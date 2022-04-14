Pineapple Express

All Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

One-season wonder Freaks and Geeks had a startling amount of its young alums go on to have successful Hollywood careers, Seth Rogen chief among them. He followed mentor Judd Apatow into the movie game with The 40 Year-Old Virgin, starring in a memorable supporting role. Rogen was then upgraded to lead status for Apatow’s follow-up Knocked Up, and the movie’s critical and box office success showed Virgin was no fluke, heralding a significant sea change in mainstream American comedy. Rogen has remained the face of this bong- and bro-tastic style of comedy, also featuring big rips of heartfelt emotion – like Animal House by way of James L. Brooks – in repeated movie hits like Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

He’s been amassing an impressive résumé as producer (not just on his own starring films, but also the likes of Blockers and Good Boys) and director, helming This Is the End, The Interview, and episodes of Future Man and Preacher. His latest comedy was An American Pickle. And now we’re looking at all of Seth Rogen’s movies, ranked by Tomatometer!

#1

50/50 (2011)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101095%
Critics Consensus: A good-hearted film about a difficult topic, 50/50 maneuvers between jokes and drama with surprising finesse.
Synopsis: Adam Lerner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) has always tried to take good care of his health, so it comes as a cruel... [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard
Directed By: Jonathan Levine

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 117270%
Critics Consensus: Oh, hai Mark. The Disaster Artist is a surprisingly poignant and charming movie-about-a-movie that explores the creative process with unexpected delicacy.
Synopsis: The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron
Directed By: James Franco

#3

Knocked Up (2007)
89%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100486%
Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed.
Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Judd Apatow

#4

Superbad (2007)
87%

#4
Adjusted Score: 96297%
Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience.
Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More]
Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader
Directed By: Greg Mottola

#5

Kung Fu Panda (2008)
87%

#5
Adjusted Score: 94957%
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda has a familiar message, but the pleasing mix of humor, swift martial arts action, and colorful animation makes for winning Summer entertainment.
Synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, David Cross
Directed By: John Stevenson, Mark Osborne

#6

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
87%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97158%
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda 3 boasts the requisite visual splendor, but like its rotund protagonist, this sequel's narrative is also surprisingly nimble, adding up to animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: Living large and loving life, Po (Jack Black) realizes that he has a lot to learn if he's going to... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie
Directed By: Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Alessandro Carloni

#7

Steve Jobs (2015)
85%

#7
Adjusted Score: 98525%
Critics Consensus: Like the tech giant co-founded by its subject, Steve Jobs gathers brilliant people to deliver a product whose elegance belies the intricate complexities at its core.
Synopsis: With public anticipation running high, Apple Inc. co-founders Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and Steve "Woz" Wozniak get ready to unveil... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 93022%
Critics Consensus: Steve Carell's first star turn scores big with a tender treatment of its titular underdog, using raunchy but realistically funny comedy to connect with adult audiences.
Synopsis: Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) is an amiable single guy who works at a big-box store. Living alone, 40-year-old Andy spends... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco
Directed By: Judd Apatow

#9

This Is the End (2013)
83%

#9
Adjusted Score: 91575%
Critics Consensus: Energetic, self-deprecating performances and enough guffaw-inducing humor make up for the flaws in This Is the End loosely written script.
Synopsis: In Hollywood, actor James Franco is throwing a party with a slew of celebrity pals. Among those in attendance are... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel
Directed By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

#10

Sausage Party (2016)
82%

#10
Adjusted Score: 97325%
Critics Consensus: Sausage Party is definitely offensive, but backs up its enthusiastic profanity with an impressively high laugh-to-gag ratio -- and a surprisingly thought-provoking storyline.
Synopsis: Life is good for all the food items that occupy the shelves at the local supermarket. Frank (Seth Rogen) the... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader
Directed By: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

#11

Long Shot (2019)
81%

#11
Adjusted Score: 100032%
Critics Consensus: A sharp and deceptively layered comedy that's further fueled by the odd couple chemistry of its leads, this Long Shot largely hits its marks.
Synopsis: Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, June Diane Raphael, O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Directed By: Jonathan Levine

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 86017%
Critics Consensus: The Spiderwick Chronicles is an entertaining children's adventure, with heart and imagination to spare.
Synopsis: Of the three Grace children, Jared (Freddie Highmore) has always been thought of as the troublemaker. So when strange things... [More]
Starring: Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, David Strathairn
Directed By: Mark Waters

#13

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
80%

#13
Adjusted Score: 87368%
Critics Consensus: The storyline arc may seem a tad familiar to fans of the original, but Kung Fu Panda 2 offers enough action, comedy, and visual sparkle to compensate.
Synopsis: Now known as the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung... [More]
Starring: Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Gary Oldman
Directed By: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 84453%
Critics Consensus: Horton Hears A Who! is both whimsical and heartwarming, and is the rare Dr. Seuss adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the source material.
Synopsis: Animated elephant Horton (Jim Carrey) finds a speck of dust floating in the Jungle of Nool. Upon investigation of the... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Amy Poehler, Jesse McCartney
Directed By: Jimmy Hayward, Steve Martino

#15

Take This Waltz (2011)
79%

#15
Adjusted Score: 83900%
Critics Consensus: Featuring excellent work from an outstanding cast, the bittersweet drama Waltz proves that in the right hands, a familiar tale can still ring true.
Synopsis: A young woman (Michelle Williams) is torn between the husband (Seth Rogen) that she loves and a new man (Luke... [More]
Starring: Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Luke Kirby, Sarah Silverman
Directed By: Sarah Polley

#16

Neighbors (2014)
73%

#16
Adjusted Score: 81740%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of bawdy humor evenly spread between its well-matched stars, Neighbors earns its R rating -- and filmgoers' laughs.
Synopsis: New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 82316%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't approach the depth of the best animated films, Monsters Vs. Aliens has enough humor and special effects to entertain moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett
Directed By: Rob Letterman, Conrad Vernon

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 83578%
Critics Consensus: An American Pickle lacks the tart snap viewers might expect given its creative premise, but Seth Rogen's dual performance makes this a low-key comedy to relish.
Synopsis: Preserved in pickle brine for 100 years, an Orthodox Jewish factory worker wakes up in New York City and tracks... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone, Sean Whalen
Directed By: Brandon Trost

#19

Paul (2011)
70%

#19
Adjusted Score: 78414%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist.
Synopsis: For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... [More]
Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman
Directed By: Greg Mottola

#20

Funny People (2009)
69%

#20
Adjusted Score: 78171%
Critics Consensus: Funny People features the requisite humor, as well as considerable emotional depth, resulting in Judd Apatow's most mature film to date.
Synopsis: Recently learning that he has a fatal disease, comic George Simmons (Adam Sandler) spots a struggling performer named Ira (Seth... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana
Directed By: Judd Apatow

#21

The Night Before (2015)
69%

#21
Adjusted Score: 74377%
Critics Consensus: The Night Before provokes enough belly laughs to qualify as a worthwhile addition to the list of Christmas comedies worth revisiting, even if it isn't quite as consistent as the classics.
Synopsis: For the last 10 years, lifelong buddies Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen) and Chris (Anthony Mackie) have gathered on... [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anthony Mackie, Jillian Bell
Directed By: Jonathan Levine

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 75561%
Critics Consensus: Both funny and scattershot, this loose-knit action/buddy/stoner comedy bridges genres and keeps a steady tempo of low-ball laughs.
Synopsis: Stoner Dale Denton's (Seth Rogen) enjoyment of a rare strain of marijuana may prove fatal when he drops his roach... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole, Rosie Perez
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 73373%
Critics Consensus: Zack and Miri Make a Porno is a modest success for Kevin Smith, due in large part to the charm of Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks.
Synopsis: Lifelong friends and now roommates, Zack (Seth Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks) are buried under a mountain of debt. When... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks, Traci Lords, Jason Mewes
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 76206%
Critics Consensus: Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising may not be strictly necessary, but it still wrings a surprising amount of humor from a recycled premise with a distaff twist.
Synopsis: Life is good for Mac Radner (Seth Rogen) and pregnant wife Kelly (Rose Byrne) until the unruly sisters of Kappa... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 60334%
Critics Consensus: Brisk, funny, and sweetly raunchy, For a Good Time, Call... adds to the recent string of R-rated female comedies while serving as an overdue coming out party for the charming Ari Graynor.
Synopsis: Reserved Lauren (Lauren Anne Miller) and bubbly Katie (Ari Graynor) are polar opposites and past enemies. However, when both gals... [More]
Starring: Ari Graynor, Lauren Anne Miller, Justin Long, Mark Webber
Directed By: Jamie Travis

#26

The Lion King (2019)
52%

#26
Adjusted Score: 78560%
Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough.
Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More]
Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 59030%
Critics Consensus: Though it has a mean streak, and does not cater to all tastes, Observe and Report has gut-busting laughs and a fully committed Seth Rogen in irresistible form.
Synopsis: As head of security at the Forest Ridge Mall, Ronnie Barnhardt (Seth Rogen) takes his job very seriously, enforcing mall... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, Anna Faris
Directed By: Jody Hill

#28

The Interview (2014)
51%

#28
Adjusted Score: 56102%
Critics Consensus: Unfortunately overshadowed by controversy (and under-screened as a result), The Interview's screenplay offers middling laughs bolstered by its two likable leads.
Synopsis: Dave Skylark (James Franco) and his producer Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) are the team behind the popular tabloid-TV show "Skylark... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Seth Rogen, Lizzy Caplan, Randall Park
Directed By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

#29

The Green Hornet (2011)
44%

#29
Adjusted Score: 52866%
Critics Consensus: It's sporadically entertaining, but The Green Hornet never approaches the surreal heights suggested by a Michel Gondry/Seth Rogen collaboration.
Synopsis: Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), the heir to the largest newspaper fortune in Los Angeles, is a spoiled playboy who has... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, Cameron Diaz, Tom Wilkinson
Directed By: Michel Gondry

#30

The Guilt Trip (2012)
37%

#30
Adjusted Score: 41263%
Critics Consensus: Seth Rogen and Barbra Streisand have enough chemistry to drive a solidly assembled comedy; unfortunately, The Guilt Trip has a lemon of a script and is perilously low on comedic fuel.
Synopsis: Before embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip, Andy Brewster pays a visit to his overbearing mother, Joyce. That proves to... [More]
Starring: Barbra Streisand, Seth Rogen, Brett Cullen, Colin Hanks
Directed By: Anne Fletcher

#31

Zeroville (2019)
23%

#31
Adjusted Score: 23049%
Critics Consensus: Potentially an ironic favorite for cult film fans, Zeroville is a fundamentally misguided -- and descriptively titled -- passion project for its director and star.
Synopsis: With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King
Directed By: James Franco

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 15005%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Compson family struggles to adjust to the changes in society during the early 20th century in the Deep South.... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Jacob Loeb, Joey King, Tim Blake Nelson
Directed By: James Franco

