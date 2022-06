(Photo by Tracy Bennett/©Columbia Pictures)

All Adam Sandler Movies Ranked

The critics haven’t always been kind to Adam Sandler over the course of his film career, but box office receipts don’t lie — his detractors have been handily outnumbered by his many ardent fans, many of whom have been laughing it up over the SNL vet’s shtick for decades. His filmography’s certainly had its share of ups and downs, but it includes some of the biggest — and most eminently quotable — comedy hits in recent memory, from Billy Madison to Happy Gilmore, as well as a number of beloved rom-coms like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates, and indie gems in the form of The Meyerowitz Stories and Punch-Drunk Love. In fact, one of his latest was exactly that: 2019’s Uncut Gems, the intense crime thriller from the Safdie bros, drew some of the highest critical acclaim of Sandler’s career. And he pulls a repeat with 2022’s Netflix basketball dramedy Hustle.

Watch out for hired goons, giant penguins, and, of course, Bob Barker, and let’s take a look at his entire filmography, from the best Adam Sandler movies to the worst, ranked by Tomatometer!

#3 Hustle (2022) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 98144% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#5 Funny People (2009) 69% #5 Adjusted Score: 78158% Critics Consensus: Funny People features the requisite humor, as well as considerable emotional depth, resulting in Judd Apatow's most mature film to date. Synopsis: Recently learning that he has a fatal disease, comic George Simmons (Adam Sandler) spots a struggling performer named Ira (Seth... Recently learning that he has a fatal disease, comic George Simmons (Adam Sandler) spots a struggling performer named Ira (Seth... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana Directed By: Judd Apatow

#9 Happy Gilmore (1996) 61% #9 Adjusted Score: 63827% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#10 Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) 55% #10 Adjusted Score: 58035% Critics Consensus: Hotel Transylvania 2 is marginally better than the original, which may or may not be enough of a recommendation to watch 89 minutes of corny, colorfully animated gags from Adam Sandler and company. Synopsis: Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however,... Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky

#11 Spanglish (2004) 54% #11 Adjusted Score: 59725% Critics Consensus: Paz Vega shines, and Adam Sandler gives a performance of thoughtfulness and depth, but Spanglish is ultimately undermined by sitcommy plotting and unearned uplift. Synopsis: Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam... Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, Paz Vega, Cloris Leachman Directed By: James L. Brooks

#13 50 First Dates (2004) 45% #13 Adjusted Score: 51046% Critics Consensus: Gross-out humor overwhelms the easy chemistry between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, who bring some energy and yucks to this tale of a girl with short-term memory loss and the guy who tries to get her to love him. Synopsis: Playboy vet Henry sets his heart on romancing Lucy, but she has short-term memory loss; she can't remember anything that... Playboy vet Henry sets his heart on romancing Lucy, but she has short-term memory loss; she can't remember anything that... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin Directed By: Peter Segal

#15 Murder Mystery (2019) 45% #15 Adjusted Score: 47568% Critics Consensus: Murder Mystery reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler for a lightweight comedy that's content to settle for merely mediocre. Synopsis: A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A... A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton Directed By: Kyle Newacheck

#16 Shakes the Clown (1991) 43% #16 Adjusted Score: 43042% Critics Consensus: Shakes the Clown has a handful of memorable moments, but they're scattered in a movie whose best ideas were left undeveloped on their way to the screen. Synopsis: The all-clown town of Palukaville provides a colorful backdrop for this tale of an alcoholic funnyman framed for murder.... The all-clown town of Palukaville provides a colorful backdrop for this tale of an alcoholic funnyman framed for murder.... [More] Starring: Bobcat Goldthwait, Julie Brown, Tom Kenny, Blake Clark Directed By: Bobcat Goldthwait

#18 Billy Madison (1995) 41% #18 Adjusted Score: 42777% Critics Consensus: Audiences who enjoy Adam Sandler's belligerent comic energy may find him in joyously obnoxious form as Billy Madison, but this thinly-plotted starring vehicle surrounds its star with an aggressively pedestrian movie. Synopsis: Man-child Billy Madison (Adam Sandler) has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and... Man-child Billy Madison (Adam Sandler) has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin, Bridgette Wilson, Bradley Whitford Directed By: Tamra Davis

#21 Coneheads (1993) 35% #21 Adjusted Score: 35543% Critics Consensus: Listless, crude, and overall uninspired, Coneheads offers further evidence that stretching an SNL sketch to feature length can be tougher than narfling a garthok. Synopsis: Cone-headed extraterrestrials Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) find themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their... Cone-headed extraterrestrials Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) find themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their... [More] Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Michelle Burke, Michael McKean Directed By: Steve Barron

#22 Click (2006) 34% #22 Adjusted Score: 40406% Critics Consensus: This latest Adam Sandler vehicle borrows shamelessly from It's A Wonderful Life and Back To The Future, and fails to produce the necessary laughs that would forgive such imitation. Synopsis: Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) seems to have it all but his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), is increasingly frustrated by the... Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) seems to have it all but his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), is increasingly frustrated by the... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken, Sean Astin Directed By: Frank Coraci

#26 Bedtime Stories (2008) 27% #26 Adjusted Score: 31231% Critics Consensus: Though it may earns some chuckles from pre-teens, this kid-friendly Adam Sandler comedy is uneven, poorly paced, and lacks the requisite whimsy to truly work. Synopsis: Hotel handyman Skeeter Bronson (Adam Sandler) gets an unexpected surprise when he discovers that the tall tales he has been... Hotel handyman Skeeter Bronson (Adam Sandler) gets an unexpected surprise when he discovers that the tall tales he has been... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand Directed By: Adam Shankman

#27 Sandy Wexler (2017) 27% #27 Adjusted Score: 27767% Critics Consensus: Sandy Wexler marks a mild improvement from the Adam Sandler vehicles immediately preceding it -- which in no way serves as an endorsement for non-hardcore fans. Synopsis: Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group... Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Rob Schneider Directed By: Steven Brill

#28 The Week Of (2018) 26% #28 Adjusted Score: 25755% Critics Consensus: The Week Of suggests promise in further collaborations between Sandler and Robert Smigel, but its shopworn premise and listless execution aren't enough to recommend it. Synopsis: Two fathers with opposing personalities come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. They are forced to spend the... Two fathers with opposing personalities come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. They are forced to spend the... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Dratch Directed By: Robert Smigel

#29 Airheads (1994) 25% #29 Adjusted Score: 25651% Critics Consensus: There's a biting satire that keeps threatening to burst out of the well-cast Airheads, but unfortunately, the end result lives down to its title in the most unfortunate ways. Synopsis: Three aspiring rock musicians -- Chazz (Brendan Fraser), Pip (Adam Sandler) and Rex (Steve Buscemi) -- are determined to have... Three aspiring rock musicians -- Chazz (Brendan Fraser), Pip (Adam Sandler) and Rex (Steve Buscemi) -- are determined to have... [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, Joe Mantegna Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#30 Mr. Deeds (2002) 22% #30 Adjusted Score: 26039% Critics Consensus: This update of Capra doesn't hold a candle to the original, and even on its own merits, Mr. Deeds is still indifferently acted and stale. Synopsis: Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet, lovable guy leading a simple but happy life in the tiny hamlet of... Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet, lovable guy leading a simple but happy life in the tiny hamlet of... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder, Peter Gallagher, Jared Harris Directed By: Steven Brill

#31 Little Nicky (2000) 21% #31 Adjusted Score: 24883% Critics Consensus: Despite the presence of a large, talented cast, the jokes in Little Nicky are dumb, tasteless, and not that funny, and Adam Sandler's character is grating to watch. Synopsis: In a perfect world, he'd be happy to head-bang in his room all day to heavy metal music. But no,... In a perfect world, he'd be happy to head-bang in his room all day to heavy metal music. But no,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, Rhys Ifans Directed By: Steven Brill

#34 Pixels (2015) 18% #34 Adjusted Score: 25474% Critics Consensus: Much like the worst arcade games from the era that inspired it, Pixels has little replay value and is hardly worth a quarter. Synopsis: When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Chris Columbus

#35 Blended (2014) 15% #35 Adjusted Score: 20713% Critics Consensus: Lurching between slapstick and schmaltz without showing much of a commitment to either, Blended commits the rare Sandler sin of provoking little more than boredom. Synopsis: Recently divorced mom Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widowed dad Jim (Adam Sandler) let their friends push them into a blind... Recently divorced mom Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widowed dad Jim (Adam Sandler) let their friends push them into a blind... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Joel McHale, Wendi McLendon-Covey Directed By: Frank Coraci

#37 Zookeeper (2011) 14% #37 Adjusted Score: 18052% Critics Consensus: Zookeeper smothers Kevin James's with a sodden script and a surfeit of jokes inappropriate for the young viewers who would be intrigued by its juvenile storyline. Synopsis: Kindhearted Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) is one of the best-loved caretakers at the Franklin Park Zoo, but since he is... Kindhearted Griffin Keyes (Kevin James) is one of the best-loved caretakers at the Franklin Park Zoo, but since he is... [More] Starring: Kevin James, Rosario Dawson, Leslie Bibb, Ken Jeong Directed By: Frank Coraci

#40 Grown Ups (2010) 11% #40 Adjusted Score: 16594% Critics Consensus: Grown Ups' cast of comedy vets is amiable, but they're let down by flat direction and the scattershot, lowbrow humor of a stunted script. Synopsis: The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#42 The Do Over (2016) 9% #42 Adjusted Score: 8570% Critics Consensus: A dunderheaded story of mistaken identity, The Do-Over finds Adam Sandler and David Spade retreading old ground -- minus the comedic pep required to enliven the decidedly uninspired proceedings. Synopsis: When two guys fake their owns deaths and assume the identify of two others, they quickly discover that those men... When two guys fake their owns deaths and assume the identify of two others, they quickly discover that those men... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Paula Patton, David Spade, Nick Swardson Directed By: Steven Brill

#43 Grown Ups 2 (2013) 8% #43 Adjusted Score: 11333% Critics Consensus: While it's almost certainly the movie event of the year for filmgoers passionate about deer urine humor, Grown Ups 2 will bore, annoy, and disgust audiences of nearly every other persuasion. Synopsis: Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Directed By: Dennis Dugan