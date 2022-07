(Photo by Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 100 Sexiest Movies Of All Time

What makes a movie truly sexy, enough to to grant it entrance to our guide of the sexiest movies ever? Variety is the spice: For some movies, it’s about the animal chemistry between its stars (Body Heat, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) or the building passion of its characters (Brokeback Mountain, Titanic). With others, the turn-on is the illicit thrill of being bad (Unfaithful, Secretary) or the purity of self-awakening and discovery (Gloria, Moonlight). Sometimes it’s about the mood a movie evokes, intoxicating and overwhelming, like with In the Mood For Love or Y Tu Mama Tambien. And, yeah, sometimes it’s all about the sex scenes: Mulholland Drive, Lust, Caution, In the Realm of the Senses have got your number. Recently, we’ve added 365 Days, Malcolm & Marie, The Newness, Deep Water, and The Voyeurs.

Whatever your definition (and if you need even more, see the 200 best and worst erotic movies ), it all awaits in the 100 sexiest movies ever, ranked by Tomatometer.

#96 9 Songs (2004) 24% #96 Adjusted Score: 26690% Critics Consensus: The unerotic sex scenes quickly become tedious to watch, and the lovers lack the personality necessary to make viewers care about them. Synopsis: A man (Kieran O'Brien) reminisces about his steamy affair with an American woman (Margo Stilley) he met at a rock... A man (Kieran O'Brien) reminisces about his steamy affair with an American woman (Margo Stilley) he met at a rock... [More] Starring: Margo Stilley, Kieran O'Brien, Huw Bunford, Cian Ciaran Directed By: Michael Winterbottom

#93 Adore (2013) 33% #93 Adjusted Score: 35477% Critics Consensus: Naomi Watts and Robin Wright give it their all, but they can't quite make Adore's trashy, absurd plot believable. Synopsis: Two lifelong best friends (Robin Wright, Naomi Watts) each begin a steamy affair with the other's son, but trouble begins... Two lifelong best friends (Robin Wright, Naomi Watts) each begin a steamy affair with the other's son, but trouble begins... [More] Starring: Robin Wright, Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Xavier Samuel Directed By: Anne Fontaine

#84 Cashback (2006) 47% #84 Adjusted Score: 48636% Critics Consensus: An unlikable protagonist, messy editing, and gratuitous nudity might make audiences ask for their cash back. Synopsis: Would-be artist Ben (Sean Biggerstaff) realizes he has an extraordinary way of dealing with the tedium of his dead-end job... Would-be artist Ben (Sean Biggerstaff) realizes he has an extraordinary way of dealing with the tedium of his dead-end job... [More] Starring: Sean Biggerstaff, Emilia Fox, Shaun Evans, Michelle Ryan Directed By: Sean Ellis

#83 Summer Storm (2004) 48% #83 Adjusted Score: 48516% Critics Consensus: Strong performances and an inclusive approach to sexual awakening aren't enough to make Summer Storm a truly memorable coming-of-age story. Synopsis: A teenager comes to terms with his sexuality and his feelings for his best friend over the course of a... A teenager comes to terms with his sexuality and his feelings for his best friend over the course of a... [More] Starring: Robert Stadlober, Kostja Ullmann, Alicja Bachleda-Curus, Miriam Morgenstern Directed By: Marco Kreuzpaintner

#82 Sleeping Beauty (2010) 48% #82 Adjusted Score: 51744% Critics Consensus: Sleeping Beauty's provocative premise and luminous art design is hampered by a clinical, remote presentation, delivering boredom and shock in equal measure. Synopsis: A college student (Emily Browning) becomes a niche sex worker for a high-end brothel where customers pay to fondle her... A college student (Emily Browning) becomes a niche sex worker for a high-end brothel where customers pay to fondle her... [More] Starring: Emily Browning, Rachael Blake, Ewen Leslie, Peter Carroll Directed By: Julia Leigh

#81 Romance (1999) 50% #81 Adjusted Score: 50704% Critics Consensus: Romance is a slim look into a woman's sexual psyche, with sex scenes that slightly excite while exploring human emotions. Synopsis: A woman (Caroline Ducey) has several affairs, trying to spark the interest of her lover (Sagamore Stévenin), a self-absorbed, male... A woman (Caroline Ducey) has several affairs, trying to spark the interest of her lover (Sagamore Stévenin), a self-absorbed, male... [More] Starring: Caroline Ducey, Sagamore Stévenin, François Berléand, Rocco Siffredi Directed By: Catherine Breillat

#78 Chloe (2009) 51% #78 Adjusted Score: 56318% Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller. Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#77 Malena (2000) 54% #77 Adjusted Score: 55340% Critics Consensus: Malena ends up objectifying the character of the movie's title. Also, the young boy's emotional investment with Malena is never convincing, as she doesn't feel like a three-dimensional person. Synopsis: In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy... In 1941, Renato was 13 years old and although the world was at war, nothing ever happened in this sleepy... [More] Starring: Monica Bellucci, Giuseppe Sulfaro, Luciano Federico, Matilde Piana Directed By: Giuseppe Tornatore

#74 Basic Instinct (1992) 56% #74 Adjusted Score: 61902% Critics Consensus: Unevenly echoing the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct contains a star-making performance from Sharon Stone but is ultimately undone by its problematic, overly lurid plot. Synopsis: The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#72 Malcolm & Marie (2021) 57% #72 Adjusted Score: 69178% Critics Consensus: Malcolm & Marie's ambitions aren't always satisfactorily fulfilled, but its flaws are often offset by the strong chemistry between the film's stars. Synopsis: Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... [More] Starring: Zendaya, John David Washington Directed By: Sam Levinson

#68 Something New (2006) 61% #68 Adjusted Score: 64330% Critics Consensus: Something New tackles serious questions about race and interracial relationships with genuine appeal and an alluring romance that develops as naturally as the plot. Synopsis: Career-minded Kenya McQueen is set up on a blind date with architect Brian Kelly, but backs out when she realizes... Career-minded Kenya McQueen is set up on a blind date with architect Brian Kelly, but backs out when she realizes... [More] Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Simon Baker, Mike Epps, Donald Faison Directed By: Sanaa Hamri

#64 Crash (1996) 64% #64 Adjusted Score: 66336% Critics Consensus: Despite the surprisingly distant, clinical direction, Crash's explicit premise and sex is classic Cronenberg territory. Synopsis: "Crash" is about the strange lure of the auto collision, provoking as it does the human fascination with death and... "Crash" is about the strange lure of the auto collision, provoking as it does the human fascination with death and... [More] Starring: James Spader, Holly Hunter, Elias Koteas, Deborah Unger Directed By: David Cronenberg

#61 Intimacy (2001) 66% #61 Adjusted Score: 67215% Critics Consensus: Acted out with both physical and psychological nakedness by its two leads, Intimacy is an unflinchingly honest look at alienation. Synopsis: A man (Mark Rylance) wants to know more about the nameless woman (Kerry Fox) with whom he has weekly trysts.... A man (Mark Rylance) wants to know more about the nameless woman (Kerry Fox) with whom he has weekly trysts.... [More] Starring: Mark Rylance, Kerry Fox, Timothy Spall, Alastair Galbraith Directed By: Patrice Chéreau

#58 Shortbus (2006) 68% #58 Adjusted Score: 73308% Critics Consensus: The sex may be explicit, but Mitchell integrates it into the characters' lives and serves the whole story up with a generous dose of sweetness and wit. Synopsis: John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections... [More] Starring: Sook-Yin Lee, Paul Dawson, Lindsay Beamish, PJ DeBoy Directed By: John Cameron Mitchell

#57 Closer (2004) 68% #57 Adjusted Score: 75644% Critics Consensus: Closer's talented cast and Mike Nichols' typically assured direction help smooth a bumpy journey from stage to screen. Synopsis: Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... Alice (Natalie Portman), an American stripper who has moved to London, meets Dan (Jude Law) on the street. While looking... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen Directed By: Mike Nichols

#56 Dirty Dancing (1987) 69% #56 Adjusted Score: 74372% Critics Consensus: Like its winsome characters, Dirty Dancing uses impressive choreography and the power of song to surmount a series of formidable obstacles. Synopsis: Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts,... Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts,... [More] Starring: Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes Directed By: Emile Ardolino

#49 High Art (1998) 76% #49 Adjusted Score: 76250% Critics Consensus: A surprisingly sultry performance from Ally Sheedy elevates High Art from pretentious melodrama to compelling -- if still a little pretentious -- romance. Synopsis: Syd (Radha Mitchell), a low-level editor at a photography magazine eager to establish herself, discovers her neighbor is the once-celebrated... Syd (Radha Mitchell), a low-level editor at a photography magazine eager to establish herself, discovers her neighbor is the once-celebrated... [More] Starring: Ally Sheedy, Radha Mitchell, Patricia Clarkson, Tammy Grimes Directed By: Lisa Cholodenko

#46 Secretary (2002) 78% #46 Adjusted Score: 82208% Critics Consensus: Maggie Gyllenhaal impresses in this romantic comedy with a kinky twist. Synopsis: Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a young woman with a history of severe emotional problems, is released into the care of... Lee Holloway (Maggie Gyllenhaal), a young woman with a history of severe emotional problems, is released into the care of... [More] Starring: James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jeremy Davies, Patrick Bauchau Directed By: Steven Shainberg

#43 Shame (2011) 79% #43 Adjusted Score: 88101% Critics Consensus: Boasting stellar performances by Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, Shame is a powerful plunge into the mania of addiction affliction. Synopsis: Successful and handsome New Yorker Brandon (Michael Fassbender) seems to live an ordinary life, but he hides a terrible secret... Successful and handsome New Yorker Brandon (Michael Fassbender) seems to live an ordinary life, but he hides a terrible secret... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Carey Mulligan, James Badge Dale, Nicole Beharie Directed By: Steve McQueen

#36 Atonement (2007) 83% #36 Adjusted Score: 92315% Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan Directed By: Joe Wright

#35 Mulholland Dr. (2001) 84% #35 Adjusted Score: 91540% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's dreamlike and mysterious Mulholland Drive is a twisty neo-noir with an unconventional structure that features a mesmirizing performance from Naomi Watts as a woman on the dark fringes of Hollywood. Synopsis: A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... [More] Starring: Justin Theroux, Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Ann Miller Directed By: David Lynch

#34 Disobedience (2017) 84% #34 Adjusted Score: 96524% Critics Consensus: Disobedience explores a variety of thought-provoking themes, bolstered by gripping work from leads Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola. Synopsis: New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning about the death of her estranged father. Ronit is returning... New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning about the death of her estranged father. Ronit is returning... [More] Starring: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, Anton Lesser Directed By: Sebastián Lelio

#29 Blue Valentine (2010) 86% #29 Adjusted Score: 94641% Critics Consensus: This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn't always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power. Synopsis: Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. To the casual observer, everything... Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. To the casual observer, everything... [More] Starring: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams, Faith Wladyka, John Doman Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

#20 Ex Machina (2014) 92% #20 Adjusted Score: 103985% Critics Consensus: Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas than effects, but it's still a visually polished piece of work -- and an uncommonly engaging sci-fi feature. Synopsis: Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a... Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a... [More] Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno Directed By: Alex Garland

#12 Carol (2015) 94% #12 Adjusted Score: 107495% Critics Consensus: Shaped by Todd Haynes' deft direction and powered by a strong cast led by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol lives up to its groundbreaking source material. Synopsis: Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) spots the beautiful, elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department... Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) spots the beautiful, elegant Carol (Cate Blanchett) perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy Directed By: Todd Haynes

#3 Body Heat (1981) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 99929% Critics Consensus: Made from classic noir ingredients and flavored with a heaping helping of steamy modern spice, Body Heat more than lives up to its evocative title. Synopsis: Shyster lawyer Ned Racine (William Hurt) begins a passionate affair with Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner), wife of a wealthy Florida... Shyster lawyer Ned Racine (William Hurt) begins a passionate affair with Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner), wife of a wealthy Florida... [More] Starring: William Hurt, Kathleen Turner, Richard Crenna, Ted Danson Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#2 Moonlight (2016) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 124056% Critics Consensus: Moonlight uses one man's story to offer a remarkable and brilliantly crafted look at lives too rarely seen in cinema. Synopsis: A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His... [More] Starring: Mahershala Ali, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes Directed By: Barry Jenkins