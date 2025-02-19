TV Premiere Dates 2025

TAGGED AS: ABC, CBS, Disney Plus, FOX, FX, FXX, HBO, Hulu, Max, NBC, Paramount Plus, Peacock, renewed TV shows, Showtime, streaming
Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2025 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.
This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2025, either because of film delays due to the Los Angeles fires of 2025 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.
Netflix is ensuring that none of its subscriber will be bored in 2025. The streaming giant announced that the final seasons of both Squid Game and Stranger Things will premiere this year, in addition to the final episodes of Cobra Kai. They join returning shows like Wednesday and A Man on the Inside, as well as movies like a new Knives Out thriller and the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck re-team RIP.
Friday, Jan. 17
98% Severance: Season 2 (2025) Apple TV+
100% The Roshans: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (2025) Netflix
29% Back in Action (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (2025) Hulu [movie]
- - Henry Danger: The Movie (2025) Paramount+ [movie]
- - Undercover Party Crasher (2025) Prime Video[movie]
- - The Liberation: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
88% Molly-Mae: Behind It All: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
- - NFL Icons: Season 4 (2025) MGM+
- - Yellowstone Wolves: Succession (2025) 7 p.m., National Geographic [movie]
- - Shark Tank: Season 16 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC
- - The Lies We Bury (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
38% The Couple Next Door: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Starz
- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 23 (2025) 10 p.m., HBO
Saturday, Jan. 18
- - The Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - My Argentine Heart (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 19
- - The Killer Is Calling (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
18% The Hunting Party: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC
Monday, Jan. 20
- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 5 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox
50% Rescue: HI-Surf: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Jan. 21
- - What Drives You with John Cena: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel
- - The Joe Schmo Show: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., TBS
Wednesday, Jan. 22
- - Captivated: Season 1 (2024) BritBox
46% Prime Target: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+
- - W.A.G.s to Riches: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
100% Whiskey on the Rocks: Season 1 (2024) Hulu
- - The Thundermans: Undercover: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon
- - Pawn Stars: Season 23 (2024) 9 p.m., History
- - Expedition X: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery
- - NOVA: Season 52 (2025) 9 p.m., PBS
- - Expedition Bigfoot: Season 6 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery
Thursday, Jan. 23
Father Brown, BritBox
- - The Family Business: New Orleans: Season 1 (2025) BET+
83% The Night Agent: Season 2 (2025) Netflix
- - Harlem: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video
- - Police 24/7: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW
- - Crime Nation: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CW
Friday, Jan. 24
- - This Is the Tom Green Documentary (2025) Prime Video [movie]
- - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - The Sand Castle (2024) Netflix [movie]
- - Carrie Underwood: Reflection (2025) Hulu
- - The Best Heart Attack of My Life: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
- - Shared Custody: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
17% Star Trek: Section 31 (2025) Paramount+ [movie]
- - Toya & Reginae: Season 2 (2025) ALL BLK
- - My Family's Killer Affairs (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., CW
- - Masters of Illusion: Season 11 (2025) 9 p.m., CW
- - Harpoon Hunters: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery
Saturday, Jan. 25
60% Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) Netflix
- - Kobe: The Making of a Legend: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN
- - Mary J. Blige's Family Affair (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., Oxygen
- - Planet Earth: Asia: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., BBC America
- - The Perfect Setting (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 26
- - Playing With Fire (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
53% Watson: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., CBS
Monday, Jan. 27
- - Tribunal Justice: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video
- - The Catch: Season 1 (2023) Acorn TV
- - Scars of Beauty: Season 1 (2025) Max
- - Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music (2025) 8 p.m., NBC
- - The Neighborhood: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS
- - The Bachelor: Season 29 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC
86% Poppa's House: Season 1 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS
- - History's Greatest Mysteries: Season 6 (2025) 9 p.m., History
- - NCIS: Season 22 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS
- - History's Most Shocking: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., History
88% NCIS: Origins: Season 1 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Tom Green: I Got A Mule!, Prime Video
Liza Treyger: Night Owl, Netflix
81% Paradise: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
- - FBI: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS
- - FBI: International: Season 4 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS
- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 6 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, Jan. 29
American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, Netflix
- - Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (2025) Netflix
97% Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
100% Mythic Quest: Season 4 (2025) Apple TV+
- - The Challenge All Stars: Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 8 p.m., MTV
- - The Flip Off: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., HGTV
Thursday, Jan. 30
46% You're Cordially Invited (2025) Prime Video [movie]
- - Mermicorno: Starfall: Season 1 (2025) Max
- - School Spirits: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+
95% Mo: Season 2 (2025) Netflix
92% The Recruit: Season 2 (2025) Netflix
- - The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 (2024) Netflix
88% Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS
- - Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS
100% Matlock: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS
- - Scamanda: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., ABC
- - Elsbeth: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS
Friday, Jan. 31
68% Dark Match (2024) Shudder [movie]
- - Lucca's World (2025) Netflix [movie]
100% The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game: The Soul Game (2025) Netflix
100% Vietnam: The War That Changed America: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+
- - Tom Green: Country: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
- - The Eastern Gate: Season 1 (2025) Max
Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
- - Fire Country: Season 3 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS
- - S.W.A.T.: Season 8 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Feb. 1
- - Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - New York Homicide: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Oxygen
Sunday, Feb. 2
- - The GRAMMYs: 67th GRAMMY Awards (2025) 8 p.m., CBS
- - Funny Woman: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., PBS
- - Very Scary Lovers: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., ID
100% Common Side Effects: Season 1 (2025) 11:30 p.m., Adult Swim
Monday, Feb. 3
- - Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix [movie]
- - The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel
- - The Voice: Season 27 (2025) 8 p.m., NBC
- - All American: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., CW
- - Below Deck Down Under: Season 3 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo
- - Celebrity IOU: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- - Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
- - Burden of Guilt: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+
- - Tree on a Hill: Season 1 (2024) BritBox
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- - Love You to Death: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+
44% Celebrity Bear Hunt: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Prison Cell 211: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Sintonia: Season 5 (2025) Netflix
28% Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Izzy Does It: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV
- - Wild Cards: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW
- - Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer (2025) 10 p.m., ABC
- - Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans: Season 1 (2024) 11 p.m., Discovery
Thursday, Feb. 6
43% The Z-Suite: Season 1 (2025) Tubi
81% Apple Cider Vinegar: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
100% Cassandra: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
100% Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 (2025) Netflix
- - Golden Kamuy: Season 1 (2018) Netflix
- - The Kardashians: Season 6 (2025) Hulu
- - The Takedown: American Aryans: Season 1 (2025) Max
88% Clean Slate: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
100% Invincible: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video
- - Death Without Mercy (2024) Paramount+ [movie]
- - Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025) 8 p.m., HMC [movie]
Friday, Feb. 7
- - Newtopia: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
- - NCIS: Sydney: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS
- - Ready to Love: Season 10 (2025) 8 p.m., OWN
- - Mysteries From Above: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., History
- - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (2024) Netflix
- - Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 4 (2024) Netflix
- - The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (2025) Disney+
- - Love After Lockup: Season 5 (2023) WEtv
Saturday, Feb. 8
Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, 8 p.m., Fox
- - Sisterhood, Inc (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - Robin Roberts Presents: I Will Survive -- The Gloria Gaynor Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Feb. 9
Great American Rescue Bowl, 12 p.m., GAF
Puppy Bowl XXI, 2 p.m., Animal Planet
Super Bowl LIX, 6:30 p.m., Fox
- - The Floor: Season 3 (2025) tbd, Fox
Monday, Feb. 10
Surviving Black Hawk Down, Netflix
- - This Time Next Year (2024) The Roku Channel [movie]
- - Extracted: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Feb. 11
59% The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix [movie]
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Amor da Minha Vida/Benefits with Friends, Hulu
- - Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later (2025) Paramount+
- - Harlem Ice: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
- - The Masked Singer: Season 13 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox
- - Summer House: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo
Thursday, Feb. 13
88% Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Peacock [movie]
- - My Fault: London (2025) Prime Video [movie]
- - La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix [movie]
91% Cobra Kai: Season 6 (2024) Part 3, Netflix
90% SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (2025) Hulu [movie]
- - Dog Days Out: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Next Level Chef: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox
Sly Lives, Hulu
Friday, Feb. 14
Goldie: Season 1, Apple TV+
I Am Married … But!, Netflix [movie]
- - Love Forever (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Love Is Blind: Season 8 (2025) Netflix
92% Yellowjackets: Season 3 (2025) Paramount + with Showtime
- - The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Umjolo: There Is No Cure (2025) Netflix [movie]
- - Valeria: Season 4 (2025) Netflix
65% The Gorge (2025) Apple TV+ [movie]
85% The Dead Thing (2024) Shudder [movie]
- - Dhoom Dhaam (2024) Netflix [movie]
- - Lethal Desire (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
- - Does He Belong to Anyone (2024) 8 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, Feb. 15
- - For the Love of Chocolate (2021) 8 p.m., GAF [movie]
- - Return to Office (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - Trapped in the Spotlight (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - The '90s Boy Band Boom (2025) 8 p.m., CW
- - Have I Got News For You: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN
Sunday, Feb. 16
- - 90 Day Fiancé: Season 11 (2023) 8 p.m., TLC
- - Family Guy: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox
- - Tracker: Season 2 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS
- - Date at Your Own Risk (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Grimsburg: Season 2 (2025) 8:30 p.m., Fox
- - The Great North: Season 5 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox
96% The White Lotus: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO
- - Krapopolis: Season 2 (2024) 9:30 p.m., Fox
- - The Equalizer: Season 5 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS
- - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 12 (2025) 11 p.m., HBO
72% SNL50: The Anniversary Special (2025) 8 p.m., NBC
- - Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN
- - WWE Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 9:30 p.m., A&E
- - WWE's Greatest Moments: Season 1 (2025) 10:30 p.m., A&E
Monday, Feb. 17
American Murder: Gabby Petito, Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11, Netflix
- - A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story: Season 1 (2025) BritBox
96% Best Interests: Season 1 (2023) AcornTV
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- - Court of Gold: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
- - We Beat the Dream Team (2025) HBO
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Death in Paradise: Season 14, BritBox
My Family: Season 1, Netflix
89% Win or Lose: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
80% Good Cop/Bad Cop: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CW
Thursday, Feb. 20
100% Reacher: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video
- - Zero Day: Limited Series (2025) Netflix
- - How I Escaped My Cult: Season 1 (2025) Freeform
Friday, Feb. 21
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate, Hulu
Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa Special, Hulu
A Thousand Blows, Hulu
- - Pantheon: Season 2 (2023) Netflix
- - The Wrong Obsession (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
Saturday, Feb. 22
- - My Amish Double Life (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - The Wish Swap (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Sunday, Feb. 23
- - 1923: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+
- - The Americas: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- - Murder at the Lighthouse (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Nat Geo
- - Suits LA: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- - Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC/Peacock
- - The Food That Built America: Season 6 (2025) Netflix
- - The Baldwins: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., TLC
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- - Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- - Shoresy: Season 4 (2025) Hulu
- - Survivor: Season 48 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Feb. 27
- - Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
- - House of David: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video
- - The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix
- - Running Point: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Toxic Town: Limited Series (2025) Netflix
Friday, Feb. 28
Aitana: Metamorphosis, Netflix
Roosters: Season 1, Netflix
Squad 36, Netflix [movie]
- - The Perfect Killer (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
Saturday, Mar. 1
I Am Luke Perry, 8 p.m., CW
- - Killing the Competition (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Mar. 2
- - The Academy Awards: 97th Oscars (2025) 7 p.m., ABC
- - Tournament of Champions: Season 6 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network
- - Abducted in the Everglades (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Monday, Mar. 3
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3, Netflix
Celtics City (2025) HBO
- - Recipes for Love and Murder: Season 2 (2025) Acorn
Tuesday, Mar. 4
- - Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
100% Lost Boys and Fairies: Season 1 (2024) BritBox
- - With Love, Meghan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Denise Richards & Her Wild Things: Season 1 (2025) Bravo
Wednesday, Mar. 5
The Leopard, Netflix
- - The Amazing Race: Season 37 (2025) 9:30 p.m., CBS
Thursday, Mar. 6
- - Deli Boys: Season 1 (2025) Hulu
69% Douglas is Cancelled: Season 1 (2024) BritBox
- - Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 (2024) Part 2, Netflix
95% 9-1-1: Season 8 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC
63% Doctor Odyssey: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., ABC
- - Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 (2024) 10 p.m., ABC
Friday, Mar. 7
Chaos: The Manson Murders, Netflix [movie]
Plankton: The Movie, Netflix [movie]
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7, Netflix
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 4, 8 p.m., Starz
Delicious (2025) Netflix
Visionaries (2025) The Roku Channel
When No One Sees Us (2025) Max
Saturday, Mar. 8
I Am Raquel Welch, 8 p.m., CW
- - I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Mar. 9
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16, 8 p.m., Bravo
- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo
- - American Idol: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC
- - Dark Winds: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., AMC
- - The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 (2025) 10 p.m., ABC
- - Filthy Fortunes: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery
- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 (2025) HBO
Monday, Mar. 10
- - Spring Baking Championship: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network
- - Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Limited Series (2024) 9 p.m., Lifetime
Tuesday, Mar. 11
Illiza Shlesinger: A Different Animal (2025) Prime Video
Last Take: Rust and the story of Halyna (2025) Hulu
Wednesday, Mar. 12
- - Temptation Island: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
Thursday, Mar. 13
- - Long Bright River: Season 1 (2025) Peacock
- - The Wheel of Time: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video
- - Top Chef: Season 22 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo
Friday, Mar. 14
Dope Thief, Apple TV+
- - The Electric State (2025) Netflix [movie]
Monday, Mar. 17
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Reed (2025) ID
Tuesday, Mar. 18
- - House of Knives: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Food
Wednesday, Mar. 19
Good American Family, Hulu
Opry 100: A Live Celebration, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Thursday, Mar. 20
- - The Residence: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
- - Happy Face: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+
91% Ludwig: Season 1 (2024) BritBox
- - Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Mar. 23
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, 9 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Mar. 25
- - Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., FOX
- - The Cleaning Lady: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., FOX
Wednesday, Mar. 26
- - The Conners: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC
- - The Studio: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+
Thursday, Mar. 27
- - Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 (2025) Netflix
- - Paul American: Season 1 (2025) Max
Saturday, Mar. 28
- - The Life List (2025) Netflix [movie]
Sunday, Mar. 30
- - The Simpsons: Season 36 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox
Thursday, Apr. 3
Devil May Cry, Netflix
Friday, Apr. 4
Dying for Sex (2025) Hulu
Tuesday, Apr. 8
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (2025) Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale (2025) Hulu
Thursday, Apr. 10
G20, Prime Video [movie]
Friday, Apr. 11
- - Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+
Sunday, Apr. 13
- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (2025) MGM+
Wednesday, Apr. 16
Government Cheese: Season 1, Apple TV+
Thursday, Apr. 17
Ransom Canyon, Netflix
Friday, Apr. 18
Dead Mail (2025) Shudder
Monday, Apr. 21
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, Netflix [movie]
Tuesday, Apr. 22
Andor: Season 2, Disney+
Thursday, Apr. 24
You: Season 5, Netflix
Friday, Apr. 25
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (2025) Hulu
Monday, Apr. 28
Yes, Chef! (2025) NBC
Wednesday, Apr. 30
Careme (2025) Apple TV+
The Eternaut (2025) Netflix
Thursday, May 1
Another Simple Favor (2025) Prime Video
Sunday, May 4
Friday, May 9
Nonna’s, Netflix [movie]
Sunday, May 11
BAFTA Television Awards, BritBox
Tuesday, May 27
America’s Got Talent (2025) 8 p.m., NBC
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Netflix
Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix
Havoc, Netflix [movie]
North of North, Netflix
Thursday, Jun. 5
- - Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 (2025) Netflix
Sunday, Jun. 8
78th Tony Awards (2025) CBS
Tuesday, Jun. 24
– – Ironheart: Season 1 (2025) Disney+
Friday, Jun. 27
Squid Game: Season 3, Netflix
Wednesday, July 2
The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]
July TBD
- - Sakamoto Days: Season 1 (2025) Netflix
Wednesday, Aug. 6
Eyes of Wakanda: Season 1, Disney+
August TBD
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Netflix
Fear Street: Prom Queen, Netflix [movie]
Untitled SEC Football Series, Netflix
Friday, Oct. 3
Marvel Zombies: Season 1, Disney+
Sunday, Nov. 16
The American Revolution, 9 p.m. PBS
November TBD
Frankenstein, Netflix [movie]
A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Netflix [movie]
Jay Kelly, Netflix [movie]
Long Story Short, Netflix
RIP, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Katherine Bigelow movie, Netflix [movie]
- - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) Netflix
The Abandons, Netflix
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, Netflix [movie]
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2, Netflix
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Netflix
The Ballad of a Small Player, Netflix [movie]
Battle Camp, Netflix
The Beast in Me, Netflix
BET, Netflix
Black Mirror: Season 7, Netflix
Black Rabbit, Netflix
Building the Band, Netflix
Champagne Problems, Netflix [movie]
Chef’s Table: Legends, Netflix
Death by Lightning, Netflix
Department Q, Netflix
The Diplomat: Season 3, Netflix
Emily in Paris: Season 5, Netflix
Forever, Netflix
The Four Seasons, Netflix
FUBAR: Season 2, Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix [movie]
Haunted Hotel, Netflix
In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3, Netflix
K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Netflix [movie]
Leanne, Netflix
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3, Netflix
Lost in Starlight, Netflix [movie]
A Man on the Inside: Season 2, Netflix
Million Dollar Secret, Netflix
Monster: Season 3, Netflix
My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 2, Netflix
My Oxford Year, Netflix [movie]
NFL Christmas GameDay, Netflix
Night Always Comes, Netflix [movie]
Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Netflix
Pookoo, Netflix [movie]
Power Moves, Netflix
Pulse, Netflix
R&B, Netflix [movie]
The Sandman: Season 2, Netflix
The Seven Dials Mystery, Netflix
Steve, Netflix [movie]
Straw, Netflix [movie]
The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix [movie]
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, Netflix [movie]
Tyler Perry’s She the People, Netflix
Sirens, Netflix
Starting 5: Season 2, Netflix
Stranger Things: Season 5, Netflix
Tires: Season 2, Netflix
Too Much, Netflix
Turning Point: Vietnam, Netflix
Untamed, Netflix
Untold, Netflix
Victoria Beckham Doc Series, Netflix
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2, Netflix
The Waterfront, Netflix
Wayward, Netflix
Wednesday: Season 2, Netflix
The Witcher, Netflix
Wolf King, Netflix
The Wrong Paris, Netflix [movie]
