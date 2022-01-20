(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

All David Lynch Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all of director David Lynch’s films and series, from the legendary Twin Peaks franchise (on the TV side, we’re only including The Return since that’s the only full season he directed), prestige pics (The Straight Story, The Elephant Man), and, of course, surreal classics like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Dr.. Discover David Lynch’s movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

#11 Dune (1984) 43% #11 Adjusted Score: 48178% Critics Consensus: This truncated adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterwork is too dry to work as grand entertainment, but David Lynch's flair for the surreal gives it some spice. Synopsis: In the year 10191, a spice called melange is the most valuable substance known in the universe, and its only... In the year 10191, a spice called melange is the most valuable substance known in the universe, and its only... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Sting, Francesca Annis, Leonardo Cimino Directed By: David Lynch

#10 Lost Highway (1997) 62% #10 Adjusted Score: 64366% Critics Consensus: Marking a further escalation in David Lynch's surrealist style, Lost Highway is a foreboding mystery that arguably leads to a dead end, although it is signposted throughout with some of the director's most haunting images yet. Synopsis: From this inventory of imagery, Lynch fashions two separate but intersecting stories, one about a jazz musician (Bill Pullman), tortured... From this inventory of imagery, Lynch fashions two separate but intersecting stories, one about a jazz musician (Bill Pullman), tortured... [More] Starring: Bill Pullman, Patricia Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Robert Blake Directed By: David Lynch

#5 Eraserhead (1977) 90% #5 Adjusted Score: 95918% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's surreal Eraserhead uses detailed visuals and a creepy score to create a bizarre and disturbing look into a man's fear of parenthood. Synopsis: Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... [More] Starring: John Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph, Jeanne Bates Directed By: David Lynch

#3 Blue Velvet (1986) 94% #3 Adjusted Score: 100458% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch