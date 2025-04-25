Film Critics Break Down the Best and Worst Video Game Adaptations

The critics have spoken. In our latest of episode Critical Thinking, Tomatometer-approved critics Alison Foreman of IndieWire and John Nguyen of Nerd Reactor share their favorite (and least favorite) video game adaptations of the past. They also give us their thoughts on this year’s latest releases, including A Minecraft Movie, Until Dawn, and The Last of Us. Nguyen predicted the Tomatometer score for The Last of Us: Season 2 to be in the high ’90s, while Foreman predicted a score of 85%. The highly-anticipated season 2 currently stands at a 94% on the Tomatometer and a 51% on the Popcornmeter. Check out the full video above, and share your favorite video game adaptation in the comments!

