Oscars Luncheon: Photo Gallery of the Stars Attending the Academy Awards Event

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held Monday, February 13 at the Beverly Hilton, a bright and optimistic gathering where award hopefuls mingle and celebrate before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12th. And Rotten Tomatoes was there alongside with our Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley presenting our own Certified Fresh trophies to actors and artists like Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson, Roger Deakins and more. See our photos below, with credit to photographer: Mike Garcia

Angela Bassett at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Angela Bassett at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Rian Johnson at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Roger Deakins at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Ruth E. Carter at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Ruth E. Carter at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon Jon Landau at the Oscars 2023 Luncheon



The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.

