(Photo by Dimension Films/courtesy Everett Collection)

Scream Movies and Series, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all of the Scream franchise, including the ’90s teen slasher classic, the sequels and TV series, and the reboot twenty-five years later!

#6

Scream 3 (2000)
41%

#6
Adjusted Score: 44630%
Critics Consensus: Despite some surprising twists, Scream 3 sees the franchise falling back on the same old horror formulas and cliches it once hacked and slashed with postmodern abandon.
Synopsis: In the final installment to this trilogy, a murdering spree begins to happen again; this time targeted toward the original... [More]
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Arquette, Patrick Dempsey
Directed By: Wes Craven

Scream (2015)
61%

#5
Synopsis: MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated... [More]
Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini
Directed By: Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein, Jill Blotevogel, Jaime Paglia

#4

Scream 4 (2011)
61%

#4
Adjusted Score: 67181%
Critics Consensus: The franchise is showing its age, but Scream 4 is undeniably an improvement over its predecessor, with just enough meta humor and clever kills.
Synopsis: It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order... [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Emma Roberts
Directed By: Wes Craven

#3

Scream (2022)
74%

#3
Adjusted Score: 84628%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the... [More]
Starring: Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Melissa Barrera
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#2

Scream (1996)
79%

#2
Adjusted Score: 83873%
Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some.
Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard
Directed By: Wes Craven

#1

Scream 2 (1997)
81%

#1
Adjusted Score: 86058%
Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate.
Synopsis: Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... [More]
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Directed By: Wes Craven

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Binge Guide Film Festival politics Netflix RT History Women's History Month NBA batman 2021 comic know your critic royal family Schedule films Vudu french kaiju Alien stoner travel Winter TV cancelled TV shows fast and furious Freeform werewolf rt archives History young adult boxing critic resources reviews Nickelodeon Country diversity ABC Family Film Stephen King reboot BBC One TIFF medical drama technology psychological thriller pirates of the caribbean BET Awards marvel cinematic universe ABC Signature sports Apple TV+ NYCC Christmas cancelled TV series 93rd Oscars harry potter The Witch hist Acorn TV richard e. Grant transformers Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sitcom Image Comics cooking Fantasy cartoon book adaptation composers football spider-verse Cosplay kong witnail international GoT genre TCA Winter 2020 Marvel Studios Infographic concert Academy Awards CBS All Access Elton John chucky MSNBC spanish hidden camera Hear Us Out Crackle Cartoon Network ITV USA Network 99% true crime debate sequel Comic-Con@Home 2021 emmy awards Amazon Studios 71st Emmy Awards Tokyo Olympics Reality Adult Swim aapi teaser slashers Exclusive Video dceu Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Television Critics Association VH1 Teen Britbox all-time feel good IMDb TV Universal award winner Toys Tags: Comedy Fox Searchlight Rock Sony Pictures latino Election Trophy Talk Disney Plus Holiday Broadway dragons mutant Showtime HBO Go WGN live action HFPA Dark Horse Comics Travel Channel Year in Review Mudbound Super Bowl vampires saw Disney Channel Countdown rotten movies we love Reality Competition The Walt Disney Company cars TCA 2017 AMC WarnerMedia Arrowverse crime drama classics Crunchyroll revenge Western political drama 2019 documentaries rotten Comedy Central GIFs festival 2015 worst movies CW Seed First Look Pride Month Chernobyl Interview Apple Amazon Rocky Anna Paquin unscripted First Reviews kids jamie lee curtis halloween tv TNT A24 Box Office BET Turner streaming Family 2017 festivals Superheroe YouTube blaxploitation christmas movies criterion Nat Geo Creative Arts Emmys 90s Paramount 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Martial Arts DGA Comedy ghosts leaderboard crime thriller X-Men toy story Star Wars game of thrones crime documentary south america 79th Golden Globes Awards Horror VICE cults new zealand posters TBS Holidays Pacific Islander Ghostbusters OneApp justice league facebook period drama GLAAD screenings australia TV One The Academy hollywood Fox News video Extras Lifetime Christmas movies Comics on TV Star Trek green book suspense Sundance TV disaster 21st Century Fox singing competition cancelled television Marvel superhero mission: impossible Cannes Trailer Tomatazos scene in color Comic Book Fargo Rom-Com Peacock Black History Month SXSW Syfy BBC PlayStation Amazon Prime Video Prime Video zombie Esquire scary movies BBC America science fiction 24 frames National Geographic ABC italian Hulu Polls and Games heist movie doctor who comics blockbuster Thanksgiving Lucasfilm hispanic slasher DC streaming service Musical elevated horror parents Set visit canceled archives black Spike mockumentary biography Winners Marvel Television movies best sopranos 2018 Paramount Network historical drama Awards Tour FOX Pet Sematary Sci-Fi Grammys animated razzies TLC independent action-comedy TV renewals series Sundance robots Summer theme song Mary Tyler Moore YouTube Premium Food Network Heroines directors video on demand indiana jones aliens romantic comedy Columbia Pictures deadpool rt labs critics edition Tumblr cats Spectrum Originals Writers Guild of America nature TV movies renewed TV shows japan foreign YouTube Red Captain marvel comic books CBS 20th Century Fox CNN dreamworks anthology trailers Discovery Channel FX Biopics TruTV miniseries Pixar Music black comedy telelvision SDCC Instagram Live CMT Mary poppins prank new york spain Hollywood Foreign Press Association HBO Max Calendar Ellie Kemper remakes boxoffice El Rey Amazon Prime venice laika OWN comedies Spring TV Certified Fresh critics thriller Tubi Awards obituary Epix MCU strong female leads social media LGBT art house mob franchise NBC police drama Animation marvel comics nfl FX on Hulu screen actors guild DC Universe Pirates SundanceTV dramedy APB hispanic heritage month Mystery MTV Mary Poppins Returns canceled TV shows 4/20 Disney streaming service Quiz Turner Classic Movies children's TV TCA Awards Photos IFC Films President biopic Superheroes Walt Disney Pictures Action Television Academy cops spy thriller cancelled Rocketman war Character Guide Neflix sag awards lord of the rings New York Comic Con The CW Kids & Family Hallmark Christmas movies james bond TCA Disney+ Disney Plus what to watch stop motion wonder woman IFC godzilla discovery romance Tarantino DirecTV ratings based on movie trophy Universal Pictures Brie Larson satire docudrama Nominations Lifetime 2016 E3 universal monsters 2020 scorecard TCM stand-up comedy popular San Diego Comic-Con Black Mirror Song of Ice and Fire sequels zombies die hard Paramount Plus Wes Anderson ViacomCBS worst Logo Hallmark blockbusters dark BAFTA Red Carpet mcc psycho breaking bad DC Comics Pop FXX Lionsgate comiccon AMC Plus finale rt labs high school new star wars movies zero dark thirty ESPN The Purge Warner Bros. dexter Bravo child's play comic book movies Watching Series television live event 1990s 007 scary Disney basketball versus halloween binge spider-man Ovation ID joker olympics serial killer rom-coms HBO Drama a nightmare on elm street free movies golden globes monster movies TV Baby Yoda comic book movie Musicals Pop TV Fall TV king kong Valentine's Day TV Land Marathons The Walking Dead PaleyFest Video Games PBS japanese Emmys casting target vs. movie Opinion indie adventure Premiere Dates Shondaland legend spanish language USA Masterpiece book Endgame asian-american anime cinemax RT21 superman 45 nbcuniversal docuseries news jurassic park Trivia Best and Worst spinoff twilight gangster toronto The Arrangement quibi See It Skip It space Starz Apple TV Plus dogs streaming movies golden globe awards 73rd Emmy Awards tv talk crossover Emmy Nominations Shudder adaptation Podcast Mindy Kaling 72 Emmy Awards A&E Netflix Christmas movies women E! name the review Avengers adenture dc Legendary game show Oscars Sundance Now LGBTQ talk show Funimation YA Classic Film natural history supernatural fresh American Society of Cinematographers Sneak Peek king arthur VOD
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy