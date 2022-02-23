(Photo by Warner Bros./ courtesy Everett Collection)

DC Movies In Order: How to Watch All 10 DCEU Movies

Welcome to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU)! If you’re looking to watch these interconnected superhero DC movies and series in order as their events unfold chronologically, you’ll want to start with Wonder Woman, which takes place across 1918 in the midst of World War I. Next stop: Big action and even bigger hair with Wonder Woman 1984.

From there, the rest of the DCEU’s chronological order lines up with their movies’ releases. Get acquainted with Superman in Man of Steel, and then see him bond with Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Suicide Squad is up next before you get to witness the epic team-up Justice League. (Substitute in the four-hour Zack Snyder’s Justice League if you want more, though that is non-canon.)

From there, we go to Aquaman, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). 2021’s The Suicide Squad is set several years after the first Squad and largely distances itself from that original, though many characters return, including Quinn, Rick Flagg, and Amanda Waller. And the adventures continue on HBO Max with hit series Peacemaker!

Now, continue on to see the full guide on how to watch the DC movies in order!



#8 Suicide Squad (2016) 26% #8 Adjusted Score: 51558% Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman Directed By: David Ayer

#7 Justice League (2017) 40% #7 Adjusted Score: 70699% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams Directed By: Zack Snyder