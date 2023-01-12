Best Kids & Family Movies 2022

Don’t let the TikTok dance fool you: Matilda the Musical is a bona fide bop, but it’s got the heart to match that energy, and critics agree. Topping our list as the best-reviewed Kids & Family film in 2022, Matilda is a fresh musical take on the classic kid’s film from the 1990s, based on the Broadway musical that reimagines the familiar storylines of Matilda with fun, exciting, poppy dance numbers courtesy of comic musician Tim Minchin and a cast of ever-boisterous child performers. It’s also noteworthy that Matilda: The Musical topped one of the most Teflon IPs in the Kids & Family genre, Hocus Pocus. It wasn’t much of a contest, but at least the ’90s kids had something to sing about.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.