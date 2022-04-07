(Photo by Alchemy. Thumbnail: Netflix. Courtesy Everett Collection.)
200 Erotic Movies Ranked Worst to Best
Things are about to get juicy at Rotten Tomatoes! For our giant-sized countdown of erotic movies, we go deep into the annals of cinema history and pull out some prime ’80s sleaze (9 1/2 Weeks, Body Double), international and arthouse flicks (3-D Sex and Zen, Romance), LGBTQ-focused (Blue is the Warmest Color, Stranger by the Lake), and threw in stuff that may or may not be straight-up porn (9 Songs, Love). If the movie got at least 20 reviews and it served to titillate, it’s probably listed here.
And while we’ve added new movies as they come onto the scene, like Call Me By Your Name or the Fifty Shades films, our most recent updates have enlarged the list from 150 movies to 200. The 50 films we’ve added include erotic thrillers (In Darkness, X: Night of Vengeance), coming-of-age stories (Summer Storm, Somersaults), romance-focused dramas (A Pornographic Affair), bygone classics (Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, I am Curious (Blue)), and steamy Certified Fresh entries (Lady Chatterley, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women).
Now take a load off for erotic movies ranked worst to best by Tomatometer!
#198
Adjusted Score: 99706%
Critics Consensus: In his feature directorial debut, Steven Soderbergh demonstrates a mastery of his craft well beyond his years, pulling together an outstanding cast and an intelligent script for a nuanced, mature film about neurosis and human sexuality.
Synopsis:
Ann (Andie MacDowell) is trapped in a sexually and emotionally unfulfilled relationship with her husband, John (Peter Gallagher), a successful... [More]
#195
Adjusted Score: 98076%
Critics Consensus: It may be a chamber piece but Weekend's revelations on modern sexuality expand far beyond the modest setting.
Synopsis:
A gay man's (Tom Cullen) weekend-long encounter with an artist (Chris New) changes his life in unexpected ways.... [More]
#193
Adjusted Score: 122324%
Critics Consensus: Call Me by Your Name offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love, empathetically acted by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century... [More]
#190
Adjusted Score: 100514%
Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling.
Synopsis:
College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More]
#189
Adjusted Score: 96852%
Critics Consensus: Like Body Heat, The Last Seduction updates film noir techniques for a modern era, imbuing this erotic film with '90s snark.
Synopsis:
Looking to escape her unhappy marriage, villainous femme fatale Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband, Clay (Bill Pullman), to... [More]
#188
Adjusted Score: 95460%
Critics Consensus: Nina Forever tests the limits of the rom-com with a decidedly unorthodox triangle that's as diabolically original as it is daringly dark.
Synopsis:
After his girlfriend Nina dies, Rob falls in love with Holly. The new relationship faces a huge challenge when Nina... [More]
#185
Adjusted Score: 95410%
Critics Consensus: A road movie that's not only sexy, but intelligent as well.
Synopsis:
The lives of Julio and Tenoch, like those of 17-year old boys everywhere, are ruled by raging hormones, intense friendships,... [More]
#182
Adjusted Score: 96498%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Holly Hunter's main performance, The Piano is a truth-seeking romance played in the key of erotic passion.
Synopsis:
After a long voyage from Scotland, pianist Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) and her young daughter, Flora (Anna Paquin), are left... [More]
#181
Adjusted Score: 91400%
Critics Consensus: Bound's more titillating elements attracted attention, but it's the stylish direction, solid performances, and entertaining neo-noir caper plot that make it worth a watch.
Synopsis:
Sparks fly when Violet (Jennifer Tilly) sets eyes on Corky (Gina Gershon) in an elevator. Violet is the girlfriend of... [More]
#180
Adjusted Score: 96411%
Critics Consensus: Raw, honest, powerfully acted, and deliciously intense, Blue Is the Warmest Color offers some of modern cinema's most elegantly composed, emotionally absorbing drama.
Synopsis:
A French teen (Adèle Exarchopoulos) forms a deep emotional and sexual connection with an older art student (Léa Seydoux) she... [More]
#176
Adjusted Score: 99535%
Critics Consensus: Professor Marston & The Wonder Women winds a lasso of cinematic truth around a fascinating fact-based tale with strong performances from its three stars.
Synopsis:
If behind every great man is a great woman, then Harvard psychologist and inventor Dr. William Moulton Marston has the... [More]
#175
Adjusted Score: 94633%
Critics Consensus: This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn't always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power.
Synopsis:
Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. To the casual observer, everything... [More]
#174
Adjusted Score: 90785%
Critics Consensus: The Untamed attempts some ambitious tonal juggling between fantastical and disturbing -- and draws viewers in with its slippery, inexorable pull.
Synopsis:
A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... [More]
#168
Adjusted Score: 95323%
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis:
Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into... [More]
#167
Adjusted Score: 91483%
Critics Consensus: David Lynch's dreamlike and mysterious Mulholland Drive is a twisty neo-noir with an unconventional structure that features a mesmirizing performance from Naomi Watts as a woman on the dark fringes of Hollywood.
Synopsis:
A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... [More]
#163
Adjusted Score: 82702%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As young children, Otto (Fele Martínez) and Ana (Najwa Nimri) become best friends, leading to the marriage of Ana's mother,... [More]
#156
Adjusted Score: 80777%
Critics Consensus: A whimsically engaging sex comedy.
Synopsis:
Stars Koji Yakusho as a Tokyo businessman whose company has recently gone bankrupt, leaving him unemployed. Estranged from his wife... [More]
#151
Adjusted Score: 80822%
Critics Consensus: Reid gives a fearless, realistic performance in depicting an older woman's sexual blossoming.
Synopsis:
May (Anne Reid) is a middle-aged grandmother who lives in Northern England with her husband, Toots (Peter Vaughan). When Toots... [More]
#142
Adjusted Score: 78866%
Critics Consensus: A potboiler in the finest sense, Fatal Attraction is a sultry, juicy thriller that's hard to look away from once it gets going.
Synopsis:
For Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), life is good. He is on the rise at his New York law firm, is... [More]
#135
Adjusted Score: 79396%
Critics Consensus: Though hard to watch, this film's disturbing exploration of freedom of expression is both seductive and thought-provoking.
Synopsis:
A fictional work that reconstructs the unknown fate of the Marquis de Sade, the writer and sexual deviant who was... [More]
#132
Adjusted Score: 76776%
Critics Consensus: Visually striking and aggressively confrontational, We are the Flesh may prove as difficult to watch as it ultimately is to forget.
Synopsis:
After wandering a ruined city for years, two siblings enter a building and find a man who makes them a... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 65614%
Critics Consensus: Paul Schrader's kinky reimagining of Cat People may prove too grisly and lurid for some audiences, but its provocative style and Natassja Kinski's hypnotic performance should please viewers who like a little gasoline with their fire.
Synopsis:
In this sensual and violent horror tale, Irena Gallier (Nastassia Kinski) has a dark family secret, one that resurfaces dramatically... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 64709%
Critics Consensus: Wild Things is a delightfully salacious, flesh-exposed romp that also requires a high degree of love for trash cinema.
Synopsis:
When teen debutante Kelly (Denise Richards) fails to attract the attention of her hunky guidance counselor, Sam (Matt Dillon), she... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 61576%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a handsome young writer falls for a gorgeous, seductive vampire, their wild romance seems destined for the ages --... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 62382%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this Michael Crichton adaptation, Tom Sanders (Michael Douglas) is a senior executive at a cutting-edge technology corporation on the... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 58029%
Critics Consensus: Jason's Lyric is a sexually charged film whose violent streak weakens or, depending on your perspective, supports the melodrama.
Synopsis:
In a violent, drug-infested neighborhood in Houston, Jason (Allen Payne) dreams of something better. He works as a TV salesman... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 60930%
Critics Consensus: Unevenly echoing the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct contains a star-making performance from Sharon Stone but is ultimately undone by its problematic, overly lurid plot.
Synopsis:
The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 58721%
Critics Consensus: This darkly comic drama and its attractive young cast are easy on the eyes, but uneven performances and an uninspired script conspire to foil Cruel Intentions.
Synopsis:
Annette (Reese Witherspoon) unwittingly becomes a pawn in Sebastian's (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) deliciously diabolical wager of... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 56846%
Critics Consensus: Single White Female benefits from a pair of outstanding leads, neither of whom are well served by a storyline that wavers between thrillingly tense and utterly ridiculous.
Synopsis:
Having recently split from fiancé Sam Rawson (Steven Weber), Allison Jones (Bridget Fonda) welcomes new roommate Hedra Carlson (Jennifer Jason... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 57282%
Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller.
Synopsis:
Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 55516%
Critics Consensus: Diane Lane shines in the role, but the movie adds nothing new to the genre and the resolution is unsatisfying.
Synopsis:
Described by director Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction") as "an erotic thriller about the body language of guilt." When Edward (Richard... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 52769%
Critics Consensus: Two Girls and a Guy has an intriguing premise and a talented trio of leads, but doesn't do quite enough with any of them to make the end result truly worth a watch.
Synopsis:
Two women (Heather Graham, Natasha Gregson Wagner) confront their boyfriend (Robert Downey Jr.), a two-timing actor who professed eternal love... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 55599%
Critics Consensus: It's a pleasure to see Hollywood produce a romance this refreshingly adult, but Love and Other Drugs struggles to find a balance between its disparate plot elements.
Synopsis:
Handsome pharmaceutical salesman Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal) always has good luck with women. A chance encounter with Maggie Murdock (Anne... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 44028%
Critics Consensus: Species shows flashes of the potential to blend exploitation and sci-fi horror in ingenious ways, but is ultimately mainly interested in flashing star Natasha Henstridge's skin.
Synopsis:
When government scientist Xavier Fitch (Ben Kingsley) intercepts a space transmission containing the genetic sequence for an alien life form,... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 43220%
Critics Consensus: Although it benefits from a strong cast, In Secret's stars can't totally compensate for the movie's sodden pacing and overly familiar story.
Synopsis:
A woman (Elizabeth Olsen) and her lover (Oscar Isaac) conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband (Tom Felton), but overwhelming guilt... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 39433%
Critics Consensus: Director/co-writer Jane Campion takes a stab at subverting the psycho-sexual thriller genre with In the Cut, but gets tangled in her own abstraction.
Synopsis:
An English teacher (Meg Ryan) has an affair with a detective (Mark Ruffalo), though she suspects him of murdering a... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 36234%
Critics Consensus: Though Wong's short lives up to the promise of the title, Antonioni's is a serious disappointment.
Synopsis:
This anthology film features three different tales of passion. In "The Hand," young tailor Zhang (Chen Chang) is attracted to... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 35876%
Critics Consensus: While creatively better endowed than its print counterpart, Fifty Shades of Grey is a less than satisfying experience on the screen.
Synopsis:
When college senior Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 22851%
Critics Consensus: Despite occasional detours into surprisingly dark territory, Spread overall is an ineffectual celebration of vacuous Los Angeles high life rather than a deconstruction of it.
Synopsis:
Young, charming and handsome, Nikki (Ashton Kutcher) lives the good life in Hollywood by giving rich, older women plenty of... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 22559%
Critics Consensus: Bruce willie shot aside, the only other things popping out in Color of Night are some ridiculous plot contortions and majorly camp moments.
Synopsis:
Attempts on his life escalate as a New York psychologist (Bruce Willis) closes in on a colleague's killer in Los... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 26783%
Critics Consensus: Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.
Synopsis:
When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 22742%
Critics Consensus: Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois.
Synopsis:
Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 9522%
Critics Consensus: A piece of lovely dreck, The Blue Lagoon is a naughty fantasy that's also too chaste to be truly entertaining.
Synopsis:
Seven-year-old cousins Emmeline (Elva Josephson) and Richard (Glenn Kohan) survive a shipwreck and find themselves marooned on a beautiful island... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 224%
Critics Consensus: Despite its lush tropical scenery and attractive leads, Return to the Blue Lagoon is as ridiculous as its predecessor, and lacks the prurience and unintentional laughs that might make it a guilty pleasure.
Synopsis:
When widow Sarah Hargrave (Lisa Pelikan) washes ashore on a tropical island with her daughter and adopted son, she learns... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 571%
Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom.
Synopsis:
A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Respected director Chen Kaige's first English-language film is a spectacularly misguided erotic thriller, with ludicrous plot twists and cringe-worthy dialogue.
Synopsis:
A woman (Heather Graham) grows suspicious of her controlling husband (Joseph Fiennes) after she discovers secrets about the women in... [More]