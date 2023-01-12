Best Miniseries 2022

In the awards realm, The Staircase, The Dropout, Under the Banner of Heaven, and their actors have dominated the conversation in the limited series categories. Those titles didn’t count on HBO’s Irma Vep, featuring an international cast led by The Danish Girl Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, winning the favor of more TV critics than any of them. The Golden Tomato Award here goes to creator Olivier Assayas’ sophisticated entertainment-industry satire that is a remake of his film about a remake.

The order reflects Tomatometer scores (as of December 31, 2022) after adjustment from our ranking formula, which compensates for variation in the number of reviews when comparing movies or TV shows.