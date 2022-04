(Photo by Sony Pictures/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Jack Nicholson Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the movies of legendary actor Jack Nicholson! We start with the list with his Certified Fresh films, which are some of the “best” movies out there, like Best Picture winners (The Departed, Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), arguably the best horror movie ever (The Shining), best counterculture movie (Easy Rider), and, of course, some best acting Oscar winners, like As Good As It Gets and Terms on Endearment. Then move on to his Fresh movies, like Hal Ashby’s raucous The Last Detail, later period rom-com Something’s Gotta Give, and the superhero landmark Batman. Some of his Rotten films with high audience marks include Anger Management, The Bucket List, and The Evening Star.

#1 Chinatown (1974) 99% #1 Adjusted Score: 105859% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

#4 The Departed (2006) 90% #4 Adjusted Score: 102825% Critics Consensus: Featuring outstanding work from an excellent cast, The Departed is a thoroughly engrossing gangster drama with the gritty authenticity and soupy morality we come to expect from Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#5 Reds (1981) 90% #5 Adjusted Score: 92379% Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#7 The Passenger (1975) 88% #7 Adjusted Score: 93514% Critics Consensus: Antonioni's classic, a tale of lonely, estranged characters on a journey though the mysterious landscapes of identity, shimmers with beauty and uncertainty. Synopsis: David Locke (Jack Nicholson) is a world-weary American journalist who has been sent to cover a conflict in northern Africa,... David Locke (Jack Nicholson) is a world-weary American journalist who has been sent to cover a conflict in northern Africa,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Maria Schneider, Jenny Runacre, Ian Hendry Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni

#9 The Shining (1980) 85% #9 Adjusted Score: 92783% Critics Consensus: Though it deviates from Stephen King's novel, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a chilling, often baroque journey into madness -- exemplified by an unforgettable turn from Jack Nicholson. Synopsis: Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block.... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#11 Prizzi's Honor (1985) 85% #11 Adjusted Score: 87614% Critics Consensus: Disturbing and sardonic, Prizzi's Honor excels at black comedy because director John Huston and his game ensemble take the farce deadly seriously. Synopsis: For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of... For Charley Partanna (Jack Nicholson), life in the Prizzi family is good as long as he honors the wishes of... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Turner, Anjelica Huston, Robert Loggia Directed By: John Huston

#21 Carnal Knowledge (1971) 87% #21 Adjusted Score: 89645% Critics Consensus: Although it comes lopsidedly from the male gaze, Carnal Knowledge is a sexually frank and ferociously well-acted battle between the sexes. Synopsis: Nice guy Sandy (Art Garfunkel) and charming schemer Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) meet as college roommates in the late 1940s. Sandy... Nice guy Sandy (Art Garfunkel) and charming schemer Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) meet as college roommates in the late 1940s. Sandy... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Ann-Margret, Candice Bergen Directed By: Mike Nichols

#27 Batman (1989) 72% #27 Adjusted Score: 78028% Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character. Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl Directed By: Tim Burton

#30 Tommy (1975) 70% #30 Adjusted Score: 71354% Critics Consensus: Tommy is as erratic and propulsive as a game of pinball, incorporating The Who's songs into an irreverent odyssey with the visual imagination that only director Ken Russell can conjure. Synopsis: After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming... After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming... [More] Starring: Roger Daltrey, Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Elton John Directed By: Ken Russell

#34 Wolf (1994) 63% #34 Adjusted Score: 65225% Critics Consensus: Wolf misses the jugular after showing flashes of killer instinct early on, but engaging stars and deft direction make this a unique horror-romance worth watching. Synopsis: After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of... After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan Directed By: Mike Nichols

#38 Ironweed (1987) 58% #38 Adjusted Score: 59161% Critics Consensus: Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep play masterfully off each, but Ironweed's unrelenting bleakness proves to be more monotonous than compelling. Synopsis: In Depression-era Albany, N.Y., erstwhile baseball star Francis Phelan (Jack Nicholson) has become an alcoholic vagabond after guilt over accidentally... In Depression-era Albany, N.Y., erstwhile baseball star Francis Phelan (Jack Nicholson) has become an alcoholic vagabond after guilt over accidentally... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Tom Waits, Carroll Baker Directed By: Hector Babenco

#39 Mars Attacks! (1996) 55% #39 Adjusted Score: 58957% Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy '50s sci-fi and Ed Wood movies -- perhaps a little too faithfully for audiences. Synopsis: A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan Directed By: Tim Burton