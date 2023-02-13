Oscars Luncheon: Photo Gallery of the Stars Attending the Academy Awards Event

TAGGED AS: 95th Academy Awards, Oscars, Oscars Luncheon, Photos
The Oscar nominees luncheon was held Monday, February 13 at the Beverly Hilton, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside with our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley presenting our own Certified Fresh trophies to actors and artists like Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson, Roger Deakins and more. See our photos below, with credit to photographer: Mike Garcia
The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.
