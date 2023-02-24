Trophy Talk

SAG Awards 2023 Winners: How To Watch Live

Stream the ceremony live on Sunday, February 26 and follow along as we update our list with all the winners.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded party like no other – giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off, and a palpable sense of community. It’s the only show that exclusively honors actors.

The ceremony will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel and our very own Movieclips YouTube channel globally Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. (Be sure to hit the “notify me” button on the video below so you get a notification to tune in.)

 

Read on for the full list of nominees, and check back as winners are announced.

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role


Austin Butler

Elvis


Colin Farrell

The Banshees of Inisherin


Brendan Fraser

The Whale


Bill Nighy

Living


Adam Sandler

Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role


Cate Blanchett

TÁR


Viola Davis

The Woman King


Ana de Armas

Blonde


Danielle Deadwyler

Till


Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


Paul Dano

The Fabelmans


Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin


Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin


Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Eddie Redmayne

The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever


Hong Chau

The Whale


Kerry Condon

The Banshees of Inisherin


Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon
56%

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

The Fabelmans
92%

Women Talking
91%

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

The Batman
85%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

The Woman King
94%

TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series


Jonathan Banks

Better Call Saul


Jason Bateman

Ozark


Jeff Bridges

The Old Man


Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul


Adam Scott

Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series


Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus


Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown


Julia Garner

Ozark


Laura Linney

Ozark


Zendaya

Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
99%

The Crown
85%

Ozark
82%

Severance
97%

The White Lotus
90%

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series


Anthony Carrigan

Barry


Bill Hader

Barry


Steve Martin

Only Murders in the Building


Martin Short

Only Murders in the Building


Jeremy Allen White

The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series


Christina Applegate

Dead to Me


Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel


Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary


Jenna Ortega

Wednesday


Jean Smart

Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
99%

Barry
99%

The Bear
100%

Hacks
100%

Only Murders in the Building
99%

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Steve Carell

The Patient


Taron Egerton

Black Bird


Sam Elliott

1883


Paul Walter Hauser

Black Bird


Evan Peters

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Emily Blunt

The English


Jessica Chastain

George & Tammy


Julia Garner

Inventing Anna


Niecy Nash

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story


Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Andor
96%

The Boys
93%

House of the Dragon
93%

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
83%

Stranger Things
92%

