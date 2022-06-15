(Photo by Tracy Bennett/©Columbia Pictures)

All Adam Sandler Movies Ranked

The critics haven’t always been kind to Adam Sandler over the course of his film career, but box office receipts don’t lie — his detractors have been handily outnumbered by his many ardent fans, many of whom have been laughing it up over the SNL vet’s shtick for decades. His filmography’s certainly had its share of ups and downs, but it includes some of the biggest — and most eminently quotable — comedy hits in recent memory, from Billy Madison to Happy Gilmore, as well as a number of beloved rom-coms like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates, and indie gems in the form of The Meyerowitz Stories and Punch-Drunk Love. In fact, one of his latest was exactly that: 2019’s Uncut Gems, the intense crime thriller from the Safdie bros, drew some of the highest critical acclaim of Sandler’s career. And he pulls a repeat with 2022’s Netflix basketball dramedy Hustle.

Watch out for hired goons, giant penguins, and, of course, Bob Barker, and let’s take a look at his entire filmography, from the best Adam Sandler movies to the worst, ranked by Tomatometer!

#3 Hustle (2022) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 98144% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#9 Happy Gilmore (1996) 61% #9 Adjusted Score: 63827% Critics Consensus: Those who enjoy Adam Sandler's schtick will find plenty to love in this gleefully juvenile take on professional golf; those who don't, however, will find it unfunny and forgettable. Synopsis: All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#13 50 First Dates (2004) 45% #13 Adjusted Score: 51046% Critics Consensus: Gross-out humor overwhelms the easy chemistry between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, who bring some energy and yucks to this tale of a girl with short-term memory loss and the guy who tries to get her to love him. Synopsis: Playboy vet Henry sets his heart on romancing Lucy, but she has short-term memory loss; she can't remember anything that... Playboy vet Henry sets his heart on romancing Lucy, but she has short-term memory loss; she can't remember anything that... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin Directed By: Peter Segal

#18 Billy Madison (1995) 41% #18 Adjusted Score: 42777% Critics Consensus: Audiences who enjoy Adam Sandler's belligerent comic energy may find him in joyously obnoxious form as Billy Madison, but this thinly-plotted starring vehicle surrounds its star with an aggressively pedestrian movie. Synopsis: Man-child Billy Madison (Adam Sandler) has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and... Man-child Billy Madison (Adam Sandler) has been a spoiled rich kid all his life, and spends his days drinking and... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin, Bridgette Wilson, Bradley Whitford Directed By: Tamra Davis

#21 Coneheads (1993) 35% #21 Adjusted Score: 35543% Critics Consensus: Listless, crude, and overall uninspired, Coneheads offers further evidence that stretching an SNL sketch to feature length can be tougher than narfling a garthok. Synopsis: Cone-headed extraterrestrials Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) find themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their... Cone-headed extraterrestrials Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) find themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their... [More] Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Michelle Burke, Michael McKean Directed By: Steve Barron

#22 Click (2006) 34% #22 Adjusted Score: 40406% Critics Consensus: This latest Adam Sandler vehicle borrows shamelessly from It's A Wonderful Life and Back To The Future, and fails to produce the necessary laughs that would forgive such imitation. Synopsis: Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) seems to have it all but his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), is increasingly frustrated by the... Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) seems to have it all but his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), is increasingly frustrated by the... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale, Christopher Walken, Sean Astin Directed By: Frank Coraci

#27 Sandy Wexler (2017) 27% #27 Adjusted Score: 27767% Critics Consensus: Sandy Wexler marks a mild improvement from the Adam Sandler vehicles immediately preceding it -- which in no way serves as an endorsement for non-hardcore fans. Synopsis: Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group... Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Rob Schneider Directed By: Steven Brill

#34 Pixels (2015) 18% #34 Adjusted Score: 25474% Critics Consensus: Much like the worst arcade games from the era that inspired it, Pixels has little replay value and is hardly worth a quarter. Synopsis: When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Chris Columbus

#35 Blended (2014) 15% #35 Adjusted Score: 20713% Critics Consensus: Lurching between slapstick and schmaltz without showing much of a commitment to either, Blended commits the rare Sandler sin of provoking little more than boredom. Synopsis: Recently divorced mom Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widowed dad Jim (Adam Sandler) let their friends push them into a blind... Recently divorced mom Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widowed dad Jim (Adam Sandler) let their friends push them into a blind... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Joel McHale, Wendi McLendon-Covey Directed By: Frank Coraci