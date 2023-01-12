2023 Directors Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the film and television nominations for its 75th annual awards. Mike White (The White Lotus), Bill Hader (Barry), and Jason Bateman (Ozark) lead nominations on the TV side, while Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) and Martin Mcdonagh (The Banshees of Inersheirn) follow their Golden Globe wins with nominations that all but guarantee at subsequent Oscar nods. See below for the full list of winners. And check out our Awards Leaderboard if you want to keep up to date on the wins at various awards shows throughout the ’22/’23 season.

Theatrical Feature Film

First-Time Feature Film

Alice Diop, Saint Omer

Audrey Diwan, Happening

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love

Matthew Heineman, Retrograde

Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

David Rohde, Navalny

Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark, “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)

Sam Levinson – Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Aoife McCardle – Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller – Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Tim Burton – Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader – Barry, “710N” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon)

Christopher Storer – The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

Mike White – The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Deborah Chow – Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Jeremy Podeswa – Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Helen Shaver – Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Tom Verica – Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

Hamish Hamilton – Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC

James Merryman – Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Marcus Raboy – Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

Glenn Weiss – The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey – Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)

David Paul Meyer – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock” (Comedy Central)

Liz Patrick – Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Paul Pennolino – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Joseph H. Guidry – The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

Carrie Havel – The Go Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

Rich Kim – Lego Masters, “Jurassbrick World” (Fox)

Michael Shea – FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

Ben Simms – Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

Tim Federle – Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Bonnie Hunt – Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Dean Israelite – Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Lembeck – Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

Anne Renton – Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

