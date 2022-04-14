(Photo by Columbia Pictures/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Seth Rogen Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

One-season wonder Freaks and Geeks had a startling amount of its young alums go on to have successful Hollywood careers, Seth Rogen chief among them. He followed mentor Judd Apatow into the movie game with The 40 Year-Old Virgin, starring in a memorable supporting role. Rogen was then upgraded to lead status for Apatow’s follow-up Knocked Up, and the movie’s critical and box office success showed Virgin was no fluke, heralding a significant sea change in mainstream American comedy. Rogen has remained the face of this bong- and bro-tastic style of comedy, also featuring big rips of heartfelt emotion – like Animal House by way of James L. Brooks – in repeated movie hits like Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

He’s been amassing an impressive résumé as producer (not just on his own starring films, but also the likes of Blockers and Good Boys) and director, helming This Is the End, The Interview, and episodes of Future Man and Preacher. His latest comedy was An American Pickle. And now we’re looking at all of Seth Rogen’s movies, ranked by Tomatometer!



#3 Knocked Up (2007) 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 100486% Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed. Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Directed By: Judd Apatow

#4 Superbad (2007) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 96297% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola

#19 Paul (2011) 70% #19 Adjusted Score: 78414% Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist. Synopsis: For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman Directed By: Greg Mottola

#31 Zeroville (2019) 23% #31 Adjusted Score: 23049% Critics Consensus: Potentially an ironic favorite for cult film fans, Zeroville is a fundamentally misguided -- and descriptively titled -- passion project for its director and star. Synopsis: With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and... With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and... [More] Starring: James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King Directed By: James Franco

Thumbnail image: Columbia Pictures, Universal / courtesy Everett Collection