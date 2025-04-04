7 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in April

Frightening futures dominate television screens this April, as three returning dystopian series join popular shows about cringeworthy comedians, traveling serial killers, and galactic rebellions. From the iconic space opera set long ago and far, far away to various comedies, dramas, thrillers, and even sci-fi stories reflecting the modern world, these are the seven streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

What it is: Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian America where women known as “Handmaids” are forced to bear children for their elite masters. Elisabeth Moss stars in the adaptation as a Handmaid who joins and then leads the resistance against the totalitarian regime. The first three episodes of the sixth, final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, April 8.

Why you should watch it: The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most-watched streaming series of the last decade, and the show has already won 15 Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and one for Elisabeth Moss’s lead performance. Part of the reason this series resonates so much with audiences is its setting seems much nearer in possibility than most dystopian fiction. With the show finally returning after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, The Handmaid’s Tale’s new season is among the most anticipated of the year.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-5); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 48 hours (for seasons 1-5)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

What it is: Black Mirror is an anthology sci-fi series in the tradition of The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits. Each of the show’s standalone episodes, specials, and films involves possible near-future technologies or other genre-staple scenarios to comment on current social issues and provide morals for impending advancements in everything from medical implants to AI. Black Mirror season 7 premieres in full on Netflix on Thursday, April 10.

Why you should watch it: While there are definitely some episodes that are better than others — this is to be expected with any anthology series — Black Mirror has consistently delivered some of the most talked-about sci-fi stories of the last 15 years. You could just dive into the modern classics, such as “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ,” but bingeing the whole show gives a broader view of the sort of tech being satirized and warned about and allows those critically acclaimed, fan-favorite episodes to stand out.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-6, plus the 2014 Christmas special and the interactive film Bandersnatch); buy season 3-5 on Prime Video and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 28 hours (for seasons 1-6, plus the 2014 Christmas special and the interactive film Bandersnatch, which has a variable running time)

The Last of Us (HBO)

What it is: Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic future overrun by zombie-like creatures, including humans infected with a mind-and-body-altering fungus. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as an unlikely pair tasked with traveling across the American wasteland to help find a cure. The first episode of The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13.

Why you should watch it: Aside from the general intensity and immersive world-building of the adaptation, The Last of Us works best when broken down into relatively isolated vignettes dealing with mad tyrants, heartbreaking love stories, and other little yet powerful stories of a collapsed society on the brink of extinction. However, Pascal and Ramsey’s chemistry and their characters’ familiar but sweet dynamic are the main driving forces of this dramatic horror series, and they are an emotionally captivating duo.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 8.5 hours (for seasons 1)

Hacks (Max)

What it is: Jean Smart leads this comedy series about an aging comedy legend named Deborah Vance as she attempts to become more relevant in today’s social climate. Hannah Einbender co-stars as the young writer assigned to freshen up Deborah’s material, and much of the show’s narrative is focused on these two characters’ clashing personalities. The first two episodes of Hacks season 4 premiere on HBO and Max on Tuesday, April 15.

Why you should watch it: Jean Smart reigns as a comedy queen in Hacks — not just by playing one but also by being one herself. She has deservedly won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (and several other prominent awards) for each of her three Hacks seasons, and she could very well keep it up as long as it keeps running. The show around her is also consistently hilarious with no sign of slowing down.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 14.5 hours (for seasons 1-3)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

What it is: Alternative comedy icon Nathan Fielder plays a version of himself in this awkward documentary series, in which he gets real people to rehearse situations and conversations they’re scared of going through with themselves. The first episode of The Rehearsal season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 20.

Why you should watch it: Not everyone has an appreciation for Nathan Fielder’s absurdist humor, but The Rehearsal begins as one of his most relatable projects before ultimately taking viewers through a wildly self-indulgent experiment. There’s a mindbending element to its unpredictably twisted trajectory comparable to the surreal and meta works of Charlie Kaufman. The fact that it’s continuing beyond its first season at all makes it extremely curious television.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 3 hours (for season 1)

Andor (Disney+)

What it is: Part of the Star Wars franchise, Andor is a series prequel to the 2016 feature Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself was a prequel to the original 1977 film. The show follows the titular character as he becomes a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance and their opposition to the Galactic Empire. The first three episodes of Andor season 2 premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22.

Why you should watch it: It may sound hyperbolic, but Andor is widely considered the best installment of the Star Wars franchise — or at least the best one since The Empire Strikes Back. Under showrunner Tony Gilroy, the series is more grounded and feels more lived-in than other recent Star Wars properties, and individual episodes rank among the best screen stories involving heists, prison breaks, and rebellions even beyond the franchise.

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 9.5 hours (for season 1; add another 2 hours for Rogue One)

You (Netflix)

What it is: Based on the You novels by Caroline Kepnes, this series follows the romantic life of a serial killer, played by Penn Badgley. Each season of You takes the main character to another location, from New York City to Los Angeles, the California suburbs, and London, as he pursues new infatuations or flees past lovers. The fifth, final season of You premieres in full on Netflix on Thursday, April 24.

Why you should watch it: Regularly scoring highly among critics, You has also maintained a large following as it continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular ongoing series. Despite the show focusing on a psychopath, Badgley’s charming presence in the leading role helps in its constant appeal, while the change of scenery with each season keeps it fresh.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 32.5 hours (for seasons 1-4)

Thumbnail image by ©Lucasfilm Ltd

