SAG Awards 2023 Winners: How To Watch Live

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded party like no other – giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off, and a palpable sense of community. It’s the only show that exclusively honors actors.
The ceremony will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel and our very own Movieclips YouTube channel globally Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. (Be sure to hit the “notify me” button on the video below so you get a notification to tune in.)
Read on for the full list of nominees, and check back as winners are announced.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Whale
Living
Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
TÁR
The Woman King
Blonde
Till
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Whale
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Ozark
The Old Man
Better Call Saul
Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
The White Lotus
The Crown
Ozark
Ozark
Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Barry
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Abbott Elementary
Wednesday
Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The Patient
Black Bird
1883
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
The English
George & Tammy
Inventing Anna
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series