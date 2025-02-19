TV Premiere Dates 2025

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2025 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2025, either because of film delays due to the Los Angeles fires of 2025 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

(Photo by Noh Ju-han / Netflix) Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game.

Netflix is ensuring that none of its subscriber will be bored in 2025. The streaming giant announced that the final seasons of both Squid Game and Stranger Things will premiere this year, in addition to the final episodes of Cobra Kai. They join returning shows like Wednesday and A Man on the Inside, as well as movies like a new Knives Out thriller and the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck re-team RIP.

January 2025

Friday, Jan. 17



98% Severance: Season 2 (2025) Apple TV+

100% The Roshans: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (2025) Netflix

29% Back in Action (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (2025) Hulu [movie]

- - Henry Danger: The Movie (2025) Paramount+ [movie]

- - Undercover Party Crasher (2025) Prime Video[movie]

- - The Liberation: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

88% Molly-Mae: Behind It All: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

- - NFL Icons: Season 4 (2025) MGM+

- - Yellowstone Wolves: Succession (2025) 7 p.m., National Geographic [movie]

- - Shark Tank: Season 16 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC

- - The Lies We Bury (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

38% The Couple Next Door: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Starz

- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 23 (2025) 10 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Jan. 18

- - The Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - My Argentine Heart (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 19

- - The Killer Is Calling (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Mystic, 8 p.m., UP

18% The Hunting Party: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 20



- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 5 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox

50% Rescue: HI-Surf: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Jan. 21



- - What Drives You with John Cena: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel

- - The Joe Schmo Show: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., TBS

The Verdict: Season 1, 10 p.m., Vice

Wednesday, Jan. 22



- - Captivated: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

46% Prime Target: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

- - W.A.G.s to Riches: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

100% Whiskey on the Rocks: Season 1 (2024) Hulu

- - The Thundermans: Undercover: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon

- - Pawn Stars: Season 23 (2024) 9 p.m., History

- - Expedition X: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery

- - NOVA: Season 52 (2025) 9 p.m., PBS

- - Expedition Bigfoot: Season 6 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Jan. 23

Father Brown, BritBox



- - The Family Business: New Orleans: Season 1 (2025) BET+

83% The Night Agent: Season 2 (2025) Netflix

- - Harlem: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video

- - Police 24/7: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW

- - Crime Nation: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CW

Friday, Jan. 24



- - This Is the Tom Green Documentary (2025) Prime Video [movie]

- - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up, Hulu

- - The Sand Castle (2024) Netflix [movie]

- - Carrie Underwood: Reflection (2025) Hulu

- - The Best Heart Attack of My Life: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

- - Shared Custody: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

17% Star Trek: Section 31 (2025) Paramount+ [movie]

- - Toya & Reginae: Season 2 (2025) ALL BLK

- - My Family's Killer Affairs (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., CW

- - Masters of Illusion: Season 11 (2025) 9 p.m., CW

- - Harpoon Hunters: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery

Saturday, Jan. 25



60% Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) Netflix

- - Kobe: The Making of a Legend: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN

- - Mary J. Blige's Family Affair (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., Oxygen

- - Planet Earth: Asia: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., BBC America

- - The Perfect Setting (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 26



- - Playing With Fire (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

53% Watson: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., CBS

Monday, Jan. 27



- - Tribunal Justice: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video

- - The Catch: Season 1 (2023) Acorn TV

- - Scars of Beauty: Season 1 (2025) Max

- - Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music (2025) 8 p.m., NBC

- - The Neighborhood: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS

- - The Bachelor: Season 29 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC

86% Poppa's House: Season 1 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS

The Fall of Diddy, 9 p.m., ID

- - History's Greatest Mysteries: Season 6 (2025) 9 p.m., History

- - NCIS: Season 22 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS

- - History's Most Shocking: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., History

88% NCIS: Origins: Season 1 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Tom Green: I Got A Mule!, Prime Video

Liza Treyger: Night Owl, Netflix



81% Paradise: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

- - FBI: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS

- - FBI: International: Season 4 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS

- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 6 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, Jan. 29

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, Netflix



- - Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (2025) Netflix

97% Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

100% Mythic Quest: Season 4 (2025) Apple TV+

- - The Challenge All Stars: Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 8 p.m., MTV

- - The Flip Off: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 30

46% You're Cordially Invited (2025) Prime Video [movie]

- - Mermicorno: Starfall: Season 1 (2025) Max

- - School Spirits: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+

95% Mo: Season 2 (2025) Netflix

92% The Recruit: Season 2 (2025) Netflix

- - The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 (2024) Netflix

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Season 3, 8 p.m., MTV

88% Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS

- - Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS

100% Matlock: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS

- - Scamanda: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., ABC

- - Elsbeth: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Friday, Jan. 31



68% Dark Match (2024) Shudder [movie]

- - Lucca's World (2025) Netflix [movie]

100% The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game: The Soul Game (2025) Netflix

100% Vietnam: The War That Changed America: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

- - Tom Green: Country: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

- - The Eastern Gate: Season 1 (2025) Max

Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS



- - Fire Country: Season 3 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise, 9 p.m., Food NetworkOutback Opal Hunters: Season 11, 10 p.m., Discovery

- - S.W.A.T.: Season 8 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

February 2025

Saturday, Feb. 1

- - Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - New York Homicide: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Feb. 2



- - The GRAMMYs: 67th GRAMMY Awards (2025) 8 p.m., CBS

- - Funny Woman: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., PBS

- - Very Scary Lovers: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., ID

100% Common Side Effects: Season 1 (2025) 11:30 p.m., Adult Swim

Monday, Feb. 3

- - Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix [movie]

- - The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel

- - The Voice: Season 27 (2025) 8 p.m., NBC

- - All American: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., CW

- - Below Deck Down Under: Season 3 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo

- - Celebrity IOU: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Feb. 4



- - Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

- - Burden of Guilt: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+

- - Tree on a Hill: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

Wednesday, Feb. 5



- - Love You to Death: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

44% Celebrity Bear Hunt: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

Envious: Season 2, Netflix

- - Prison Cell 211: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Sintonia: Season 5 (2025) Netflix

28% Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Izzy Does It: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV

- - Wild Cards: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time, 9 p.m., CBS

- - Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer (2025) 10 p.m., ABC

- - Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans: Season 1 (2024) 11 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Feb. 6



43% The Z-Suite: Season 1 (2025) Tubi

81% Apple Cider Vinegar: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

The Åre Murders: Season 1, Netflix

100% Cassandra: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

100% Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 (2025) Netflix

- - Golden Kamuy: Season 1 (2018) Netflix

- - The Kardashians: Season 6 (2025) Hulu

- - The Takedown: American Aryans: Season 1 (2025) Max

88% Clean Slate: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

100% Invincible: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video

- - Death Without Mercy (2024) Paramount+ [movie]

- - Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025) 8 p.m., HMC [movie]

Friday, Feb. 7



- - Newtopia: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

- - NCIS: Sydney: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS

- - Ready to Love: Season 10 (2025) 8 p.m., OWN

- - Mysteries From Above: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., History

- - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (2024) Netflix

- - Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 4 (2024) Netflix

- - The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (2025) Disney+

2025 Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., E!

- - Love After Lockup: Season 5 (2023) WEtv

Saturday, Feb. 8

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, 8 p.m., Fox



- - Sisterhood, Inc (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - Robin Roberts Presents: I Will Survive -- The Gloria Gaynor Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Family or Fiancé: Season 4, 9 p.m., OWNIncredible Northern Vets, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Sunday, Feb. 9

Great American Rescue Bowl, 12 p.m., GAF

Puppy Bowl XXI, 2 p.m., Animal Planet

Super Bowl LIX, 6:30 p.m., Fox



- - The Floor: Season 3 (2025) tbd, Fox

Monday, Feb. 10

Surviving Black Hawk Down, Netflix



- - This Time Next Year (2024) The Roku Channel [movie]

- - Extracted: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox

Calipari: Razor’s Edge, 10 p.m., Vice

Tuesday, Feb. 11



59% The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix [movie]

Felipe Esparza: Raging ool, Netflix50,000 First Dates: A True Story, Prime VideoMuslim Matchmaker: Season 2, HuluPitino: Red Storm Rising, 10 p.m., Vice

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Amor da Minha Vida/Benefits with Friends, Hulu



- - Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later (2025) Paramount+

- - Harlem Ice: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

- - The Masked Singer: Season 13 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox

- - Summer House: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo

Thursday, Feb. 13



88% Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Peacock [movie]

- - My Fault: London (2025) Prime Video [movie]

- - La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix [movie]

91% Cobra Kai: Season 6 (2024) Part 3, Netflix

90% SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (2025) Hulu [movie]

- - Dog Days Out: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

The Exchange: Season 2, NetflixHome Sweet Rome: Season 1B, Max

- - Next Level Chef: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox

Sly Lives, Hulu

Friday, Feb. 14

Goldie: Season 1, Apple TV+

I Am Married … But!, Netflix [movie]



- - Love Forever (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Love Is Blind: Season 8 (2025) Netflix

92% Yellowjackets: Season 3 (2025) Paramount + with Showtime

Melo Movie, Netflix

- - The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Umjolo: There Is No Cure (2025) Netflix [movie]

- - Valeria: Season 4 (2025) Netflix

65% The Gorge (2025) Apple TV+ [movie]

85% The Dead Thing (2024) Shudder [movie]

- - Dhoom Dhaam (2024) Netflix [movie]

- - Lethal Desire (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

- - Does He Belong to Anyone (2024) 8 p.m., Lifetime

Lethal Desires (2025) LMNSNL50: The Homecoming Concert (2025) 8 p.m., Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 15

- - For the Love of Chocolate (2021) 8 p.m., GAF [movie]

- - Return to Office (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - Trapped in the Spotlight (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - The '90s Boy Band Boom (2025) 8 p.m., CW

- - Have I Got News For You: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN

Sunday, Feb. 16



- - 90 Day Fiancé: Season 11 (2023) 8 p.m., TLC

- - Family Guy: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox

- - Tracker: Season 2 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS

- - Date at Your Own Risk (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Grimsburg: Season 2 (2025) 8:30 p.m., Fox

- - The Great North: Season 5 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox

96% The White Lotus: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO

- - Krapopolis: Season 2 (2024) 9:30 p.m., Fox

- - The Equalizer: Season 5 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

- - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 12 (2025) 11 p.m., HBO

BAFTA Film Awards, BritBoxWWE LFG, 8 p.m., A&E

72% SNL50: The Anniversary Special (2025) 8 p.m., NBC

Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?, 8 p.m., CourtTV

- - Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN

Evil Lives Here: Season 17, 9 p.m., ID

- - WWE Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 9:30 p.m., A&E

- - WWE's Greatest Moments: Season 1 (2025) 10:30 p.m., A&E

Foul Play, 11 p.m., TBS

Monday, Feb. 17

American Murder: Gabby Petito, Netflix

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11, Netflix



- - A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story: Season 1 (2025) BritBox

A Remarkable Place to Die, BritBoxOn TV: A Black History Month Special, 8 p.m., CBSThomas Jefferson, 8 p.m., History

96% Best Interests: Season 1 (2023) AcornTV

Tuesday, Feb. 18



- - Court of Gold: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

Offline Love, NetflixRosebud Baker: The Mother Lode, Netflix

- - The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

George Lopez: Muy Católico, Prime VideoRenovation Aloha: Season 2, 9 p.m., HGTV

- - We Beat the Dream Team (2025) HBO

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Death in Paradise: Season 14, BritBox

My Family: Season 1, Netflix



89% Win or Lose: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

80% Good Cop/Bad Cop: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CW

Thursday, Feb. 20



100% Reacher: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video

- - Zero Day: Limited Series (2025) Netflix

Memes & Nightmares, Hulu

- - How I Escaped My Cult: Season 1 (2025) Freeform

Bea’s Block (2025) Max

Friday, Feb. 21

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate, Hulu

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa Special, Hulu

A Thousand Blows, Hulu



Onside: Major League Soccer, Apple TV+Surface: Season 2, Apple TV+Fur Babies: Season 1, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

- - Pantheon: Season 2 (2023) Netflix

- - The Wrong Obsession (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

Saturday, Feb. 22



- - My Amish Double Life (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - The Wish Swap (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

56th NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/BETI Am Joe Frazier, 8 p.m., CW

Sunday, Feb. 23



- - 1923: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+

- - The Americas: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock

- - Murder at the Lighthouse (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Nat Geo

- - Suits LA: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., NBC/Peacock

- - Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC/Peacock

31st SAG Awards, 8 p.m., NetflixFull Swing: Season 3, Netflix

- - The Food That Built America: Season 6 (2025) Netflix

- - The Baldwins: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., TLC

Bar Rescue: Season 10, 10 p.m., Paramount

Tuesday, Feb. 25



- - Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, PeacockBig Family, Big City (2025) TLCFull Swing (2025) Netflix

Wednesday, Feb. 26



- - Shoresy: Season 4 (2025) Hulu

- - Survivor: Season 48 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS

Berlin ER: Season 1, Apple TV+

Thursday, Feb. 27



- - Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

- - House of David: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video

Demon City, Netflix

- - The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix

Running Point: Season 1, Netflix

- - Running Point: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Toxic Town: Limited Series (2025) Netflix

Swamp Mysteries With Troy Landry: Season 3, 9:30 p.m., History

Graveyard (2025) NetflixSosyal Climbers (2025) NetflixSu Majestad (2025) Prime Video

Friday, Feb. 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis, Netflix

Roosters: Season 1, Netflix

Squad 36, Netflix [movie]



- - The Perfect Killer (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

March 2025

Tuiskoms (2025) NetflixCounterstrike (2025) NetflixDabba Cartel (2025) Netflix

Saturday, Mar. 1

I Am Luke Perry, 8 p.m., CW



- - Killing the Competition (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

The Potato Lab (2025) Netflix

Sunday, Mar. 2



- - The Academy Awards: 97th Oscars (2025) 7 p.m., ABC

- - Tournament of Champions: Season 6 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network

- - Abducted in the Everglades (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Monday, Mar. 3

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3, Netflix

Celtics City (2025) HBO



- - Recipes for Love and Murder: Season 2 (2025) Acorn

Tuesday, Mar. 4



- - Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

100% Lost Boys and Fairies: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

- - With Love, Meghan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

Andrew Schulz: Life (2025) Netflix

- - Denise Richards & Her Wild Things: Season 1 (2025) Bravo

Jay and Pamela (2025) TLCSin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (2025) Paramount+

Wednesday, Mar. 5

The Leopard, Netflix



- - The Amazing Race: Season 37 (2025) 9:30 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Mar. 6



- - Deli Boys: Season 1 (2025) Hulu

69% Douglas is Cancelled: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

- - Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 (2024) Part 2, Netflix

95% 9-1-1: Season 8 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC

63% Doctor Odyssey: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., ABC

- - Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 (2024) 10 p.m., ABC

Beauty in Black (2025) NetflixLarissa: The Other Side of Annita (2025) NetflixLil Kev (2025) BET+Love Is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar (2025) NetflixPicture This (2025) Netflix

Friday, Mar. 7

Chaos: The Manson Murders, Netflix [movie]

Plankton: The Movie, Netflix [movie]

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7, Netflix

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 4, 8 p.m., Starz

Delicious (2025) Netflix

Visionaries (2025) The Roku Channel

When No One Sees Us (2025) Max

Saturday, Mar. 8

I Am Raquel Welch, 8 p.m., CW



- - I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 9

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16, 8 p.m., Bravo



- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo

- - American Idol: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC

- - Dark Winds: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., AMC

- - The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 (2025) 10 p.m., ABC

- - Filthy Fortunes: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery

Home Town Takeover (2025) HGTVNaked and Afraid (2025) DiscoveryOh My God… Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances

- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 (2025) HBO

United States of Scandal (2025) CNN

Monday, Mar. 10



- - Spring Baking Championship: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network

- - Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Limited Series (2024) 9 p.m., Lifetime

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, NetflixConfessions of Octomom, 10 p.m., LifetimeInstant Italian (2025) FYIRingo & Friends at the Ryman (2025) 8 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, Mar. 11

Illiza Shlesinger: A Different Animal (2025) Prime Video

Last Take: Rust and the story of Halyna (2025) Hulu

Wednesday, Mar. 12



- - Temptation Island: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: Season 1, NetflixMarried to Real Estate (2025) 8 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Mar. 13



- - Long Bright River: Season 1 (2025) Peacock

Adolescence: Season 1, Netflix

- - The Wheel of Time: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video

- - Top Chef: Season 22 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo

O’Dessa (2025) HuluThe Parenting (2025) Max

Friday, Mar. 14

Dope Thief, Apple TV+



- - The Electric State (2025) Netflix [movie]

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (2025) Hulu

Monday, Mar. 17

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Reed (2025) ID

Tuesday, Mar. 18



- - House of Knives: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Food

Wednesday, Mar. 19

Good American Family, Hulu

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Mar. 20



- - The Residence: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Happy Face: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+

91% Ludwig: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

- - Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox

Darwin (2025) ALL BLKHome is Where the Heart is (2025) Hallmark

Sunday, Mar. 23

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, 9 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Mar. 25



- - Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., FOX

- - The Cleaning Lady: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., FOX

Wednesday, Mar. 26



- - The Conners: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC

Side Quest: Season 1, Apple TV+

- - The Studio: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

Caught (2025) Netflix

Thursday, Mar. 27



- - Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 (2025) Netflix

Bosch: Legacy: Season 3, Prime Video

- - Paul American: Season 1 (2025) Max

Saturday, Mar. 28



- - The Life List (2025) Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 30





- - The Simpsons: Season 36 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox

April 2025

The Last Anniversary (2025) Sundance Now AMC+

Thursday, Apr. 3

Devil May Cry, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 4

Dying for Sex (2025) Hulu

Tuesday, Apr. 8

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (2025) Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale (2025) Hulu

Thursday, Apr. 10

G20, Prime Video [movie]

Friday, Apr. 11



- - Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

Sunday, Apr. 13



- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (2025) MGM+

The Last of Us: Season 2 (2025) HBO

Wednesday, Apr. 16

Government Cheese: Season 1, Apple TV+

Thursday, Apr. 17

Ransom Canyon, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 18

Dead Mail (2025) Shudder

Monday, Apr. 21

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, Netflix [movie]

Tuesday, Apr. 22

Andor: Season 2, Disney+

Thursday, Apr. 24

You: Season 5, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 25

Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (2025) Hulu

Monday, Apr. 28

Yes, Chef! (2025) NBC

Wednesday, Apr. 30

Careme (2025) Apple TV+

The Eternaut (2025) Netflix

May 2025

Thursday, May 1

Another Simple Favor (2025) Prime Video

Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 9

Nonna’s, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, May 11

BAFTA Television Awards, BritBox

Tuesday, May 27

America’s Got Talent (2025) 8 p.m., NBC

Spring TBD

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Netflix

Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix

Havoc, Netflix [movie]

North of North, Netflix

June 2025

Thursday, Jun. 5



- - Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 (2025) Netflix

Sunday, Jun. 8

78th Tony Awards (2025) CBS

Tuesday, Jun. 24

– – Ironheart: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

(Photo by Noh Ju-han / Netflix)

Friday, Jun. 27

Squid Game: Season 3, Netflix

July 2025

Wednesday, July 2

The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]



July TBD



- - Sakamoto Days: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

August 2025

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Eyes of Wakanda: Season 1, Disney+

August TBD

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Netflix

Summer TBD

Fear Street: Prom Queen, Netflix [movie]

Untitled SEC Football Series, Netflix

October 2025

Friday, Oct. 3

Marvel Zombies: Season 1, Disney+

November 2025

Sunday, Nov. 16

The American Revolution, 9 p.m. PBS

November TBD

Frankenstein, Netflix [movie]

Fall TBD

A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Netflix [movie]

Jay Kelly, Netflix [movie]

Long Story Short, Netflix

RIP, Netflix [movie]

Untitled Katherine Bigelow movie, Netflix [movie]



- - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) Netflix

TBD 2025

The Woman in Cabin 10, Netflix

The Abandons, Netflix

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, Netflix [movie]

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2, Netflix

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Netflix

The Ballad of a Small Player, Netflix [movie]

Battle Camp, Netflix

The Beast in Me, Netflix

BET, Netflix

Black Mirror: Season 7, Netflix

Black Rabbit, Netflix

Building the Band, Netflix

Champagne Problems, Netflix [movie]

Chef’s Table: Legends, Netflix

Death by Lightning, Netflix

Department Q, Netflix

The Diplomat: Season 3, Netflix

Emily in Paris: Season 5, Netflix

Forever, Netflix

The Four Seasons, Netflix

FUBAR: Season 2, Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix [movie]

Haunted Hotel, Netflix

In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3, Netflix

K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Netflix [movie]

Leanne, Netflix

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3, Netflix

Lost in Starlight, Netflix [movie]

A Man on the Inside: Season 2, Netflix

Million Dollar Secret, Netflix

Monster: Season 3, Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 2, Netflix

My Oxford Year, Netflix [movie]

NFL Christmas GameDay, Netflix

Night Always Comes, Netflix [movie]

Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Netflix

Pookoo, Netflix [movie]

Power Moves, Netflix

Pulse, Netflix

R&B, Netflix [movie]

The Sandman: Season 2, Netflix

The Seven Dials Mystery, Netflix

Steve, Netflix [movie]

Straw, Netflix [movie]

The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix [movie]

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, Netflix [movie]

Tyler Perry’s She the People, Netflix

Sirens, Netflix

Starting 5: Season 2, Netflix

Stranger Things: Season 5, Netflix

Tires: Season 2, Netflix

Too Much, Netflix

Turning Point: Vietnam, Netflix

Untamed, Netflix

Untold, Netflix

Victoria Beckham Doc Series, Netflix

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2, Netflix

The Waterfront, Netflix

Wayward, Netflix

Wednesday: Season 2, Netflix

The Witcher, Netflix

Wolf King, Netflix

The Wrong Paris, Netflix [movie]

