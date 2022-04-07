Love 2015

200 Erotic Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Things are about to get juicy at Rotten Tomatoes! For our giant-sized countdown of erotic movies, we go deep into the annals of cinema history and pull out some prime ’80s sleaze (9 1/2 Weeks, Body Double), international and arthouse flicks (3-D Sex and Zen, Romance), LGBTQ-focused (Blue is the Warmest Color, Stranger by the Lake), and threw in stuff that may or may not be straight-up porn (9 Songs, Love). If the movie got at least 20 reviews and it served to titillate, it’s probably listed here.

And while we’ve added new movies as they come onto the scene, like Call Me By Your Name or the Fifty Shades films, our most recent updates have enlarged the list from 150 movies to 200. The 50 films we’ve added include erotic thrillers (In Darkness, X: Night of Vengeance), coming-of-age stories (Summer Storm, Somersaults), romance-focused dramas (A Pornographic Affair), bygone classics (Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, I am Curious (Blue)), and steamy Certified Fresh entries (Lady Chatterley, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women).

Now take a load off for erotic movies ranked worst to best by Tomatometer!

#200

#200

#199

#199

#198
#198
Adjusted Score: 99706%
Critics Consensus: In his feature directorial debut, Steven Soderbergh demonstrates a mastery of his craft well beyond his years, pulling together an outstanding cast and an intelligent script for a nuanced, mature film about neurosis and human sexuality.
Synopsis: Ann (Andie MacDowell) is trapped in a sexually and emotionally unfulfilled relationship with her husband, John (Peter Gallagher), a successful... [More]
Starring: James Spader, Andie MacDowell, Peter Gallagher, Laura San Giacomo
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#197

#197

#196

#196

#195

Weekend (2011)
95%

#195
Adjusted Score: 98076%
Critics Consensus: It may be a chamber piece but Weekend's revelations on modern sexuality expand far beyond the modest setting.
Synopsis: A gay man's (Tom Cullen) weekend-long encounter with an artist (Chris New) changes his life in unexpected ways.... [More]
Starring: Tom Cullen, Chris New, Jonathan Race, Laura Freeman
Directed By: Andrew Haigh

#194

#194

#193
#193
Adjusted Score: 122324%
Critics Consensus: Call Me by Your Name offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love, empathetically acted by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Synopsis: It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century... [More]
Starring: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#192

#192

#191

#191

#190

Blue Velvet (1986)
94%

#190
Adjusted Score: 100514%
Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling.
Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More]
Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern
Directed By: David Lynch

#189
#189
Adjusted Score: 96852%
Critics Consensus: Like Body Heat, The Last Seduction updates film noir techniques for a modern era, imbuing this erotic film with '90s snark.
Synopsis: Looking to escape her unhappy marriage, villainous femme fatale Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband, Clay (Bill Pullman), to... [More]
Starring: Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg, Bill Pullman, J.T. Walsh
Directed By: John Dahl

#188

Nina Forever (2015)
94%

#188
Adjusted Score: 95460%
Critics Consensus: Nina Forever tests the limits of the rom-com with a decidedly unorthodox triangle that's as diabolically original as it is daringly dark.
Synopsis: After his girlfriend Nina dies, Rob falls in love with Holly. The new relationship faces a huge challenge when Nina... [More]
Starring: Fiona O'Shaughnessy, Abigail Hardingham, Cian Barry, David Troughton
Directed By: Ben Blaine, Chris Blaine

#187

#187

#186

#186

#185
#185
Adjusted Score: 95410%
Critics Consensus: A road movie that's not only sexy, but intelligent as well.
Synopsis: The lives of Julio and Tenoch, like those of 17-year old boys everywhere, are ruled by raging hormones, intense friendships,... [More]
Starring: Maribel Verdú, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Diana Bracho
Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#184

#184

#183

#183

#182

The Piano (1993)
91%

#182
Adjusted Score: 96498%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Holly Hunter's main performance, The Piano is a truth-seeking romance played in the key of erotic passion.
Synopsis: After a long voyage from Scotland, pianist Ada McGrath (Holly Hunter) and her young daughter, Flora (Anna Paquin), are left... [More]
Starring: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin
Directed By: Jane Campion

#181

Bound (1996)
90%

#181
Adjusted Score: 91400%
Critics Consensus: Bound's more titillating elements attracted attention, but it's the stylish direction, solid performances, and entertaining neo-noir caper plot that make it worth a watch.
Synopsis: Sparks fly when Violet (Jennifer Tilly) sets eyes on Corky (Gina Gershon) in an elevator. Violet is the girlfriend of... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Barry Kivel
Directed By: Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski

#180
#180
Adjusted Score: 96411%
Critics Consensus: Raw, honest, powerfully acted, and deliciously intense, Blue Is the Warmest Color offers some of modern cinema's most elegantly composed, emotionally absorbing drama.
Synopsis: A French teen (Adèle Exarchopoulos) forms a deep emotional and sexual connection with an older art student (Léa Seydoux) she... [More]
Starring: Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Salim Kechiouche, Mona Walravens
Directed By: Abdellatif Kechiche

#179

#179

#178

#178

#177

#177

#176
#176
Adjusted Score: 99535%
Critics Consensus: Professor Marston & The Wonder Women winds a lasso of cinematic truth around a fascinating fact-based tale with strong performances from its three stars.
Synopsis: If behind every great man is a great woman, then Harvard psychologist and inventor Dr. William Moulton Marston has the... [More]
Starring: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton
Directed By: Angela Robinson

#175

Blue Valentine (2010)
86%

#175
Adjusted Score: 94633%
Critics Consensus: This emotionally gripping examination of a marriage on the rocks isn't always easy to watch, but Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling give performances of unusual depth and power.
Synopsis: Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) live a quiet life in a modest neighborhood. To the casual observer, everything... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams, Faith Wladyka, John Doman
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

#174

The Untamed (2016)
86%

#174
Adjusted Score: 90785%
Critics Consensus: The Untamed attempts some ambitious tonal juggling between fantastical and disturbing -- and draws viewers in with its slippery, inexorable pull.
Synopsis: A couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned... [More]
Starring: Kenny Johnston, Simone Bucio, Jesus Meza, Ruth Ramos
Directed By: Amat Escalante

#173

#173

#172

#172

#171

#171

#170

#170

#169

#169

#168

Under the Skin (2013)
84%

#168
Adjusted Score: 95323%
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis: Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams, Lynsey Taylor Mackay, Dougie McConnell
Directed By: Jonathan Glazer

#167

Mulholland Dr. (2001)
84%

#167
Adjusted Score: 91483%
Critics Consensus: David Lynch's dreamlike and mysterious Mulholland Drive is a twisty neo-noir with an unconventional structure that features a mesmirizing performance from Naomi Watts as a woman on the dark fringes of Hollywood.
Synopsis: A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... [More]
Starring: Justin Theroux, Naomi Watts, Laura Elena Harring, Ann Miller
Directed By: David Lynch

#166

#166

#165

#165

#164

#164

#163
#163
Adjusted Score: 82702%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As young children, Otto (Fele Martínez) and Ana (Najwa Nimri) become best friends, leading to the marriage of Ana's mother,... [More]
Starring: Najwa Nimri, Fele Martínez, Nancho Novo, Maru Valdivielso
Directed By: Julio Medem

#162

#162

#161

#161

#160

#160

#159

#159

#158

#158

#157

#157

#156
#156
Adjusted Score: 80777%
Critics Consensus: A whimsically engaging sex comedy.
Synopsis: Stars Koji Yakusho as a Tokyo businessman whose company has recently gone bankrupt, leaving him unemployed. Estranged from his wife... [More]
Starring: Koji Yakusho, Misa Shimizu, Mitsuko Baishô, Mansaku Fuwa
Directed By: Shôhei Imamura

#155

#155

#154

#154

#153

#153

#152

#152

#151

The Mother (2003)
78%

#151
Adjusted Score: 80822%
Critics Consensus: Reid gives a fearless, realistic performance in depicting an older woman's sexual blossoming.
Synopsis: May (Anne Reid) is a middle-aged grandmother who lives in Northern England with her husband, Toots (Peter Vaughan). When Toots... [More]
Starring: Anne Reid, Daniel Craig, Steven Mackintosh, Cathryn Bradshaw
Directed By: Roger Michell

#150

#150

#149

#149

#148

#148

#147

#147

#146

#146

#145

#145

#144

#144

#143

#143

#142

Fatal Attraction (1987)
76%

#142
Adjusted Score: 78866%
Critics Consensus: A potboiler in the finest sense, Fatal Attraction is a sultry, juicy thriller that's hard to look away from once it gets going.
Synopsis: For Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), life is good. He is on the rise at his New York law firm, is... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer, Ellen Hamilton Latzen
Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#141

#141

#140

#140

#139

#139

#138

#138

#137

#137

#136

#136

#135

Quills (2000)
75%

#135
Adjusted Score: 79396%
Critics Consensus: Though hard to watch, this film's disturbing exploration of freedom of expression is both seductive and thought-provoking.
Synopsis: A fictional work that reconstructs the unknown fate of the Marquis de Sade, the writer and sexual deviant who was... [More]
Starring: Geoffrey Rush, Kate Winslet, Joaquin Phoenix, Michael Caine
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#134

#134

#133

#133

#132

We Are the Flesh (2016)
74%

#132
Adjusted Score: 76776%
Critics Consensus: Visually striking and aggressively confrontational, We are the Flesh may prove as difficult to watch as it ultimately is to forget.
Synopsis: After wandering a ruined city for years, two siblings enter a building and find a man who makes them a... [More]
Starring: Noé Hernández, María Evoli, Diego Gamaliel, Gabino Rodríguez
Directed By: Emiliano Rocha Minter

#131

#131

#130

#130

#129

#129

#128

#128

#127

#127

#126

#126

#125

#125

#124

#124

#123

#123

#122

#122

#121

#121

#120

#120

#119

#119

#118

#118

#117

#117

#116

#116

#115

#115

#114

#114

#113

#113

#112

#112

#111

#111

#110

#110

#109

#109

#108

#108

#107

#107

#106

#106

#105

#105

#104

#104

#103

Cat People (1982)
63%

#103
Adjusted Score: 65614%
Critics Consensus: Paul Schrader's kinky reimagining of Cat People may prove too grisly and lurid for some audiences, but its provocative style and Natassja Kinski's hypnotic performance should please viewers who like a little gasoline with their fire.
Synopsis: In this sensual and violent horror tale, Irena Gallier (Nastassia Kinski) has a dark family secret, one that resurfaces dramatically... [More]
Starring: Nastassia Kinski, Malcolm McDowell, John Heard, Annette O'Toole
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#102

#102

#101

Wild Things (1998)
62%

#101
Adjusted Score: 64709%
Critics Consensus: Wild Things is a delightfully salacious, flesh-exposed romp that also requires a high degree of love for trash cinema.
Synopsis: When teen debutante Kelly (Denise Richards) fails to attract the attention of her hunky guidance counselor, Sam (Matt Dillon), she... [More]
Starring: Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, Theresa Russell
Directed By: John McNaughton

#100
#100
Adjusted Score: 61576%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a handsome young writer falls for a gorgeous, seductive vampire, their wild romance seems destined for the ages --... [More]
Starring: Joséphine de La Baume, Milo Ventimiglia, Roxane Mesquida, Anna Mouglalis
Directed By: Xan Cassavetes

#99

#99

#98

#98

#97

#97

#96

#96

#95

Disclosure (1994)
60%

#95
Adjusted Score: 62382%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this Michael Crichton adaptation, Tom Sanders (Michael Douglas) is a senior executive at a cutting-edge technology corporation on the... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Demi Moore, Donald Sutherland, Caroline Goodall
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#94

#94

#93

#93

#92

Jason's Lyric (1994)
58%

#92
Adjusted Score: 58029%
Critics Consensus: Jason's Lyric is a sexually charged film whose violent streak weakens or, depending on your perspective, supports the melodrama.
Synopsis: In a violent, drug-infested neighborhood in Houston, Jason (Allen Payne) dreams of something better. He works as a TV salesman... [More]
Starring: Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett, Bokeem Woodbine, Treach
Directed By: Doug McHenry

#91

Basic Instinct (1992)
56%

#91
Adjusted Score: 60930%
Critics Consensus: Unevenly echoing the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct contains a star-making performance from Sharon Stone but is ultimately undone by its problematic, overly lurid plot.
Synopsis: The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn
Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#90

#90

#89

Cruel Intentions (1999)
54%

#89
Adjusted Score: 58721%
Critics Consensus: This darkly comic drama and its attractive young cast are easy on the eyes, but uneven performances and an uninspired script conspire to foil Cruel Intentions.
Synopsis: Annette (Reese Witherspoon) unwittingly becomes a pawn in Sebastian's (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) deliciously diabolical wager of... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair
Directed By: Roger Kumble

#88

#88

#87

#87

#86

#86

#85

#85

#84
#84
Adjusted Score: 56846%
Critics Consensus: Single White Female benefits from a pair of outstanding leads, neither of whom are well served by a storyline that wavers between thrillingly tense and utterly ridiculous.
Synopsis: Having recently split from fiancé Sam Rawson (Steven Weber), Allison Jones (Bridget Fonda) welcomes new roommate Hedra Carlson (Jennifer Jason... [More]
Starring: Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Steven Weber, Peter Friedman
Directed By: Barbet Schroeder

#83

#83

#82

#82

#81

Chloe (2009)
51%

#81
Adjusted Score: 57282%
Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller.
Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#80

Unfaithful (2002)
50%

#80
Adjusted Score: 55516%
Critics Consensus: Diane Lane shines in the role, but the movie adds nothing new to the genre and the resolution is unsatisfying.
Synopsis: Described by director Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction") as "an erotic thriller about the body language of guilt." When Edward (Richard... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Diane Lane, Olivier Martinez, Erik Per Sullivan
Directed By: Adrian Lyne

#79
#79
Adjusted Score: 52769%
Critics Consensus: Two Girls and a Guy has an intriguing premise and a talented trio of leads, but doesn't do quite enough with any of them to make the end result truly worth a watch.
Synopsis: Two women (Heather Graham, Natasha Gregson Wagner) confront their boyfriend (Robert Downey Jr.), a two-timing actor who professed eternal love... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Heather Graham, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Angel David
Directed By: James Toback

#78

#78

#77

#77

#76

#76

#75

#75

#74

#74

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 55599%
Critics Consensus: It's a pleasure to see Hollywood produce a romance this refreshingly adult, but Love and Other Drugs struggles to find a balance between its disparate plot elements.
Synopsis: Handsome pharmaceutical salesman Jamie Randall (Jake Gyllenhaal) always has good luck with women. A chance encounter with Maggie Murdock (Anne... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#72

#72

#71

#71

#70

#70

#69

#69

#68

#68

#67

#67

#66

#66

#65

#65

#64

#64

#63

#63

#62

#62

#61

#61

#60

#60

#59

Species (1995)
42%

#59
Adjusted Score: 44028%
Critics Consensus: Species shows flashes of the potential to blend exploitation and sci-fi horror in ingenious ways, but is ultimately mainly interested in flashing star Natasha Henstridge's skin.
Synopsis: When government scientist Xavier Fitch (Ben Kingsley) intercepts a space transmission containing the genetic sequence for an alien life form,... [More]
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#58

#58

#57

Therese (2013)
41%

#57
Adjusted Score: 43220%
Critics Consensus: Although it benefits from a strong cast, In Secret's stars can't totally compensate for the movie's sodden pacing and overly familiar story.
Synopsis: A woman (Elizabeth Olsen) and her lover (Oscar Isaac) conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband (Tom Felton), but overwhelming guilt... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac, Tom Felton, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Charlie Stratton

#56

#56

#55

#55

#54

#54

#53

#53

#52

#52

#51

#51

#50

#50

#49

#49

#48

In the Cut (2003)
34%

#48
Adjusted Score: 39433%
Critics Consensus: Director/co-writer Jane Campion takes a stab at subverting the psycho-sexual thriller genre with In the Cut, but gets tangled in her own abstraction.
Synopsis: An English teacher (Meg Ryan) has an affair with a detective (Mark Ruffalo), though she suspects him of murdering a... [More]
Starring: Meg Ryan, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Damici
Directed By: Jane Campion

#47

#47

#46

Eros (2004)
34%

#46
Adjusted Score: 36234%
Critics Consensus: Though Wong's short lives up to the promise of the title, Antonioni's is a serious disappointment.
Synopsis: This anthology film features three different tales of passion. In "The Hand," young tailor Zhang (Chen Chang) is attracted to... [More]
Starring: Gong Li, Chen Chang, Feng Tien, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni, Steven Soderbergh, Kar Wai Wong

#45

#45

#44

#44

#43

#43

#42

#42

#41

#41

#40

#40

#39

#39

#38

#38

#37

#37

#36

#36

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 35876%
Critics Consensus: While creatively better endowed than its print counterpart, Fifty Shades of Grey is a less than satisfying experience on the screen.
Synopsis: When college senior Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford
Directed By: Sam Taylor-Johnson

#34

#34

#33

#33

#32

#32

#31

#31

#30

#30

#29

#29

#28

#28

#27

#27

#26

Spread (2009)
22%

#26
Adjusted Score: 22851%
Critics Consensus: Despite occasional detours into surprisingly dark territory, Spread overall is an ineffectual celebration of vacuous Los Angeles high life rather than a deconstruction of it.
Synopsis: Young, charming and handsome, Nikki (Ashton Kutcher) lives the good life in Hollywood by giving rich, older women plenty of... [More]
Starring: Ashton Kutcher, Anne Heche, Margarita Levieva, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: David Mackenzie

#25

Color of Night (1994)
22%

#25
Adjusted Score: 22559%
Critics Consensus: Bruce willie shot aside, the only other things popping out in Color of Night are some ridiculous plot contortions and majorly camp moments.
Synopsis: Attempts on his life escalate as a New York psychologist (Bruce Willis) closes in on a colleague's killer in Los... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Jane March, Ruben Blades, Lesley Ann Warren
Directed By: Richard Rush

#24

#24

#23

#23

#22

#22

#21

#21

#20

#20

#19

#19

#18

#18

#17

#17

#16

#16

#15

#15

#14

#14

#13

#13

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 26783%
Critics Consensus: Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.
Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
Directed By: James Foley

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 22742%
Critics Consensus: Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois.
Synopsis: Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace... [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora
Directed By: James Foley

#10

#10

#9

#9

#8

#8

#7

#7

#6

The Blue Lagoon (1980)
8%

#6
Adjusted Score: 9522%
Critics Consensus: A piece of lovely dreck, The Blue Lagoon is a naughty fantasy that's also too chaste to be truly entertaining.
Synopsis: Seven-year-old cousins Emmeline (Elva Josephson) and Richard (Glenn Kohan) survive a shipwreck and find themselves marooned on a beautiful island... [More]
Starring: Brooke Shields, Christopher Atkins, Leo McKern, William Daniels
Directed By: Randal Kleiser

#5

#5

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 224%
Critics Consensus: Despite its lush tropical scenery and attractive leads, Return to the Blue Lagoon is as ridiculous as its predecessor, and lacks the prurience and unintentional laughs that might make it a guilty pleasure.
Synopsis: When widow Sarah Hargrave (Lisa Pelikan) washes ashore on a tropical island with her daughter and adopted son, she learns... [More]
Starring: Milla Jovovich, Brian Krause, Lisa Pelikan, Courtney Phillips
Directed By: William A. Graham

#3

Bolero (1984)
0%

#3
Adjusted Score: 571%
Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom.
Synopsis: A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... [More]
Starring: Bo Derek, George Kennedy, Andrea Occhipinti, Ana Obregón
Directed By: John Derek

#2
#2
Critics Consensus: Respected director Chen Kaige's first English-language film is a spectacularly misguided erotic thriller, with ludicrous plot twists and cringe-worthy dialogue.
Synopsis: A woman (Heather Graham) grows suspicious of her controlling husband (Joseph Fiennes) after she discovers secrets about the women in... [More]
Starring: Heather Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Ulrich Thomsen
Directed By: Chen Kaige

#1

#1

