Scream Movies and Series, Ranked by Tomatometer

Adjusted Score: 83873%

Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some.

Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More]