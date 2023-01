Best Drama Movies 2022

The winner of Best Drama this year is also the film that topped our Foreign-Language category: Happening. It saw limited success when it ran earlier this year for domestic audiences, but it was shortlisted as France’s entry for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards. The adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s novel of the same name details the horrific conditions around abortion in France back in the 1960s. It’s a powerful and poignant tale of a young woman’s quest for bodily autonomy, and it resonated not only with French audiences but with American audiences as well, especially given recent events.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.

#2 Till (2022) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 103587% Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#3 Aftersun (2022) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 101861% Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are. Synopsis: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Kayleigh Coleman Directed By: Charlotte Wells

#4 No Bears (2022) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No Bears bears witness to Jafar Panahi's incisive filmmaking while urging viewers to examine the complex layers of a deceptively simple story: a man oppressed and suppressed by his country. Synopsis: NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... NO BEARS portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of... [More] Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#5 Girl Picture (2022) 99% #5 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: Sensitively written and beautifully acted, Girl Picture captures the whirlwind of teenage emotions without sacrificing narrative maturity and depth. Synopsis: Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations... Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations... [More] Starring: Aamu Milonoff, Linnea Leino, Sonya Lindfors, Cécile Orblin Directed By: Alli Haapasalo

#7 Argentina, 1985 (2022) 98% #7 Adjusted Score: 99181% Critics Consensus: Justice is served in Argentina 1985, a crusading courtroom drama that shines a light on historically somber times with refreshing levity. Synopsis: Argentina, 1985 is a feature inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal... Argentina, 1985 is a feature inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal... [More] Starring: Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, Laura Paredes Directed By: Santiago Mitre

#8 To Leslie (2022) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 99063% Critics Consensus: To Leslie's familiar framework is granted extra depth through a stellar Andrea Riseborough and a sensitive and nuanced approach to the cycle of addiction. Synopsis: Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) is a West Texas single mother struggling to provide for her son (Owen Teague) when she wins... Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) is a West Texas single mother struggling to provide for her son (Owen Teague) when she wins... [More] Starring: Allison Janney, Andrea Riseborough, Marc Maron, Stephen Root Directed By: Michael Morris