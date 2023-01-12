Fan Favorite TV Series 2022

If you don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye with the consensus of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, here’s where you get to make your voice heard. Our annual Fan Favorite categories provide a way for Rotten Tomatoes readers to recognize the films and TV shows they loved.

To determine the Fan Favorite TV Series of the year, we curated a list of 25 shows from 2022 that were either critical darlings, cult favorites, or some combination of the two, for you to peruse and vote on. You’re allowed one vote per day until polls close on January 27, so come back often, and we’ll tell you who won the Golden Tomato on Monday, January 30.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.