Best Romance Movies 2022

Best Romance wasn’t the most star-studded category in 2022, save for maybe Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet, but it showcased love and relationships from a variety of international perspectives. What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? brought us a tale of magical realism from Georgia, France’s Anaïs in Love offered a lighthearted look at star-crossed love, and even 7 Days delved into the disconnect between first and second generation Indian-Americans. But it was Finland’s Girl Picture that won over the critics with its honest portrayal of female friendship and coming-of-age romance.

