru Akaboshi
Directed By: Fruit Chan , Takashi Miike , Park Chan-wook

#29

King Kong (2005)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#29
Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original.
Synopsis: Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey [More]
Starring: Naomi Watts , Jack Black , Adrien Brody , Andy Serkis
Directed By: Peter Jackson

#30

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#30
Critics Consensus: As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet.
Synopsis: Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria's (Emily Watson) families have arranged their marriage. Though they like each other, Victor is nervous [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Helena Bonham Carter , Emily Watson , Tracey Ullman
Directed By: Tim Burton , Mike Johnson

#31

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#31
Critics Consensus: Tommy Lee Jones' directorial debut is both a potent western and a powerful morality tale.
Synopsis: When brash Texas border officer Mike Norton wrongfully kills and buries the friend and ranch hand of Pete Perkins, the [More]
Starring: Tommy Lee Jones , Barry Pepper , Julio Cedillo , Dwight Yoakam
Directed By: Tommy Lee Jones

#32

L'Enfant (2005)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#32
Critics Consensus: The Dardennes continue to excel at presenting works of rigorous naturalism, with detached observations of authentic characters that nevertheless resonate with complex moral issues.
Synopsis: After giving birth, teenage Sonia (Déborah François) returns home to find that her boyfriend, irresponsible petty criminal Bruno (Jérémie Segard), [More]
Starring: Jérémie Renier , Déborah François , Jérémie Segard , Fabrizio Rongione
Directed By: Jean-Pierre Dardenne , Luc Dardenne

#33

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#33
Critics Consensus: Closer to the source material than 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is for people who like their Chocolate visually appealing and dark.
Synopsis: Based on the beloved Roald Dahl tale, this comedic and fantastical film follows young Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) and his [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Freddie Highmore , David Kelly , Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Tim Burton

#34

Walk the Line (2005)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#34
Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch.
Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix , Reese Witherspoon , Ginnifer Goodwin , Robert Patrick
Directed By: James Mangold

#35

The Constant Gardener (2005)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#35
Critics Consensus: The Constant Gardener is a smart, gripping, and suspenseful thriller with rich performances from the leads.
Synopsis: Assigned to a new post, reserved British diplomat Justin Quayle (Ralph Fiennes) relocates to Kenya with his lovely young wife, [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes , Rachel Weisz , Danny Huston , Bill Nighy
Directed By: Fernando Meirelles

#36

Hustle & Flow (2005)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#36
Critics Consensus: Hustle & Flow is gritty and redemptive, with a profound sense of place and exciting music.
Synopsis: DJay (Terrence Howard) is a pimp living day to day on the tough streets of Memphis, Tennessee. Pushing 40, he's [More]
Starring: Terrence Howard , Anthony Anderson , Taryn Manning , Taraji P. Henson
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#37

13 Tzameti (2005)
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#37
Critics Consensus: This starkly minimalist nail-biter of a thriller relentlessly builds up the tension and keeps the audience guessing.
Synopsis: Sebastien (George Babluani) is a Georgian emigrant in France who takes a roofing job to earn some money. After his [More]
Starring: George Babluani , Pascal Bongard , Aurélien Recoing , Fred Ulysse
Directed By: Gela Babluani

#38

Serenity (2005)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#38
Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous.
Synopsis: In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship, [More]
Starring: Nathan Fillion , Gina Torres , Alan Tudyk , Morena Baccarin
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#39

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#39
Critics Consensus: With surprisingly touching earnestness, The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants follows four best friends as they try on adulthood — and though it isn't an easy fit, their journey becomes bearable thanks to the threads they share.
Synopsis: Bridget (Blake Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn) are best friends living in Maryland. After [More]
Starring: Amber Tamblyn , Alexis Bledel , America Ferrera , Blake Lively
Directed By: Ken Kwapis

#40

The World's Fastest Indian (2005)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#40
Critics Consensus: Overcomes its formulaic storyline thanks to Anthony Hopkins' warm and endearing portrayal of an age-defying thrill seeker.
Synopsis: New Zealander Burt Munro spent years perfecting his classic Indian motorcycle. The year is 1967, and Burt takes his machine [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins , Diane Ladd , Paul Rodriguez , Bruce Greenwood
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#41

Tsotsi (2005)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#41
Critics Consensus: Chweneyagae's powerful performance carries this simple yet searing tale of a shantytown teenager's redemption.
Synopsis: A South African hoodlum named Tsotsi (Presley Chweneyagae) lives by a code of violence, and he and his gang of [More]
Starring: Presley Chweneyagae , Mothusi Magano , Israel Makoe , Percy Matsemela
Directed By: Gavin Hood

#42

Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#42
Critics Consensus: Miranda July's debut feature is a charmingly offbeat and observant film about people looking for love.
Synopsis: Single dad Richard (John Hawkes) meets Christine (Miranda July), a starving artist who moonlights as a cabbie. They awkwardly attempt [More]
Starring: John Hawkes , Miranda July , Miles Thompson , Brandon Ratcliff
Directed By: Miranda July

#43

Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#43
Critics Consensus: A charming and delightful walk through the Hundred Acres Woods for young viewers.
Synopsis: Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings), Piglet (John Fiedler), Tigger and Roo (Nikita Hopkins) search for a mysterious and fearsome creature. [More]
Starring: Jim Cummings , John Fiedler , Nikita Hopkins , Kath Soucie
Directed By: Frank Nissen

#44

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#44
Critics Consensus: With Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas brings his second Star Wars trilogy to a suitably thrilling and often poignant -- if still a bit uneven -- conclusion.
Synopsis: It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor , Natalie Portman , Hayden Christensen , Ian McDiarmid
Directed By: George Lucas

#45

Cinderella Man (2005)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#45
Critics Consensus: With grittiness and an evocative sense of time and place, Cinderella Man is a powerful underdog story. And Ron Howard and Russell Crowe prove to be a solid combination.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, ex-boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe) works as a day laborer until his former manager Joe [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe , Renée Zellweger , Paul Giamatti , Craig Bierko
Directed By: Ron Howard

#46

Red Eye (2005)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#46
Critics Consensus: With solid performances and tight direction from Wes Craven, Red Eye is a brisk, economic thriller.
Synopsis: In the wake of her grandmother's funeral, hotel manager Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) is waiting to fly back home when [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams , Cillian Murphy , Brian Cox , Jayma Mays
Directed By: Wes Craven

#47

The House of Sand (2005)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#47
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed with wonderful performances, this Brazilian tale deftly explores the passage of time and prolonged isolation in several decades of a mother and daughter relationship.
Synopsis: After their patriarch (Ruy Guerra) dies in an accident, a pregnant woman (Fernanda Torres) and her mother (Fernanda Montenegro) must [More]
Starring: Fernanda Montenegro , Fernanda Torres , Ruy Guerra , Seu Jorge
Directed By: Andrucha Waddington

#48

Munich (2005)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#48
Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching.
Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner [More]
Starring: Eric Bana , Daniel Craig , Geoffrey Rush , Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#49

Brick (2005)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#49
Critics Consensus: This entertaining homage to noirs past has been slickly and compellingly updated to a contemporary high school setting.
Synopsis: After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Lukas Haas , Nora Zehetner , Noah Fleiss
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#50

Match Point (2005)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#50
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's sharpest film in years, Match Point is a taut, philosophical thriller about class and infidelity.
Synopsis: Tennis instructor Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) grows friendly with Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode), a wealthy student who shares an interest [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson , Jonathan Rhys-Meyers , Emily Mortimer , Matthew Goode
Directed By: Woody Allen

(Photo by Lionsgate/ Courtesy Everett Collection. CRASH.)

Crash, which took home three Oscars this year including Best Picture, was a commentary on racial tensions in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. While some critics found it’s character portrayals controversial, it resonated with voters enough to take home Best Original Screenplay as well.

Best Director went to Ang Lee for Brokeback Mountain. While also controversial in its time for its portrayal of same sex romance between two cowboys, it has since been added to the National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance.

Both lead acting awards went to portrayals of real-life subjects: Philip Seymour Hoffman as a literary legend in the biopic Capote, and Reese Witherspoon as beloved country musician June Carter in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. George Clooney would receive the Supporting Actor award for Syriana, a political thriller about oil and energy in the Middle East. Rachel Weisz would receive Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Constant Gardener, a thriller about a foreign diplomat attempting to solve the murder of his Amnesty International activist wife.

Some other Academy Award winners of note: Memoirs of a Geisha won Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Costume Designed, making it a must-see for visual art fanatics. King Kong broke the mold with wins in Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Visual Effects, for the fans of spectacle. And music fans should check out Terrence Howard hip hop transformation in Hustle & Flow, which won Original Song for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp”.

#51

Zathura (2005)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#51
Critics Consensus: Dazzling special effects for the kids + well-crafted storytelling for the 'rents = cinematic satisfaction for the whole family.
Synopsis: After their father (Tim Robbins) is called into work, two young boys, Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), are [More]
Starring: Josh Hutcherson , Jonah Bobo , Dax Shepard , Kristen Stewart
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#52

Transamerica (2005)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#52
Critics Consensus: A terrific performance by Felicity Huffman carries this unconventional but touching transgender road movie.
Synopsis: Right in the midst of important changes in her life, Bree Osborne (Felicity Huffman) learns that she fathered a son, [More]
Starring: Felicity Huffman , Kevin Zegers , Fionnula Flanagan , Graham Greene
Directed By: Duncan Tucker

#53

The Puffy Chair (2005)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#53
Critics Consensus: First-timer Duplass offers a realistic and thoughtful romantic comedy.
Synopsis: Josh (Mark Duplass), a struggling musician, wins a vintage recliner in an eBay auction. Since he lives in New York [More]
Starring: Mark Duplass , Katie Aselton , Rhett Wilkins , Julie Fischer
Directed By: Jay Duplass

#54

War of the Worlds (2005)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 42%

#54
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's adaptation of War of the Worlds delivers on the thrill and paranoia of H.G. Wells' classic novel while impressively updating the action and effects for modern audiences.
Synopsis: Dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) struggles to build a positive relationship with his two children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Dakota Fanning , Miranda Otto , Justin Chatwin
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#55

Sin City (2005)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#55
Critics Consensus: Visually groundbreaking and terrifically violent, Sin City brings the dark world of Frank Miller's graphic novel to vivid life.
Synopsis: In this quartet of neo-noir tales, a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) narrates a tragic story of co-dependency, while a musclebound [More]
Starring: Jessica Alba , Devon Aoki , Alexis Bledel , Powers Boothe
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez , Frank Miller

#56

Lady Vengeance (2005)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#56
Critics Consensus: Stylistically flashy and gruesomely violent, Sympathy for Lady Vengeance fits in nicely with the other two films of Park's revenge trilogy.
Synopsis: Lee Geum-ja (Lee Young-ae) has spent the last 13 years in prison for a murder she didn't commit. She's fantasized [More]
Starring: Lee Young-ae , Choi Min-sik , Nam Il-u , Kim Byeong-ok
Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#57

Nine Lives (2005)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#57
Critics Consensus: Nine Lives is bolstered by a strong cast and features many insightful glimpses into the lives of women.
Synopsis: The lives of nine women occasionally overlap as they deal with unfaithfulness, loss, romance and parenthood. Cancer patient Camille (Kathy [More]
Starring: Kathy Baker , Amy Brenneman , Elpidia Carrillo , Glenn Close
Directed By: Rodrigo Garcia

#58

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#58
Critics Consensus: With first-rate special effects and compelling storytelling, this adaptation stays faithful to its source material and will please moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: During the World War II bombings of London, four English siblings are sent to a country house where they will [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton , Georgie Henley , Skandar Keynes , William Moseley
Directed By: Andrew Adamson

#59

Wedding Crashers (2005)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#59
Critics Consensus: Wedding Crashers is both raunchy and sweet, and features top-notch comic performances from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.
Synopsis: Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the [More]
Starring: Owen Wilson , Vince Vaughn , Christopher Walken , Rachel McAdams
Directed By: David Dobkin

#60

Land of the Dead (2005)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#60
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's latest entry in his much-vaunted Dead series is not as fresh as his genre-inventing original, Night of the Living Dead. But Land of the Dead does deliver on the gore and zombies-feasting-on-flesh action.
Synopsis: In a world where zombies form the majority of the population, the remaining humans build a feudal society away from [More]
Starring: Simon Baker , John Leguizamo , Asia Argento , Robert Joy
Directed By: George A. Romero

#61

The Upside of Anger (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#61
Critics Consensus: A comedy/ drama for grown-ups, with fine performances by Joan Allen and Kevin Costner.
Synopsis: After her husband runs off with his secretary, Terry Wolfmeyer (Joan Allen) is left to fend for herself -- and [More]
Starring: Joan Allen , Kevin Costner , Erika Christensen , Evan Rachel Wood
Directed By: Mike Binder

#62

In Her Shoes (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#62
Critics Consensus: Honesty and solid performances make In Her Shoes a solid fit for all audiences.
Synopsis: Irresponsible party girl Maggie (Cameron Diaz) is kicked out of her father's (Ken Howard) and stepmother's (Candice Azzara) home, where [More]
Starring: Cameron Diaz , Toni Collette , Shirley MacLaine , Mark Feuerstein
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#63

Nanny McPhee (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#63
Critics Consensus: A bit alarming at first, Nanny McPhee has a hard edge to counter Mary Poppins-style sweetness, but it still charms us and teaches some valuable lessons.
Synopsis: Widower Cedric Brown (Colin Firth) hires Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson) to care for his seven rambunctious children, who have chased [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson , Colin Firth , Kelly Macdonald , Derek Jacobi
Directed By: Kirk Jones

#64

Factotum (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#64
Critics Consensus: Matt Dillon's performance is the highlight of this somewhat slow but fascinating portrayal of Charles Bukowski's alter-ego.
Synopsis: A nomadic writer (Matt Dillon) drifts from one dead-end job to another in an attempt to fuel his passions for [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon , Lili Taylor , Marisa Tomei , Fisher Stevens
Directed By: Bent Hamer

#65

Merry Christmas (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#65
Critics Consensus: The poignant humanity on display in Joyeux Noel makes its sentimentality forgivable.
Synopsis: With the advent of World War I, Europe is thrown into a brutal and vicious chaos as men are forced [More]
Starring: Diane Kruger , Benno Fürmann , Guillaume Canet , Gary Lewis
Directed By: Christian Carion

#66

Time to Leave (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#66
Critics Consensus: A reflective look at our own mortality through the experience of a middle-aged French man, Time To Leave manages to pull at our heart strings without resorting to cliches, and leaves a lasting impression.
Synopsis: When Romain (Melvil Poupaud), a vain young photographer, is diagnosed with a virtually inoperable brain tumor, he refuses treatment and [More]
Starring: Melvil Poupaud , Jeanne Moreau , Valeria Bruni Tedeschi , Daniel Duval
Directed By: François Ozon

#67

V for Vendetta (2005)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#67
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and thought-provoking, V For Vendetta's political pronouncements may rile some, but its story and impressive set pieces will nevertheless entertain.
Synopsis: Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman , Hugo Weaving , Stephen Rea , John Hurt
Directed By: James McTeigue

#68

Twelve and Holding (2005)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#68
Critics Consensus: This shocking pre-teen drama manages, through realistic performances and a sense of empathy, to avoid exploitation and instead deliver something honest and haunting.
Synopsis: Of identical twin brothers Jacob (Conor Donovan) and Rudy, the latter is the more outgoing, serving as de facto leader [More]
Starring: Conor Donovan , Jesse Camacho , Annabella Sciorra , Zoe Weizenbaum
Directed By: Michael Cuesta

#69

Loggerheads (2005)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#69
Critics Consensus: Loggerheads is an understated, quietly moving character study, bolstered by great performances.
Synopsis: Three seemingly unrelated stories converge in a surprising way. Elizabeth Austin (Tess Harper), wife of Reverend Robert Austin (Chris Sarandon), [More]
Starring: Bonnie Hunt , Kip Pardue , Tess Harper , Chris Sarandon
Directed By: Tim Kirkman

#70

Syriana (2005)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#70
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, complicated, intellectual, and demanding of its audience, Syriana is both a gripping geopolitical thriller and wake-up call to the complacent.
Synopsis: The Middle Eastern oil industry is the backdrop of this tense drama, which weaves together numerous story lines. Bennett Holiday [More]
Starring: George Clooney , Matt Damon , Jeffrey Wright , Amanda Peet
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan

#71

Bubble (2005)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#71
Critics Consensus: This rigorously stripped down, seemingly mundane little film still manages to be engrossing and creepy.
Synopsis: Middle-aged Martha (Debbie Doebereiner) and 20-something Kyle (Dustin James Ashley) are casual work friends at a Midwestern doll factory. Their [More]
Starring: Laurie Lee , Dustin James Ashley , Omar Cowan , Misty Dawn Wilkins
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#72

North Country (2005)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#72
Critics Consensus: Though sometimes melodramatic and formulaic, North Country is nonetheless a rousing, powerful story of courage and humanity.
Synopsis: Single mother Josey Aimes (Charlize Theron) is part of a group of the first women to work at a local [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron , Frances McDormand , Sean Bean , Jeremy Renner
Directed By: Niki Caro

#73

Thumbsucker (2005)
Tomatometer icon 70% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#73
Critics Consensus: Though quirky coming-of-age themes are common in indie films, this one boasts a smart script and a great cast.
Synopsis: In the strange land known as suburbia, introverted adolescent Justin (Lou Pucci) spends the majority of his life pining after [More]
Starring: Lou Taylor Pucci , Tilda Swinton , Vince Vaughn , Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Mike Mills

#74

Hitch (2005)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#74
Critics Consensus: Despite Hitch's predictability, Will Smith and Kevin James win praise for their solid, warmhearted performances.
Synopsis: Dating coach Alex "Hitch" Hitchens (Will Smith) mentors a bumbling client, Albert (Kevin James), who hopes to win the heart [More]
Starring: Will Smith , Eva Mendes , Kevin James , Amber Valletta
Directed By: Andy Tennant

#75

Mrs. Henderson Presents (2005)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#75
Critics Consensus: Judi Dench and Bob Hoskins shine in this warm, witty period piece.
Synopsis: With some money in her pocket after the death of her husband, Mrs. Laura Henderson (Judi Dench) buys a theater [More]
Starring: Judi Dench , Bob Hoskins , Will Young , Kelly Reilly
Directed By: Stephen Frears

(Photo by Tartan/ Courtesy Everett Collection. OLDBOY.)


Fans of American political history may enjoy Good Night and Good Luck. In the film based on real events, CBS News journalist Edward R. Murrow uses the power of the Fourth Estate to expose wrongdoing in Senator Joseph McCarthy’s ultimately bogus Senate investigation into Communism in America.

Israel and Palestine were top of mind in 2005. Paradise Now, a Golden Globe winning psychological drama, follows two young Palestinian men recruited to commit a suicide attack on Israel. The story follows the boys’ inner conflict with their mission vs. their humanity. In Steven Spielberg’s Munich, a Mossad agent disavows his agency to covertly assassinate 11 Palestinians accused of carrying out the 1972 Summer Olympics bombing. The movie contains a mixture of fiction and historical accuracy, and would also garner controversy from several interest groups and critics, though it would also receive five nominations for Academy Awards.

Park Chan-Wook, director of hit thrillers like Oldboy and Decision to Leave, delivered the final chapter of his Vengeance Trilogy in 2005, with Lady Vengeance. With Park’s signature blend of mystery and violence, the film would go on to compete for the Golden Lion at Venice International Film Festival.

#76

Hard Candy (2005)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#76
Critics Consensus: Disturbing, controversial, but entirely engrossing, Hard Candy is well written with strong lead performances, especially that of newcomer Elliot Page. A movie that stays with the viewer long after leaving the theater.
Synopsis: Hayley is a precocious teenager who goes to a coffee shop to meet Jeff, the photographer she met on the [More]
Starring: Patrick Wilson , Elliot Page , Sandra Oh , Odessa Rae
Directed By: David Slade

#77

Fever Pitch (2005)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#77
Critics Consensus: While not a home run, Fever Pitch has enough charm and on-screen chemistry between the two leads to make it a solid hit.
Synopsis: When Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon), a young teacher, begins dating pretty businesswoman Lindsey Meeks (Drew Barrymore), the two don't seem [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore , Jimmy Fallon , James B. Sikking , JoBeth Williams
Directed By: Robert Farrelly , Peter Farrelly

#78

Unleashed (2005)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#78
Critics Consensus: Jet Li gets to emote in some emotionally awkward scenes, but the gritty fight sequences come through in what is Li's best English language film.
Synopsis: Crime boss Bart raises orphan Danny with no knowledge of anything other than how to fight, using him as an [More]
Starring: Jet Li , Bob Hoskins , Morgan Freeman , Kerry Condon
Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#79

Roll Bounce (2005)
Tomatometer icon 66% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#79
Critics Consensus: Roll Bounce dazzles us with a classic late 1970's feel, but this coming of age film could have been more than just a spin around the roller rink.
Synopsis: Xavier (Bow Wow), a teenage boy in Chicago, struggles with the loss of his mother and turns to roller skating [More]
Starring: Shad "Bow Wow" Moss , Chi McBride , Mike Epps , Wesley Jonathan
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

#80

Everything Is Illuminated (2005)
Tomatometer icon 65% Popcornmeter icon 89%

#80
Critics Consensus: Although it excises much from its famously dense source material, Everything is Illuminated is a quirky, ambitious debut film from Liev Schreiber.
Synopsis: A young Jewish-American man obsessed with his family history, Jonathan Safran Foer (Elijah Wood) decides to journey to the Ukraine [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood , Eugene Hutz , Boris Leskin , Laryssa Lauret
Directed By: Liev Schreiber

#81

Coach Carter (2005)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#81
Critics Consensus: Even though it's based on a true story, Coach Carter is pretty formulaic stuff, but it's effective and energetic, thanks to a strong central performance from Samuel L. Jackson.
Synopsis: In 1999, Ken Carter (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to his old high school in Richmond, California, to get the basketball [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson , Robert Ri'chard , Rob Brown , Ashanti
Directed By: Thomas Carter

#82

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story (2005)
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#82
Critics Consensus: Though formulaic, this horse story's saving grace is its strong performances.
Synopsis: Ben Crane (Kurt Russell) is a horse trainer who is struggling to connect with his precocious daughter, Cale (Dakota Fanning). [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell , Dakota Fanning , Kris Kristofferson , Elisabeth Shue
Directed By: John Gatins

#83

Lord of War (2005)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#83
Critics Consensus: While Lord of War is an intelligent examination of the gun trade, it is too scattershot in its plotting to connect.
Synopsis: The 20-year arms dealing career of Queens, N.Y., outcast Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage) serves as a window onto the end [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Jared Leto , Bridget Moynahan , Ian Holm
Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#84

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#84
Critics Consensus: Despite all the underdog sports movie conventions, the likable cast and lush production values make The Greatest Game Ever Played a solid and uplifting tale.
Synopsis: Blue-collar Francis Ouimet (Shia LaBeouf) fights class prejudice while mastering golf, a game guarded by the upper crust. Employed as [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf , Stephen Dillane , Josh Flitter , Peyton List
Directed By: Bill Paxton

#85

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
Tomatometer icon 61% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#85
Critics Consensus: A frantic and occasional funny adaptation of Douglas Adams' novel. However, it may have those unfamiliar with the source material scratching their heads.
Synopsis: Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman) is trying to prevent his house from being bulldozed when his friend Ford Prefect (Mos Def) [More]
Starring: Martin Freeman , Yasiin Bey , Sam Rockwell , Zooey Deschanel
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#86

Oliver Twist (2005)
Tomatometer icon 61% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#86
Critics Consensus: Polanski's version of Dickens' classic won't have audiences asking for more because while polished and directed with skill, the movie's a very impersonal experience.
Synopsis: An orphan (Barney Clark) in 19th-century London falls in with a gang of young pickpockets who steal for their villainous [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley , Barney Clark , Jamie Foreman , Harry Eden
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#87

The Weather Man (2005)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#87
Critics Consensus: With fine performances and a dark, dry sense of humor, The Weather Man is mostly cloudy with occasional rays of sunshine.
Synopsis: David Spritz (Nicolas Cage) is a Chicago weatherman who, despite success at his job, is deeply unhappy. Eclipsed by his [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Michael Caine , Hope Davis , Michael Rispoli
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#88

Breakfast on Pluto (2005)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#88
Critics Consensus: Well-acted if monotonous drama about a transvestite prostitute in London during the 1970s.
Synopsis: As a baby, Patrick (Cillian Murphy) is left by his mother on the steps of the rectory in their small [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy , Liam Neeson , Stephen Rea , Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#89

Madagascar (2005)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#89
Critics Consensus: Though its story is problematic in spots and its humor is hit-or-miss for the adult crowd, Madagascar boasts impressive visuals and enough spunky charm to keep children entertained.
Synopsis: Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller , Chris Rock , David Schwimmer , Jada Pinkett Smith
Directed By: Eric Darnell , Tom McGrath

#90

Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#90
Critics Consensus: Lords of Dogtown, while slickly made and edited, lacks the depth and entertaining value of the far superior documentary on the same subject, Dogtown and Z-Boys.
Synopsis: A drought in 1970s Southern California has an unexpected side effect: as people empty their swimming pools, a group of [More]
Starring: Emile Hirsch , Victor Rasuk , John Robinson , Michael Angarano
Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#91

Mirrormask (2005)
Tomatometer icon 55% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#91
Critics Consensus: While visually dazzling, there isn't enough story to hang all the fancy effects on.
Synopsis: A 15-year-old (Stephanie Leonidas) journeys through a parallel reality to recover a powerful charm that will revive a queen. [More]
Starring: Jason Barry , Rob Brydon , Stephanie Leonidas , Gina McKee
Directed By: Dave McKean

#92

Just Like Heaven (2005)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#92
Critics Consensus: Delightfully sweet like a lollipop, Just Like Heaven is a dreamy romantic comedy that may give you a toothache when it attempts to broach difficult end of life issues by throwing a cherry on top.
Synopsis: David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon , Mark Ruffalo , Donal Logue , Dina Spybey-Waters
Directed By: Mark Waters

#93

The Devil's Rejects (2005)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#93
Critics Consensus: Zombie has improved as a filmmaker since "House of 1000 Corpses" and will please fans of the genre, but beware -- the horror is nasty, relentless, and sadistic.
Synopsis: After a raid on the rural home of the psychopathic Firefly family, two members of the clan, Otis (Bill Moseley) [More]
Starring: Sid Haig , Bill Moseley , Sheri Moon Zombie , Ken Foree
Directed By: Rob Zombie

#94

An Unfinished Life (2005)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#94
Critics Consensus: A story of disjointed family members yearning for true emotional depth, An Unfinished Life teeters between overtly saccharine sentiments and moments of real intimacy.
Synopsis: Einar (Robert Redford), a recovering alcoholic rancher who lives with his loyal pal Mitch (Morgan Freeman), gets an unexpected visit [More]
Starring: Robert Redford , Morgan Freeman , Jennifer Lopez , Becca Gardner
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#95

Four Brothers (2005)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#95
Critics Consensus: Despite striking a believable rapport among its principal actors, Four Brothers overwhelms with ultra-violent, vigilante-glorifying action and devolves into too many fractured, insubstantial thematic directions.
Synopsis: When an inner-city Detroit foster mother (Fionnula Flanagan) is murdered in a botched holdup, four of her now-grown adopted children [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg , Tyrese Gibson , André Benjamin , Garrett Hedlund
Directed By: John Singleton

#96

The Family Stone (2005)
Tomatometer icon 52% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#96
Critics Consensus: This family holiday dramedy features fine performances but awkward shifts of tone.
Synopsis: Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) wants to bring his girlfriend, Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker), to meet his bohemian Connecticut family [More]
Starring: Dermot Mulroney , Sarah Jessica Parker , Diane Keaton , Luke Wilson
Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

#97

Rent (2005)
Tomatometer icon 47% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#97
Critics Consensus: Fans of the stage musical may forgive Rent its flaws, but weak direction, inescapable staginess and an irritating faux-boho pretension prevent the film from connecting on screen.
Synopsis: In this musical, set at the dawn of the 1990s, a group of New Yorkers struggle with their careers, love [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson , Taye Diggs , Jesse L. Martin , Idina Menzel
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#98

Constantine (2005)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#98
Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix.
Synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves , Rachel Weisz , Shia LaBeouf , Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#99

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#99
Critics Consensus: Loosely based on a true story, The Exorcism of Emily Rose mixes compelling courtroom drama with generally gore-free scares in a ho-hum take on demonic cinema.
Synopsis: The Rev. Moore (Tom Wilkinson) is prosecuted for the wrongful death of a girl thought to be demonically possessed, because [More]
Starring: Laura Linney , Tom Wilkinson , Campbell Scott , Jennifer Carpenter
Directed By: Scott Derrickson

#100

Green Street Hooligans (2005)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#100
Critics Consensus: When it comes to the subculture of soccer thugs, Green Street Hooligans lacks sufficient insight, and instead comes off as a Fight Club knock-off.
Synopsis: American journalism student Matt Buckner (Elijah Wood) moves in with his sister and her family in London. There, he meets [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood , Charlie Hunnam , Claire Forlani , Marc Warren
Directed By: Lexi Alexander


(Photo by Focus/ Courtesy Everett Collection. BROKEN FLOWERS.)

Two female-led movies in 2005 shared some interesting similarities. Nine Lives is an ensemble drama about the complicated, interwoven lives of nine women struggling with life’s hardships. It stars an outstanding ensemble cast, including Sissy Spacek, Glenn Close, and Holly Hunter. In familiar format, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants also navigates the lives of four best friends who buy a pair of pants that miraculously fits them all. The heartwarming story about friendship follows the girls’ summer apart, as they confront and overcome their own personal teenage struggles. It also stars an outstanding ensemble cast: America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel.

Brokeback Mountain was not the only LGBTQ+ film of note in 2005. Rent, adapted from the hit Broadway show, tackles themes of sexuality, drugs, class, and AIDS in New York City’s East Village. Though it did not fully connect with critics, it resonated with audience, particularly fans of the musical. Transamerica, an indie film starring Felicity Huffman, is a road trip comedy-drama about a trans woman and her estranged teenage son. Huffman won a Golden Globe for her role, and the film received a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release. Breakfast on Pluto, also a comedy-drama, stars Cillian Murphy as a trans woman looking for love in and familial acceptance in Ireland and London. While polarizing for critics, it found its fandom among those in the general audience.

If you seek another notable comedy-drama, look no further than Broken Flowers. About an aging playboy who travels the country seeking his past conquests to find his long lost son, the Jim Jarmusch-directed film would go on to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Bill Murray, star of the movie, said in a Hot Ones interview that he thinks it’s a “perfect movie” and that “(he) couldn’t do any better than that”.

Need to cleanse tha palate from all that drama? 2005 has a few gems for you. The 40 Year-Old Virgin stars Steve Carell in his first leading role. The raunchy comedy about “losing it” ,supported by Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Seth Rogen, is one of those quote-machine comedies that defined the decade. Similarly, Wedding Crashers, starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a pair of players who through a series of zany events fall for their marks, would help set the tone for an onslaught of bawdy, adult-targeted comedies that millennials still can’t stop quoting.

A couple comedies you could watch with grandma include Hitch, a charming rom com about a secret matchmaker (Will Smith) who falls for a gossip columnist (Eva Mendez) unwittingly writing an exposé on his romantic alter ego. In Fever Pitch, a baseball fanatic (Jimmy Fallon) falls for a corporate executive (Drew Barrymore), but struggles to balance his commitment to the relationship with his radical fandom for the Boston Red Sox. This baseball romantic comedy is a charmer for anyone! Unless you are a New York Yankees fan! And, for folks who are less sports superfan, and more into the supernatural, Just Like Heaven may be in the cards. An architect (Mark Ruffalo) moves into a San Francisco apartment, only to be haunted by the ghost of a doctor (Reese Witherspoon) who lived there previously. Naturally, they fall in love. No spoilers here, go see the movie! (Tyler Lorenz)

Movie & TV News