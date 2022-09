(Photo by Disney /Courtesy Everett Collection)

All 19 Disney Live-Action Remakes Ranked

Ever since Disney’s $200 million psychedelic experiment Alice in Wonderland yielded a $1 billion return, the studio has been on the live-action remake train, adapting their classic cartoons for new generations to come.

We’ve seen critical hits (Cinderella), box office bonanzas (The Jungle Book), and even a dud or two according to the Tomatometer (Dumbo). For the completionist’s sake, we’re also including sequels like 102 Dalmatians in this list, and well as movies whose stories haven’t necessarily been told before, but which re-purpose old animated characters, like Christopher Robin.

We’re also including a few remakes from the 1990s which predate the current pile-on. In 2019 alone, there were five releases: Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Lady and the Tramp. And with Cruella now in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premiere Access), we’re taking a look back on every Disney live-action remake ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 The Jungle Book (2016) 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 115438% Critics Consensus: As lovely to behold as it is engrossing to watch, The Jungle Book is the rare remake that actually improves upon its predecessors -- all while setting a new standard for CGI. Synopsis: Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when... Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when... [More] Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba Directed By: Jon Favreau

#3 Cinderella (2015) 83% #3 Adjusted Score: 93799% Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic. Synopsis: After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett)... After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett)... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham-Carter Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#5 Cruella (2021) 74% #5 Adjusted Score: 96250% Critics Consensus: Cruella can't quite answer the question of why its title character needed an origin story, but this dazzling visual feast is awfully fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns. Synopsis: Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... Academy Award (R) winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#6 Mulan (2020) 73% #6 Adjusted Score: 95279% Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor. Synopsis: To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man... To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man... [More] Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An Directed By: Niki Caro

#7 Christopher Robin (2018) 72% #7 Adjusted Score: 88982% Critics Consensus: Christopher Robin may not equal A.A. Milne's stories -- or their animated Disney adaptations -- but it should prove sweet enough for audiences seeking a little childhood magic. Synopsis: Christopher Robin -- now a family man living in London -- receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal,... Christopher Robin -- now a family man living in London -- receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal,... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss Directed By: Marc Forster

#10 Aladdin (2019) 57% #10 Adjusted Score: 81303% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#11 Maleficent (2014) 53% #11 Adjusted Score: 65217% Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie's magnetic performance outshines Maleficent's dazzling special effects; unfortunately, the movie around them fails to justify all that impressive effort. Synopsis: As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When... As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Lesley Manville Directed By: Robert Stromberg

#12 The Lion King (2019) 52% #12 Adjusted Score: 78606% Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough. Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More] Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard Directed By: Jon Favreau

#14 Dumbo (2019) 45% #14 Adjusted Score: 68444% Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous. Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green Directed By: Tim Burton

#17 102 Dalmatians (2000) 31% #17 Adjusted Score: 32898% Critics Consensus: This sequel to the live-action 101 Dalmatians is simply more of the same. Critics say it also drags in parts, potentially boring children, and that it's too violent for a G-rated movie. Synopsis: In this all-new tale, Cruella De Vil (Glenn Close) is released from prison on good behavior vowing that she will... In this all-new tale, Cruella De Vil (Glenn Close) is released from prison on good behavior vowing that she will... [More] Starring: Glenn Close, Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans, Tim McInnerny Directed By: Kevin Lima