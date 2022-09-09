(Photo by Disney /Courtesy Everett Collection)

All 19 Disney Live-Action Remakes Ranked

Ever since Disney’s $200 million psychedelic experiment Alice in Wonderland yielded a $1 billion return, the studio has been on the live-action remake train, adapting their classic cartoons for new generations to come.

We’ve seen critical hits (Cinderella), box office bonanzas (The Jungle Book), and even a dud or two according to the Tomatometer (Dumbo). For the completionist’s sake, we’re also including sequels like 102 Dalmatians in this list, and well as movies whose stories haven’t necessarily been told before, but which re-purpose old animated characters, like Christopher Robin.

We’re also including a few remakes from the 1990s which predate the current pile-on. In 2019 alone, there were five releases: Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Lady and the Tramp. And with Cruella now in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premiere Access), we’re taking a look back on every Disney live-action remake ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#6 Mulan (2020) 73% #6 Adjusted Score: 95279% Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor. Synopsis: To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man... To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man... [More] Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An Directed By: Niki Caro

#7 Christopher Robin (2018) 72% #7 Adjusted Score: 88982% Critics Consensus: Christopher Robin may not equal A.A. Milne's stories -- or their animated Disney adaptations -- but it should prove sweet enough for audiences seeking a little childhood magic. Synopsis: Christopher Robin -- now a family man living in London -- receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal,... Christopher Robin -- now a family man living in London -- receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal,... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss Directed By: Marc Forster

#10 Aladdin (2019) 57% #10 Adjusted Score: 81303% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie