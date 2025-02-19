News

TV Premiere Dates 2025

Find out the premiere dates of the most anticipated new and returning shows and TV and streaming movies.

by | February 19, 2025 | Comments

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2025 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2025, either because of film delays due to the Los Angeles fires of 2025 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

(Photo by Noh Ju-han / Netflix) Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game.

Netflix is ensuring that none of its subscriber will be bored in 2025. The streaming giant announced that the final seasons of both Squid Game and Stranger Things will premiere this year, in addition to the final episodes of Cobra Kai. They join returning shows like Wednesday and A Man on the Inside, as well as movies like a new Knives Out thriller and the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck re-team RIP.

January 2025 

Friday, Jan. 17

98% Severance: Season 2 (2025) Apple TV+


100% The Roshans: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


- - Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (2025) Netflix


29% Back in Action (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers (2025) Hulu [movie]


- - Henry Danger: The Movie (2025) Paramount+ [movie]


- - Undercover Party Crasher (2025) Prime Video[movie]


- - The Liberation: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


88% Molly-Mae: Behind It All: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


- - NFL Icons: Season 4 (2025) MGM+


- - Yellowstone Wolves: Succession (2025) 7 p.m., National Geographic [movie]


- - Shark Tank: Season 16 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC


- - The Lies We Bury (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]


38% The Couple Next Door: Season 1 (2023) 9 p.m., Starz


- - Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 23 (2025) 10 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Jan. 18

- - The Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - My Argentine Heart (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 19

- - The Killer Is Calling (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Mystic, 8 p.m., UP [movie]

18% The Hunting Party: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 20

- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 5 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox


50% Rescue: HI-Surf: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Jan. 21

- - What Drives You with John Cena: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel


- - The Joe Schmo Show: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., TBS


The Verdict: Season 1, 10 p.m., Vice

Wednesday, Jan. 22

- - Captivated: Season 1 (2024) BritBox


46% Prime Target: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+


- - W.A.G.s to Riches: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


100% Whiskey on the Rocks: Season 1 (2024) Hulu


- - The Thundermans: Undercover: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., Nickelodeon


- - Pawn Stars: Season 23 (2024) 9 p.m., History


- - Expedition X: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery


- - NOVA: Season 52 (2025) 9 p.m., PBS


- - Expedition Bigfoot: Season 6 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Jan. 23
Father Brown, BritBox

- - The Family Business: New Orleans: Season 1 (2025) BET+


83% The Night Agent: Season 2 (2025) Netflix


- - Harlem: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video


- - Police 24/7: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW


- - Crime Nation: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CW

Friday, Jan. 24

- - This Is the Tom Green Documentary (2025) Prime Video [movie]


- - The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


Trey Kennedy: Grow Up, Hulu

- - The Sand Castle (2024) Netflix [movie]


- - Carrie Underwood: Reflection (2025) Hulu


- - The Best Heart Attack of My Life: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


- - Shared Custody: Season 1 (2025) Disney+


17% Star Trek: Section 31 (2025) Paramount+ [movie]


- - Toya & Reginae: Season 2 (2025) ALL BLK


- - My Family's Killer Affairs (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]


- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., CW


- - Masters of Illusion: Season 11 (2025) 9 p.m., CW


- - Harpoon Hunters: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Discovery

Saturday, Jan. 25

60% Perfect Match: Season 1 (2023) Netflix


- - Kobe: The Making of a Legend: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN


- - Mary J. Blige's Family Affair (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., Oxygen


- - Planet Earth: Asia: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., BBC America


- - The Perfect Setting (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 26

- - Playing With Fire (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


53% Watson: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., CBS

Monday, Jan. 27

- - Tribunal Justice: Season 1 (2023) Prime Video


- - The Catch: Season 1 (2023) Acorn TV


- - Scars of Beauty: Season 1 (2025) Max


- - Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music (2025) 8 p.m., NBC


- - The Neighborhood: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS


- - The Bachelor: Season 29 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC


86% Poppa's House: Season 1 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS


The Fall of Diddy, 9 p.m., ID

- - History's Greatest Mysteries: Season 6 (2025) 9 p.m., History


- - NCIS: Season 22 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS


- - History's Most Shocking: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., History


88% NCIS: Origins: Season 1 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, Jan. 28
Tom Green: I Got A Mule!, Prime Video
Liza Treyger: Night Owl, Netflix

81% Paradise: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


- - FBI: Season 7 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS


- - FBI: International: Season 4 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS


- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 6 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, Jan. 29
American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, Netflix

- - Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (2025) Netflix


97% Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Season 1 (2025) Disney+


100% Mythic Quest: Season 4 (2025) Apple TV+


- - The Challenge All Stars: Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 8 p.m., MTV


- - The Flip Off: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 30

46% You're Cordially Invited (2025) Prime Video [movie]


- - Mermicorno: Starfall: Season 1 (2025) Max


- - School Spirits: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+


95% Mo: Season 2 (2025) Netflix


92% The Recruit: Season 2 (2025) Netflix


- - The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 (2024) Netflix


Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Season 3, 8 p.m., MTV

88% Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS


- - Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) 8:30 p.m., CBS


100% Matlock: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS


- - Scamanda: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., ABC


- - Elsbeth: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

Friday, Jan. 31

68% Dark Match (2024) Shudder [movie]


- - Lucca's World (2025) Netflix [movie]


100% The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game: The Soul Game (2025) Netflix


100% Vietnam: The War That Changed America: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+


- - Tom Green: Country: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


- - The Eastern Gate: Season 1 (2025) Max

Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

- - Fire Country: Season 3 (2024) 9 p.m., CBS


Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise, 9 p.m., Food Network
Outback Opal Hunters: Season 11, 10 p.m., Discovery

- - S.W.A.T.: Season 8 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS

February 2025 

Saturday, Feb. 1

- - Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - New York Homicide: Season 1 (2022) 9 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Feb. 2

- - The GRAMMYs: 67th GRAMMY Awards (2025) 8 p.m., CBS


- - Funny Woman: Season 2 (2024) 10 p.m., PBS


- - Very Scary Lovers: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., ID


100% Common Side Effects: Season 1 (2025) 11:30 p.m., Adult Swim

Monday, Feb. 3

- - Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix [movie]


- - The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game: Season 1 (2025) The Roku Channel


- - The Voice: Season 27 (2025) 8 p.m., NBC


- - All American: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., CW


- - Below Deck Down Under: Season 3 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo


- - Celebrity IOU: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV

Tuesday, Feb. 4

- - Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


- - Burden of Guilt: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+


- - Tree on a Hill: Season 1 (2024) BritBox

Wednesday, Feb. 5

- - Love You to Death: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+


44% Celebrity Bear Hunt: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


Envious: Season 2, Netflix

- - Prison Cell 211: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

- - Sintonia: Season 5 (2025) Netflix


28% Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Izzy Does It: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HGTV


- - Wild Cards: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CW


Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time, 9 p.m., CBS

- - Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer (2025) 10 p.m., ABC


- - Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans: Season 1 (2024) 11 p.m., Discovery

Thursday, Feb. 6

43% The Z-Suite: Season 1 (2025) Tubi


81% Apple Cider Vinegar: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


The Åre Murders: Season 1, Netflix

100% Cassandra: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


100% Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 (2025) Netflix


- - Golden Kamuy: Season 1 (2018) Netflix


- - The Kardashians: Season 6 (2025) Hulu


- - The Takedown: American Aryans: Season 1 (2025) Max


88% Clean Slate: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


100% Invincible: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video


- - Death Without Mercy (2024) Paramount+ [movie]


- - Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025) 8 p.m., HMC [movie]

Friday, Feb. 7

- - Newtopia: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


- - NCIS: Sydney: Season 2 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS


- - Ready to Love: Season 10 (2025) 8 p.m., OWN


- - Mysteries From Above: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., History


- - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


- - Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (2024) Netflix


- - Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 4 (2024) Netflix


- - The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl (2025) Disney+


2025 Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., E!

- - Love After Lockup: Season 5 (2023) WEtv

Saturday, Feb. 8
Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, 8 p.m., Fox

- - Sisterhood, Inc (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - Robin Roberts Presents: I Will Survive -- The Gloria Gaynor Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Family or Fiancé: Season 4, 9 p.m., OWN
Incredible Northern Vets, 10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

Sunday, Feb. 9
Great American Rescue Bowl, 12 p.m., GAF
Puppy Bowl XXI, 2 p.m., Animal Planet
Super Bowl LIX, 6:30 p.m., Fox

- - The Floor: Season 3 (2025) tbd, Fox

Monday, Feb. 10
Surviving Black Hawk Down, Netflix

- - This Time Next Year (2024) The Roku Channel [movie]


- - Extracted: Season 1 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox


Calipari: Razor’s Edge, 10 p.m., Vice

Tuesday, Feb. 11

59% The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix [movie]


Felipe Esparza: Raging ool, Netflix
50,000 First Dates: A True Story, Prime Video
Muslim Matchmaker: Season 2, Hulu
Pitino: Red Storm Rising, 10 p.m., Vice

Tuesday, Feb. 12
Amor da Minha Vida/Benefits with Friends, Hulu

- - Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later (2025) Paramount+


- - Harlem Ice: Season 1 (2025) Disney+


- - The Masked Singer: Season 13 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox


- - Summer House: Season 9 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo

Thursday, Feb. 13

88% Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) Peacock [movie]



- - My Fault: London (2025) Prime Video [movie]


- - La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix [movie]


91% Cobra Kai: Season 6 (2024) Part 3, Netflix


90% SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (2025) Hulu [movie]


- - Dog Days Out: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


The Exchange: Season 2, Netflix
Home Sweet Rome: Season 1B, Max

- - Next Level Chef: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox

Sly Lives, Hulu

Friday, Feb. 14
Goldie: Season 1, Apple TV+
I Am Married … But!, Netflix [movie]

- - Love Forever (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Love Is Blind: Season 8 (2025) Netflix


92% Yellowjackets: Season 3 (2025) Paramount + with Showtime


Melo Movie, Netflix [movie]

- - The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Umjolo: There Is No Cure (2025) Netflix [movie]


- - Valeria: Season 4 (2025) Netflix


65% The Gorge (2025) Apple TV+ [movie]


85% The Dead Thing (2024) Shudder [movie]


- - Dhoom Dhaam (2024) Netflix [movie]


- - Lethal Desire (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]


- - Does He Belong to Anyone (2024) 8 p.m., Lifetime


Lethal Desires (2025) LMN
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert  (2025) 8 p.m., Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 15

- - For the Love of Chocolate (2021) 8 p.m., GAF [movie]


- - Return to Office (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - Trapped in the Spotlight (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - The '90s Boy Band Boom (2025) 8 p.m., CW


- - Have I Got News For You: Season 2 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN

Sunday, Feb. 16

- - 90 Day Fiancé: Season 11 (2023) 8 p.m., TLC


- - Family Guy: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., Fox


- - Tracker: Season 2 (2024) 8 p.m., CBS


- - Date at Your Own Risk (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Grimsburg: Season 2 (2025) 8:30 p.m., Fox


- - The Great North: Season 5 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox


96% The White Lotus: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO


- - Krapopolis: Season 2 (2024) 9:30 p.m., Fox


- - The Equalizer: Season 5 (2024) 10 p.m., CBS


- - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 12 (2025) 11 p.m., HBO


BAFTA Film Awards, BritBox
WWE LFG, 8 p.m., A&E

72% SNL50: The Anniversary Special (2025) 8 p.m., NBC


Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?, 8 p.m., CourtTV

- - Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CNN


Evil Lives Here: Season 17, 9 p.m., ID

- - WWE Rivals: Season 5 (2025) 9:30 p.m., A&E


- - WWE's Greatest Moments: Season 1 (2025) 10:30 p.m., A&E


Foul Play, 11 p.m., TBS

Monday, Feb. 17
American Murder: Gabby Petito, Netflix
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11, Netflix

- - A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story: Season 1 (2025) BritBox


A Remarkable Place to Die, BritBox
On TV: A Black History Month Special, 8 p.m., CBS
Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m., History

96% Best Interests: Season 1 (2023) AcornTV

Tuesday, Feb. 18

- - Court of Gold: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


Offline Love, Netflix
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode, Netflix

- - The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


George Lopez: Muy Católico, Prime Video
Renovation Aloha: Season 2, 9 p.m., HGTV

- - We Beat the Dream Team (2025) HBO

Wednesday, Feb. 19
Death in Paradise: Season 14, BritBox
My Family: Season 1, Netflix

89% Win or Lose: Season 1 (2025) Disney+


80% Good Cop/Bad Cop: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., CW


Thursday, Feb. 20


100% Reacher: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video


- - Zero Day: Limited Series (2025) Netflix


Memes & Nightmares, Hulu [movie]

- - How I Escaped My Cult: Season 1 (2025) Freeform


Bea’s Block (2025) Max

Friday, Feb. 21
Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate, Hulu
Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa Special, Hulu
A Thousand Blows, Hulu


Onside: Major League Soccer, Apple TV+
Surface: Season 2, Apple TV+
Fur Babies: Season 1, 9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild

- - Pantheon: Season 2 (2023) Netflix


- - The Wrong Obsession (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

Saturday, Feb. 22

- - My Amish Double Life (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - The Wish Swap (2025) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


56th NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/BET
I Am Joe Frazier, 8 p.m., CW

Sunday, Feb. 23

- - 1923: Season 2 (2025) Paramount+


- - The Americas: Season 1 (2025) 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock


- - Murder at the Lighthouse (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Nat Geo


- - Suits LA: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., NBC/Peacock


- - Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., NBC/Peacock


31st SAG Awards, 8 p.m., Netflix
Full Swing: Season 3, Netflix

- - The Food That Built America: Season 6 (2025) Netflix


- - The Baldwins: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., TLC


Bar Rescue: Season 10, 10 p.m., Paramount

Tuesday, Feb. 25

- - Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., HBO


Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, Peacock
Big Family, Big City (2025) TLC
Full Swing (2025) Netflix

Wednesday, Feb. 26

- - Shoresy: Season 4 (2025) Hulu


- - Survivor: Season 48 (2025) 8 p.m., CBS


Berlin ER: Season 1, Apple TV+

Thursday, Feb. 27

- - Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


- - House of David: Season 1 (2025) Prime Video


Demon City, Netflix [movie]

- - The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix


Running Point: Season 1, Netflix

- - Running Point: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


- - Toxic Town: Limited Series (2025) Netflix


Swamp Mysteries With Troy Landry: Season 3, 9:30 p.m., History


Graveyard (2025) Netflix
Sosyal Climbers (2025) Netflix
Su Majestad (2025) Prime Video

Friday, Feb. 28
Aitana: Metamorphosis, Netflix
Roosters: Season 1, Netflix
Squad 36, Netflix [movie]

- - The Perfect Killer (2025) 8 p.m., LMN [movie]


Tuiskoms (2025) Netflix
Counterstrike (2025) Netflix
Dabba Cartel (2025) Netflix

March 2025 

Saturday, Mar. 1
I Am Luke Perry, 8 p.m., CW

- - Killing the Competition (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


The Potato Lab (2025) Netflix

Sunday, Mar. 2

- - The Academy Awards: 97th Oscars (2025) 7 p.m., ABC


- - Tournament of Champions: Season 6 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network


- - Abducted in the Everglades (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Monday, Mar. 3
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3, Netflix
Celtics City (2025) HBO

- - Recipes for Love and Murder: Season 2 (2025) Acorn


Tuesday, Mar. 4

- - Daredevil: Born Again: Season 1 (2025) Disney+


100% Lost Boys and Fairies: Season 1 (2024) BritBox


- - With Love, Meghan: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


Andrew Schulz: Life (2025) Netflix

- - Denise Richards & Her Wild Things: Season 1 (2025) Bravo


Jay and Pamela (2025) TLC
Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (2025) Paramount+

Wednesday, Mar. 5
The Leopard, Netflix

- - The Amazing Race: Season 37 (2025) 9:30 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Mar. 6

- - Deli Boys: Season 1 (2025) Hulu


69% Douglas is Cancelled: Season 1 (2024) BritBox


- - Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 1 (2024) Part 2, Netflix


95% 9-1-1: Season 8 (2024) 8 p.m., ABC


63% Doctor Odyssey: Season 1 (2024) 9 p.m., ABC


- - Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 (2024) 10 p.m., ABC


Beauty in Black (2025) Netflix
Larissa: The Other Side of Annita (2025) Netflix
Lil Kev (2025) BET+
Love Is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar (2025) Netflix
Picture This (2025) Netflix

Friday, Mar. 7
Chaos: The Manson Murders, Netflix [movie]
Plankton: The Movie, Netflix [movie]
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7, Netflix
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 4, 8 p.m., Starz
Delicious (2025) Netflix
Visionaries (2025) The Roku Channel
When No One Sees Us (2025) Max

Saturday, Mar. 8
I Am Raquel Welch, 8 p.m., CW

- - I Was Octomom: The Natalie Suleman Story (2025) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 9
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16, 8 p.m., Bravo

- - The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 16 (2025) 8 p.m., Bravo


- - American Idol: Season 23 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC


- - Dark Winds: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., AMC


- - The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 (2025) 10 p.m., ABC


- - Filthy Fortunes: Season 1 (2025) 10 p.m., Discovery


Home Town Takeover (2025) HGTV
Naked and Afraid (2025) Discovery
Oh My God… Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances

- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 (2025) HBO


United States of Scandal (2025) CNN

Monday, Mar. 10

- - Spring Baking Championship: Season 11 (2025) 8 p.m., Food Network


- - Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Limited Series (2024) 9 p.m., Lifetime


American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, Netflix
Confessions of Octomom, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Instant Italian (2025) FYI 
Ringo & Friends at the Ryman (2025) 8 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, Mar. 11
Illiza Shlesinger: A Different Animal (2025) Prime Video
Last Take: Rust and the story of Halyna (2025) Hulu

Wednesday, Mar. 12

- - Temptation Island: Season 1 (2019) Netflix


Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: Season 1, Netflix
Married to Real Estate (2025) 8 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Mar. 13

- - Long Bright River: Season 1 (2025) Peacock


Adolescence: Season 1, Netflix

- - The Wheel of Time: Season 3 (2025) Prime Video


- - Top Chef: Season 22 (2025) 9 p.m., Bravo


O’Dessa (2025) Hulu
The Parenting (2025) Max 

Friday, Mar. 14
Dope Thief, Apple TV+

- - The Electric State (2025) Netflix [movie]


Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (2025) Hulu

Monday, Mar. 17
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Reed (2025) ID

Tuesday, Mar. 18

- - House of Knives: Season 1 (2025) 9 p.m., Food

Wednesday, Mar. 19
Good American Family, Hulu
Opry 100: A Live Celebration, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Mar. 20

- - The Residence: Season 1 (2025) Netflix


- - Happy Face: Season 1 (2025) Paramount+


91% Ludwig: Season 1 (2024) BritBox


- - Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., Fox


Darwin (2025) ALL BLK
Home is Where the Heart is (2025) Hallmark 

Sunday, Mar. 23
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, 9 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Mar. 25

- - Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 3 (2025) 9 p.m., FOX


- - The Cleaning Lady: Season 4 (2025) 8 p.m., FOX

Wednesday, Mar. 26

- - The Conners: Season 7 (2025) 8 p.m., ABC


Side Quest: Season 1, Apple TV+

- - The Studio: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+


Caught (2025) Netflix

Thursday, Mar. 27

- - Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 (2025) Netflix


Bosch: Legacy: Season 3, Prime Video

- - Paul American: Season 1 (2025) Max

Saturday, Mar. 28

- - The Life List (2025) Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 30

- - The Simpsons: Season 36 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox


The Last Anniversary (2025) Sundance Now AMC+

April 2025

Thursday, Apr. 3
Devil May Cry, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 4
Dying for Sex (2025) Hulu

Tuesday, Apr. 8
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (2025) Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale (2025) Hulu

Thursday, Apr. 10
G20, Prime Video [movie]

Friday, Apr. 11

- - Your Friends and Neighbors: Season 1 (2025) Apple TV+

Sunday, Apr. 13

- - Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (2025) MGM+


The Last of Us: Season 2 (2025) HBO

Wednesday, Apr. 16
Government Cheese: Season 1, Apple TV+

Thursday, Apr. 17
Ransom Canyon, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 18
Dead Mail (2025) Shudder

Monday, Apr. 21
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, Netflix [movie]

Tuesday, Apr. 22
Andor: Season 2, Disney+

Thursday, Apr. 24
You: Season 5, Netflix

Friday, Apr. 25
Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (2025) Hulu

Monday, Apr. 28
Yes, Chef! (2025) NBC

Wednesday, Apr. 30
Careme (2025) Apple TV+
The Eternaut (2025) Netflix

May 2025

Thursday, May 1
Another Simple Favor (2025) Prime Video

Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 9
Nonna’s, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, May 11
BAFTA Television Awards, BritBox

Tuesday, May 27
America’s Got Talent (2025) 8 p.m., NBC

Spring TBD

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Netflix
Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix
Havoc, Netflix [movie]
North of North, Netflix

June 2025

Thursday, Jun. 5

- - Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 (2025) Netflix

Sunday, Jun. 8
78th Tony Awards (2025) CBS

Tuesday, Jun. 24

– – Ironheart: Season 1 (2025) Disney+

Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in Netflix's Squid Game.
(Photo by Noh Ju-han / Netflix)

Friday, Jun. 27
Squid Game: Season 3, Netflix

July 2025

Wednesday, July 2
The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]

July TBD

- - Sakamoto Days: Season 1 (2025) Netflix

August 2025

Wednesday, Aug. 6
Eyes of Wakanda: Season 1, Disney+

August TBD
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Netflix

Summer TBD

Fear Street: Prom Queen, Netflix [movie]
Untitled SEC Football Series, Netflix

October 2025

Friday, Oct. 3
Marvel Zombies: Season 1, Disney+

November 2025

Sunday, Nov. 16
The American Revolution, 9 p.m. PBS

November TBD
Frankenstein, Netflix [movie]

Fall TBD

A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Netflix [movie]
Jay Kelly, Netflix [movie]
Long Story Short, Netflix
RIP, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Katherine Bigelow movie, Netflix [movie]

- - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025) Netflix


The Woman in Cabin 10, Netflix [movie]

TBD 2025

The Abandons, Netflix
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, Netflix [movie]
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2, Netflix
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Netflix
The Ballad of a Small Player, Netflix [movie]
Battle Camp, Netflix
The Beast in Me, Netflix
BET, Netflix
Black Mirror: Season 7, Netflix
Black Rabbit, Netflix
Building the Band, Netflix
Champagne Problems, Netflix [movie]
Chef’s Table: Legends, Netflix
Death by Lightning, Netflix
Department Q, Netflix
The Diplomat: Season 3, Netflix
Emily in Paris: Season 5, Netflix
Forever, Netflix
The Four Seasons, Netflix
FUBAR: Season 2, Netflix
Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix [movie]
Haunted Hotel, Netflix
In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3, Netflix
K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Netflix [movie]
Leanne, Netflix
Love on the Spectrum: Season 3, Netflix
Lost in Starlight, Netflix [movie]
A Man on the Inside: Season 2, Netflix
Million Dollar Secret, Netflix
Monster: Season 3, Netflix
My Life with the Walter Boys: Season 2, Netflix
My Oxford Year, Netflix [movie]
NFL Christmas GameDay, Netflix
Night Always Comes, Netflix [movie]
Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Netflix
Pookoo, Netflix [movie]
Power Moves, Netflix
Pulse, Netflix
R&B, Netflix [movie]
The Sandman: Season 2, Netflix
The Seven Dials Mystery, Netflix
Steve, Netflix [movie]
Straw, Netflix [movie]
The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix [movie]
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, Netflix [movie]
Tyler Perry’s She the People, Netflix
Sirens, Netflix
Starting 5: Season 2, Netflix
Stranger Things: Season 5, Netflix
Tires: Season 2, Netflix
Too Much, Netflix
Turning Point: Vietnam, Netflix
Untamed, Netflix
Untold, Netflix
Victoria Beckham Doc Series, Netflix
The Vince Staples Show: Season 2, Netflix
The Waterfront, Netflix
Wayward, Netflix
Wednesday: Season 2, Netflix
The Witcher, Netflix
Wolf King, Netflix
The Wrong Paris, Netflix [movie]

