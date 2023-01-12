Best Romance Movies 2022
Best Romance wasn’t the most star-studded category in 2022, save for maybe Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet, but it showcased love and relationships from a variety of international perspectives. What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? brought us a tale of magical realism from Georgia, France’s Anaïs in Love offered a lighthearted look at star-crossed love, and even 7 Days delved into the disconnect between first and second generation Indian-Americans. But it was Finland’s Girl Picture that won over the critics with its honest portrayal of female friendship and coming-of-age romance.
#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Sensitively written and beautifully acted, Girl Picture captures the whirlwind of teenage emotions without sacrificing narrative maturity and depth.
Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Providing a brilliant (and too-rare) showcase for veteran actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi, A Love Song tells a small, stirring tale with quiet grace.
Faye (Dale Dickey) is a lone traveler biding her time fishing, birding and stargazing at a rural Colorado campground as... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 96453%
Critics Consensus: Ali & Ava's tender, naturalistic love story adds another powerful chapter to writer-director Clio Barnard's filmography.
Both lonely for different reasons, ALI and AVA meet through their shared affection for SOFIA (6), the child of ALI's... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 96649%
Critics Consensus: Bros marks a step forward in rom-com representation -- and just as importantly, it's a whole bunch of fun to watch.
Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91748%
Critics Consensus: The main character may be hard to like, but Anaïs in Love offers a well-acted and breezily humorous take on its admittedly well-worn themes.
ANAIS IN LOVE is a buoyant French comedy from filmmaker Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. Boasting a playfully magnetic performance by star Anaïs... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 91594%
Critics Consensus: Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.
BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 89880%
Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast playing well-rounded characters, I Want You Back is the rare rom-com that delivers its romance as capably as its comedy.
Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 89864%
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly unique and ultimately enchanting, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky is an ode to love that finds magic in the mundane.
In the Georgian riverside town of Kutaisi, summertime romance and World Cup fever are in the air. After a pair... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Finely wrought to a fault, One Fine Morning presents a subtle, well-acted look at life and love.
Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: If it isn't the most convincing love story, 7 Days remains a well-acted rom-com with a fresh perspective and some strong ideas.
Set up on a pre-arranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. The... [More]