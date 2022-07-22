(Photo by Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 100 Sexiest Movies Of All Time

What makes a movie truly sexy, enough to to grant it entrance to our guide of the sexiest movies ever? Variety is the spice: For some movies, it’s about the animal chemistry between its stars (Body Heat, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) or the building passion of its characters (Brokeback Mountain, Titanic). With others, the turn-on is the illicit thrill of being bad (Unfaithful, Secretary) or the purity of self-awakening and discovery (Gloria, Moonlight). Sometimes it’s about the mood a movie evokes, intoxicating and overwhelming, like with In the Mood For Love or Y Tu Mama Tambien. And, yeah, sometimes it’s all about the sex scenes: Mulholland Drive, Lust, Caution, In the Realm of the Senses have got your number. Recently, we’ve added 365 Days, Malcolm & Marie, The Newness, Deep Water, and The Voyeurs.

Whatever your definition (and if you need even more, see the 200 best and worst erotic movies ), it all awaits in the 100 sexiest movies ever, ranked by Tomatometer.

#78 Chloe (2009) 51% #78 Adjusted Score: 56318% Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller. Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#77 Malena (2000) 54% #77 Adjusted Score: 55340% Critics Consensus: Malena ends up objectifying the character of the movie's title. Also, the young boy's emotional investment with Malena is never convincing, as she doesn't feel like a three-dimensional person. Synopsis: In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy... In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy... [More] Starring: Monica Bellucci, Giuseppe Sulfaro, Luciano Federico, Matilde Piana Directed By: Giuseppe Tornatore

#72 Malcolm & Marie (2021) 57% #72 Adjusted Score: 69178% Critics Consensus: Malcolm & Marie's ambitions aren't always satisfactorily fulfilled, but its flaws are often offset by the strong chemistry between the film's stars. Synopsis: Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... [More] Starring: Zendaya, John David Washington Directed By: Sam Levinson

#68 Something New (2006) 61% #68 Adjusted Score: 64330% Critics Consensus: Something New tackles serious questions about race and interracial relationships with genuine appeal and an alluring romance that develops as naturally as the plot. Synopsis: Career-minded Kenya McQueen is set up on a blind date with architect Brian Kelly, but backs out when she realizes... Career-minded Kenya McQueen is set up on a blind date with architect Brian Kelly, but backs out when she realizes... [More] Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Simon Baker, Mike Epps, Donald Faison Directed By: Sanaa Hamri

#61 Intimacy (2001) 66% #61 Adjusted Score: 67215% Critics Consensus: Acted out with both physical and psychological nakedness by its two leads, Intimacy is an unflinchingly honest look at alienation. Synopsis: A man (Mark Rylance) wants to know more about the nameless woman (Kerry Fox) with whom he has weekly trysts.... A man (Mark Rylance) wants to know more about the nameless woman (Kerry Fox) with whom he has weekly trysts.... [More] Starring: Mark Rylance, Kerry Fox, Timothy Spall, Alastair Galbraith Directed By: Patrice Chéreau

#58 Shortbus (2006) 68% #58 Adjusted Score: 73308% Critics Consensus: The sex may be explicit, but Mitchell integrates it into the characters' lives and serves the whole story up with a generous dose of sweetness and wit. Synopsis: John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... [More] Starring: Sook-Yin Lee, Paul Dawson, Lindsay Beamish, PJ DeBoy Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

#36 Atonement (2007) 83% #36 Adjusted Score: 92315% Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan Directed By: Joe Wright

#34 Disobedience (2017) 84% #34 Adjusted Score: 96524% Critics Consensus: Disobedience explores a variety of thought-provoking themes, bolstered by gripping work from leads Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola. Synopsis: New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning about the death of her estranged father. Ronit is returning... New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning about the death of her estranged father. Ronit is returning... [More] Starring: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, Anton Lesser Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#12 Carol (2015) 94% #12 Adjusted Score: 107495% Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes' deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material. Synopsis: Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) spots the beautiful, elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department... Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) spots the beautiful, elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy Directed By: Todd Haynes

#2 Moonlight (2016) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 124056% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins