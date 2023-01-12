Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies 2022

The emotional fan-favorite, Yeoh-gets-an-Oscar-or-we-will-riot entry of 2022 the Oscar season, Everything Everywhere All at Once, tops our list of the Best Sci-Fi & Fantasy of 2022, due in no small part to its impeccable direction, production design, arresting visuals, and of course, the performances. Starring the incomparable Michelle Yeoh and reintroducing the world to the former child actor Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once is not just an Oscar hopeful; it is literally one of the best films of the year, a testament to what genre filmmaking can do. It’s joined on this list by more illustrious candidates, including a few Oscar hopefuls, such as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Jordan Peele’s Nope. Be sure to stream this one as soon as possible if you haven’t already and you want to be prepared to know exactly which film will pick up hardware come Oscar night.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 Prey (2022) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 102835% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg