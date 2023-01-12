Best Horror Movies 2022

A singular film in so many ways, Ti West’s X, the first of the promised Pearl trilogy, very well may be the pinnacle of what the series could offer, and it tops our Best Horror category. That is saying something, considering Pearl, the second installment, also made our list. We know a film that offers Brittney Snow, Kid Cudi, Mia Goth, and Jenna Ortega is hard to pass up, but be sure to check out our other entries. We would be doing a disservice if we didn’t mention a couple of our indie shout-outs, like Sissy and Barbarian, the latter of which was a success on social media and the internet.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#1 X (2022) 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 101801% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West