Scream Movies and Series, Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Dimension Films/courtesy Everett Collection)
We’re ranking all of the Scream franchise, including the ’90s teen slasher classic, the sequels and TV series, and the reboot twenty-five years later!
The Scream Cast Explain How to Survive a Scream Movie
“Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong” About… The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Scream First Reviews: A Bloody, Funny Thrill Ride That Honors Wes Craven’s Legacy
30 Most Popular Movies Right Now: Top Films Everyone’s Watching
Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
Sidney Poitier Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
January 14, 2022
Peacemaker Creator James Gunn, Star John Cena, and His Costars Reveal the Best Dancer
January 13, 2022
January 12, 2022