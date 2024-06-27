(Photo by Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Kevin Costner’s Best Movies and Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Kevin Costner, ambassador of classic America and magnificent wearer of big hats! The list starts with his Certified Fresh films, many of which highlight the American traditions of baseball and westerns, including Bull Durham and Field of Dreams demonstrating his love of the game, and the plentiful fields with Open Range, Let Him Go, and Best Picture-winner Dances With Wolves. Beyond those, we must recognize Costner’s work in historical crime and political thrillers with The Untouchables and JFK.

After Costner’s Certified Fresh films are his Fresh movies and TV projects, including yuppie romp The Big Chill, streaming phenomenon Yellowstone, and the western Silverado.

He also has some of the most interesting and popular-favorite Rotten movies, a few of which come from huge creative swings with Costner also in the director’s seat. These include DCEU starter Man of Steel, ’90s romancers The Bodyguard and Message in a Bottle, the (yep, anotha’!) western Wyatt Earp, and mondo sci-fi epics Waterworld and The Postman.

Most recently, Kevin’s back in at-any-Costner mode, claiming to have personally financed $40 million his multi-film project Horizon: An American Saga, with Chapter 1 releasing in June, Chapter 2 slated for August, and the planned third and fourth currently in production.

#7 JFK (1991) 84% #7 Adjusted Score: 89959% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#23 Draft Day (2014) 60% #23 Adjusted Score: 67372% Critics Consensus: It's perfectly pleasant for sports buffs and Costner fans, but overall, Draft Day lives down to its title by relying too heavily on the sort of by-the-numbers storytelling that only a statistician could love. Synopsis: Sonny Weaver Jr. is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. One of pro football's most important days, NFL draft... Sonny Weaver Jr. is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. One of pro football's most important days, NFL draft... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary, Chadwick Boseman Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#29 Waterworld (1995) 47% #29 Adjusted Score: 51606% Critics Consensus: Though it suffered from toxic buzz at the time of its release, Waterworld is ultimately an ambitious misfire: an extravagant sci-fi flick with some decent moments and a lot of silly ones. Synopsis: After the melting of the polar ice caps, most of the globe is underwater. Some humans have survived, and even... After the melting of the polar ice caps, most of the globe is underwater. Some humans have survived, and even... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

#37 The Guardian (2006) 37% #37 Adjusted Score: 42870% Critics Consensus: The Coast Guard gets its chance for a heroic movie tribute, but The Guardian does it no justice, borrowing cliche after cliche from other (and better) military branch movies. Synopsis: A Coast Guard rescue swimmer (Kevin Costner), who still mourns losing his crew in a fatal accident, copes by dedicating... A Coast Guard rescue swimmer (Kevin Costner), who still mourns losing his crew in a fatal accident, copes by dedicating... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher, Sela Ward, Melissa Sagemiller Directed By: Andrew Davis

#40 Criminal (2016) 30% #40 Adjusted Score: 36068% Critics Consensus: Despite the valiant efforts of a game and talented cast, Criminal has little to offer beyond the bare minimum expected by the most undemanding of genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... CIA agent Bill Pope (Ryan Reynolds) dies while traveling to a secret location to meet a hacker who can launch... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds Directed By: Ariel Vromen