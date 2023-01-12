Best Drama Movies 2022

The winner of Best Drama this year is also the film that topped our Foreign-Language category: Happening. It saw limited success when it ran earlier this year for domestic audiences, but it was shortlisted as France’s entry for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards. The adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name details the horrific conditions around abortion in France back in the 1960s. It’s a powerful and poignant tale of a young woman’s quest for bodily autonomy, and it resonated not only with French audiences but with American audiences as well, especially given recent events.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 Till (2022) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 103587% Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#3 Aftersun (2022) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 101861% Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are. Synopsis: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Kayleigh Coleman Directed By: Charlotte Wells

#4 No Bears (2022) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No Bears bears witness to Jafar Panahi's incisive filmmaking while urging viewers to examine the complex layers of a deceptively simple story: a man oppressed and suppressed by his country. Synopsis: NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More] Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei Directed By: Jafar Panahi