All Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

One-season wonder Freaks and Geeks had a startling amount of its young alums go on to have successful Hollywood careers, Seth Rogen chief among them. He followed mentor Judd Apatow into the movie game with The 40 Year-Old Virgin, starring in a memorable supporting role. Rogen was then upgraded to lead status for Apatow’s follow-up Knocked Up, and the movie’s critical and box office success showed Virgin was no fluke, heralding a significant sea change in mainstream American comedy. Rogen has remained the face of this bong- and bro-tastic style of comedy, also featuring big rips of heartfelt emotion – like Animal House by way of James L. Brooks – in repeated movie hits like Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

He’s been amassing an impressive résumé as producer (not just on his own starring films, but also the likes of Blockers and Good Boys) and director, helming This Is the End, The Interview, and episodes of Future Man and Preacher. His latest comedy was An American Pickle. And now we’re looking at all of Seth Rogen’s movies, ranked by Tomatometer!



#3 Knocked Up (2007) 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 100486% Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed. Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Directed By: Judd Apatow

#4 Superbad (2007) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 96297% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#7 Steve Jobs (2015) 85% #7 Adjusted Score: 98525% Critics Consensus: Like the tech giant co-founded by its subject, Steve Jobs gathers brilliant people to deliver a product whose elegance belies the intricate complexities at its core. Synopsis: With public anticipation running high, Apple Inc. co-founders Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and Steve "Woz" Wozniak get ready to unveil... With public anticipation running high, Apple Inc. co-founders Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and Steve "Woz" Wozniak get ready to unveil... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Danny Boyle

#16 Neighbors (2014) 73% #16 Adjusted Score: 81740% Critics Consensus: With plenty of bawdy humor evenly spread between its well-matched stars, Neighbors earns its R rating -- and filmgoers' laughs. Synopsis: New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... New parents Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs when they welcome an infant daughter into... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#18 An American Pickle (2020) 72% #18 Adjusted Score: 83578% Critics Consensus: An American Pickle lacks the tart snap viewers might expect given its creative premise, but Seth Rogen's dual performance makes this a low-key comedy to relish. Synopsis: Preserved in pickle brine for 100 years, an Orthodox Jewish factory worker wakes up in New York City and tracks... Preserved in pickle brine for 100 years, an Orthodox Jewish factory worker wakes up in New York City and tracks... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone, Sean Whalen Directed By: Brandon Trost

#19 Paul (2011) 70% #19 Adjusted Score: 78414% Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist. Synopsis: For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman Directed By: Greg Mottola

#20 Funny People (2009) 69% #20 Adjusted Score: 78171% Critics Consensus: Funny People features the requisite humor, as well as considerable emotional depth, resulting in Judd Apatow's most mature film to date. Synopsis: Recently learning that he has a fatal disease, comic George Simmons (Adam Sandler) spots a struggling performer named Ira (Seth... Recently learning that he has a fatal disease, comic George Simmons (Adam Sandler) spots a struggling performer named Ira (Seth... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann, Eric Bana Directed By: Judd Apatow

#26 The Lion King (2019) 52% #26 Adjusted Score: 78560% Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough. Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But... [More] Starring: Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard Directed By: Jon Favreau

#30 The Guilt Trip (2012) 37% #30 Adjusted Score: 41263% Critics Consensus: Seth Rogen and Barbra Streisand have enough chemistry to drive a solidly assembled comedy; unfortunately, The Guilt Trip has a lemon of a script and is perilously low on comedic fuel. Synopsis: Before embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip, Andy Brewster pays a visit to his overbearing mother, Joyce. That proves to... Before embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip, Andy Brewster pays a visit to his overbearing mother, Joyce. That proves to... [More] Starring: Barbra Streisand, Seth Rogen, Brett Cullen, Colin Hanks Directed By: Anne Fletcher

#31 Zeroville (2019) 23% #31 Adjusted Score: 23049% Critics Consensus: Potentially an ironic favorite for cult film fans, Zeroville is a fundamentally misguided -- and descriptively titled -- passion project for its director and star. Synopsis: With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and... With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and... [More] Starring: James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King Directed By: James Franco

