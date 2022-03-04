(Photo by Caitlin Cronenberg, © Entertainment One/courtesy Everett Collection)

Robert Pattinson Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

Robert Pattinson on the Twilight series press circuits would occasionally mock the movies he was out there supposedly promoting, suggesting two things: (1) maybe this new on the scene IT boy was actually a genuine person, and (2) he had made enough money by New Moon to never work in this town again. Many young actors’ careers have been crushed under the weight of the very things that made them famous. And unemployment post-Twilight was a very real threat for Pattinson: Would he only be remembered as that pasty sparkling vegetarian vampire?

As Twilight wound down, Pattinson threw himself before the arthouse gods, who guided him to challenging directors like David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars), Anton Corbijn (Life), Werner Herzog (Queen of the Desert), and David Michôd (The Rover). And though none of those movies represented their respective director’s best work, and in the case of Herzog it was actually his worst, they showcased Pattinson as a dedicated performer and, especially in dystopian western The Rover, a sometimes unpredictable and savage one.

And then in 2017 he put out Good Time, just to show you sometimes all you need is that one movie to turn your image around. As with the Safdie brothers’ later Uncut Gems, Good Time assaults the senses while building a central emphatic and engaging character defined by constant frantic action. Pattinson came out as the indie hero of that year, and having James Gray’s The Lost City of Z release around the same time didn’t hurt, either. A strong 2019 continued that trend with Claire Denis’ High Life and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse.

His latest film was Netflix thriller The Devil All the Time, opposite Tom Holland. And currently a dark night falls upon Pattinson’s career as he takes on the mantle of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Take a look at all Robert Pattinson movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

Good Time (2017)
92%

#1
Adjusted Score: 109121%
Critics Consensus: A visual treat filled out by consistently stellar work from Robert Pattinson, Good Time is a singularly distinctive crime drama offering far more than the usual genre thrills.
Synopsis: A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother from prison, launching himself into a nightlong odyssey through New... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

#2

The Lighthouse (2019)
90%

#2
Adjusted Score: 113396%
Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.
Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 92575%
Critics Consensus: The Childhood of a Leader mirrors the rise of fascism in post-WWI Europe with a well-acted, confidently crafted look at one young man's unsettling coming of age.
Synopsis: The childhood of a post-World War I leader.... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Liam Cunningham, Stacy Martin, Bérénice Bejo
Directed By: Brady Corbet

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 98357%
Critics Consensus: The main characters are maturing, and the filmmakers are likewise improving on their craft; vibrant special effects and assured performances add up to what is the most complex yet of the Harry Potter films.
Synopsis: The fourth movie in the Harry Potter franchise sees Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) returning for his fourth year at Hogwarts School... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane
Directed By: Mike Newell

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 103921%
Critics Consensus: The Lost City of Z's stately pace and visual grandeur hearken back to classic exploration epics, and Charlie Hunnam turns in a masterful performance as its complex protagonist.
Synopsis: At the dawn of the 20th century, British explorer Percy Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of... [More]
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland
Directed By: James Gray

#6

The Batman (2022)
85%

#6
Adjusted Score: 102561%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#7

High Life (2018)
82%

#7
Adjusted Score: 96671%
Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis.
Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth
Directed By: Claire Denis

#8

Damsel (2018)
68%

#8
Adjusted Score: 73615%
Critics Consensus: The beautifully filmed Damsel injects the western genre with a welcome dose of humor and some unexpected twists, although its stately pace may frustrate impatient viewers.
Synopsis: Samuel Alabaster, an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope. As his... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Directed By: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

#9

The Rover (2014)
67%

#9
Adjusted Score: 73197%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by engaging performances from Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson, the tension-filled The Rover overcomes its narrative faults through sheer watchability.
Synopsis: In the near future, mankind's greed and excesses have pushed civilization to the breaking point. Society is in decline, and... [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson, Scoot McNairy, David Field
Directed By: David Michôd

#10

Cosmopolis (2012)
66%

#10
Adjusted Score: 73153%
Critics Consensus: Though some may find it cold and didactic, Cosmopolis benefits from David Cronenberg's precise direction, resulting in a psychologically complex adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel.
Synopsis: A 28-year-old billionaire (Robert Pattinson) senses his empire collapsing around him as he takes a limo ride across Manhattan to... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Paul Giamatti
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 78043%
Critics Consensus: The Devil All the Time's descent into darkness can be harrowing to the point of punishment, but it's offset by strong work from a stellar cast.
Synopsis: A young man is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters.... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård
Directed By: Antonio Campos

#12

Life (2015)
64%

#12
Adjusted Score: 66165%
Critics Consensus: Life may frustrate viewers seeking a James Dean biopic with its subject's intensity, but it remains a diverting, well-acted effort assembled with admirable craft and ambition.
Synopsis: In 1955, young photographer Dennis Stock (Robert Pattinson) develops a close bond with actor James Dean (Dane DeHaan) while shooting... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Dane DeHaan, Joel Edgerton, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Anton Corbijn

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 67285%
Critics Consensus: Narratively unwieldy and tonally jumbled, Maps to the Stars still has enough bite to satisfy David Cronenberg fans in need of a coolly acidic fix.
Synopsis: Driven by an intense need for fame and validation, members of a dysfunctional Hollywood dynasty have lives as dramatic as... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, John Cusack, Robert Pattinson
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 67946%
Critics Consensus: It's a tale tastefully told and beautifully filmed, but Water for Elephants suffers from a pronounced lack of chemistry between its leads.
Synopsis: Jacob Jankowski (Robert Pattinson), a veterinary student, is close to graduating when a terrible tragedy forces him to leave school.... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, Christoph Waltz, Paul Schneider
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#15

Twilight (2008)
49%

#15
Adjusted Score: 57501%
Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated.
Synopsis: High-school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli
Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 57740%
Critics Consensus: It's the most entertaining Twilight, but that's not enough to make Breaking Dawn Part 2 worth watching for filmgoers who don't already count themselves among the franchise converts.
Synopsis: Bella (Kristen Stewart) awakes -- as a vampire -- from her life-threatening labor, and her newborn daughter, Renesmee, proves to... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke
Directed By: Bill Condon

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 57420%
Critics Consensus: Stuffed with characters and overly reliant on uninspired dialogue, Eclipse won't win The Twilight Saga many new converts, despite an improved blend of romance and action fantasy.
Synopsis: Danger once again surrounds Bella (Kristen Stewart), as a string of mysterious killings terrorizes Seattle and a malicious vampire continues... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Bryce Dallas Howard
Directed By: David Slade

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 37974%
Critics Consensus: The Twilight Saga's second installment may satisfy hardcore fans of the series, but outsiders are likely to be turned off by its slow pace, relentlessly downcast tone, and excessive length.
Synopsis: After the abrupt departure of Edward (Robert Pattinson), her vampire love, Bella (Kristen Stewart) finds comfort in her deepening friendship... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene
Directed By: Chris Weitz

#19

Remember Me (2010)
27%

#19
Adjusted Score: 31250%
Critics Consensus: Its leads are likeable, but Remember Me suffers from an overly maudlin script and a borderline offensive final twist.
Synopsis: Tyler (Robert Pattinson) has had a strained relationship with his father (Pierce Brosnan) since a family tragedy. Rebellious and troubled,... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper, Pierce Brosnan
Directed By: Allen Coulter

#20

Bel Ami (2012)
27%

#20
Adjusted Score: 30650%
Critics Consensus: Bel Ami contains some soapy pleasures but it overall rushes through the narrative and suffers from a vague central performance by Robert Pattinson.
Synopsis: A morally bankrupt schemer (Robert Pattinson) rises to the upper echelons of Parisian society by seducing a series of powerful... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christina Ricci
Directed By: Declan Donnellan, Nick Ormerod

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 33627%
Critics Consensus: Slow, joyless, and loaded with unintentionally humorous moments, Breaking Dawn Part 1 may satisfy the Twilight faithful, but it's strictly for fans of the franchise.
Synopsis: At last, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) are getting married. When Jacob (Taylor Lautner) finds out that Bella... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke
Directed By: Bill Condon

#22

Little Ashes (2008)
24%

#22
Adjusted Score: 26147%
Critics Consensus: It has a beautiful cast, but Little Ashes suffers from an uneven tone and a surplus of unintentionally silly moments.
Synopsis: The young life and the loves of artist Salvador Dali.... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Javier Beltran, Matthew McNulty, Marina Gatell
Directed By: Paul Morrison

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 22346%
Critics Consensus: Queen of the Desert unites some undeniably talented professionals, but it's difficult to discern what drew them together -- or understand how its compelling real-life story became such a muddled mess.
Synopsis: Gertrude Bell's life as an explorer, cartographer, and archaeologist for the British Empire.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Robert Pattinson, Damian Lewis
Directed By: Werner Herzog

