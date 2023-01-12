Best Foreign-Language Movies 2022

The Foreign-Language category features a number of Oscar shortlist entries, like Decision to Leave and Argentina, 1985. We also see a few holdovers from 2021 that finally got their theatrical release in 2022. Check out Girl Picture and Official Competition if you’re looking for lighter fare, and if you want to see an animated film, we highly recommend Belle, a new take on the classic tale of a young girl who wins the heart of a beast. But the Golden Tomato for the category goes to the French film that also won Best Drama, The Happening, and that being the case, we encourage any subtitle-averse moviegoers to “hurdle the one-inch barrier” (thank you, Bong Joon-ho) to experience what the rest of the world has to offer. We promise you, at least as far as the films on this list are concerned, it is well worth the effort.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.