Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2022

The 2022-2023 awards season is officially off to the races, and we are back with our Awards Leaderboard because we live for the season’s drama. We will be here all the way up until Oscar night, breaking down the winners and losers of the season. This year we are in store for another long journey ending March 12th, 2023, and while some are already calling many of the contests over, loud protestations from other corners scream, “We just got started!” (We sit firmly in the latter category if you were wondering.)

We have yet to truly return to pre-pandemic norms, but there are glimmers of hope that the populist fare we did get in 2022 will make it to Oscar night. Look no further than two recent New York Film Critic’s Circle winners for examples: Keke Palmer lit up the screen in Jordan Peele’s Nope and secured the Best Supporting Actress win, while Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest movie of the year, took home the Cinematography prize, beating out the likes of Roger Deakins (Empire of Light) and Janusz Kamiński (The Fablemans).

However, much is currently still undecided, as most voting bodies are only starting to work through all the festival favorites, so don’t pin too much on these early contests. On the most traditional indie side, Todd Field’s Tàr, which picked up a handful of Independent Spirit Award nominations and won two prizes from the New York Film Critic’s Circle, is likely in for a long and honored run throughout the season. Colin Farrell is enjoying the best reviews of his career for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin, but as we said in our Best Actor piece back in October, it is very much a three-way race between Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Austin Butler, with the latter sitting comfortably in pole position heading into the first weeks of the season. With other likely Best Picture favorites (Elvis, Babylon, The Fabelmans, and Avatar) yet to make our list but sure to have multiple entries, the best we can say this early is that things look promising for an exciting year.

We will have a very different list when we update again next week, but the season is heating up as the Golden Globe nominations are just days away, and we are ready to join in. Will it matter? Will the stars show up? Like our leaderboard, it is all still very much up in the air, but we will be here each week to keep you up to date. So bookmark this page, and we will see you next week!

Read on to find out where your favorite movies stand, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Aftersun (2022) 96% 7 wins BIFA: Best Director

BIFA: Best British Independent Film

BIFA: Best Screenplay

BIFA: Best Debut Director

BIFA: Best Cinematography

BIFA: Best Editing

BIFA: Best Effects

BIFA: Best Music Supevision

GOTHAM: Best Debut Director

NYFCC: Best First Film

Tár (2022) 90% 3 wins GOTHAM: Best Screenplay

NYFCC: Best Film

NYFCC: Best Actress

Blue Jean (2022) 93% 3 win BIFA: Best Lead Perfomance

BIFA: Best Supporting Performance

BIFA: Best Casting

Nothing Compares (2022) 99% 2 wins BIFA: Best Documentary Feature

BIFA: Best Debut Documentary Director

Living (2022) 94% 1 win BIFA: Best Production Design

Flux Gourmet (2022) 85% 1 win BIFA: Best Sound

Men (2022) 68% 1 win BIFA: Best Effects

Medusa Deluxe (2022) 83% 1 win BIFA: Best Make-up & Hair Design

The Wonder (2022) 87% 1 win BIFA: Best Music

The Origin (2022) 83% 1 win BIFA: Best Breakthrough Performance

Happening (2021) 99% [movie_block id=c7800989-8eec-4b07-ae0c-b978182fec6e name=All that breathes] 1 win GOTHAM: Best Documentary Feature

Murina (2021) 91% 1 win GOTHAM: Breakthrough Performer

Till (2022) 98% 1 win GOTHAM: Best Actress

Nope (2022) 82% 1 win NYFCC: Best Supporting Actress

RRR (2022) 93% 1 win NYFCC: Best Director